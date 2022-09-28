Covid Book for Print

“Question everything! Question everything!”–The Gulag Archipelago (1973) by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Pg. 193

“Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”-John Stuart Mill, British philosopher and political theorist’s inaugural address at the University of St. Andrews, 1867¹

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! — I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”-U.S. Founding Father, Patrick Henry, 1775²

“You have to put fear aside and do what you think is Right.”-Congressman Leo Ryan on the eve of his fateful visit to Jonestown to investigate Human Rights violations, which ended in his assassination, 1978

“Those of you who are smart enough to know what is transpiring here know that these are historic broadcasts, and by making these broadcasts I have sealed my fate.”-Former Naval intelligence Officer, William Cooper, 1993

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 A ‘Plandemic’

Chapter 3 ‘Unmasking’ the Conspirators

Chapter 4 Naming Names

Chapter 5 The Self-proclaimed, “Agents of change”

Chapter 6 Covid-19, or “Mary Poison”

Chapter 7 A Medical Inquisition

Chapter 8 A Jewish Conspiracy? Communism & Fascism: Inquisitions for the Modern Era

Chapter 9 A Jewish Controlled Papacy? The Jesuit “Learned Elders of Zion” and their Protocols

Chapter 10 “The Great Reset”: Communism Meets Fascism for the Digital Dark Ages

Chapter 11 “White is Black”: A Deadly Worldwide Occult Initiation

Chapter 12 The Occult Meaning of the ‘Sick’

Chapter 13 The Occult Meaning of the Mask

Chapter 14 The Occult Meaning of Quarantine

Chapter 15 The Occult Meaning of Vaccination

Chapter 16 When the Whole World “Drinks the Kool Aid”

Chapter 17 The CIA: “Catholics in Action”

Chapter 18 The CIA’s “Necessary Poison antidote”

Chapter 19 Global Jonestown

Chapter 20 Leaving the Commune

Chapter 21 The Real Pandemic (and its Remedy)

Chapter 22 Covid and the Apocalypse

Chapter 23 The Green Mask: Hijacking the Environmental Movement

Chapter 24 Tridentine vs. New Age Catholicism

Chapter 25 Final thoughts

Appendix I Closing Quotes

Chapter 1, Introduction

Since there’s a good chance you may be very upset about some of the things which I’ve documented in the pages to follow, I want to state right up front, that this book is in no way intended to cause hatred or to incite violence, rioting, iconoclasm, etc. Such recourse of action will only make the general situation worse for everyone. I believe that those who seek to overthrow their government, resort physical force, or who persecute any group of people based on their beliefs, will bring not only the wrath of “Caesar” upon themselves (i.e. government), but also judgements of God. As The Greatest Revolutionary of all time taught, we must turn the other cheek and pray for our enemies; whilst, when necessary, resorting to Civil Disobedience (after all, as Tertullian’s famous quote testifies, suffering persecution is in fact one of the most powerful ways to propagate a message, “your injustice is the proof that we are innocent…The oftener we are mown down by you, the more in number we grow; the blood of Christians is seed.”). My hope in writing, is that by elucidating the true nature of the problem, the true solution will be found; which counter-intuitively, is mostly on the personal level. As a 19th century English author once proclaimed, “The pen is mightier than the sword”. I truly believe that knowledge is power, and that in reforming our own lives, and educating others as to the true nature of things, the only solution to reversing what’s going on is to be found (we’ll talk more about the Remedy to everything going on in the final chapter). Also, if folks you know may be in some way affiliated with any of the groups which we will cover, they must ultimately be given the benefit of the doubt, and treated as individuals (“innocent until proven guilty”). The conspirators have compartmentalized everything in such a way, so that even the majority of the people who belong to these groups, are themselves ignorant as to the true designs of their organization, as well as the role they play as an individual in it.

Also before we begin, I must briefly give a shout out to my fellow researchers Eric, Nick, Johnny, and George. These guys are literally some of the best researchers out there, and without them, this book would not be possible. A substantial amount of the facts I’ve documented herein, especially as it relates to the “who’s who”, I ultimately learned through these guys. My goal was to take the nuggets they had dug up and scattered over several months of of Cirucci Team Briefs, and to bring them all together in one place, organized (as much as possible anyways) into a cohesive whole; adding to their work the things I’d uncovered in my own research, and giving my interpretation of it all. I also want to give glory to The Most High God, and declare as did the Prophet Daniel, “The secret..cannot the wise men, the astrologers, the magicians, the soothsayers [figure out]..But there is a God in heaven that revealeth secrets, and maketh known… what [is, and] shall be…this secret is not revealed to me for any wisdom that I have more than any living…the great God hath made known…what shall come to pass hereafter: [it] is certain, and the interpretation thereof sure.“ (Dan. 2:27-28, 30, 45)

If you’re new to this type of research, much of the groundwork on which this book will build upon, was laid in my articles: New World Order: “Conspiracy Theory” or Historical Precedent? and Covid-19: What You’re Not Being Told, What Other Experts are Saying. In the former is extensively documented how that for a long time, there has existed a well documented and publicly disclosed design; by very well known, powerful, and influential men; to transform the world in extreme ways, which they refer to as a “New World Order” (we’ll consider a couple of their quotes momentarily to get us started). In the later is documented shocking facts related to Covid-19 (from authoritative websites such as the CDC), that you wont generally hear in the news. For example, a positive Covid-19 test result could just mean you’ve had the common cold; or that Covid-19 is being reported on death certificates, even when it’s only assumed, or may have only contributed to death. According to one New York Times Report, up to 90% of “Covid Positive” cases should have actually been negative (and even Fauci has admitted they’re over-counting Covid Hospitalizations). The veracity of this cannot be doubted when, for instance inanimate objects such as Paw Paw fruit, Goat; Pepsi Max, Milk, Mango Chutney; kiwi, apple juce; Corona Beer; and water (Ex. 2; Ex. 3)are testing positive for Covid. Or when calls made to several funeral homes in March of 2021 established that there was not an unusual number of deaths in 2020 compared to previous years. In fact, I personally have a friend who’s a BSN registered nurse in Kentucky me, and he sent me a text with a picture of a bunch of Abbott Laboratories Covid rapid tests he was sent by FEMA, and I told him he should take 3-4 in a row to see if he got any false positives; and he sent me a text back indicated that he “already did that…”, and left me a voicemail saying I was “on my money”, that they were “less than 20% accurate”.

Of course, even the CDC published that of those who “died of Covid”, 94% had on average 2.6 comorbidities contributing to their death (i.e. multiple diseases); and that 78% were overweight or obese. They also published that the actual Infection/Fatality ratio of Covid-19 is only 1.48% (when averaged out over all age groups; less than 1% for all ages groups, except for those 70 years and older). According to a Medical Paper published by Fauci and the director of the CDC (et. al.), Covid-19 is ultimately nothing more than, “a severe seasonal influenza”. Or finally, how about the fact that, according to the World Health Organization, “Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is very rare”, making the mandatory masks and lockdowns for everyone, absolutely insane. Now, having established those things, you should be able to appreciate the relevance of the fact that, on July 2nd, 2013, the Smith-Mundt Act was repealed, which made it illegal for the U.S. government to push propaganda on its own citizens (or as reported in Canada, the military decided in April of 2020 to use Covid as a “unique opportunity to test propaganda techniques on Canadians”; in the UK, Scientists on the para-government committee, Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours, “encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic have admitted its work was unethical and totalitarian”).

In a similar vein, the CIA Director from 1981-1987, William J. Casey, once stated,“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false”. This shocking and unbelievable statement, was spoken sometime in early February of 1981 at a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, at which the White House Policy Analyst Barbara Honegger was present (then the Assistant to the Chief Domestic Policy Adviser to the President). She then relayed it to her Godmother, Sarah McClendon (the Senior White House Correspondent), who made it public without naming the original source, through the Radio host Mae Brussel.

So, having established the existence of very real, non-theoretical, government disinformation campaigns, we’re now ready to consider a couple quotes by prominent men from history who tried to warn us of this plot for a New World Order (as well as few other quotes related to the general scope of the things to follow):

John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United states, once said, in a speech before the American Newspaper Publishers Association at the Waldorf Astoria, on April 27, 1961: “The very word secrecy is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings…Even today, there is little value in ensuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it…the facts [the American People] deserve to know… I do ask every publisher, every editor, and every newsman in the nation to reexamine his own standards, and to recognize the nature of our nations peril…Those who make themselves our enemy are advancing around the globe. The survival of our friends is in danger. And yet no war has been declared, no borders have been crossed by marching troops, no missiles have been fired…[and yet] no war ever posed a greater threat to our security. The danger has never been more clear and its presence has never been more imminent…For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy, which relies primary on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence. On infiltration instead of invasion. On subversion instead of elections. On intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations…it is our obligation to inform and alert the American People, to make certain they possess all the facts that they need, and understand them as well…I am asking your help in the tremendous task of informing and alerting the people….for I have complete confidence in the response and dedication of our citizens whenever they are fully informed…Without debate, without criticism, no administration and no country can succeed–and no republic can survive….And that is why our press was protected by the first amendment. The only business in America specifically protected by the constitution-not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasize the trivial and the sentimental…but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold, educate, and sometimes even anger public opinion…I’m Confident that with your help, man will be what he was born to be, free and independent.”



Now, coupling President Kennedy’s statement asserting a covert group had taken over nearly all facets of society, including the scientific community, who use intimidation or fear as means of gaining power, with the UK Government’s Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours study conceding that indeed fear was resorted to control people during Covid, we turn now to a fascinating quote by a police chief named Rupert Orpheus, from the Aid & Abet Police Newsletter (Vol. 2, No. 1, 1991, Pgs. 1-7):

“One of our educators said to me some weeks ago, “America’s religious zealots of the past would be shocked at the changes the people have allowed.” She was correct, for after all, it was James Madison that said, “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not upon the power of government, far from it. We have staked the future…upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to sustain ourselves, according to the Ten Commandments of God.” Ah, but it is a new day, and we are fast proceeding into the 21st Century. Americans no longer wish to assume the responsibilities of governing themselves. Happily, for them, there is a whole new generation of very dedicated leaders and enforcers in government to see that they are cared for…As the citizens relinquish, out of fear, more of their rights, more Enforcers are required to regulate and supervise the people’s activities so that they remain safe and peaceful. Who would have thought 100 years ago that the integration of fear of literally everything would have been the answer to establishing the New World Order? Credit for this innovation goes to the Free Thinkers of the last generation.”

In a similar vein to JFK’s shockingly revelatory speech, Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States, wrote: “Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it. They know that America is not a place of which it can be said, as it used to be, that a man may choose his own calling and pursue it just as far as his abilities enable him to pursue it; because to-day, if he enters certain fields, there are organizations which will use means against him that will prevent his building up a business which they do not want to have built up; organizations that will see to it that the ground is cut from under him, and the markets shut against him.”-The New Freedom, by Woodrow Wilson, Pg. 24, 1961, (from the chapter, “The Old Order Changeth”)

And J. Edgar Hoover, Co-founder and First Director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation: “Yet the individual is handicapped by coming face to face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent. The straight forward American cannot conceive of another citizen listing in the espionage service of a foreign country, or deliberately propagating discontent, hatred and disunity at the orders of an alien group. He cannot believe that any American would serve a philosophy which moves inexorably toward the goal of reducing the status of the individual to that of slave….Those men of the frontier knew that awareness of danger is the first requisite if one is to combat that danger with any degree of effectiveness. Until the American citizen learns for himself the nature of the present menace, [the conspirators] will continue to be a deadly danger. The conscientious citizen asks, “How can one be sure what the truth is? How can it be winnowed out of the welter of propaganda..” All that I can say is—and I repeat what I have said many times—the American citizen must hew to a line comprised of a little skepticism, a lot of knowledge, monumental faith, and an everlasting desire to get the facts. He must ascertain for himself what the facts are. He must accept nothing less than the facts neither the majority version nor the minority version. He must view all the evidence until the face of truth is plain.”-Elks Magazine, August 1956, Pg. 48

The World War Two U.S. Army Brigadier General, Herbert C. Holdridge, once wrote:

“[The] JESUIT (VATICAN) CONSPIRACY: Here is grand conspiracy, continued throughout the ages, for control over the minds and spirits of “free men” to soften them up to make them an easy prey for the other conspiracies — a conspiracy to further the mammonistic, secular ambitions of the Jesuits (Vatican) to establish a world theocracy under the Pope — a conspiracy which did not hesitate to inspire Franco to import Arabs from Africa to slaughter devout Roman Catholics in Spain — a conspiracy which has declared perpetual war against the principles of liberty written into our Charters of Liberty — a conspiracy as closely bound to the international cartelists of “Big Money” as one Siamese Twin is bound to the other, ( Read Avro Manhattan’s “The Dollar and the Vatican”.)”.-Holdridge News Notes #15, April 20 1957 (Pg. 4)

“I have to tell you this, and you may think I’m nuts if you want to, but this is the truth; either these men are following the book of revelation as it is in the Bible, just like a plan, and bringing the prophecies in there to pass, to manipulate and control those who believe in those prophecies and neutralize them so to speak. In other words, if this is written in the Bible, and God has ordained it, who am I to resist, it must come to pass… Or there really is a God and what He said is going to come to pass, is coming to pass[1]…Something’s wrong, folks, in America! Something’s really wrong. Something is destroying everything that we’ve ever held dear in this country. What is it?…Well, I’m going to tell you right now it’s all about religion. Whether you’re religious or not, doesn’t make any difference. It’s all about religion. Whether you believe in God or not, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s all about a big battle between good and evil. And most of it, I got to tell you, exists in the minds of men. Some of it’s real. The question is, what’s real, what’s deception, what should we be paying any attention to? What is it that’s driving us insane? Yes, something is wrong in America.[2]”-Former Naval intelligence Officer, William Cooper, Hour of the Time, a Short Wave Radio Program, Aired February 18th, 1993; [1], [2].

“…in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”-Mein Kampf, by Adolph Hitler (1925), Pg. 195

“He is a master of the art of propaganda… His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that here may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives…concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”-U.S. Office of Strategic Service report on Adolph Hitler

“I mean, the TV and radio, Hitler was making enormous use of the radio, he could speak to millions of people simultaneously. This alone creates an enormous gulf between the modern and the ancient demagogue. The ancient demagogue could only appeal to as many people as his voice could reach by yelling at his utmost, but the modern demagogue could touch literally millions at a time, and of course by the multiplication of his image he can produce this kind of hallucinatory effect which is of enormous hypnotic and suggestive importance…But then there are the various other methods one can think of which, thank heaven, as yet have not be used, but which obviously could be used. There is for example, the pharmacological method…And here I think one has an enormous area in which the ultimate revolution could function very well indeed, an area in which a great deal of control could be used…Our business is to be aware of what is happening, and then to use our imagination to see what might happen, how this might be abused.”-Alodus Huxley

“The twenty‐first century will be the era of World Controllers…The older dictators fell because they could never supply their subjects with enough bread, enough circuses, enough miracles and mysteries. Under a scientific dictatorship education will really work, with the result that most men and women will grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution. There seems to be no good reason why a thoroughly scientific dictatorship should ever be overthrown”–Author and Philosopher, Alodus Huxley (1894-1963, Author of the distopian novel Brave New World)

“The advancement and diffusion of knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty…I believe there are more instances of the abridgement of freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments by those in power than by violent and sudden usurpation…If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy [like a “Chinese Virus“, an “Invisible Enemy“ as U.S. President Trump called it]…It is a universal truth that the loss of liberty at home is to be charged to the provisions against danger, real or pretended, from abroad.“-Fourth President of the United States, James Madison

“The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.”-Nobel Prize Winning, French Author & Journalist, Albert Calmus, (1913-1960)

“The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face [i.e. a mask] for the urge to rule it. Power is what all messiahs really seek: not the chance to serve. This is true even of the pious brethren who carry the gospel to foreign parts.”-American Author and Journalist, H.L. Mencknen (1880-1956)

“There’s no greater tyranny than one perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.”-French Judge, Historian, and Political Philosopher, Charles de Montesquieu (1689-1755)

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”-British Author and Theologian, C. S. Lewis (1898-1963)

“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”-40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan

“Blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of truth”-Albert Einstein, The Collected Papers of Albert Einstein, Vol. 1, Pg. 310

“Read everything. Listen to everything. Don’t trust anything unless you can prove it with your own research…If you think you’re on the right side I can assure you are on the wrong side no matter which side you are on. Each of us individually must begin to study, research and learn the truth.

Learn to think for yourself…”-William Cooper

“Although the so-called “moral Issues” were raised, in view of the law of natural selection it was agreed that a nation or world of people who will not use their intelligence are no better than animals who do not have intelligence. Such people are beasts of burden and steaks on the table by choice and consent.” –From a Top Secret US Government Document discovered in a copy machine in 1986, titled Technical Manual TM-SW7905.1, or Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, Pg. 7

“Those who do not take an interest in public affairs are doomed to be ruled by evil men”–PLATO, 300 B.C. as relayed in, Codeword Barbelon, Book 1, 2009 by P. D. Stuart, Pg. 9 “I will be as harsh as truth, and as uncompromising as justice. On this subject I do not wish to think, or speak, or write, with moderation. No! No! Tell a man whose house is on fire to give a moderate alarm: tell him to moderately rescue his wife from the hands of the ravisher: tell the mother to gradually extricate her babe from the fire into which it has fallen — but urge me not to use moderation in a cause like the present… — THE APATHY OF THE PEOPLE IS ENOUGH TO MAKE EVERY STATUE LEAP FROM ITS PEDESTAL AND TO HASTEN THE RESURRECTION OF THE DEAD!”-Abolitionist and Journalist William Lloyd Garrison (1805-1879), as relayed in, Codeword Barbelon, Book 2, 2009 by P. D. Stuart, Back Cover “Apathy & indifference to public affairs only results in the tyranny of evil… Today, our world is being hijacked by a relatively small group of globalist elites who want us to think they are all-powerful and larger than life. In reality, like the Wizard of OZ they are nothing more than pathetic little con men and frauds. They control events and trends through their puppets which they manipulate using various levers of power. They especially use the highly controlled mainstream media which they own and control in order to propagate their deceptive message with all its intimidating “special effects” for social engineering. Their secret plans are seeking to force a “New World Order” onto the entire planet and they are very close to completing their goals.”–New World Order (2020) by Robert Dudley, Back Cover

“We have before us the opportunity to forge for ourselves and for future generations a New World Order — a world where the rule of law, not the law of the jungle, governs the conduct of nations. When we are successful — and we will be — we have a real chance at this New World Order, an order in which a credible United Nations can use its peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the U.N.’s founders.”-George H. W. Bush January 16th 1991, Announcing Invasion of Iraq, commencing the Gulf War (7:34-8:05)

“We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The question is only whether world government will be achieved by consent or by conquest”-American Banker and Advisor to U.S. President FDR, James Paul Warburg

“The house of World Order will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great booming, buzzing confusion…an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.”-Richard N. Gardner, writing in The Council of Foreign Relations, Foreign Relations Magazine, 1974, Art. The Hard Road to World Order

“The new world is the old — transformed.”–The Aquarian Conspiracy by Marylin Ferguson, 1981, Pg. 412

“In October 1917 we parted with the Old World, rejecting it once and for all. We are moving toward a new world, the world of Communism. We shall never turn off that road.”-Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev (who participated in a Summit at Malta with US President Bush in 1989, where the two declared the “end” of the Cold War; and who visited the White House 1990) in a November 2nd 1987 speech commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution, as Published in the New York Times, November 3rd, 1987

“Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as “internationalists” and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure one world. If you will. If that’s the charge. I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”-David Rockefellar’s Memoirs (2002), Pg. 405

“We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.”-David Rockefeller, American Banker, Statement to the United Nations Business Council, September 23, 1994

Chapter 2, A ‘Plandemic’

So obviously, in terms of overall impact, “Covid-19” has probably indeed been the most “major crisis” the world has ever seen, considering it’s effected the entire world, across all sociological divides: age, gender, race, and even class; with countless millions of businesses and services being forced to shut down across the planet, and in an age where travel, business, and trade have never been carried on to such an extent; resulting in global fear, economic hardship, food and supply shortages; bringing the age whose speed is epitomized by the internet and smart phones, to a virtual standstill. But is it indeed being used as the impetus for ushering in the capstone of a “New World Order”? We’ll, here’s some headlines that the mainstream news has been so brazen as to place right before the eyes of the masses:

Forbes: Are We Ready to Embrace a New World Order (5/22/20)

Forbes: Covid And The New World Order – Building A New Human Centered Economy (9/17/20)

The Economic Times: A New World Order for the Coronavirus Era is Emerging (6/10/20)

Bloomberg: New World Order Is Coming, Maybe in Helicopters (3/9/20)

Boston Globe: “For everyone, It’s a New World Order” (from article body; 3/10/20)

The Wall Street Journal: The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order (4/3/20)

The Guardian: Coronavirus: who will be winners and losers in new world order? (4/11/20)

Wired: “In quarantined areas, people are quickly adapting to a new world order” (from article body; 3/6/20)

VIDEO: 10 News First, Australia: Today is The First Full Day Of The New World Order (7/7/21)

VIDEO: New South Wales Health Minister: “this is a world pandemic, it’s a one in one hundred year event…we’ve got to accept that this is the new world order” (7/15/21)

Vatican News: Pope Francis states, “we can heal injustice by building a new world order” (from article body; 3/15/21)

United Nations: U.N. Chief Guterres calls for “Global governance post Covid-19” (9/25/2020)

So, now that we’ve definitely established that Covid-19 is part of this ancient quest to form a “New World Order”, let’s return to Mr. Rockefeller’s statement about just needing the “right major crisis” to pull it off. As it turns out, the whole scenario we’re seeing play out right now, was actually foretold with stunning accuracy by his foundation in 2010. In the Rockefeller Foundation document titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development“, one of the scenario’s described therein, to usher in “a world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback”, called “Lock Step”, details: “[a] pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit[s]…originating from wild geese…the pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers”. And after rebuking America’s initial response to the pandemic as being to lenient, it goes on to praise “The Chinese Government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as its instant and near-hermetic sealing off of all borders ” and other “extreme measures to protect its citizens from risk and exposure.” That “national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets”, and that “Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems — from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty — leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power…Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty — and their privacy — to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability. Citizens were more tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight, and national leaders had more latitude to impose order in the ways they saw fit. In developed countries, this heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens, for example, and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests.” (Pg. 18)

The parallels are uncanny and should be obvious, so I will only highlight a couple insights less likely to be realized. Just as the Lock Step scenario was said to have originated with wild geese, Covid-19 was also said to have begun with a flying mammal, namely bats. Coincidentally, the US Mint issued it’s Bat quarter just weeks before Covid-19 (Australia issued a 10 Dollar bill in 2017, with what appears to be the “Covid-19” spike-ball depicted all over it; right now I understand that may still seem a bit outlandish, but trust me; stick with me). And of course, we also saw “the regulation of of industries deemed vital to national interests” which the document called for; here in the US for instance, with the invoking of The Defense Production Act (in march of 2020 by trump and again in February of 2021 by Biden). And as far as the draconian measures intensifying rather than subsiding after the pandemic, going on two years now from the first Covid-19 lockdowns, seeing that the requiring masks and social distancing is still official policy (Even in the US, at least for those who refuse the jab), with Martial Law type checkpoints and patrols in Austria to inquest citizens on their vaccination status, purpose of travel, etc; curfews and lockdowns being imposed again in Ireland (etc.), we can see that all is going exactly according to the Lock Step blueprint. And as to whether or not these type of things are to be permanent; once again, around the world, the media, scientists, and government leaders have been repeatedly referring to the state of things as, “The New Normal“. (TV News Compilation #1, TV News Compilation #2). And here, a couple headlines from major publications/organizations:

United Nations: There will be no return to the old normal (7/23/20)

New York Times: What Will Our New Normal Feel Like? Hints Are Beginning to Emerge (4/21/20)

Forbes: Three Things to Expect in the “New Normal” Post Pandemic (5/4/20)

CNN: Our New Normal, In Pictures (11/23/20)

VIDEO: Klaus Schwab, Founder of World Economic Forum: “people assume we are just going back to the good old world which we had, and everything will be normal again, in how we are used to normal, in the old fashion, this is, let’s say, fiction. It will not happen” (7/14/20)

CNBC: Moderna CEO says the world will have to live with Covid ‘forever’ (1/13/21)

FOX: Americans will be wearing masks for ‘several years,’ coronavirus expert says (7/7/21)

FOX: We Must Start Planning For a Permanent Pandemic (3/24/21)

Or as stated in the article As Covid-19 Vaccines Raise Hope, Cold Reality Dawns That Illness Is Likely Here to Stay:“…Covid-19 will be around for years—and a big business... said Thomas Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “I don’t think the world has really absorbed the fact that these are long-term changes…The ease with which the coronavirus spreads, the emergence of new strains and poor access to vaccines in large parts of the world mean Covid-19 could shift from a pandemic disease to an endemic one, implying lasting modifications to personal and societal behavior”, etc. And evidently only the general public wasn’t aware that this was the plan all along, because as early as May of 2020 you had permanent face covering mandate signs being erected in public spaces (not to mention the plexiglass barriers on store and bank countertops). There was also a French Government Document that surfaced in 2020, which detailed lockdowns through 2021.

And as it turns out, Lock Step wasn’t the only stunningly accurate narrative which foretold the things that the world’s witnessed with Covid-19. Literally, less than a month before it supposedly broke out in Wuhan (11/17/19), a “viral pandemic simulation” and symposium was held at The Pierre hotel in New York City, called Event 201 (10/18/19). It was attended by “governments and organizations planning for a global pandemic” (00:10; and just who in particular was represented there, we shall consider shortly). As can be seen in this “highlights reel” they published, the following elements were foretold: mass quarantine, with the cooperation of the private business sector (i.e. lockdowns); the subsequent destruction of businesses, supply chain issues, and inevitable economic ruin; “essential” vs. “non-essential” travel; Governments developing a martial-wartime footing in response to pandemic (the extent to which has indeed been so will be documented later); governments granting subsidies and tax breaks (i.e. stimulus checks); how to combat “disinformation” and “misinformation” spreading on the internet concerning the pandemic and vaccine safety (i.e. censorship and “Fact Checkers”); with the final outcome being a vaccine, and the world coming together as a “global community”. They even simulated the news broadcasts that’d be given to the public (00:47), and called for “global governance” (13:06). Now, if Lock Step and Event 201 were the only instances of such remarkable predictive programming, statistically speaking, we’d already have enough evidence to conclude that this was all planned. But as it turns out, that’s just beginning of the extremely uncanny predictive programming. We also have the following:

In 2016, a Medical Paper was submitted by the Forum on Medical and Public Health Preparedness for Catastrophic Events; Forum on Drug Discovery, Development, and Translation; Forum on Microbial Threats; Board on Health Sciences Policy; Board on Global Health; Institute of Medicine; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US) stating, “Investors are interested at the height of a crisis…we need to increase public understanding of the need for Medical Counter-Measures such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of process…”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK349040/

On January 12th, 2017, while speaking at Jesuit Georgetown University, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, stated: “There is no question that there will be a challenge in the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases…there will be a surprise outbreak.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGAxGJgQI (3:19-3:35)

On Dec. 11th, 2009 in a Department of Health and Human Services seminar, Fauci predicted a pandemic, influenza vaccines as being routine for everyone, transitioning into a “universal vaccine” to protect from seasonal as well as pandemic flu

https://www.c-span.org/video/?290615-1/advances-influenza-vaccine-technologies (1:29:30-1:30:40)

October 29th, 2019, Fuaci, et. al. speaking at the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit, talk about, “blowing the System up” in a “disruptive way”, to try and convince the world to accept a new type of universal mRNA vaccines; and propose it’s not to crazy to think that a virus outbreak could occur, originating in China

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WYV5agwFlzYQ/

On Nov 25, 2019, Fauci said that he wanted the chance to respond to a brand new pandemic

https://rumble.com/vrtuxr-nov-25-2019-dr.-anthony-fauci-said-that-he-wanted-the-chance-to-respond-to-.html

The World Bank/United Nations Website WITS listed millions of “Covid-19 Test Kits” as having been purchased, by nearly every nation of the world, during the years 2017-2018

https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2018/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/902780

In September 2019, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board released a report titled A World At Risk which depicted on the cover an image of a coronavirus and people wearing face masks, which stressed the need to be prepared for an outbreak; and outlines seven urgent actions to prepare the world for health emergencies by September 2020

https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf

In the year leading up to Covid-19 (with the extreme economic losses it brought) a record number, 1,332 CEOs stepped down from among the world’s largest corporations.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/why-have-more-1-000-ceos-left-their-post-past-n1076201

Compilation Video Demonstrates that all the Major Corporations that are Putting Out Covid-19 Sympathy Commercials are using the exact same music, script, catch phrases, etc.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4NNepBLYfdU/

Bill Gates starred in a 2019 Documentary titled “The Next Pandemic”.

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt11244670/

Project Runway (Season 17, Episode 3) on March 28th 2019, features a designer named “Kovid” whose design incorporates a designer cloth face mask, and which one of the judges repeatedly calls, “sick”

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pEPEZz6SXjiw/

A 2008 book, titled End of Days, by the professed psychic Sylvia Browne, predicted that a “severe pneumonia-like illness” would spread across the globe in 2020.

https://www.standard.co.uk/insider/celebrity/coronavirus-psychic-sylvia-browne-2020-end-of-the-world-predictions-a4387051.html

A 2013 Song, by a musician named Dr Creep titled “Pandemic” contains the lyrics “2020 combined with corona virus, bodies stacking”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P77bUdE4p4&feature=youtu.be&t=67

The 1981 book, Millennium: Glimpses Into the 21st Century describes a “new eco ethic” and getting past “protestant work ethic” to have instead an “essential vs. non essential work ethic”. Non essential workers (determined by “medical experts”) to be put on Universal Basic Income, that will “be like the middle ages when you were a serf”.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiCbcaTWDFNP/ (1:06:00-1:08:10)

The Eyes of Darkness, a 1981 Novel by Dean Koontz (“Catholic Literary Visionist” according to the Jesuit’s America Magazine) foretells a “Wuhan” Virus, around the year “2020”.

The 1971 edition of The Northwest Technocrat, published by Technocracy Inc. on Pg. 3 states “The Club of Rome, the official headquarters of the Doomsday Internationale, predicts total worldwide collapse sometime around the year 2020”.

https://books.google.com/books?id=GsMUAQAAMAAJ&dq=%22Year%202020%22%20club%20of%20rome&focus=searchwithinvolume&q=2020

The 1994 book, Big Green Circus: Inside the Environmental Movement by C.G. Murphy, Pg. 383, 415 states, “Global 2000, has as its main purpose population control as modeled on the humanist New Age hero of greening [i.e. the environmentalism movement], Mae Tse Tung [i.e. Mao Zedong, Founder of the Communist People’s Republic of China, who murdered up to 45 million of his own people]. It’s subject is the killing of people and the target date of 2020 or sooner, requiring an 80% reduction in population… [Global 2000] is a United Nations population control document…to treat all human life as a commodity to be controlled by government…Included was a requirement for governments to begin training their populations for the new Global Order.”

https://www.google.com/books/edition/Big_Green_Circus/qegJAQAAMAAJ?hl=en&gbpv=0

October 16th, 2019 (just 2 Days before the Event 201 Coronavirus Pandemic Simulation), filming was announced to have been completed for the TV Series Utopia was on Instagram by the shows creator Gillian Flynn; One of the episodes they had filmed (Season 1, Episode 8) featured a plot consisting of a panic deliberately being created by the media among the public, over a flu, in order to create a worldwide demand for a bogus experimental vaccines, that was actually designed to kill millions, cause sterilization, to stop human reproduction for three generations; especially “entitled” America and other 1st world countries. This design, is touted by its inventor (who’s motto is ‘how much evil do you have to do, to do good’), as a world improving cure, to cull the “self indulgent” contagion of humanity, and save the planet and it’s resources by curbing overpopulation; a grand social experiment to form a new society and bring “salvation”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2QNnoqc3XU

In September 2009, the Former Governor Jesse Ventura’s TV Series Conspiracy Theory (episode Secret Societies), featured Dr. Rima Laiwbow, who indicated the government would manufacture a pandemic to bring about compulsory vaccinations, for the true purpose of genocide, and creating permanent sterility, in fulfilling the World Health Organization’s plan to reduce the human population

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwFxAPYELG7t/

In October 2019, the Trump administration held a training simulation called Crimson Contagion, of a hypothetical pandemic originating in china, that predicted, with remarkable accuracy, “some of the exact same scenarios appearing now, including delays and inconsistencies at the state and local levels over school closures, and mandates that most people work from home and practice social distancing, and systemic problems in manufacturing…”, etc.

https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-trump-admin-training-simulation-predicted-current-failures-2020-3

The World Bank issued first ever “Pandemic Bonds” in 2017; these were high risk-high interest rate bonds, which, offered a chance for quick returns; the caveat being, if a pandemic was declared before the maturity date of the bonds, the investors would lose out, and the the bank would get to keep the money (supposedly to give to pandemic relief charities). Because Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, before the bonds maturity date (July 2020), The World Bank made $325 million (to supposedly to give to pandemic relief charities).

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-11/pandemic-bond-investors-brace-for-wipeout-as-coronavirus-spreads

Sept. 12, 2019 the European Commission and United Nations held a “Global Vaccination Summit” to “combat misinformation…diminishing public confidence in the value of vaccines” and to “promote global political leadership”, “Build strong surveillance systems”, “Harness the power of digital technologies”, the implementation of “agenda 2030″ (the subject of Chapter 23), etc.

https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/10actions_en.pdf

March 2019, the Trump Administration Shut Down The Vaccine Safety Office

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/23/health/covid-vaccine-safety.html

September 19, 2019, the Trump Administration issues Executive Order 13887—Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States To Promote National Security and Public Health, for the “vaccine enterprise to be highly responsive, flexible, scalable, and more effective at preventing the spread of influenza viruses. This is a public health and national security priority, as influenza has the potential to significantly harm the United States and our interests, including through large-scale illness and death, disruption to military operations, and damage to the economy.”

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/DCPD-201900631/pdf/DCPD-201900631.pdf

June 29th, 2019 Communist china enacted a new vaccine law, stating “residents living within the territory of China are legally obligated to be vaccinated with immunization program vaccines, which are provided by the government free of charge. Local governments and parents or other guardians of children must ensure that children be vaccinated with the immunization program vaccines (art. 6).”

https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2019-08-27/china-vaccine-law-passed/

Leading Scientist and Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe (educated at Jesus College, Cambridge, a historically Roman Catholic Benedictine Nunnery) Predicted Pandemic on November 25th 2019, “…there appears to be a prima facie case for expecting new viral strains to emerge over the coming months and so it would be prudent for Public Health Authorities the world over to be vigilant and prepared for any necessary action.”

https://cosmictusk.com/wickramasinghe-predicted-coronavirus-pandemic-in-november-2019/

A 2017 Pentagon Memo called Branch Plan 3650, foretold a pandemic of a novel respiratory disease originating in a Chinese wet market, that could spread worldwide, and seriously affect American society for up to two years and incapacitate up to 40 percent of the workforce. It also predicted global instability, dramatic social disruptions, state aggression; and recommended social distancing and hand washing in response to it.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a32076205/2017-pentagon-memo-coronavirus/

A German film from 1979, The Hamburg Syndrome depicts tyranny under the guise of a “Pandemic” stoked up by lying news media, with the people, in actual fact, only dying from toxic food, environments, radioactivity, general stress, fear of the disease, and from the very vaccines given to “treat it”. The film also depicts mask wearing by general public (revealed to be in actual fact a money making scheme), police enforced lockdowns, forced vaccinations, and the forceful relocation of healthy people and the unvaccinated into Quarantine Camps; all for the “common good“ (this phrase will be recurrent throughout this book; we will take a look at it’s origins about midway through, until then, just note the contexts in which it appears). The manufactured crisis is touted as “untying the Gordian Knot” (a metaphor with religious connotations, for solving an intractable problem’s, Wikipedia), to “reshape the destiny of mankind” and bring about “paradise” in “one fell swoop” through “liberal views, and environmental protection”.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lj2ull0zIcLS/

2011 film, Contagion, depicts a Virus originating from a bat in an Asian country. The resulting pandemic leads to mask wearing by the general public, incessant hand sanitizer use, people harassing each other to cover their mouths, no more handshaking, “social distancing”, mandatory quarantines, etc. Lockdowns and curfews are issued by state governors, borders are sealed, stadiums are turned into field hospitals (staffed in part by Nuns), etc. Movie also portrays nurses on strike, school shutdowns, empty airports, food & supply shortages, followed by looting and rioting, leading to martial law. While natural cures are suppressed by the CDC, there is an immediate push for vaccination in spite of their admitted experimental and rushed nature. Features a “prophet” “antivaxxer”, conspiracy theorist, blogger, citizen journalist, who exposes the lies and collusion of the CDC (and likewise the WHO) with Pharmaceutical companies. Those who assert natural cures are censored, mocked, called dangerous and arrested, but all this ultimately results in protests against the CDC. Lottery Drawings are resorted to facilitate the vaccine roll out, and eventually there are vaccine passports. At one point Homeland Security proposes Vaccines in Water Supply. One trailer put out for this film included the line, “no one is immune to fear”. The film ends with patient 0 day 1, possibly indicating pandemic perpetuity.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixb_kHxM2-E

The 2019 International Songwriting Competition, Eurovision, Featured Madonna performing her song Future, which opens with a bunch of Catholic monks singing a Gregorian funeral chant beneath a skull; who it turns out are wearing plague masks under their robes; and includes the lyrics: “The storm isn’t in the air, it’s inside of us..it’s getting late now..not everyone is coming to the future..not everyone is learning from the past…not everyone that’s here is going to last..you ain’t woke…open your eyes…it’s the future where you got to pay the cost…it’s the future crucifixion on a cross…wake up”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG3WkiL0d_U

September 2019, Actor Brad Pitt publicly stated that the rest of the world, and especially the the United States, should start wearing face masks to prevent the spread of disease.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKFJaXEH634

September 5th 2019, the girlfriend of Elon Musk (the world’s richest man according to Forbes) “Grimes”, a singer/songwriter, uploads a music video featuring dancers wearing medical masks in front of Roman Architecture, and which depicts censored books, weapons of war, upside-down scenes, and contains lyric, “You can’t see what I see…You wanna make me bad…And I like it like that”, ends with graphic of a profane woman with angel wings seated on top of the globe which is dripping blood.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9SGYBHY0qs

A 2007 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Document titled, Pandemic Influenza Best Practices and Model Protocols, predicts: “Social distancing, vaccination centers, Lockdown Procedures”, “Mandate[d] use if PPE” (or Personal Protective Equipment, i.e. masks, etc.), “quarantine/isolation orders”, and immediately Under the heading “Coordinate with community prisons/corrections facilities” is the bullet point “Encourage quarantine for the population”, and in the section for “Law Enforcement”, to “Quarantine of infected suspects not otherwise detained; Control re-entry into the community; Implement protective custody procedures”.

https://www.hsdl.org/?view&did=475702

A Painting from 1995 by an artist named Neha Kumari, called Suffering and Fighting Against Corona Virus, depicts children from around the world wearing medical masks with their national flags printed on them.

https://i.imgur.com/ylE85gZ.png

The 2017 television series “The Last Man on Earth” (Season 3 Episode 10) portrays a Pandemic of a bad flu strain (i.e. type of corona virus) beginning under the administration of a “President Pence” (the Vice President at the time of Covid-19), and depicts Americans (including their toddlers and dogs) wearing masks, incessantly using hand sanitizer; with posters around town outlining sanitation guidelines; and includes the line, “something fishy is going on”. Also features a federal pandemic agency (similar to the Coronavirus Task Force), that issues guidelines for combating the emerging viral outbreak; the need for vaccine; food shortages, empty/looted stores, etc.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dz1LC7NYvhSK/

William Strauss & Neil Howe (creators of “generational theory”, i.e. “Baby Boomers”, “Gen. X”, “Millennials” etc.) in their 1997 Book, “Fourth Turning”, predicted before 2025, “A spark will ignite a new mood. The CDC announce the spread of a new communicable virus. Congress enacts mandatory quarantine measures. Mayors resist. Urban gangs battle suburban militias (kind of like the BLM riots)…Anger at ‘mistakes we made’ will translate into calls for action, regardless of the heightened public risk…. Many Americans won’t know where their savings are, who their employer is, what their pension is, or how their government works. The era will have left the financial world arbitraged and tentacled”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr9IdY_zA-M&feature=youtu.be

Between two episodes of the TV Series, The Simpsons, is depicted a secret conclave of America’s Media Empires creating “the next phony crisis” to “put Americans back where they belong”. They decide upon a public health scare; an epidemic of a “disease” from which no one is immune, using toxic vaccines to create the deaths needed to make it seem real, while using the media to blame it on something innocuous in every household (in this case cats); Also, forced vaccinations, a brochure titled “Death Prick: A Parents Guide to Shots Gone Wrong”, vaccine injuries, legal immunity for the doctors (as was in fact secured through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986), with victims being prosecuted under a “Government Knows Best Act.” (The Fool Monty, Season 22, Episode 6, 2010; and Bart-Mangled Banner (Season 15, Episode 21, 2004).

Deus Ex, a Microsoft video game from 2000, depicts a government created plague as a pretense to round up six million Americans into Detention centers.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YF6dAlorVZKS/

Reminiscent of the sports stadiums that were turned into hospitals during the corona virus pandemic, the 2012 opening ceremony of the Olympics, hosted in a stadium, was lit up like a corona Virus model, and featured as props hospital beds, dancing nurses (this will become relevant shortly), and giant angel of death.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pCLllFA4gemJ/

September 7th 2018, the TV Show Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters aired an Episode titled The New Normal, in which they have to get a Quantom Dot type tattoo (we’ll discuss this vaccination technology later), in order to be able to continue to buy or sell (Season 2, Episode 1).

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8179430/

In 2012, the TV Series Are We There Yet? (Season 3, Episode 20) featured an episode titled The Quarantine Episode in which people were forced to quarantine because of “Monkey flu” which it turned out didn’t actually exist, but was part of a covert government drill; and where the people who were getting sick from other things (such as unsafe water) were being attributed to the Monkey Flu

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCG5KiEZoiCk/

The 2003 TV Series Dead Zone features an episode titled Plague (Season 2, Episode 14), which Depicts a highly infections virus originating from china, a type of SARS (kind of like Covid-19, A.K.A., SARS-CoV-2), with mass asymptomatic spread, lockdowns, forced quarantines, mask wearing; with Hydroxycholoriquine as only viable cure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY6-HvE5YdU

The 2005 PlayStation 2 video game, Area 51, depicts a “Luciferian conspiracy”; in which a doctor, in order to become “the linchpin for a New World Order”, must manufacture a pandemic by working in consort with the CDC and the WHO. The plot requires a bio-weapon engineering of both the population and the pathogen itself. Chips are implanted in the “majority of the population” under the guise of vaccination, in order to track, monitor, and control them. Those who’re opposed to the “new god” of the conspirators, are described as rotting out from the inside out.

https://odysee.com/@ContendingForTheFaith:8/Area51Ps2GameCovidPredicitveProgramming:2

2007 Film Vexille depicts the Government instituting isolation policies, “before the general public even had time to react” in response to a supposed “mass epidemic”, which in actuality was a “complete government fabrication”, in order to introduce Gene therapy type nano-technology in people’s bodies, through the vaccines they mandated under the guise of being “for their protection”, but that were in actuality administered to obtain complete control over the people.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7G6Xgo34hvb7/

In 2016, the TV series X files (Season 10, Episode 6) featured a “global contagion” caused by a virus deliberately put in a smallpox vaccine, which was designed to alter the DNA and destroy the immune system. One of main settings in the episode is a Catholic Hospital called Our Lady of Sorrows Hospital. It depicts overwhelmed hospitals, stay at home orders, lockdowns, mask wearing by the general public, and rioting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g16jTDd7Bbg

On October 12 2015, an Esoteric video was mailed to the owner of the tech and science news website Gadget from Warsaw Poland, titled “11b x 1371″, which, covered by the mainstream news went viral, that was filled with occult symbols, and that depicted a plague doctor inside of the Zofiowka Sanatorium (a Polish mental hospital, which in 1940 was a Nazi ‘medical zone’ of a Ghetto they had formed there, and where “Almost 400 patients were sentenced to a slow and torturous death by starvation as part of the Nazi extermination”–Wikipedia). It contained encoded messages of an “anti-viral New World Order” rising, with the elimination of those who wont’ go along with it; the downfall of “infected” America; with the word “Death” in Latin, and violent scenes of serial killers and from movies, etc.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/amR7uEoyQ-Y/

In a March 20th, 2020, U.S. Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to Coronavirus as a “Live Exercise”, after which, Trump can be heard saying to him off mic, “you should’ve.. you should’ve let us know”.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JwI0hz9YbQ3q/

On November 20th, 2020, NY’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, was Awarded Emmy (an entertainment award) for his State Covid-19 Briefings.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/11/21/937445923/andrew-cuomo-to-receive-international-emmy-for-masterful-covid-19-briefings

Amazon’s Virtual assistant ALEXA is recorded stating that the Government planned the pandemic, creating and releasing virus on the public which they lost control of.

https://odysee.com/@ContendingForTheFaith:8/AlexaSaysPlandemic:6

Through a series of short YouTube videos between 2016-2019, the Singer/songwriter/Entertainer Poppy, describes a planned “strange future” where everyone longs to go back to the “old normal”, revolving around a word that “rhymes with breath”; depicts people getting sick, instructs people how to wear a medical mask, and “show off your new mask”, the “magic” and “power” of the mask, and that once on, it will “never be the same”. Also depicts a time when it seems that mask wearing is no longer necessary, but then suddenly, “the game is no longer over” and masks have to be put back on, says “I don’t know when, but the scary mask is coming, they told me so”.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rh4x2CXjiGJd/

The 1932 book, The Worker by Ernst Junger, predicts the sudden proliferation of the face masks in contemporary society as a means of dystopian conformity, “It is no coincidence that the mask is again beginning to play a decisive role in public life. It is appearing in many different ways…be it as a gas mask, with which they are trying to equip entire populations; be it as a face mask for sport and high speeds, seen on every racing driver; be it as a safety mask for workplaces exposed to radiation, explosions, or narcotic substances. We can assume that the mask will come to take on functions that we can today hardly imagine”.

https://thecritic.co.uk/the-dystopian-age-of-the-mask/

Steve Jackson Games’, Illuminati Card Game (1982) features cards, “Epidemic” with the word “Quarantine”, a mask, and vaccine depicted on it; and also the cards “Center for Disease Control”, “Science Alarmists”, “Emergency Powers”, “Evil Geniuses for a Better Tomorrow”, “Media Blitz”, “Censorship”, “Market Manipulation”, and “GOAL: Population Reduction” (which has a city skyline remarkably similar to Wuhan, China’s on it; the city where Covid supposedly originated).

https://www.mayamagik.com/the-illuminati-game-card-epidemic/

Similar to 9/11 happening the day after the U.S. Defense Secretary announced the department was unable to account for 2.3 trillion dollars worth of transactions; just a couple months before Covid, the Pentagon announced it couldn’t account for approximately 4.3 trillion dollars of transactions beyond its usual deficits.

https://www.yahoo.com/now/pentagon-35-trillion-accounting-black-231154593.html

March 2nd, 2020, the Vatican opened it’s secret, previously sealed files on Pope Pius XII to scholars for one week, who were trying to find out at at just what point during the Nazi Third Reich Pius XII learned of the atrocities being committed against the Jews, but then Covid-19 broke out, halting the research.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JDgasDHZv0 (00:25:14-00:25:40)

During an August 25th, 2021 White House Press Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki referred to Covid-19 as “the global plandemic”

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U09Eawvn8nkw/

March 23rd, 2020, James Bullard, President of St.Louis’ Federal Reserve Bank, refers to economic measures enacted in response to Covid as “a planned, organized partial shutdown of the U.S. Economy…”

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/unemployment-could-reach-30-in-the-us-says-st-louis-feds-bullard-2020-03-22

Trailer for the 2020 Film Songbird (released in October 2020) depicts life during the fourth year of lockdowns and stay at home orders, in response to what’s now become “Covid-23”. That it’s all a pretense is evidenced by the head of the Department of Sanitation’s line, while smoking a cigarette, “I smoke because it makes me feel good to realize there’s something out there that can still kill you”. America is depicted as being under a state of martial law, with troops on the streets. Lockdown violators shot on site, and “Americans [are] forced into quarantine camps”, called “Q zones“, to die; only those with Immunity Passports are allowed to travel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgxXSfto6Vo

2013 film, The Visitor from Planet Omicron, features a deliberately released virus in order to destroy earth’s food supplies, and sell antidotes

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGs7wXVHPaEi/

2007 Film, I Am Legend, features a plot in which a doctor comes up with a “miracle” cure for cancer by reengineering a a virus (a “viral cure for cancer”). But the virus mutates and becomes a worldwide pandemic with a 90% kill rate, that causes zombie like symptoms, and that results in a “complete social de-evolution”. Film portrays NYC with empty streets, scenes of martial law, enforced stay at home orders, and quarantine. Temperature checks and mask wearing are required for the general public, also features a “two week” window to “reverse the spread”. The protagonist, who’s shown conducting vaccine experiments that result in the death of many, is heralded as “Savior, soldier, scientist”. In one scene he says Bob Marley had a “virologist idea” that you could cure racism and hate by injecting love through music into people’s lives. Film begins showing a poster which reads, “god still loves us”, and in the end, the protagonist concludes that there is no medical solution to the pandemic, but decides must surrender to “God’s plan”. Final scenes depict his “touching” realization that the zombies are capable of love and emotions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtKMEAXyPkg

1973 film, Soylent Green, set in the year 2022, opens with scenes of mask wearing, and depicts a dystopian future where environmentalism has become the ruling ideology to “save” the planet with its destroyed oceans. Evidently part of that agenda is depopulation, as a glorified form of euthanasia is depicted as common practice. The world is represented as being run by a giant ubiquitous corporation, who force cannibalism, feeding the dead to the living unawares. Even the cops are ultimately employed by this giant entity. Film also depicts the involvement of Catholic Church, featuring a priest with guilty conscience because he knew about and went along with it all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Z2txLk0ybo

We’ll cover a couple more instances of predictive programming later on. For now, I think it’s important to move on, and mention that many hospitals and testing sites around the world were filmed practically empty during the “pandemic” by citizen Journalists (pre-delta, delta; and now you know the real reason they want to control, “misinformation”). This state of things, which was on account of people generally avoiding the hospitals out of fear of catching Covid (when very few, if anyone else at all, was actually getting it) led to a record number of hospital closures in 2020, and nurses and doctors being so bored, that a new trend of dancing medical professionals became viral sensation (Compilation #1, #2, #3, #4, etc). And indeed many Dr’s and nurses, such as Anne McCloskey of Ireland, have publicly testified that the hospitals were in fact empty, up until when the vaccines started to be rolled out). There’s also been many admitted instances of fake news, such as CBS admitting to Using footage from Italy in an NYC coronavirus report; a viral photo “appearing to show Quebecers rejecting COVID rules” also being used in the U.S.; Medical Clinics admitting to staging Covid-19 Testing lines; News Stations employing Crisis actors as “Patients”; “Covid-19 Cleaner” photo-ops in the UK caught in the act; Clips such as this one from Italy, of an interview being conducted in a hospital’s “quarantine unit”, where you see a room full of medical personnel and patients in full PPE (one of which appears to be a mannequin), that is until the camera pans over to far, and there’s a guy who looks perfectly healthy in one of the beds, next to the other “patients”, with absolutely no protective equipment on, casually sitting there in regular clothes with his arms crossed (here’s a screenshot of a Canadian News broadcast, with what appears to be another mannequin “Covid Patient”). Some of the “pandemic” footage of “covid victims” even featured crisis actors who “miraculously” came back from the dead to smoke a cigarette, or when a nearby siren went off (on multiple occasions, people who’ve been depicted on the news as “Covid Patients”, have literally been documented Crisis Actors, such as Henry Dyne; who, though apparently healthy, also couldn’t stop smiling when saying how “sick” he was and that people need to vaccinated). And then, on top of that, several “nurses” who were interviewed on the news, just couldn’t seem to stop laughing when describing how bad their hospital situations are and all the people that are dying (Example #1, #2, #3, #4, etc. Could this perhaps be the psychological phenomenon known as duping delight?). Then you have Fauci, after having been filmed receiving a “vaccination” in his left arm, the next day, pointing to his right arm and saying it was still a little sore. And on the subject of using famous people to promote the jab, why would you have to, have three former U.S. presidents take the jab live on TV to “prove it’s safe”? Shouldn’t the integrity of the jab rest on the “science” and the manufacturer’s reputation alone? Why should they feel the need to prove its “safety” by setting a public precedent instead of actually appealing to the science? I mean just go to the NPR article and look at the image of those three stooges, with grins ear-to-ear, and ask yourself if they really seem trustworthy to you? Such obvious propaganda should make one suspicious rather than comfortable. Hollywood has been using retractable-needle prop syringes for decades (they even have them designed in such a way that they can be filled with liquid, which will go up into the handle when the plunger is depressed, to make it appear liquid was actually injected). And in fact, when the Israeli politician, Benny Ben Muvchar, got his onscreen vaccination for the masses, the only problem was that the plunger on the syringe was already all the way depressed when brought up to his arm, and it had no needle on it. When the Japanese Prime Minister was staging his Covid Jab, before it was placed up to his arm, the retractable needle got stuck in the syringe body, and popped back out on camera.

But even if they were being given real injections, how can we say for sure they were not injected instead with something innocuous such as Vitamin C, B-12, or Saline (especially when there’s been numerous headlines indicating people are “accidentally” receiving saline instead of Covid jabs; and even a nurse in Slovenia for instance, coming forth asserting the politicians, etc. are indeed receiving saline)? And so, in light of these things, what else can one make of such oddities as, an Oregon state health official dressing up like a clown to give Covid death toll update? Another telltale sign that the leaders who’re supposedly implementing these draconian policies, “for our health” on account of some supposed “deadly pandemic”, are absolutely full it, is the wide-spread, and absolutely criminal hypocrisy. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words; well, here’s several:

This is an image from an official “U.S. Coronavirus Task Force meeting” in the early months of 2020. Do these government leaders, not observing their own “social distancing” rules, indicate to you that they really believe there is some threat so imminent and deadly that the whole nation and world must be shut down (mind you, this was before they even claimed to have a test for Covid, which they said was being spread asymptomatically)? And they stood this close together, literally every single day, right in the face of the American People, and the whole world, for approximately two months straight.

How about in these images from June 2021’s G7 Summit. According to the director of the CDC and The UK’s NHS, the Jab’s don’t prevent transmission. And yet these world leaders (literally some of the most powerful and important people in the world), without a care or worry in the world, are not observing any of the guidelines they tell us are so necessary for our health and safety (at least until they staged photos to be published for the masses, then all the sudden they believed in social distancing again).

Or how about The President of the United states meeting with the Pope and all of these papal knights on Oct. 28, 2021? Once again, the most powerful people in the world, and once again, no evident concern for an alleged super-deadly, super-spreader bug.

And if these were the only instances it would be damning enough, but the number of world leaders who’ve been caught violating their own lockdown measures is absolutely astounding. I personally have documented, for instance, New York Governor Cuomo, New Mexico Governor Grisham, Michigan Governor Whitmer, California Governor Newsom, New Jersey Governor Murphy, Rhode Island Governor Raimando, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (she’s actually been caught on many instances), Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, US Representative Rashida Tlaib; CNN News Anchor Chris Cuomo, CNN News Anchor Don Lemon, Former US President Barack Obama; UK Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson (who’s computer lockdowns the Global shutdown responses were based on); US Congressman Eric Swalwell, etc. And let’s not forget Fauci being filmed taking off his mask as soon as the news cameras go off, or U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in a group of people on the Capitol steps, suddenly putting on her mask for a photo shoot, and then removing it again afterwards.

Now seriously stop and ask yourself, do you really think it’s just a coincidence that all these leaders are consistently and universally breaking their own “safety” protocols? Do you think they’d be doing that if they really believed there was a true biological threat out there, or at least if they truly believed any of the ridiculous measures they insist we take were truly efficacious? And let’s not forget, the US Government isn’t making the illegal immigrants that streaming across the southern border (from a third world country) get vaccinated, and yet they are the naturalized citizens, who’re generally of a higher financial class, and therefore more likely to be healthy. One Major airline (the fifth largest according to Wikipedia), even lifted the mask mandates for first and business class flyers. In NYC, performing artists and athletes are exempt from the Vaccine mandates, as long as they live outside the city.

Finally, before we proceed to see who’s actually behind all of this, as we covered 60 instances of stunningly accurate predictive programming, it’s probably important to note that there have also been similar “drills”, or “simulations” (either just before, or at the same time as) an incredible number of major crises before Covid, including (but not limited to) the following, which I’ve personally documented and been able to verify: The 9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001), The 7/7 London Bombing (2005), The Oklahoma City Bombing (1995), The Aurora Theater Shooting (2012), The Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting (2018), The Sandy Hook Shooting (2012), The San Bernadino shooting, CA (2015), The Charleston Church Shooting (2017), The Virginia Beach Shooting (2019), The Mercy Hospital Shooting (2018), The Jacksonville Landing shooting (2018), etc. And as far as why the secret societies who rule the world love to tell us what they’re going to do in advance; for one, it’s a form of psychological conditioning. In other words, that way when the forecasted events (injected into the sub-conscious under the pretense of “harmless” entertainment) actually come to pass, the situations will more likely to be embraced as normal/natural, and will likewise generally be followed with the same recourse/response that was desired by these master brainwashers, and that was thus also portrayed in the programming. In terms of the government drills, I believe it’s primarily a pretense of conscripting the resources necessary in order to pull off these intelligence operations, and also serves as a pretense if they get caught staging it. And in most cases, it’s doubtful the agencies carrying them out really understand what’s actually going on; everyone just followers orders from their superiors, which ultimately originate with the secret societies. But the predictive programming is also literally a form of black magic–witchcraft (refer to Ch. 12 of Michael A. Hoffman II’s 1989 book, Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, “Mind Control and the Revelation of the Method”). And, because the conspirators at the highest echelons of these secret societies who’re orchestrating these things, literally worship Lucifer as the “fount of all knowledge” (as we shall demonstrate later), and also because they despise the masses who choose to live in ignorance; they love to subtly tell us what they’re going to do right in front of our faces, so that in their sick and twisted (literally satanic) minds, they can justify to themselves, “we told them ahead of time, so it’s their fault. Had they been more observant and intelligent they wouldn’t have fallen for it” (Can you think of anything more satanic and backwards than lying in news the news, while putting the truth in movies?). Another reason is these conspirators, are the epitome of proud (like their master satan, who proclaimed he’d exalt himself above the Throne of God, Isaiah 14:12-17). They can’t help but do these sorts of things as a subtle wink & nod to themselves as to how “great” and “clever” they are. As one author states of their ilk: “[they] have always spoken of themselves in terms of the most unmeasured pride. When their society had reached the hundredth year of its existence, they composed a book in its honour. The symbols which decorate the frontispiece of this work sufficiently prove that they esteem the humblest member of their order as infinitely above the rest of mankind. They call themselves “The Company of the Perfect.” The contents of the volume accord with the arrogance of its emblems.” (Pg. 183, The Jesuit Conspiracy: The Secret Plan of the Order, by The Abbate Leone, 1848).

Chapter 3, ‘Unmasking’ The Conspirators

There was another instance of predictive programming in the comic book series Astertix (by Goscinny & Uderzo, et. al.), in the edition, Asterix and the Chariot Race (Issue 37, 2017), which featured a character named “Coronavirus” who comes, “straight from Rome!” (pg. 13). Is it possible that this instance of predictive programming could actually reveal the true masterminds of the plandemic and the NWO? Well, let us also consider there was more Covid predictive programming contained in the TV series M*A*S*H, in episodes aired between 1972 and 1977, depicting: social distancing, working from home, toilet paper shortages, face mask wearing, incessant hand washing, etc. And that, one of characters that was drafted for this show was one, “Father Mulcahy”, a Jesuit priest. Now as, it turns out, the Hollywood Production Code itself (more commonly known as the Hayes Code), was actually written by a Jesuit Priest, Daniel Aloysius Lord. And according to the Roman Catholic University of Dayton Professor, Una Cadegan, in an article of hers featured in The Catholic Historical Review (2001), by 1936, the church “had already achieved considerable influence over the making of motion pictures”. And so likewise, was the very first film projector, known as “the Magic Lantern”, was invented by a German Jesuit priest in 1654, named Athanasius Kircher (who also busy creating occultic drawings). And if you thought it ended there, we’re just getting started… the teleprompter (the device which news anchors and actors read their lines from), was invented by the Jesuit St. Louis High School and Roman Catholic Notre Dame University educated, Hubert Schlafly (Notre Dame’s curriculum was based on the Jesuits’ Ratio Studiorum). Obviously such historical facts are fundamental here, and represent a lens through which all the predictive programming must be viewed. And these are things of course, are not happenstance, but are simply manifestations of a deliberate ambition to “Propagate” the faith. Yes, the very word “Propaganda”, actually goes back to the Roman Catholic Church’s “Congregatio de Propaganda Fide“, or “Sacred Congregation of Propaganda“ which was birthed out of the Church’s Council of Trent, in response to the Protestant Reformation of the 16th century. Because, it must be remembered, like the priest-kings of antiquity, which found itself manifested in the Roman Empire as the Pontifex maximus, or “greatest priest”, a title which was bore by the Roman Emperors themselves, the Roman papacy claims for itself both prerogatives, the “temporal” and the “spiritual”, as represented, respectively, by the silver and gold key on the papal seal.

Now, in a moment here, we’re actually going to list out probably over a hundred people in power, documenting just how exactly they’re connected to Rome (focusing primarily on the U.S. and as it relates to the Coronahoax). But before doing so, I think we better back up a little, and cover some history, explaining what exactly “Jesuits” even are. The Jesuits are a sort of hybrid military/priestly order of the Roman Catholic Church (though, as shall be demonstrated with some quotes momentarily, who find themselves deployed in a virtually unlimited diversity of secular employments as well). “The Company”, or “God’s Marines” as they call themselves, like any military force, are headed by a “Superior General” (who swears allegiance to the Pope, and the extending his Kingdom; but as shall be seen, it’s not exactly always so, “black and white”; especially when you have a Jesuit Pope, such as Francis I, a historical first). They were originally, and are more formally known as “The Society of Jesus”. The appellation “Jesuit” was actually originally a sort derogatory term, which had its origin in the french phrase, “are you being like Jesus?”. This order, the Vatican’s “Shock Troop”, as the Jesuit Fordham University educated Army Officer, FBI agent, lawyer, talk show host, and actor G. Gordon Liddy referred to them, in his autobiography (Will, 1980, Pg. 54); an “assault troops…formations created to lead an attack”‘; also known as “God’s Storm Troppers” (a name which goes back to Hitler’s “Brownshirts”), was founded by a Spanish nobleman and soldier, of Basque heredity, named Iñigo López (or more commonly, Ignatius of Loyola), who lived from 1491-1556. According to Jesuit Xavier University’s Website, Ignatius was “a fancy dresser, an expert dancer, a womanizer, sensitive to insult…a rough punk…who used his privileged status to escape prosecution for violent crimes committed with his priest brother”. He is also described as a Gambler who enjoyed sword fighting and night brawls (Jesuit Loyola Marymount University Website), who had “a notarized police record”, and even once planned to “murder someone he thought had insulted the Blessed Virgin Mary” (Jesuit Loyola Press Website), and on at least one occasion, was imprisoned for “nocturnal misdemeanors” (Jesuit Fordham University Website). After suffering a permanent crippling injury to one of his legs during the Battle of Pamplona (1521), which destroyed his proud life, and ended his military career ambitions; having, while recovering, read fanciful books on the life of Christ and of the Catholic Saints; he made his new life purpose to serve the church by becoming a warrior for God. Ignatius came from a family of multiple generations of men who held high leadership roles in The Church of San Sebastian de Soreasu, a church owned by the Knights Templar’s (The Marian Presence In The Life And Works Of Saint Ignatius Loyola by Jesuit Priest Loius A. Bonacci, 2002, Pg. 16). As even Catholic sources acknowledge, he was suspected of being a member of the occult secret society, the Alumbrados (the Spanish Illuminati). In Spite of being a fanatic, who had been arrested by the Inquisition 3 times for suspected occult activity (Jesuit Xavier University’s Website; the Inquisition, for all intents and purposes, was the Judge, Jury, and Executioner of the Church; in partnership with the civil government), he eventually received a private audience with the Pope, and in turn, him and the compadres who he had won to his cause, would be officially recognized and consecrated as an order of the church in 1540. In 1622 he would officially be canonized as a “saint” by Pope Gregory XV. In order for these decisions of the Popes to be understood, in spite of the apparent conflicts of interest (given Loyola’s background), it must be recalled that the Catholic Church at that time of Loyola’s Reception, was in great peril and desperation, following the German Catholic Monk Martin Luther’s protest of church abuses (the 95 Theses, 1517-1521) which is what sparked the Protestant Reformation.

We turn now to the section “The Counter-Reformation”, from the chapter “Fighting the Heresy of Protestantism”, of Baigent and Leigh’s 1999 book, The Inquisition, to give us more details regarding Loyola and his order’s inception:

“For Rome, the new situation posed new demands. Without conceding any more ground than it was forced to, the Church sought to adapt and to adapt the Inquisition with it…Over the subsequent three centuries…the Dominicans, like their rival Orders, had become increasingly idle, self-indulgent, reposing on their laurels, clinging to the power and privileges they possessed, making scant effort to confront the new challenges that had arisen. Their position in relation to the proliferating Protestant heresy was defensive at best. More often than not, they were simply passive, hoping it would go away. Persecuting hapless women for witchcraft required little effort, little discipline, little organisation. To counter the influence of knowledgeable and articulate heresiarchs like Luther, Calvin and Zwingli was rather more troublesome.

To contend with Protestantism, the Church needed…highly trained and dedicated individuals who could actually dispute with their adversaries on a basis of equal learning and intelligence, equal subtlety, equal psychological sophistication. And if Protestantism was indeed—as appeared ever more likely going to withstand all attempts at extirpation, the Church had at least to establish some sort of quantitative or numerical superiority, in the size of its congregation and in the territory over which it exercised spiritual dominion. Among other things, it had to consolidate its position in parts of the world that were only just beginning to be explored, had to convert whole regions and continents of heathen before Protestantism could get to them. In other words, the Church needed an institution or organisation of highly skilled, highly intelligent, highly trained and highly motivated missionaries – a new soldiery of Christ or ‘Milice de Christ’, who, with military discipline and fortitude, could crusade in the sphere of the intellect the way the Templars and Hospitallers had done on the battlefields of the Holy Land. The institution that rose to this challenge was the Society of Jesus, or the Jesuits. The Society of Jesus was created by a Spaniard, Ignatius Loyola…whose original ambition had been to win military glory. During a siege of the fortress of Pamplona in 1521, Loyola was seriously wounded. While convalescing. he became increasingly studious and introspective. He embarked on a pilgrimage to Montserrat, hung his weapons at the shrine there, then retired to live in a cave for a year as a hermit. In this seclusion, he wrote his manual, The Spiritual Exercises, which outlined a new and rigorous programme of Christian meditation. In 1523, he embarked on a second pilgrimage, this time to Jerusalem. When he returned to Spain, he took up studies at the University of Alcalá.

By 1526, Loyola had begun to preach in public and to incur suspicions of heresy from the Spanish Inquisition, who arrested him and kept him in chains for some three weeks while The Spiritual Exercises was examined and investigated. He was duly exonerated of the charges against him and released, but ordered to cease all public discussions of theology for four years. To escape this prohibition, Loyola moved to Paris in 1528. Here, he gathered a small circle of devoted followers who were to become the original Jesuits. In 1534, all of them took an oath of allegiance at a church in Montmartre. On 27 September 1540, Pope Paul III officially established the Jesuits under their original name, the ‘Company of Jesus’. Although they carried no arms, their training, discipline and nomenclature conformed to essentially military patterns. It has even been suggested, and not without some credibility, that Loyola modelled the Jesuits’ hierarchy and organisation on those of the Knights Templar. In the century and a half that followed, the Jesuits were to become the spearhead of the Counter-Reformation, the Church’s methodical efforts to establish new spheres of influence, as well as to regain at least some of the ground lost to Protestantism. Like military planners, the Jesuits organised their campaigns in accordance with strategic thinking. In order to establish currency and credibility, they were quite prepared to join in the general persecution of witchcraft…” (Pgs. 125-127)

Further delineating the significance and relevance of these two great respective movements, we turn now to Chapter three, “Luther And Loyola”, of J.A. Wylie’s The Jesuits (1881):

“As the two systems, the good and the evil, a developed Christianity and a matured Popery, come together, so too did the two men who were to stand at the head of these respective systems. Luther came first into the world, Loyola arrived only three years later. Their births, so near in point of time, were separated by a vast social distance… But the renown which the future was to bring them was to be of a kind, and achieved in a way wholly different from that which either pictured to himself. It was through darkness, discipline, and great suffering that both were to come to the fulfillment of their early dreams. There are few contrasts in history so striking and instructive as that which is seen in the lives of these two men. Its study would repay a longer consideration than we can here give it. It places us beside the fountain heads of the two mighty movements — the Reformation and Jesuitism — which continue to this day, beyond all other influences, to mould the condition of the world. Far separated by distance of place, and totally unaware of the existence of each other, as were these two men, there was, nevertheless, a secret link establishing a certain relationship between them, and a Power shaping for both an apparent similarity of destiny. Their careers were wonderfully alike, up to a certain stage, when they diverged — diverged not for time only, but for the eternities also.” (Pgs. 6-7)

The Protestant Reformation was not only a major religious blow to the papacy, but also a political one. Up until that time, the Catholic Church ruled over the kings of the earth, in what’s known as the Holy Roman Empire,“The beginning of the sixteenth century saw the Roman Catholic church predominant over all religious, civil, and social life throughout Europe. The Holy Roman Empire, with its emperor, was in subjection to the pope of Rome. The civil rulers bowed at the footstools of the Papal power, trembled at its threats, and accepted its dictation” (Romanism and the Republic by Isaac Lansing, 1890, Pg. 41). Besides just for the faithful, Luther’s cause also became the impetus for a number of the princes and feudal lords of the empire, who were likewise generally dissatisfied with Romes abuses and hypocrisies (and who also saw it as an opportunity to expand their own means and influence), and thus ended up siding with and protecting Luther instead of obeying the church, who required they hand him over to the inquisition and to ultimately be put to death.

Turning to World Order by Henry Kissinger (2014) we read: “Spanish explorers and conquistadores…sailed under Charles’ [i.e Charlemagne] auspices-were in the process of destroying ancient empires of the Americas and carrying the sacraments together with European political power across the New World. Charles’ armies and navies were engaged in the defense of Christendom…Charles was hailed by his contemporaries as the “greatest emperor since the division of the empire in 843”, destined to return the world to a “single shepherd”… [but] the universality of the Church Charles sought to vindicate was not to be had. He proved unable to prevent the new doctrine of Protestantism from spreading through the lands that were the principal base of his power. Both religious and political unity were fracturing…When Charles died in 1558, his will expressed regret for the fracturing of doctrine that had taken place during his reign and charged his son to redouble the Inquisition. Three events completed the disintegration of the old ideal of unity. By the time Charles V died, revolutionary changes had raised Europe’s sights from a regional to a global enterprise while fragmenting the medieval political and religious order: the beginning of the age of discovery, the invention of printing, and the schism in the church [i.e. the Protestant Reformation]….The second seminal event was the invention of the movable-type printing in the middle of the fifteenth century, which made it possible to share a knowledge on a hitherto-unimaginable scale….The growing embrace of reason as an objective force of illumination and explication began to shake existing institutions, including the hitherto-unassailable Catholic church. The third revolutionary upheaval, that of the Protestant Reformation, was initiated when Martin Luther posted ninety-five theses on the door of the Wittenberg Castle Church in 1517, insisting on the individual’s direct relationship with God; hence individual conscience-not established orthodoxy-was put forward as the key to salvation. A number of feudal rulers seized the opportunity to enhance their authority by embracing Protestantism…The Protestant Reformation destroyed the concept of world order sustained by the “two swords” of papacy and empire.“ (Pgs. 2, 15-17, 19-20)

And so thus, because of the desperation of the hour, it was recognized that someone fiery, militant, and fanatical like Loyola, was necessary to help the church regain control of the grip they were losing on the world. And thus it was, the orders chief mission from the very beginning was to destroy the Protestant Reformation (and any notion or philosophy which springs from it), to bring all things back in subjection to the Pope. As the Jesuit Priest John W. O’Malley explains, “The Society of Jesus came into being in the second quarter [sic] of the sixteenth century. Its origins coincide, therefore, with the years that historians conventionally designate the beginnings of the Counter Reformation…The term “Counter Reformation”…designate[s] the political, diplomatic, and military attempts of Catholics in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries to suppress the Reformation…” (The Jesuits…, 1982, Pgs. 1, 3). Or as The Catholic World Report puts it:“The work of the Jesuits in defending the faith must be looked at in the context of the Counter-Reformation, “The times called for a spirited defense of faith; it was the time for Catholic renewal; the Church had been weakened from within by the laxity of her own; she had been weakened from without by the strong theological dissent of the various reformers. The Church had to respond adequately, and the Jesuits found themselves part of this response”

We shall now turn to John Daniels’ The Grand Design Exposed (1999), for a further elaboration of the Society’s origin, and the extent of their early power and influence, “Ignatius became a priest in 1537. The rapid advancement of the Protestant movement was causing great alarm, making it clear that the papacy and the Roman Catholic Church was in mortal trouble. What was needed was a different weapon to fight this totally new warfare. A new order of priests to become a special group of “Popes men”, ‘the’ Popes men, ‘his’ soldiers; to take a special vow of absolute obedience directly to the Pope, to go anywhere at any time, at any cost to life and comfort, in order to do anything the Pope deemed necessary for the defense and propagation of the faith, In other words, “for the ‘greater’ glory of God”,—the Church to rule the world; the Pope to rule the Church; the Jesuits to rule the Pope; such was and is the program of the Order of Jesus. On 27 September 1540, in a private reception hall of the Palace of the Popes on Vatican Hill, Rome, eleven men of aristocratic birth, met with Pope Paul III who gave approval of their Order. That beginning was to become the most loyal and most efficient organization the Roman Catholic Church has ever spawned in all its near 2000 year history. In the agreement to rescue Rome from the predicament of losing its world control to Protestantism, and to preserve the spiritual and temporal supremacy which the Popes “usurped” during the Middle Ages, Rome now “sold” the Church to the society of Jesus; in essence the Popes surrendered themselves into their hands. So now the Church becomes immensely dependent on the Jesuit Order to defend the Pope’s position as the supreme spiritual and temporal leader of the world; a belief that is absolutely vital if Rome is ever to regain control of the world. And in turn, the Jesuit Order is depended on the Popes for its exorbitant privileges and latitude, if it is actually to convince the world of its need for the Pope as its leader…Like the Knights Templar, Ignatius had asked for and received, that his Order not be responsible or need to report to anyone, with the exception of the Pope himself. Complete autonomy was insisted upon as expedient for freedom of movement and actions. It can not be stressed enough, that Ignatius and his men were aristocrats. This in itself wielded extraordinary power and influence, not just with the upperclass; but to move, work, to be recognized and feel comfortable, even in the presence of kings and queens, in a status that is known only to a privileged few. But add to this, the heady prestige of the Pope’s blessings and law, and you have a potential of power and influence that exceeded the very kings themselves…histories which describe the Jesuits, make it vividly clear that he first point of business when they became an Order, was to go back into their circle of aristocrats and royalty, so as to gain their confidence and support…their membership went from the original eleven men in 1540… [to,] by 1615[,]…over 13,000. Jesuits worked all over Europe, in some African countries, and in the Middle East; they expanded to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Indochina. They had extensive missions in Canada, Paraguay and Japan. Over all by 1581, they had 370 schools and colleges, 33 provinces, 120 Jesuit residence and 550 communities” (Pgs. 64, 66)

The power and success of the order was such, that by 1720, the 14th Superior General of the Order was able to proclaim, “See, my lord, from this room—from this room I govern not only Paris, but China: not only China, but the whole world, without any one knowing how ‘tis managed.” (Michelangelo Tamburini, the 14th Superior General, 1720; as relayed in Andrew Steinmetz History of the Jesuits, 1848, Pgs. 168-169). Now, since we’re about to proceed to examine some historical quotes which are extremely critical of the character and methods of the Jesuits, in order to establish their veracity, we will begin by considering some extracts from Pope Clement XIV’s Papal Brief (or Papal Bull; depending on who you talk to), DOMINUS AC REDEMPTOR, (1773) in the which he officially dissolved the order “forever” (or at least until Pope Pius VII came along and officially re-established them 41 years later, in 1814):

“We, therefore, having these and other such examples before our eyes, examples of great weight and high authority—animated, besides, with a lively desire of walking with a safe conscience and a firm step in the deliberations of which we shall speak hereafter—have omitted no care, no pains, in order to arrive at a thorough knowledge of the origin, the progress, and the actual state of that regular order commonly called ‘The Company of Jesus’…almost at the very moment of its institution, their arose in the bosom of this Society divers seeds of discord and dissension, not only among the companions themselves, but with other regular orders, the secular clergy, the academies; the universities, the public schools, and lastly, even with the princes of the states in which the Society was received….[The previous Popes have made an] endeavour, by salutary constitutions, to restore peace to the Church; as well with respect to secular affairs, with which the Company ought not to have interfered…which gave rise to great disputes and oppositions on the part of the Company with the ordinaries, with other religious orders, about the holy places, and communities of all sorts in Europe, Africa, and America, to the great loss of souls, and great scandal of the people; as likewise concerning the meaning and practice of certain idolatrous ceremonies…and further, concerning the use and explanation of certain maxims, which the Holy See has with reason proscribed as scandalous, and manifestly contrary to good morals…such as the revolts and intestine troubles in some of the Catholic states, persecutions against the Church…After so many storms, troubles, and divisions, every good man looked forward with impatience to the happy day which was to restore peace and tranquility…the times became more difficult and tempestuous; complaints and quarrels were multiplied on every side…dangerous sedition arose, tumults, discords, dissension, scandals, which, weakening or entirely breaking the bonds of Christian charity, excited the faithful to all the rage of party hatreds and enmities. Desolation and danger grew to such a height, that the very sovereigns, whose piety and liberality towards the Company were so well known as to be looked upon as hereditary in their families—we mean our dearly beloved sons in Christ, the Kings of France, Spain, Portugal, and Sicily; found themselves reduced to the necessity of expelling and driving [them] from their states, kingdoms, and provinces…there remained no other remedy to so great evils; and that this step was necessary in order to prevent the Christians from rising one against another, and from massacring each other in the very bosom of our common mother the Holy Church…it was very difficult, not to say impossible, that the Church could recover a firm and durable peace so long as the said Society subsisted; in consequence hereof, and determined by the particular reasons we have here alleged, and forced by other motives which prudence and the good government of the Church have dictated…we do, out of our certain knowledge, and the fulness of our apostolical power, SUPPRESS AND ABOLISH THE SAID COMPANY: we deprive it of all activity whatever, of its houses, schools, colleges, hospitals, lands, and, in short, every other place whatsoever, in whatever kingdom or province they may be situated; we abrogate and annul its statutes, rules, customs, decrees, and constitutions, even though confirmed by oath, and approved by the Holy See or otherwise; in like manner we annul all and every its privileges, indults (“a privilege or special permission granted by the pope to bishops and others to do something otherwise prohibited by the general law of the Church”-Collins Dictionary.), general or particular…We declare all, and all kind of authority, the General, the provincials, the visitors, and other superiors of the said Society to be FOR EVER ANNULLED AND EXTINGUISHED” (as translated and relayed in G.B. Nicolini’s History of The Jesuits: Their Origin, Progress, Doctrines and Designs (1893), Pgs. 387-406, an Italian version can be found on thee Vatican’s official website).

Perhaps you won’t be surprised to learn that, within a year of issuing this brief, Pope Clement XIV died of poisoning. As I’ve carefully documented between my articles Historic Quotes: Jesuits/Romanism and Books on Romanism, etc., the Roman Catholic Church and her Jesuits, possess a more extensive documented history of seeking to subvert governments, create revolutions, instigate wars, promulgate deception, than any other secret society, organization, religion, people, or individual person, in all of history. In fact, it was these very men that several of America’s founding fathers warned would be seeking to destroy the liberties of the U.S. And that such warnings were not unfounded, is reflected in the fact that, as alluded to in Clement XVI’s Bull, the Jesuits have been formally kicked out of at least 83 countries, states, etc.

Writing in 1911, the Ex-Jesuit Priest Paul Graf Von Hoensbroech declared:

The Jesuit Order, therefore, stands before us as the embodiment of a system which aims at temporal political dominion through temporal political means, embellished by religion, which assigns to the head of the Catholic religion — the Roman Pope — the role of a temporal overlord, and under shelter of the Pope-King, and using him as an instrument, desires itself to attain the dominion over the whole world. That opinion is not only mine — that of the renegade, the apostate Jesuit — good Catholics too, who otherwise praise the Jesuit Order, advocate it strongly”-Fourteen years a Jesuit by P.G. Von Hoensbroech, 1911, Pg. 430

Next we’re going to take a look at some highlights from the extreme oath, that the Jesuits of the fourth vow take (upon initial entry into the Order, three are taken: chastity, poverty and obedience; like all secret societies, initiation is by degrees, the fourth is not administered until one’s proven himself for some time in the order). This oath, whose its authenticity will no doubt be denied by the Jesuits (though it be manifest in the annals of nations), is documented in the Library of Congress (Journals of the 62nd Congress, 3rd Session, of the United States Congressional Record; House Calendar No. 397, Report No. 1523, 15 February, 1913, pp. 3215-3216; Library of Congress Catalog Card #66-43354), and can also be found in Australia Government’s National Library. It has also been confirmed authentic by Jesuits who have left the order, such as Jacopo Leone, Peter De Resoa, Paul Graf Von Hoensbroech, Edward Boyd Barrett, and the Spanish Bishop and Priest, Alberto Rivera, 1935-1997 (see Double-Cross by Chick Publications, 1987, Pg. 12), who was poisoned to death for going public with what he knew, at the behest of the Inquisitor and Bishop of Guatemala, Gerard Bouffard (as admitted in a 2001 radio interview, and who himself ended up leaving the church; 51:00 – 54:00). The oath begins with the the Father Superior initiating the novice, and is administered thusly:

“My son, heretofore you have been taught to act the dissembler: among Roman Catholics to be a Roman Catholic, and to be a spy even among your own brethren; to believe no man, to trust no man. Among the Reformers, to be a Reformer; among the Huguenots, to be a Huguenot; among the Calvinists, to be a Calvinist; among other Protestants, generally to be a Protestant; and obtaining their confidence, to seek even to preach from their pulpits, and to denounce with all the vehemence in your nature our Holy Religion and the Pope; and even to descend so low as to become a Jew among Jews, that you might be enabled to gather together all information for the benefit of your Order as a faithful soldier of the Pope. You have been taught to plant insidiously the seeds of jealousy and hatred between communities, provinces, states that were at peace, and to incite them to deeds of blood, involving them in war with each other, and to create revolutions and civil wars in countries that were independent and prosperous, cultivating the arts and the sciences and enjoying the blessings of peace; to take sides with the combatants and to act secretly with your brother Jesuit, who might be engaged on the other side, but openly opposed to that with which you might be connected, only that the Church might be the gainer in the end, in the conditions fixed in the treaties for peace and that the end justifies the means. You have been taught your duty as a spy, to gather all statistics, facts and information in your power from every source; to ingratiate yourself into the confidence of the family circle of Protestants and heretics of every class and character, as well as that of the merchant, the banker, the lawyer, among the schools and universities, in parliaments and legislatures, and the judiciaries and councils of state, and to be all things to all men, for the Pope’s sake, whose servants we are unto death…with all that is necessary to command in the Army of Loyola in the service of the Pope. You must serve the proper time as the instrument and executioner as directed by your superiors; for none can command here who has not consecrated his labours with the blood of the heretic; for “without the shedding of blood no man can be saved”. Therefore, to fit yourself for your work and make your own salvation sure, you will, in addition to your former oath of obedience to your order and allegiance to the Pope, repeat after me…I swear…to depose heretical Kings, Princes, States, Commonwealths, and Governments, and they may be safely destroyed… I will defend this doctrine and His Holiness’s right and custom against all usurpers of the heretical or Protestant authority whatever, especially the Lutheran Church…the now pretended authority and Churches of England…and on the continent of America and elsewhere and all adherents in regard that they may be usurped and heretical, opposing the sacred Mother Church of Rome… I do now denounce and disown any allegiance as due to any heretical king, prince or State, named Protestant or Liberal, or obedience to any of their laws, magistrates or officers…any place where I should…I shall…do my utmost to extirpate the heretical Protestant or Masonic doctrines and to destroy all their pretended powers, legal or otherwise….notwithstanding, I am dispensed with to assume any religion heretical for the propagation of the Mother Church’s interest; to keep secret and private all her agents’ counsels…not to divulge, directly or indirectly, by word, writing or circumstances whatever; but to execute all that should be proposed, given in charge, or discovered unto me by you, my Ghostly Father, or any of this sacred order…I do further promise and declare that I will have no opinion or will of my own or any mental reservation whatever, even as a corpse or cadaver (perinde ac cadaver), but will unhesitatingly obey each and every command that I may receive from my superiors in the militia of the Pope and of Jesus Christ. That I will go to any part of the world whithersoever I may be sent, to the frozen regions north, jungles of India, to the centres of civilisation of Europe, or to the wild haunts of the barbarous savages of America without murmuring or repining, and will be submissive in all things, whatsoever is communicated to me. I do further promise and declare that I will, when opportunity presents, make and wage relentless war, secretly and openly, against all heretics, Protestants and Masons, as I am directed to do, to extirpate them from the face of the whole earth; and that I will spare neither age, sex nor condition, and that will hang, burn, waste, boil, flay, strangle, and bury alive these infamous heretics; rip up the stomachs and wombs of their women, and crush their infants’ heads against the walls in order to annihilate their execrable race. That when the same cannot be done openly I will secretly use the poisonous cup, the strangulation cord, the steel of the poniard, or the leaden bullet, regardless of the honour, rank, dignity or authority of the persons, whatever may be their condition in life, either public or private, as I at any time may be directed so to do by any agents of the Pope or Superior of the Brotherhood of the Holy Father of the Society of Jesus. In confirmation of which I hereby dedicate my life, soul, and all corporal powers, and with the dagger which I now receive I will subscribe my name written in my blood in testimony thereof; and should I prove false, or weaken in my determination, may my brethren and fellow soldiers of the militia of the Pope cut off my hands and feet and my throat from ear to ear, my belly be opened and sulphur burned therein with all the punishment that can be inflicted upon me on earth, and my soul shall be tortured by demons in eternal hell forever…That I will not deal with or employ a Protestant if in my power to deal with or employ a Catholic. That I will place Catholic girls in Protestant families that a weekly report may be made of the inner movements of the heretics. That I will provide myself with arms and ammunition that I may be in readiness when the word is passed, or I am commanded to defend the Church either as an individual or with the militia of the Pope”-Jesuit Extreme Oath of Induction (may be read in it’s entirety here)

Further establishing the veracity of this oath, and it’s relevance in the modern era, in 1987, the “former” Jesuit priest Malachi published in his book The Jesuits, “A state of war exists…the Jesuits—the Society of Jesus, to give the Order its official name…signals the most lethal change[s] to take place…it involves the interests, the lives, and the destinies of ordinary men and women in the millions…A coup d’etat is taking place…the Society of Jesus…some monstrous entity under the guise of good goals… In a world that finds itself teetering on the perpetual brink of annihilation, and in which half the population is starving to death while most of the other half is pinned in the mud by one sort of injustice or another, how important can some dusty theological argument be? About as important, perhaps, as how many angels can dance on the head of a pin! The fact is, however, it is not a squabble about niceties, nor even a theological falling-out…that involves only scholars, clerics, and the faithful. As both papacy and Jesuits know, the effects of their policies go far beyond the confines of the Roman Catholic Church; even far beyond the nearly one billion Catholic men and women around the world. Almost everything that happens in this war bears directly and immediately on the major dissensions that wrack every nation and people in the world. It is involved in the very heart of the rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, for example. It bears right now on the fate in misery or happiness of 350 million people in Latin America. It affects the deeply changing public moral code and national consensus of the American people; the imminent preponderance in human affairs of the People’s Republic of China; the fragile persistence of a free Western Europe; the security of Israel; the still rickety promise of a viable Black Africa just aborning. All of these things, separate and unconnected as they may seem, are not only interwoven with one another, but are and will be profoundly influenced by the tides and outcome of the global collision [with] the Society of Jesus…“Never before in the course of the world’s history had such a Society appeared. The old Roman Senate itself did not lay schemes for world domination with greater certainty of success.””-The Jesuits: The Society of Jesus and the Betrayal of the Roman Catholic Church (1987) by Malachi Martin, (Ex-Jesuit, Catholic Priest for 10 years), Pgs. 13-14, 27

Now of course, Martin’s whole shtick, who remained a Catholic priest all his life (though allegedly having “asked to be released from certain aspects of his Jesuit vows in 1964″), was essentially that the Papacy was really inherently good and it was just those darn Jesuits who’re spoiling everything, and who’re at war with the church. Now while there is a degree of truth this, it’s only in as much as the Jesuits are indeed the theorists, statisticians, architects, spies, police, judge, jury, and executioners of the church; and that they will eliminate any opposition, even from within. But to conclude that the Catholic Church itself would be “lily white” without the their influence, is a conclusion which can only be arrived disingenuously, or by ignoring nearly a thousand years of bloody and corrupt papal history prior to the Society’s existence (as will continue to be demonstrated). The Jesuits are in fact the epitome of the Catholic Church (paganism and all, as shall also be demonstrated). In 2019, when the Jesuit priest Eric Sundrup was presented with the question, “is the Pope Francis a Jesuit?”, he retorted with the rhetorical question, “is the pope Catholic?” (thus equating the two; 00:30). Suffice it to say, the relevance of Malachi’s spin will be elaborated on later. The following quote from Pope Gregory VII of 12th century, illustrates in no uncertain terms the worldly ambitions the Papacy has always had:

“Now, I beseech you, oh most holy fathers and princes, cause that all the world may understand and know that if ye are able to bind and loose in heaven, ye are able upon earth to give and to take away empires, kingdoms, principalities, marquisates, duchies, countships, and the possessions of all men, according to the deserts of each. Often, indeed, have ye taken away patriarchates, primacies, archbishoprics, and bishoprics, from the evil and unworthy, and have bestowed these upon men of true piety. If, then, ye judge spiritual things, what must not be believed of your power over worldly things? And if ye judge the angels who rule over all proud princes, what can ye not do to their slaves?”-Pope Gregory VII in his Bull of Excommunication against King Henry VI, As relayed in the British Quarterly Review, January 1, 1875, Pgs. 4-5

And so it’s these ambitions of the Roman Catholic Church which have merely been fully realized in the Jesuit Order, and which have led to their manifold expulsions through official governmental decrees: “When the crimes and misery which inundated Europe through the predominance of Popery and Jesuitism could no longer be borne, the French Government in the year 1761, determined to banish the Jesuits from their kingdom. By Several decrees of the Parliament of Paris it was enacted[:]”[1]…”[Their] doctrines, the consequence of which would destroy natural law, that rule of morality which God himself has implanted in the hearts of men, and, consequently, would break all the ties of civil society, in authorizing theft, lying, perjury, the most criminal impurity, and generally all passions and all crimes, by the teaching of secret compensation, of equivocation, of mental restrictions, of probabilism and philosophical sin; destroy all feelings of humanity among men, in authorizing homicide and parricide, annihilate royal authority…”[2]-Illustrations of Popery by Callender, 1838, Pg. 446 [1]; The Decree of the Parliament of Paris, 5th of March, 1762, as relayed in The Doctrine of the Jesuits by J.P. Gury, 1880, Pg. 11 [2]

The French General Charles Tristan, Marquis de Montholon (1783-1853), born some 20 years after their expulsion, put it this way: “But there is a religious society, the tendency of which is highly dangerous, and which should never have been admitted into the territories of the empire — viz., the Society of Jesus. Its doctrines are subversive of all monarchical principles. The General of the Jesuits desires to be sovereign master, the sovereign of sovereigns. Everywhere that the Jesuits are tolerated, they strive for power, at any price. Their society is by nature fond of ruling, and nourishes, therefore, an irreconcilable hatred of all existing power. Any action, any crime, however atrocious it may be, is meritorious, if committed for the interest of the society, or by the orders of its General. The Jesuits are all men of talent and learning. They are the best existing missionaries, and would be, were it not for their ambition of ruling, the best instructing body, for the propagation of civilisation and the development of its progress. “–Memorial of the Captivity of Napoleon at St. Helena by General Montholon, vol. 2., Pg. 388

A 17th century Jesuit, Barrisonius, stated of the order: “Our Father General, as all know, governs Rome itself and the Popedom; we make war at our pleasure betwixt one Prince and another, between a Prince and his subjects, usurp dominion over cities and countries, fearing no discovery of our actions; since our commerce is chiefly with Great men, we know every public secret, and can in a singular way dispatch heretics and enemies of the Roman Court.”-as relayed in The Fiery Jesuits by A Catholic-Christian (1667), Pg. 28

As the Roman Catholic Priest of 25 years, Charles Chiniquy, relays in his Fifty Years in the Church of Rome (1886), evidently quoting Napoleon Bonaparte’s Memoirs: “The Jesuits are a military organization not a religious order. Their chief is a general of an army, not the mere father abbot of a monastery. And the aim of this organization is: Power. Power in the most despotic exercise. Absolute power, universal power, power to control the world by the volition of a single man. Jesuitism is the most absolute of despotisms; and at the same time the greatest and the most enormous of abuses” (Pg. 684)

These matters of fact, established by recurrent histories that had repeated themselves in every nation in which the Jesuit appeared, led to the general “Public Opinion in Elizabethan England” being:

“A Jesuit reprobated is the child of sin, who being born for the service of the Devil, cares not what villainy he does in the world; he is always in a maze, for his courses are ever out of order, and while his will stands for his wisdom, the best that falls out of him, is a fools; he betrays the trust of the simple, and sucks out the blood of the innocent; his breath is the fume of blasphemy, and his tongue the firebrand of hell; his desires are the destruction of the virtuous, and his delights are the traps to damnation: he bathes in the blood of murder, and sups up the broth of iniquity: plots, conspiracies, and all manner of mischief, are the chiefest aim of his studies: he frighteth the eyes of the godly, and disturbeth the hearts of the religious; he marreth the wits of the wise, and is hateful to the souls of the gracious. In summary, he is an inhumane creature, a fearful companion, a monster, and a Devil incarnate; therefore to be quite packed out of this our England, to his own proper center the whore of Rome.”–Englands Selected Characters (1643), by Nicholas Breton, Pg. 12

“The Jesuits…came out of the very mouth, the very heart and the very bowels of the Pope, and of the devil…They will have the religion of Mohamet established to poison and plague all the East parts of the world in their souls; and they will have the most huge, cruel, and savage armies of the Turks raised up, to murder and massacre millions of men in their bodies, in the West part of the world.”–The Ruin of Rome (1607) by Arthur Dent, Pgs. 212, 215, 109

“…to speak of the Society of Jesus, or the institute of Ignatius Loyola, commonly called Jesuitism. We have not selected this subject as a mere abstract or historical question, but as a subject of great practical importance in its bearing both on our nation and on the One Church, and by consequence, on the cause of liberty and religion throughout the world. For no other people have more need to become acquainted with the character nature and extent, design and power of this institution the means of its advancement and its aim. It is probable the activities of this society are at this moment more busily and more effectively employed in this country than in any other, and possible with greater hope of success.

Jesuitism has a very singular history, and the more we study this history the more shall we become convinced that this is the masterpiece of the spirit that worketh in the children of disobedience. It is a consummate system of duplicity, cunning, and power for the maintenance of a control over human mind. I do not know that there exists in our world at the present time another system so fraught with evil, so potential in the support of error, and so dangerous to the cause of liberty and all true religion. We may therefore regard Jesuitism as Satan’s choicest, most adroit and most potent engine for the maintenance of his empire on the earth…And in recalling [the Jesuits] after so long a banishment [i.e. when dissolved as an order by Papal Bull, 1773-1840], and again making these “vigorous and experienced rowers,” helmsmen of the ship, Rome did but confess her weakness and inability to cope with the increasing light, and the progress of liberty and religion in the nineteenth century. The world has probably never seen a “more powerful, corrupt, untiring, unscrupulous, invincible, organization in any department of human labor, or in any period of human history.” “Their moral code,” says another, “is one of hypocrisy, falsehood and filth.” They are enemies to all human advancement — would turn back the dial of human progress, and plunge the world again into the darkness of the dark ages.

Christianity encourages learning, intelligence and mental improvement among the people — it makes disciples. Jesuitism suppresses the human mind — makes instruments — tools with which to compass its own ends. It takes “the living man and makes a corpse of him — an automaton — despoils him first of all his free agency, and makes him a mere tool of the craft.” The Jesuit is bound by no oath — he may violate every command of the decalogue, repudiate every precept of Holy Writ, provided it be for the advantage of the society. The Pope must be obeyed, the interests of the Church secured, whatever despite may be done to God and his truth.

And that he may consummate his ends the Jesuit may do anything, may he anything. He may play saint or sinner— traitor or patriot — angel or devil, just as may seem best to subserve the purpose at hand. The Jesuits are allowed, by their “Constitutions,” to assume any disguise, to put on any character — adopt any means — use truth or falsehood — right or wrong, just as they deem conducive to the interests of the Church. Indeed, they may become members of any Church they please — Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian — may become preachers — anything to subserve the purpose desired.”-The Footprints of Satan or the Devil in History: The Counterpart of God in History by Hollis Read, 1873, Pgs. 420-423

Henry Halley, in his Halley’s Bible handbook (1927), sums up what we’ve covered so far, on the following wise: “This description of Babylon the Great Harlot, Seated on the Seven-Headed Ten- Horned Beast [i.e. Revelation 17]…exactly fits Papal Rome. Nothing else in World History does fit. The desire for Worldly Power began to manifest itself in the Church, on a broad scale, in the 4th century, when the Roman Empire ceased its Persecutions, and made Christianity its State Religion. The spirit of Imperial Rome passed into the Church. The Church gradually developed itself into the pattern of the Empire it had conquered. Rome fell. But Rome came to life again, as a World-Power, in the Name of the Church. The Popes of Rome were the heirs and successors of the Caesars of Rome. The Vatican is where the Palace of the Caesars was. The Popes have claimed all the authority the Caesars claimed, and more. The Papal Palace, throughout the centuries, has been among the most luxurious in all the world. Popes have lived in Pomp and Splendor unsurpassed by earthly kings. In no place on earth is there more ostentatious pageantry and show of magnificence than at the coronation of a Pope. The City of Rome, first Pagan, then Papal, has been the Dominating Power of the World for Two Thousand Years, 200 B.C. to A.D. 1800…Rome’s answer to the Lutheran Secession: the INQUISITION under the leadership of the JESUITS, an order founded by Ignatius Loyola, a Spaniard, on the principle of Absolute and Unconditional OBEDIENCE to the Pope, having for its object the Recovery of territory lost to Protestants and Mohammedans, and the Conquest of the entire Heathen World for the Roman Catholic Church. Their supreme aim, the Destruction of Heresy, that is, thinking anything different from what the Pope said think; for the accomplishment of which Anything was Justifiable; Deception, Immorality, Vice, even Murder. Their motto, ‘For the Greater Glory of God.’ … In France they were responsible for St. Bartholomew’s Massacre, Persecution of the Huguenots, Revocation of the Toleration Edict of Nantes, and the French Revolution…they led in the Massacre of Untold Multitudes. By these methods they stopped the Reformation in southern Europe, and virtually saved the Papacy from ruin…The Horrors of the Inquisition, ordered and maintained by the Popes, over a period of 500 years, in which unnumbered millions were Tortured and Burned, constitute the MOST BRUTAL, BEASTLY and DEVILISH PICTURE in all history. It is not pleasant to write these things. It is inconceivable that any Ecclesiastical Organization, in its mania for Power, could have distorted and desecrated and corrupted, for its own exaltation, the beautiful and holy religion of Jesus, as the Papacy has done. But Facts are Facts. And History is History. And Most amazing of all, it seems exactly pre-figured in Revelation.” Pgs. 731-732, 780-781, 732

And as it regards how this mission continues on to the present; penetrating every trade, religion, office, etc., beginning with G.B. Nicolini’s History of the Jesuits (1854), we read: “The main difficulty of my subject, as will be readily understood, lies in discovering and delineating the true character of the Jesuits: for, take the Jesuit for what he ought or appears to be [i.e. by their many “masks”], and you commit the greatest of blunders. Draw the character after what the Jesuit seems to be in London, and you will not recognise your portrait in the Jesuit of Rome. The Jesuit is the man of circumstances. Despotic in Spain, constitutional in England, republican in Paraguay, bigot in Rome, idolater in India, he shall assume and act out in his own person, with admirable flexibility, all those different features by which men are usually to be distinguished from each other. He will accompany the gay woman of the world to the theatre, and will share in the excesses of the debauchee. With solemn countenance, he will take his place by the side of the religious man at church, and he will revel in the tavern with the glutton and the sot. He dresses in all garbs, speaks all languages, knows all customs, is present everywhere though nowhere recognised — and all this, it should seem (O monstrous blasphemy!), for the greater glory of God — ad majorem Dei gloriam.” (Pg. 2)

J. Wayne Laurens wrote in his The Crisis: The Enemies of America Unmasked (1855):

“And do Americans need to be told what Jesuits are? If any are ignorant, let them inform themselves of their history without delay; no time is to be lost: their workings are before you in every day’s events: they are a secret society, a sort of Masonic order, with superadded features of revolting odiousness, and a thousand times more dangerous. They are not merely priests, or priests of one religious creed; they are merchants, and lawyers, and editors, and men of any profession, having no outward badge, (in this country) by which to be recognized; they are about in all your society. They can assume any character, that of angels of light, or ministers of darkness, to accomplish their one great end, the service upon which they are sent, whatever that service may be….They are all educated men, prepared, and sworn to start at any moment, and in any direction, and for any service, commanded by the general of their order, bound to no family, community, or country, by the ordinary ties which bind men; and sold for life to the cause of the Roman Pontiff….they can control the press in a thousand secret ways. They can write under the signature of “Whig” today, and if it suits their turn, “Tory” tomorrow. They can be democratic today, and aristocrats tomorrow. They can out-American Americans in admiration of American institutions today, and “condemn them as unfit for any people” tomorrow.” (Pgs. 266-268)

Author Burke McCarty, writing in 1922 in his book titled The Suppressed Truth About The Assassination of Abraham Lincoln, also discovered in his research that the Jesuits controlled the press, “This was an attack upon FREE PRESS…This great spy System penetrates every avenue of social life. The field of journalism has been invaded until a Roman Catholic sits at many important editorial desks of great newspapers, from coast to coast. They fill the reportorial staffs and other departments in the front offices and it goes without saying that the presses, composing rooms and other mechanical departments are dominated by them.” (Pg. 35)

Touching upon similar themes, Thomas Macaulay, in his Essays and Lays of Ancient Rome (1906), stated: “The order possessed itself once of all the strongholds which command the public mind, of the pulpit, of the press, of the confessional, of the academies. Wherever the Jesuit preached, the church was too small for the audience. The name of a Jesuit on a title-page secured the circulation of a book. It was in the ears of a Jesuit that the powerful, the noble, the beautiful, breathed the secret history of their lives. It was at the feet of the Jesuit that the youth of the higher and middle class were brought up from childhood to manhood.” (Pg. 557)

The 1849 Report of the debates and proceedings of the Convention for the revision of the constitution of the state of Kentucky revealed, “The papacy remains, not in decay, not a mere antique; but full of life and youthful vigor. The Catholic Church is still sending forth to the furthest ends of the world, missionaries as zealous as those who landed in Kent with Augustin; and still confronting hostile kings with the same spirit with which she confronted Atilla” (Pg. 1014). They even have armies of lay members who’re not ordained priests, under vows of obedience, at every strata of society: “Secular persons of both sexes joined to the company by a resignation of themselves absolutely to the conduct of the professed fathers. These usually are gentlemen and merchants, who immix themselves in court and city business and into offices, bargains, and sales; active gentlewomen and rich widows who like a plantation of the Indies bring into the society a vault of revenue of gold and silver.”-The Fiery Jesuits by “A Catholic-Christian” (1667), Pg. 19. And to elucidate to what extent this has been carried out to, in to the 20th and 21st centuries, we turn now to the Roman Catholic Knight of Malta, Avro Manhattan’s, Catholic Power Today (1967):

“The Catholic Church now has adopted simultaneously with carrying on the old traditional religious

organizations, a strategy of gradualness, directed at the smooth identification of her most advanced weapons of penetration…Hence the creation of peculiarly suited religious, semi-religious, and even lay bodies whose aim is to infiltrate the various strata of our society to bring the message of the Catholic Church, to spread her influence, and eventually to give her the control of the strata thus penetrated. The last few decades have seen the multiplication of such movements of penetration, labeled “secular” institutes. Their members generally are people who, although laymen, have the same fervor and determination to fight for the Church as have the traditional religious orders. Thus, while taking the vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience, they do not wear special clothes, have ordinary jobs, and mainly live at home. They avoid the spotlight and keep their membership a “secret,” not only from their offices or factories, their coworkers and friends, but even from their own families. This termite-like secret army is a vast International. The growth of these semi-lay and lay orders, whose members are unrecognizable even to Catholics themselves, in these last few decades has been “phenomenal’-particularly in Protestant England and the United States, where they are now operating with thousands of “secret” members. Added to these are hundreds of sundry organizations, neither religious orders in the traditional sense nor lay ones, but between the two, whose task is similar but whose members do their promotional work more by secular means than religious ones. These are supplemented in their turn by hundreds more societies, clubs and the like, catering to all the graduations of the working communities, from plumbers and rodent-exterminating officials to rocket craftsmen and laboratory scientists. The whole field of human activity in contemporary society is thus covered by Catholics, from the most menial and innocuous to the most responsible. This type of Catholic termite-like promotional worker has also penetrated the labor movements the world over with the catholic “cells” within each trade union, guild, and workers’ organization, in addition to creating separate Catholic trade unions wherever possible. There are Catholic cells or groups or clubs or guilds in the fields of journalism, acting, writing, medicine, law, and even boxing, racing, fishing, and other sports. But while the guilds of Catholic actors, Catholic scriptwriters, catholic radio and television operators, Catholic journalists, Catholic cartoonists, Catholic lawyers, Catholic judges, Catholic police forces, Catholic doctors, and the like, can exert a very great influence upon the masses, the Catholic “cells” are most influential in the field of politics-local, national, and international. Catholics have been advised by modern Popes to take an active part in politics, and they have done so with a vengeance. It is practically impossible today to find a village, a town, a government, or an international organization, including the United Nations, where there are not active Catholic “cells”….North America, too, has been attacked by political Catholicism, although this has not come out into the open as an official or even semi-official political party. The omens, however, are there…If, then, we cast a panoramic glance at the Catholic penetration of contemporary society, we see that the Catholic Church has at her disposal three immense, belligerent services: the ecclesiastical one, composed of religious and lay orders, monks, nuns, priests; the semi-religious and lay bodies working on the borderline of religious and in sundry lay activities; and the social and political organizations, influencing and using the professions and their social and political power to further the cause of Catholicism. All the officers and soldiers of these—her three armies—have penetrated and are an integral part of modern society. They form cells within cells, strata within strata, a class within a class, a political party within a political party, a government within a government, an international organization within an international organization. In fact, Catholics form the most influential, the most powerful, the most active, and the most dangerous International of the twentieth century. The only one comparable International is the Communist one. Of the two, the latter is less dangerous… For behind it lurks the Catholic Church, out to destroy society as it stands at present, to implant in its place a Catholic society where she will rule supreme. Everything and everyone in such a society will have to conform to Catholic tenets, starting with the spiritual ones, or be totally eliminated… besides aiming at subverting the economic and social fabric of modern man, is also out to sap and destroy his religious and spiritual liberties: that is, the Catholic International. The simultaneous activities of hundreds of thousands of Catholic individuals. Catholic “cells,” and Catholic organizations, in every city, country, and continent, direct and indirect, seen and unseen, day in and day out, eventually have a cumulative effect which can influence Catholics and non-Catholics alike practically in all walks of life…Politically, she is looming ever larger at the White House. She is a power in the Senate, a force at the Pentagon, an invisible secret agent at the F.B.I., and the most subtly intangible prime mover of the wheel within a wheel of the U.S.A.: the Central Intelligence Agency. Her hold on education is second only to that of the government. Her influence on the press and on the radio, television, and motion picture industries is paramount. Her presence is felt at all levels. Her image has never before glittered with such glamor, paramountcy, and prestige.” (Pgs. 33-36, 129)

And that this should be so, should not really be a shock, considering Catholic prelates have been publicly asserting this plan over a century ago, “In Fifteen years we will take this country and build our institutions over the grave of Protestantism… There is erelong, to be a state religion in this country, and that state religion is to be Roman Catholic….Religious liberty is merely endured until the opposite can be carried into effect without peril to the Catholic World” (Catholic priest Isaac Hecker, Bishop John O’Connor, Catholic World, Vol. 13, 1871, Pg. 694).

And that the Papal mission is identical to the Jesuit, turning to Andrew Steinmetz’ History of the Jesuits by (1848), “we are called to win to God, not only a single nation, a single country, but all nations, all the kingdoms of the world” (Vol. 1, Pg. 232)

This military tactic of infiltration has lead certain historians, such as F. T. Saussy, to conclude that with such an end in mind, was the actual intent of Pope Clement the XIV’s suppression of the Jesuits, fromthe beginning. He writes, “Although Catholic history calls the Disestablishment “a supreme tragedy,” John Carroll [(himself a Jesuit)] more accurately appraised it as the “secularisation” of the Society of Jesus. Thousands of Jesuits now rose to secular prominence throughout the western world, in the arts, sciences, and government”; a strategy which he calls, “blown cover as cover.” (Rulers of Evil, Pg. 169, 170). For, the instructions of the Superior General Lorenzo Ricci (1703-1755), were:

“When you are compelled by force to yield in laying aside the clothing which our holy Father Ignatius [i.e. Loyola, the founder of the order, first Superior General] required to be worn, you can still inwardly, in your hearts remain steadfastly united to his institution, and await a more propitious time when you can again adopt it openly; only take care to draw the bonds uniting you to one another more closely together, and recollect that no human power can release you from your vows”-As relayed in The Jesuits: A Complete History of Their Open and Secret Proceedings from the Foundation of the Order to the Present Time (1885) by Karl Theodor Griesinger, Pg. 214

Even men of such renown as the U.S. President, “Honest Abe” Lincoln, sought to warn that Rome has never changed in machinations (the Introductory sentences are Father Chiniquy’s): “It was to obey those bloody laws that Louis XIV. revoked the Edict of Nantes, caused the death of half a million of men, women and children, who perished in all the highways of France, and caused twice that number to die in the land of exile, where they had found a refuge. Those anti-social laws, to-day, are written on her banners with the blood of ten millions of martyrs. It is under those bloody banners that 6,000 Roman Catholic priests, Jesuits and bishops, in the United States, are marching to the conquest of this Republic, backed by their seven millions of blind and obedient slaves. Those laws, which are still the ruling laws of Rome, were the main cause of the last rebellion of the Southern States. Yes! without Romanism, the last awful civil war would have been impossible. Jeff Davis would never have dared to attack the North, had he not had assurance from the Pope, that the Jesuits, the bishops, the priests and the whole people of the Church of Rome, under the name and mask of Democracy, would help him. These diabolical and anti-social laws of Rome caused a Roman Catholic (Beauregard) to be the man chosen to lire the first gun at Fort Sumter, against the flag of Liberty, on the 12th of April, 1861. Those antichristian and anti-social laws caused the Pope of Rome to be the only crowned prince in the whole world, so depraved as to publicly shake hands with Jeff Davis, and proclaim him President of a legitimate government. These are the laws which led the assassins of Abraham Lincoln …[who stated:] The Pope and the Jesuits, with their infernal Inquisition, are the only organized power in the world which have recourse to the dagger of the assassin to murder those whom they cannot convince with their arguments, or conquer with the sword…”–As relayed in Fifty Years in the Church of Rome, 1886, Pg. 686-687, 696

Inching closer and closer to the present day, On July, 25th, 1959, The New York Times published, “World Unity Held Catholic Goal by Leader of Sodality Congress: Roman Catholic lay leaders have a task in developing a world government far stronger than any federation that has existed in the past, the International Director of the secretariat of World Sodalities said yesterday…The spirit of Catholics is much stronger than the national spirit…A new world is in the making, and it will be one world. The church concept of the Mystical body of Christ is the idea of world federation…the sodalities, which are local organizations of 8,000,000 lay leaders over the world, back world government…”.



And thus, men such John Robbins (PhD, John Hopkins University), wrote in his Ecclesiastical Megalomania (1999) “into the twentieth century, the Roman Church-State was becoming more and more explicitly committed to the idea of a world government, headed by a temporal ruler who received his authority from the pope and who was subservient to the pope. Nothing in recent years has changed that fundamental position of the Roman Church-State; indeed, recent popes have reiterated the need for a world government.” (Pg. 135)

Now before finally moving on, we turn now to E. G. White’s The Great Controversy (1911) for her poignant relay of the big picture: “No church within the limits of Romish jurisdiction was long left undisturbed in the enjoyment of freedom of conscience. No sooner had the papacy obtained power than she stretched out her arms to crush all that refused to acknowledge her sway, and one after another the churches submitted to her dominion…Throughout Christendom, Protestantism was menaced by formidable foes. The first triumphs of the Reformation past, Rome summoned new forces, hoping to accomplish its destruction. At this time, the order of the Jesuits was created, the most cruel, unscrupulous, and powerful of all the champions of Popery. Cut off from every earthly tie and human interest, dead to the claims of natural affection, reason and conscience wholly silenced, they knew no rule, no tie, but that of their order, and no duty but to extend its power. The gospel of Christ had enabled its adherents to meet danger and endure suffering, undismayed by cold, hunger, toil, and poverty, to uphold the banner of truth in face of the rack, the dungeon, and the stake. To combat these forces, Jesuitism inspired its followers with a fanaticism that enabled them to endure like dangers, and to oppose to the power of truth [with] all the weapons of deception. There was no crime too great for them to commit, no deception too base for them to practice, no disguise too difficult for them to assume. Vowed to perpetual poverty and humility, it was their studied aim to secure wealth and power, to be devoted to the overthrow of Protestantism, and the reestablishment of the papal supremacy. When appearing as members of their order, they wore a garb of sanctity, visiting prisons and hospitals, ministering to the sick and the poor, professing to have renounced the world, and bearing the sacred name of Jesus, who went about doing good. But under this blameless exterior the most criminal and deadly purposes were concealed. It was a fundamental principle of the order that the end justifies the means. By this code, lying, theft, perjury, assassination, were not only pardonable but commendable, when they served the interests of the church. Under various disguises the Jesuits worked their way into offices of State, climbing up to be the counselors of kings, and shaping the policy of nations. They became servants, to act as spies upon their masters. They established colleges for the sons of princes and nobles, and schools for the common people; and the children of Protestant parents were drawn into an observance of popish rites. All the outward pomp and display of the Romish worship was brought to bear to confuse the mind, and dazzle and captivate the imagination; and thus the liberty for which the fathers had toiled and bled was betrayed by the sons. The Jesuits rapidly spread themselves over Europe, and wherever they went, there followed a revival of Popery. To give them greater power, a bull was issued reestablishing the Inquisition. Notwithstanding the general abhorrence with which it was regarded, even in Catholic countries, this terrible tribunal was again set up by Popish rulers, and atrocities too terrible to bear the light of day were repeated in its secret dungeons. In many countries, thousands upon thousands of the very flower of the nation, the purest and noblest, the most intellectual and highly educated, pious and devoted pastors, industrious and patriotic citizens, brilliant scholars, talented artists, skillful artisans, were slain, or forced to flee to other lands. Such were the means which Rome had invoked to quench the light of the Reformation, to withdraw from men the Bible, and to restore the ignorance and superstition of the Dark Ages...The Protestant churches are in great darkness, or they would discern the signs of the times. The Roman Church is far-reaching in her plans and modes of operation. She is employing every device to extend her influence and increase her power in preparation for a fierce and determined conflict to regain control of the world, to re-establish persecution, and to undo all that Protestantism has done. Catholicism is gaining ground upon every side. See the increasing number of her churches and chapels in Protestant countries. Look at the popularity of her colleges and seminaries in America, so widely patronized by Protestants. Look at the growth of ritualism in England and the frequent defections to the ranks of the Catholics. These things should awaken the anxiety of all who prize the pure principles of the gospel. Protestants have tampered with and patronized popery; they have made compromises and concessions which papists themselves are surprised to see and fail to understand. Men are closing their eyes to the real character of Romanism and the dangers to be apprehended from her supremacy. The people need to be aroused to resist the advances of this most dangerous foe to civil and religious liberty…The papal church will never relinquish her claim to infallibility. All that she has done in her persecution of those who reject her dogmas she holds to be right; and would she not repeat the same acts, should the opportunity be presented? Let the restraints now imposed by secular governments be removed and Rome be reinstated in her former power, and there would speedily be a revival of her tyranny and persecution…There are many who are disposed to attribute any fear of Roman Catholicism in the United States to bigotry or childishness. Such see nothing in the character and attitude of Romanism that is hostile to our free institutions, or find nothing portentous in its growth…The Roman Church now presents a fair front to the world, covering with apologies her record of horrible cruelties. She has clothed herself in Christlike garments; but she is unchanged. Every principle of the papacy that existed in past ages exists today. The doctrines devised in the darkest ages are still held. Let none deceive themselves. The papacy that Protestants are now so ready to honor is the same that ruled the world in the days of the Reformation, when men of God stood up, at the peril of their lives, to expose her iniquity. She possesses the same pride and arrogant assumption that lorded it over kings and princes, and claimed the prerogatives of God. Her spirit is no less cruel and despotic now than when she crushed out human liberty and slew the saints of the Most High…It is a part of her policy to assume the character which will best accomplish her purpose; but beneath the variable appearance of the chameleon [her”mask”] she conceals the invariable venom of the serpent. “Faith ought not to be kept with heretics, nor persons suspected of heresy” (Lenfant, volume 1, page 516), she declares. Shall this power, whose record for a thousand years is written in the blood of the saints, be now acknowledged as a part of the church of Christ? It is not without reason that the claim has been put forth in Protestant countries that Catholicism differs less widely from Protestantism than in former times. There has been a change; but the change is not in the papacy. Catholicism indeed resembles much of the Protestantism that now exists, because Protestantism has so greatly degenerated since the days of the Reformers. As the Protestant churches have been seeking the favor of the world, false charity has blinded their eyes. They do not see but that it is right to believe good of all evil, and as the inevitable result they will finally believe evil of all good. Instead of standing in defense of the faith once delivered to the saints, they are now, as it were, apologizing to Rome for their uncharitable opinion of her, begging pardon for their bigotry. A large class, even of those who look upon Romanism with no favor, apprehend little danger from her power and influence…The sins of Babylon will be laid open. The fearful results of enforcing the observances of the church by civil authority, the inroads of Spiritualism, the stealthy but rapid progress of the papal power—all will be unmasked.“ (Pgs. 62, 254-255, 564-566, 571-572, 643

Caricature of Pope Pius IX, 1852 by Dutch School, “Discards his Saviour’s mask after the revolution and reveals his true face when he resumes power”

Now, before we proceed to our list of names, I want to make a few things clear. #1) what’s to follow is in no way intended to be an exhaustive list. #2) Neither should it be inferred, for instance, that those who’ve received an education from Jesuit institutions, are necessarily in the majority in their respective companies, offices, etc. Because that’s how it works in hierarchical systems. You don’t need everyone to be read-in; as long as you have 1-2 people who are in key administrative positions to steer the helm, that is all that is required (and in fact is actually preferred, being easier to manage, requiring less human resources, less people to worry about developing loose lips, etc). #3 there are hundreds of front groups and other secret societies which the jesuits ultimately control and use as scapegoats (we will touch upob several of these throughout the rest of this exposition). The purpose of such a list may ultimately be regarded, along with the history we’ve already covered, as just another piece of circumstantial evidence; or, just one more “brushstroke” making up the form and nuance of the overall “painting”, and that, when when stepped back from, shall be unambiguously clear. #4) all that being said, I can emphatically that, that if you read through this entire book, I guarantee you will have absolutely no doubt in your mind whatsoever as to who the authors of the New World Order and the Coronahoax ultimately are (we’re going to go pretty deep, and have still really only just begun).

Recalling the Alodus Huxley quote with which we started off the book, in which he stated education was integral to establishing a scientific dictatorship; I think it also needs to be demonstrated before proceeding any further, that having “merely” received an education by the Jesuits is not something to underestimate the significance of. This is true, not only because service will be expected in return of the guaranteed employment to follow attendance at their universities, which are generally considered the most prestigious in the world, but also because in educating someone, you’re literally teaching them how to think. This notion is best encapsulated by the following statement of the order’s founder, Ignatius Loyola (or possibly it was his co-founder, Francis Xavier who said it), “Give me the child for the first seven years and I will give you the man”. This strategy, adopted from Cardinal Thomas Wolsey (1473-1530), is also known as, “learning against learning“; or in other words, fighting ideas with ideas. According to the Jesuit priest and author, John O’Malley, by 1550, formal schooling became the primary missionary means of the Jesuits (11:09-11:32). Another Roman Catholic Author, M.F. Cusack (former nun of Kenmare, Ireland), once said regarding the consequences of having received a Jesuit education, “But the condemnation of the Order by Pietro Sarpi, the Roman Catholic historian of the Council of Trent, is as important and reliable as that of the many popes who have denounced their teaching and practices. He says: “They are a public plague, and the plague of the world,” and that “the education of the Jesuits consists in releasing the pupil of every obligation to his father, to his country, and to his natural prince. From the Jesuit colleges there never is sent a pupil obedient to his father, devoted to his country, loyal to his prince.”– M.F. Cusack’s The Black Pope, 1896 (pg. 356).

Or, as the U.S. President Abraham Lincoln once said, “The true motive power is secreted behind the thick walls of the Vatican, the colleges and schools of the Jesuits, the convents of the nuns and the confessional boxes of Rome…the leading families of the South, have received their education in great part, if not in whole, from the Jesuits and the nuns. Hence those degrading principles of slavery, pride, cruelty, which are as a second nature among so many of those people. Hence that strange want of fair play, humanity; that implacable hatred against the ideas of equality and liberty, as we find them in the Gospel of Christ. You do not ignore that the first settlers of Louisiana, Florida, New Mexico, Texas, South California and Missouri, were Roman Catholics, and that their first teachers were Jesuits…But Rome had put the deadly virus of her anti-social and anti-christian maxims into the veins of the people before they became American citizens. Unfortunately the Jesuits and the nuns have in great part remained the teachers of those people since. They have continued, in a silent, but most efficacious way, to spread their hatred against our institutions, our laws, our schools, our rights and our liberties, in such a way, that this terrible conflict became unavoidable, between the North and the South. As I told you before, it is to Popery that we owe this terrible civil war.”-As relayed in the Catholic Priest of 25 years, Charles Chiniquy’s Fifty Years in the Church of Rome, 1886, Pg. 714

For more on how education is the primary tool of the Jesuits refer to, Rulers of Evil by F. Tupper Saussy (1999), Pgs. 24, 65, 117-118, 120, 304; Church Historian Jim Arrabito’s lecture Gnosticism Past and Present (45:24-46:15); The Jesuits (2011), by Jack Chick, Pgs. 19-21, 23-24, etc.

We shall now proceed to further examine the particulars regarding the Event 201 Predictive Programming, using it as an example to begin elucidating the ubiquitous Jesuit thread in the Covid-19 Plandemic.

Chapter 4, Naming Names

We’ll begin by taking a look at some of the main players of Event 201. It was sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The World Economic Forum, “with representatives [in attendance] from the CIA, the UN, the World Bank, the Chinese and U.S. CDC, and leaders from [the] travel, banking, pharmaceutical, and healthcare services industries” . So now let’s ltake a look at each one of these respective organizations, to see how they’re “in bed” with Rome (Revelation 17:1-2).

The World Health Organization



The World Health Organization is an agency of the United Nations. The Jesuit Priest, Pierre Teilhard De Chardin, “influenced several key founders of the United Nations“ (for more, refer to some of the quotes here). In 1981, the U.N. convened an international symposium and exhibition to mark the his birth centenary, and issued a commemorative medal, that featured his bust. The Predecessor of the United Nations was the League of Nations, which is where the phrase “New World Order” started to come publicly into popular usage by political leaders. The United Nations had a website www.unNWO.org, “a global, high-level initiative founded in 2008, and led by Jayme Illien, and Ndaba Mandela, to advance a new economic paradigm, and a new world order for humankind, which achieves the UN’s Global Goals for Sustainable Development by 2030” (more on Agenda 2030 and Agenda 21 in Chapter 23), which they took down in August of 2020, but that can still be viewed archived. On August 15th 2020, the United Nations hosted a 2 hour long program titled Pacific Unite: Saving Lives Together – Concert to unite Pacific region in the fight against COVID-19. The concert ended with a song titled We Will Rise Again, which featured the lyrics: “Wearing a mask to stay alive. Around the world we’re closing borders, Covid 19’s on the rise. A new world order behind closed doors“. The present director of the W.H.O., Tedros Adhanom, was educated at the University of Asmara, which was founded in 1958 by the Roman Catholic Comboni Missionary Sisters as the “Catholic College of Santa Famiglia” (in November of 2020, Tedros was accused of genocide by former UN Staff Member, Clair Edwards, 01:56). The W.H.O. has a collaborating center at Jesuit Georgetown University, and in 2015 the then W.H.O. Director-General, Margaret Chan, gave a speech at Jesuit Georgetown’s Global Future Initiative, “Continu[ing] Georgetown’s Conversation on Global Governance“. In response to Covid-19, it was the W.H.O. that set the standard of “scientific truth”, against which all conflicting information was (and continues to be) censored from social media platforms, including video sharing platforms such as YouTube (regardless of the scientific/medical accolades the person may have who’s espousing to the contrary). In 2018, Pope Francis and the present Director-General of the W.H.O. teamed up to launch the initiative, “Health is a right, not a Privilege”. According to the Jesuits: Central and Southern website, in the article Planning for Pandemic: Public Health Expert Fr. Michael Rozier, SJ, Was Prepared for the Unthinkable, the Jesuit priest Michael Rozier “spent seven months of his Jesuit formation at the World Health Organization, working on ethics and international health issues…It’s safe to say that before the last quarter of 2019, the circle of people who had given significant thought to pandemics was relatively small. Father Michael Rozier, SJ, was among that group”. The Catholic News Agency article Holy See donates to WHO fund for medics on pandemic front line, quotes “Archbishop Jurkovič, the Holy See’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations…[who] reiterated Pope Francis’ appeal for potential vaccines to be made available to everyone infected with the coronavirus, regardless of their geographic location…“Throughout the world, some 5,000 Catholic-inspired hospitals, and more than 16,000 Church-based dispensaries, are complementing and reinforcing the efforts of governments to provide healthcare to all, by assuring that the poorest and most marginalized persons ‘do not lack basic necessities … such as medicine and especially the possibility of adequate health care…the participation of the Church in this common effort was recently reinforced with the creation of the Vatican COVID-19 Commission by Pope Francis.” On May 31st 2021, the Vatican was granted granted permanent observer status at the W.H.O.

The CDC

The CDC was founded by the Jesuit Marquette University educated Joseph W. Mountin. The director of the CDC for the first year of Covid-19 was Jesuit Georgetown educated Robert R. Redfield, who also served as one of the members of the U.S. Corona Virus Task Force. One of directors of the CDC who preceded Redfield, was Deborah Birx (from 2005-2014), who we also now know as one of the member’s of the Coronavirus Task Force. In 2014, when Mrs. Birx was sworn in as the “Ambassador-at-Large and United States Global AIDS Coordinator”, she requested that Jesuit “Pope Francis [did] the invocation”, but since he was “a little occupied”, the Jesuit Priest Daniel McDonald performed the invocation. In this short interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney, and founder of Children’s Health Defense, he states, “The CDC Is Actually A Vaccine Company”; his assertions, coupled with the advertisements announcing the sponsorship of the major news networks by Pfizer, are so brazen, as to hardly be believable.

Anthony Fauci

Fauci has been the Chief Medical Advisor of the U.S. government’s Coronavirus Taskforce (now through two presidential administrations), and is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984. He was appointed to that office by Ronald Reagan, the same President who re-established diplomatic relations with the papacy, after they had been severed more than a hundred years earlier, it having being generally understood that the papacy was ultimately behind the Lincoln Assassination, and had provoked the Civil War; see the Catholic Priest Charles Chiniquy’s Fifty Years in the Church of Rome, 1886; Rome’s Responsibility for the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln by Thomas Harris, 1897; The Suppressed Truth about the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln by Burke McCarty, 1922, etc.). As already we already covered, Fauci foretold the present pandemic in 2017 while speaking at Jesuit Georgetown university. Fauci was educated by the Jesuits at Jesuit Regis High School of Manhattan, as well as the Jesuit College of the Holy Cross . His wife, Christine Grady was also educated by the Jesuits, at Georgetown University and Jesuit Boston College. She is the Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, and thus plays a significant role in the development, studies, and thus ultimately the FDA approval of the vaccines. This should be an obvious conflict of interest, since according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Fauci, on account of the patents he holds, “will make billions off the vaccines”. In May of 2021, Fauci and his wife were together awarded the Jesuit’s Ad Majorem Dei Gloria Award, “for their decades-long impact on public health”. When receiving this reward, as part of the Jesuit’s Ignatian Year Celebration (which we’ll discuss more in Chapter 6), “Honoring Senior Jesuits” (indicating to me that Fauci is an incognito ordained Jesuit, and not just a Temporal Coadjutor), Fauci said in his reception speech, “To this day, [Jesuit Education] has been invaluable to me as a public health person, grappling with the medical science posed by the global pandemic of Covid-19 amid the larger issues of the health inequities and political divisiveness laid bare by the pandemic. But throughout my career, Father, Jesuit tenants have been my invaluable guide as I helped lead the global health response to emerging infectious diseases, from AIDS, to pandemic flu, Ebola, to Zika, and now to Covid-19”. (31:52-33:46). In 1994, Fauci was accused of genocide by Dr. Robert Willner (Author, MD, PhD). Fauci’s also recently been charged with the murder of children, by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his new book; and as you’ll hear in the trailer of the 2021 National Geographic documentary, Fauci, also by AIDS patients in the 1980’s (01:11-01:15) through his AZT program, a discontinued chemotherapy drug on account of lethality.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Services Industry Leaders

All of the manufacturers of the vaccines being offered here in the US have Jesuit connections. For instance, the Senior Vice President of Government Engagement at Moderna, John Lepore, received his bachelor’s degree from Jesuit Boston College, and his Juris Doctorate from Jesuit Georgetown University. Their co-founder, Noubar Afeyan, went to Jesuit Loyola High School of Montreal. Also on their board of Directors is Francois Nader, who received his doctorate in medicine from Lebannon’s Jesuit St. Joseph University. In 2021, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphan Bancel, was awarded the Vatican’s Pontifical Hero Award. Johnson & Johnson‘s Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee, Joaquin Duato, who “oversaw the Company’s rapid response to the [Covid-19] crisis…and accelerate[d] the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.” was educated at the Jesuit’s Esade School of Business in Spain. Pfizer has an incredible number of Jesuit/Catholic connections. Rather than rehash the list that’s already been published by EnGoodz, I will only mention a couple, and refer you to his post, should you desire to see the rest. For example, Pfizer’s Vice President of Metabolic Research, Bei B Zhang, was educated at Fudan University, which was founded by the Jesuit Priest Ma Xiangbo. Susan Hockfield, who presides on the Pfizer’s Board of Directors, was educated at Jesuit Georgetown’s School of Medicine. Their ‘Chief Financial officer and Executive Vice President of Global Supply, Frank D’Amelio, was educated at the private Catholic school, St. John’s University, and Jesuit Saint Peter’s University. Their ‘Chief Compliance, Quality and Risk Officer, and Executive Vice President, Rady Johnson, was educated at Jesuit Georgetown’s University Law Center, etc. According to Medical Express, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of $65,000 every minute from the Covid jabs.

The National Institute of Health was founded by Joseph J. Kinyoun, who was educated at Jesuit Georgetown University. The Chief of Staff of the FDA (who approve and/or give emergency use authorization for Vaccines in America) Julia Tierney, was educated at Jesuit Georgetown. Additionally, former Top Scientist of the FDA, Dr. Jesse L. Goodman would go on to lead the Center on Medical Product Access, and Safety and Stewardship at Jesuit Georgetown university. The Government Relations Advocacy Fellow and Board of Trustee member of the American Medical Association, Blake Murphy, was educated at Jesuit Loyola University. The Present Director of Health and Human Services, a “department of the U.S. federal government created to protect the health of all Americans and providing essential human services” (Wikipedia), Xavier Becerra, a practicing Roman Catholic, studied at Salamanca University, a Catholic “Ecclesiastical Seminary, Pontifical University, now under the care of the jesuits” (Paragraph Five). Becerra is also “Biden’s chief health care officer and a key leader in his administration’s plan for addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a strategy for distributing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines” and has been accused of being “a foe of free speech….persecuting citizen journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s role in baby-parts trafficking.”, etc. (From the Jesuit Organ, America Magazine). As it regards Biden’s plan to go door-to-door with vaccines, to get people jabbed and solicit information regarding the vaccination status of individuals, Becerra stated, “It is absolutely the government’s business to know who’s been vaccinated”, and did not balk when proposed with Government Mandated proof of vaccination for citizens. The global Preparedness Monitoring Board, “tasked with providing an independent and comprehensive appraisal for policy makers and the world about progress towards increased preparedness and response capacity for disease outbreaks and…to chart a roadmap for a safer world”, (co-created by the World Health Organization and The World Bank), has for it’s President of Global Development Program, Dr. Chris Elias, Educated at Jesuit Creighton University (who’s also a representative of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation). The GPMB also has Fauci on their Board of Directors. This was the same organization that put out the predictive programming document “World at Risk” we covered in the ‘Plandemic’ section.

Fidelis Healthcare of NY has on its board of directors the same Jesuit Priest connected to President Biden and Bill Gates (as shall be demonstrated momentarily), Leo J. O’Donovan. Blue Cross Blue Shield, a federation of 35 separate United States health insurance companies, known in the healthcare industry as “The Association”, has for its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim A. Keck, who graduated with honors from Jesuit Boston College. And several more prominent folks from all the above, and many other government and healthcare services can be found on the list of Dignitaries & Speakers, who attended the 2021 Vatican Healthcare Conference (112 speakers are listed in total) which included CNN‘s Dr. Sanjay Gupta (the same news anchor portrayed in the 2011 film Contagion, where the term “social distancing” was first injected into public sub-conscious; and which was directed by Stephen Mirrione, educated at Jesuit Bellarmine Preparatory school); Fauci (of course); The CEO of Pfizer; the CEO of Moderna; The Executive Vice President Sanford Health; the General Manager of DarioHealth; The Executive Chairman of Firefly Health; The director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health; The president of Hospital and Health Systems and Teladoc Health; The C.E.O. of Meridian Health, etc. etc. etc.

The foundation upon which the Coronahoax ultimately rests, was the acceptance by the scientific community (and general public) that a virus called “HIV” was causing Auto Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), in spite of there being no actual peer-reviewable scientific evidence to back up the claim (i.e. documented studies or medical papers; refer to the book Inventing the AIDS Virus, 1996 by molecular biologist Peter Duesberg & Nobel Laureate Biochemist Kary Mullis, or Mullis’ 1996 interview with PBS, 27:00-30:30; 39:15-40:20; 46:20-46:30; 1:04:50-1:06:20; 1:17:30-1:19:00). The origin of this claim ultimately goes back to the NIH’s Robert Gallo, who was educated at the Roman Catholic Providence College, and for this work, in 1988 was awarded the honorary “Sword of Ignatius Loyola” (founder of the Jesuits). It should be noted that the jesuit control even trickles down to the local levels. For instance, the Public Health Director of Sonoma County, CA (now Harris County, TX), Barbie Robinson, was educated at Jesuit Georgetown.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill and Melinda Gates are both practicing Catholics, who regularly attend mass. They have not only donated $19 Million to the Jesuit Christo Rey schools, according to the records disclosed on their foundation’s website, they’ve also granted over $253,000,000 (collectively) to several other Roman Catholic/Jesuit Universities and High schools. At a TED talk in 2012, Melinda talked about how she went to Catholic Schools her entire childhood, still considers herself a practicing Catholic; and how her Mom’s great uncle was a Jesuit Priest, and her great aunt a Dominican Nun (06:46-07:21).

Melinda Gates meeting with Pope Francis, November 19th, 2014; Vatican City, St. Peter Square, Rome.

Bill Gates with Jesuit Priest Leo J. O’Donovan, November 28th, 1995, Gaston Hall, Jesuit Georgetown University.

O’Donovan is the same Jesuit Priest who spoke at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. It should also be noted that the Jesuit Coadjutor Fauci is part of the Gate’s Foundation Leadership council. In this CNBC interview, Bill Gates discloses that he’s made 200 Billion dollars from his investments in vaccines (for even more of Bill & Melinda’s connections to Rome, see enGoodz documentation over on Reddit).

John Hopkins

In order to prevent Covid-19, John Hopkins has “Partnered” up with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore. Taking a look at the board of Trustees of John Hopkins, we discover folks such as Vice Chair, ex officio, William E. Conway Jr., after whom The nursing school of the Catholic University of America is named, and who’s “made charitable donations to the Catholic Church“. Also on the board of trustees is William J. Stromberg, who went to Jesuit Loyola Blakefield Preparatory School in Baltimore, MD; and who’s the president of the board of directors for Catholic Charities in Baltimore. Also of note, John Hopkins has a website specially dedicated to its “catholic community”. I was unable to find similar pages dedicated to other denominations of Christianity, or other world religions. However, I did discover that, similar to ghettos for the Jews in Nazi Germany, the Jews of John Hopkins have evidently been relegated to their own special building across the street from the main campus, called “The Smokler Center for Jewish Life“.

Rockefeller Foundation

As for the Rockefeller Foundation (the authors of the Lock Step predictive programming), their current President, Rajiv Shah, was appointed “Distinguished Fellow in Residence” at Jesuit Georgetown University. The Rockefeller Foundation also has a history of giving grants to Event 201 sponsor John Hopkins University ($399,000 in 2018, and $400,000 in 2021). The organization’s previous Director of the Health Equity Theme, Tim Evans, was also a “player” in Event 201. Mr. Evans also served as Assistant Director General at the World Health Organization (2003-2010), and Dean of the James P. Grant School of Public Health at BRAC University, Bangladesh (founded by Fazle Hasan Abed, who was educated at University of Glasgow, “founded in 1451 by a charter or papal bull from Pope Nicholas V”). And once again, as as enGoodz has extensively documented from several books over at Reddit, the Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Trust was modeled after the Jesuit Order (both the Foundation and Standard Oil being founded by John D. Rockefeller). Once again, I will relay just a couple of those quotes:

“…Rockefeller had, indeed, framed a commercial organization similar in many respects to the great organization founded by Ignatius Loyola, the Catholic Order of the Jesuits…There is a strange analogy between the Rockefeller organization and that of the Jesuits….”– John D. Rockefeller and His Career,’ by Silas Hubbard (1904), pp. 108, 110

“the efficiency of the Standard Oil management, and of its hierarchic and centralized government, [is] so much like that of the Roman Catholic Church”.–The Robber Barons by Matthew Josephson’s ( 1934), Pg. 399

The World Economic Forum

This organization’s executive chairman and founder, Klaus Schwab, attended the University of Fribourg in Switzerland, which was founded by the Jesuit Peter Canisius. As documented on the Vatican website, Mr. Schwab also personally corresponds and collaborates with the pope, towards a “fourth industrial revolution…social and environmental responsibility through a constructive dialogue on the part of government, business and civic leaders, as well as distinguished representatives of the political, financial and cultural sectors.”, etc. According to the Roman Catholic Priest Philip Larrey, who holds the Chair of Logic and Epistemology at the Pontifical Lateran University at the Vatican; Dean of the Philosophy Department; Klaus Schwab is “very sensitive to Catholic values, and he’s often in the Vatican, he comes to Rome” to “promote the message of the Holy Father” and the “common good” (02:48, 14:30-14:50). In June of 2019, The World Economic Forum and the United Nations signed a “Strategic Partnership Framework”. Less than four months after Covid was declared to be a pandemic, Klaus coauthored a book titled Covid-19: The Great Reset. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Great Reset, and the Environmental movement, are subjects which will be examined in greater detail in the chapters to follow.

The World Bank

As we covered in the Predictive Programming section, the World Bank generated hundreds of millions of dollars off pandemic bonds, and evidently selling “Covid-19 Test kits” in 2017 through 2018. The current president of the World Bank, and since the plandemic was put upon us, is David Malpass, who studied international economics at Jesuit Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. The World Bank’s Chief Economist, Carmen Reinhart, is married to Jesuit Fordham educated, Vincent Reinhart.

Leaders from Banking

As I documented in my article Do the Jews Run the World?, the first bankers were actually the Catholic Church’s Knights Templars. And of course, we already talked about the roman presence at The World Bank. Next we might as well mention the Federal Reserve, the central banking system of the United States. Richard F. Syron, former vice president of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank, who was educated at Jesuit Boston College, stated of the Federal Reserve, “The System is just like the Church. That’s probably why I feel so comfortable with it. It’s got a pope, the chairman; and a college of cardinals, the governors and bank presidents; and a curia, the senior staff. The equivalent of the laity is the commercial banks. If you’re a naughty parishioner in the Catholic Church, you come to confession. In this system, if you’re naughty, you come to the discount window for a loan. We even have different orders of religious thought like Jesuits and Franciscans and Dominicans only we call them pragmatists and monetarists and neo-Keynesians.” (Secrets of the Temple: How the Federal Reserve Runs the Country by William Greider, 1987, pg. 54). The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court when the Federal Reserve Act was passed was Edward Douglass White, a “devout roman catholic”, who went to Jesuit High School in New Orleans, LA, Roman Catholic Mount St. Mary’s College in Maryland, VA, and Jesuit Georgetown University. In 2017, Pope Benedict the XVI said that the investment banking Company Goldman Sachs was “Doing God’s Work”. The Bank of America originally called “Bank of Italy”, was founded by Amadeo P. Giannini, a good catholic, as evidenced by his burial in the Roman Catholic Holy Cross Cemetery of Colma, California (catholic burial is considered a rite only for the faithfully in the catholic church).

Leaders from travel

The chief Executive Officer of Delta Airlines is Roman Catholic St. Bonaventure University educated, Edward H. Bastian. The Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer since 2006 of Southwest Airlines is Roman Catholic St. Mary’s University educated, David W. Biegler. The President & Chief Operating Officer of JetBlue Airlines is Jesuit College of the Holy Cross educated, Joanna Geraghty. The chief legal officer for Uber, Tony West, was educated at Jesuit Bellarmine Preparatory school in San Jose, CA.

The CIA

Also known as the Central Intelligence Agency, “a civilian foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States, officially tasked with gathering, processing, and analyzing national security information from around the world” (Wikipedia), it has often been called (by catholics) “Catholics in Action” due to the number of Catholics it employs. In Fact, the CIA officer, E. Howard Hunt, once stated “we always say in an admiring way, that the Jesuits form the greatest intelligence service in the world, and always have”. William Donovan, who’s celebrated at the CIA headquarters in Langely, Virginia as the Forefather of the CIA, was a Knight of Malta, and received several additional Papal Honors, including The Papal Lateran Cross, and Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Sylvester. From William Colby, “The Warrior–Priest“, to Jesuit Fordham University educated William J. Casey, nearly all of the CIA directors have been Catholic. And Fascinatingly enough, the CIA and the Jesuits actually share the same Nickname, “The Company”. In 1996, it came out through the select committee on intelligence of the U.S. Senate (104th congress, 2nd session) through the testimony of news broadcaster Ted Koppel and other’s, that CIA had a history of “using journalism as a cover for its officers and agents”, and that it “no doubt” would continue to do so in the future. This CIA’s involvement in all of this will become particularly relevant after our chapters on Jonestown.

General News Media

And so, on that note, I think it would be an oversight if the Jesuit control of media wasn’t also touched upon. We of course already dealt with a couple quotes in the previous chapter specifically dealing with the control of the press here in America going back well over a century. And before getting very specific here, I shall prime us with a quote from Jim Keith’s 1999 book Mass Control: Engineering Human Consciousness, which he attributes to the New York Time Journalist, John Swinton:

“There is no such thing at this date of the world’s history, in America, as an independent press. You know it and I Know it. There is not one of you who dares to write your honest opinions and if you did, you know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinion out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for similar things, and any of you would be so foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the streets looking for another job. If | allowed my honest opinions to appear in one issue of my paper, before twenty-four hours my occupation would be gone. The business of journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools of rich men behind the scenes. We are jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.” (Pg. 33)

Viacom, which owns most of the local news stations in America (hence why they are all literally using the exact same scripts and talking points: Example #1, Example #2), was founded by Sumner Redstone, who was educated at Jesuit Georgetown Law school. FOX News was founded by Rupert Murdoch, a Knight of Malta and Knight of the Equestrian Order and who also, “Through his company News Corp…is the owner of hundreds of local, national, and international publishing outlets around the world”. On April 2nd, 2008, when speaking at Jesuit Georgetown University, Murdoch made comments regarding, “the many similarities between jesuits and news corporation” (04:58). Then you have CNN, founded by Ted Turner, who also “established the Turner Foundation to address ways to curb population growth” (we’ll quote Mr. Turner later when we focus on the theme of depopulation later). CNN’s Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, Katrina Cukaj, was educated at Jesuit Fordham University. CNN’s political commentator, Stephanie Cutter (also an American political consultant, and the former Deputy Senior Advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama) was educated at Jesuit Georgetown University. And of course one of the major anchors at CNN, Chris Cuomo, like his Governor brother Andrew, was educated by the Jesuits at Fordham University. CNN’s Religion Commentator, is Catholic Priest, Edward L. Beck (previously a media contributor for ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC; and a full-time Wall Street Broker). Beck is a member of the Passionist congregation, which was founded “…to combine aspects of the contemplative orders, such as the Trappist monks, together with the dynamic orders, such as the Jesuits”. He hosted a program with Cuomo on CNN titled Focus on Faith. Beck recently came out on CNN stating that the unvaccinated should not be able to congregate. Evidently CNN’s Senior Producer, John Griffin, is also a Catholic, having posed for a tweet with Cuomo, joking about Chris obtaining a blessing Griffin’s behalf from the Pope. Then there’s MSNBC, part of NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast (located in NYC’s Rockefeller Plaza; and who also control CBS News), which was founded by Ralph J. Roberts, who received an honorary degree from the private Roman Catholic College, Holy Family University. His son Brian is the Chairman and CEO, and on their board of directors you have Madeline S. Bell, who was educated at the private Roman Catholic Villanova University. And finally, we shall mention ABC News, owned by The Walt Disney Company. According to Richard Corliss, writing for Time Magazine, “Walt’s entertainment edifice” is a “cathedral of popular culture”, a “secular church”, and he concludes, “Walt’s credo must have been the Jesuits” (As relayed in Mark Pinsky’s The Gospel According to Disney, 2004, Pg. 5). On the Board of Directors for The Walt Disney Company includes the aforementioned Jesuit Priest, Leo J. O’Donovan. And as far as the “Fact Checkers” most of these social media websites and news outlets have hired to counter the real facts which go against their narratives, it turns out for instance, Factcheck.org, has for it’s CEO a former director of the CDC, and owns 15% shares in Johnson & Johnson, which is of course one of the major Covid vaccine manufacturers. In Facebook court filings, it came out that the “facts” brought by the “Fact Checkers” were in fact nothing more than opinions. And perhaps most mind-blowing of all, these news stations, that are supposed to be objectively delivering facts, are literally displaying ads in between commercial breaks telling the public that they’re sponsored by Pfizer.

The Social Media Giants

YouTube is owned by Google. In 2005, google “changed their birth date” from September 7th to September 27th, supposedly to “coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.” Now, does it make sense to you to “change one’s birthday” (which is fact an impossibility) rather than just waiting to make the announcement on the real birthdate instead? As it turns out, September 27th is the anniversary of the date the Jesuit Order was established in 1540. Also worth mentioning, Google used to have for their motto “don’t be evil”, which they removed from their code of conduct in 2018. YouTube admits to having censored 50,555,748 videos, and removed 14,251,405 channels between January 2020 and June 2021 alone (an average of 2,973,867 a month, or nearly 100,000 videos a day). One of the Board Members of Google is John L. Hennessy, educated at Roman Catholic Villanova University. The Global Director of Culture & Trends at YouTube is Kevin Allocca, educated at Jesuit Boston College. Twitter‘s founder Jack Dorsey was raised Catholic, whose uncle, Dan Dorsey, is a Roman Catholic Priest and president of the Glenmary Home Missionaries, which was founded by W. H. Bishop, who was educated by the Jesuits at St. Mary’s seminary. Twitter’s chief financial officer is Ned Segal, educated at Jesuit Georgetown University. Their head of design and research is Dantley Davis, educated at Jesuit San Francisco University. Their Customers Lead, Matt Derella, was also educated at Jesuit Georgetown. Helping make up Facebook‘s Management team we have the chief Financial Officer, Dave Wehner, who was educated at Jesuit Georgetown. The General Counsel, Jennifer Newstead, is also a Professor of Law at Jesuit Georgetown. On their board of directors is, Peggy Alford, educated at Roman Catholic University of Dayton. Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, met with the pope in 2016 (along with the CEO’s of Apple, Google, and Instagram). Fascinatingly enough, the Washington Post (previous link), Forbes, Denver Post, LinkedIn, Medium, The Chicago Tribune, etc. all refer to these men as “the high priests of Silicon Valley”.

Of course, these publishers were not the first to realize the parallels between the Catholic Church and Silicon Valley. in Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (2015), Yuval Noah Harari (The World Economic Forum’s “Agenda Contributor”, who’s made the most brazen public speeches regarding the plans of the New World Order) informs us, “In addition to social and ethical reforms, Christianity was responsible for important economic and technological innovations. The Catholic Church established medieval Europe’s most sophisticated administrative system, and pioneered the use of archives, catalogues, timetables and other techniques of data processing. The Vatican was the closest thing twelfth-century Europe had to Silicon Valley. The Church established Europe’s first economic corporations – the monasteries – which for 1,000years spearheaded the European economy and introduced advanced agricultural and administrative methods. Monasteries were the first institutions to use clocks, and for centuries they and the cathedral schools were the most important learning centres of Europe, helping to found many of Europe’s first universities, such as Bologna, Oxford and Salamanca” (Pg. 162).

Coincidentally, Jesuit Santa Clara University is less than 10 miles down the street from Silicon Valley. And on September the 27th of 2019, the Pope again met with these “Hight Priests of Silicon Valley” and Catholic “Moral Theologians” in a conference titled, “The Common Good in the Digital Age.”

The role of the censorship by social media giants cannot be underestimated. It must be realized that social media today is the public square of a hundred years ago. It’s much more than just a novelty; it’s where information and ideas are shared, and of course can spread like wildfire. This is ultimately no different then the book burning of Nazi Germany (and of course, both of these instances in fact representing the history of dark ages repeating itself; where the papacy had it’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum, or writings deemed “heretical” and/or contrary to “good morals”.) And in censoring the President of the United States of America by social media platforms (for instancing being permanently banned from Twitter), the leader of the most powerful nation of the world, symbolic for Freedom; a precedent was set, which can never be reversed, for unlimited and universal censorship. And as the German poet Heinrich Heine prophetically wrote (having lived and died nearly a hundred years before the Third Reich, “Where they burn books, they will also ultimately burn people“. And really, common sense alone should be able to deduce as much, because it logically follows that if thoughts and words of men, put in books, are hated to the extent of malice, it can only be a matter of time before that malice is also directed towards the fount and embodiment of those ideas after their writings are destroyed.

Other World Leaders with Jesuit Connections

The Attending Physician of the United States Congress and the United States Supreme Court, Brian P. Monahan got was educated Jesuit Fairfield University, and Jesuit Georgetown University School of Medicine. The President of the U.S. when this was put on us (and also who rushed the neither tested nor FDA-approved vaccines with his “Operation Warp Speed”) was of course, the Jesuit Fordham University educated Donald J. Trump (who also sent three of his kids to Jesuit Colleges; Tiffany (Georgetown), Ivanka (Georgetown), and Eric (Georgetown), who presides the Board of Business, Society and Public Policy Initiative). And Trump, of course, passed the presidential baton to Joseph R. Biden, who received Honorary Degrees from Jesuit Scranton and Jesuit St. Joseph’s universities, and whose final Democratic debate during the 2019 Presidential Campaign was held at Jesuit Loyola Marymount University. He has been called America’s “most Catholic president ever”, and regularly carries his rosary with him, which he has actually threatened people with in the past, when his faith was criticized. Biden attends Mass at the Jesuit Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Washington, D.C. In the Thursday, April 23rd, 1992 edition of The Wall Street Journal, Biden wrote an article titled How I learned to Love the New World Order. And nearly all his Presidential Cabinet picks have well documented Jesuit connections, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who stated in her 2009 commencement Address at Jesuit University of San Francisco, which, “always held a very special place in her heart”, that she often “found sanctuary”, “studied” and “did penance” there. The President pro tempore of the United States Senate (“the second-highest-ranking official of the United States Senate“) Patrick Leahy, was educated at Jesuit Georgetown University Law Center. The 1st United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, got his J.D. from Jesuit Boston College (this is actually pretty significant since Covid-19 is being blamed on “climate change” in the scientific communities, and since the Pope has promoted this notion; but more on the ramifications of all that later). John Kirby, The Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense who’s pushing the forced vaccination of all servicemen, was educated at Roman Catholic Saint Petersburg Catholic High School. The Department of Defense’s Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Brenda Sue Fulton, is also a practicing Roman Catholic. The Department of Homeland Security’s Secretary, and Deputy Secretary at the time Covid was put upon us, were Chad Wolf (Roman Catholic Villanova University), and Ken Cuccinelli (Jesuit Gonzaga College High School).

Additionally, when the coronahoax was first put on us, the White House Press Secretary was Kayleigh McEnany (educated at Jesuit Georgetown), the Chaplain of the House of Representatives was Jesuit Priest Patrick Conroy (now occupied by Margaret Kibben, “a lecturer in Leadership and Ethics at the School of Engineering of the Catholic University of America“), and the Deputy Administrator of FEMA (or Federal Emergency Management Association) was Daniel J. Kaniewski, educated at Jesuit Georgetown. It also must not be overlooked, that for the first time in the historically protestant America, instead of there not being a single catholic on the Supreme Court, now they are in the majority, with not a single Protestant. The Jewish Associate Justice Elena Kagan being the only justice who wasn’t either raised Catholic or attended a Jesuit/Catholic university (but who’s gone to Jesuit Georgetown to speak on multiple occasions, 2017, 2018, 2019). Also noteworthy, Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed as Justice just prior Trump passing the presidential baton to Biden is for indefinite lockdowns, forced vaccinations, is “a devout catholic“ and a member of “The People of Praise”, which served as the inspiration for the book Handmaid’s Tale, a “dystopian novel” about a theocratic “totalitarian state” (wikipedia). The speaker of the House of Representatives through both Administrations, Nancy Pelosi, is an “ardent, practicing catholic“ who attended Institute of Notre Dame, a private Catholic high school in Baltimore, and who’s husband Paul was educated by the Jesuits at Georgetown. Additionally, 25 of 100 U.S. Senators publicly admit to being practicing Roman Catholics.

Add of course the greatest tyranny in the US has been carried out in states being governed by Jesuit educated men. For instance the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom (educated at Jesuit Santa Clara University), or Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo (educated at Jesuit Fordham University; and recently replaced by Kathy Hochul, educated at Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of law, and who, according to the Jesuits’ America Magazine, “thanked her big Irish Catholic family as she was sworn in”, and who’s Husband, Bill Hochul, was educated at Roman Catholic University of Notre Dame). Then you have Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas (a practicing Roman Catholic); Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida (also practicing Roman Catholic). Doug Ducey, Governor of Arizona, (Educated at Jesuit St. John High School); Daniel McKee, Governor of Rhode Island (Educated at Roman Catholic Assumption University); Karyn Polito, Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts (educated at Jesuit Boston College); Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor of New Mexico, (Educated at Roman Catholic St. Michael’s High School); Dianne Primavera, Lieutenant Governor of Colorado (Educated at Jesuit Regis University); Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi (Educated at Roman Catholic University of Notre Dame); Peter Neronha, Attorney General of Rhode Island, (educated at Jesuit Boston College); Gurbir Grewal, Attorney General of New Jersey, (educated at Jesuit Georgetown University); Derek Schmidt, Attorney General of Kansas (Educated at Jesuit Georgetown University); Josh Shapiro, Attorney General of Pennsylvania (Educated at Jesuit Georgetown University); Christi Jacobsen, Secretary of State of Montana, (educated at Roman Catholic Carrol University).

And then just to give a sampling of Jesuit influence in other nations of the world, you have for instance, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, educated at Jesuit Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf (and who publicly stated he admired China’s dictatorship); The Prime Minister of The United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, supposedly “no longer catholic”, however baptized and raised Catholic, and who on May 29th 2021 took to him for wife, Carrie Symonds, a “practicing catholic” (with a history of being involved in satanism), in a Roman Catholic Marriage ceremony, at the Roman Catholic Westminster cathedral. They also had their son Wilfred baptized into the Catholic church. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was educated at the Jesuit Lycée la Providence. It turns out Australia (where the tyranny has been the absolute worst) has a long and intimate history with the Jesuits. According to a 2013 article from the Sydney Morning Herald, “The number of Australian leaders with a Jesuit education is remarkable…It has also been a big year for the Jesuits in Australian politics…Never before have there been so many Jesuit-educated men at the heart of Australian politics”. And presently, just to give some demonstration of this, the Mayor of Sydney, the Premier of Queensland, the Premier of Victorian, and the Governor of New South Wales, were all educated at Roman Catholic institutions. The current Chancellor of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, comes from the Roman Catholic Schallenberg family, who were recognized as nobles of the Kingdom of Hungary by the Roman Catholic Clergy’s Diet of Hungary, in 1688. His Father, Wolfgang, was educated by Jesuits at the University of Vienna, and was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic, by King Juan Carlos I of Spain (who was educated at the University of Madrid, established by the papal inquisitor, Cardinal Cisneros). On November 19th, 2021, Austria became the first European Nation to mandate vaccinations for Covid-19. The AP (Associated Press) article breaking this news, featured an image of people lining up to receive their jabs in front of the Roman Catholic St. Stephen’s Cathedral of Vienna.

Chapter 5, The Self-proclaimed, “Agents of change”

The fact that there are this many documentable Jesuit connections in leadership roles, is all the more incredible when one considers, for instance, according to the Jesuit University of Freiboug Educated, Ex-Catholic Priest, Peter J. Doeswyck in his book Catholic Victory in 1960? (1959), even “Protestant [and] State institutions of learning” had been infiltrated by the Jesuits. He states, “It is evident that dozens of our universities and Protestant colleges have been infiltrated by secret Jesuit agents, such famous institutions as the University of Southern California, the University of Chicago, Union Theological Seminary, Columbia University, and many other Eastern institutions of learning” (Pgs. 69-70).

In a similar vein, returning once more to author Burke McCarty, we read: “Roman Catholic…Spies are members of al the important commissions, public works, school boards, library boards, housing commissions, naturalization departments, and are even active members of “Americanization” Committees. Yes, I shall go farther and say, that I doubt if there is ever an assemblage of the ministers of any Protestant church in this country that meets without the presence of the Leopoldines. Our state universities and Protestant universities are honeycombed with them. Roman priests hold professorships in several state universities! On every text book committee selected to pass on the books to be used in our public schools, sits a Roman priest, or his personal representative. He is there for the purpose of seeing to it that every truth derogatory to the Roman Catholic church is eliminated and every thing that will in any way reflect credit upon that institution is incorporated. This explains why it is that the extent of the knowledge of the facts leading up to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln has been carefully suppressed so that the extent of the knowledge about this greatest of all tragedies in the history of our country”–The suppressed truth about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln by Burke McCarty, 1922, (Pgs. 35-36)

I can personally attest, in retrospect, that when I attended State University of New York at Fredonia (2012-2016) the evidence around campus pointing to secret Jesuit control was rather overwhelming. For starts, the university’s mascot is the “Blue Devils”. The campus is located on Central and Temple (defined as, “a building devoted to the worship, or regarded as the dwelling place, of a god or gods or other objects of religious reverence“). It is directly across the street from a Newman Center (“Catholic ministry centers at non-Catholic universities throughout the world.“). My first year, to meet my history requirement, I took a class called Western Cultures, taught by Janet Larkin (John Larkin was a Jesuit Priest who Founded Jesuit Xavier High School in NYC; not sure if any relation). For the course, she had chosen Jackson Spielvogel’s Western Civilization, Volume II, which starts off with the chapter “Reformation and Religious Warfare in the Sixteenth Century”, and that actually has a couple pages dedicated to the Jesuits. Though we did not cover that material in class, I remember on the first day, her asking the class, “does anybody know why this book starts out with the Reformation?”. It was a pretty big class, probably 30-40 people; I think there was only one person who raised his hand and offered an answer. Of course, at the time, I didn’t even really understand these things (as an interesting aside, the 9/11 “Terrorist Attack on the United States” is the subject of Pg. 666 of that book, as part of the section, “After the Cold War: New World Order or Age of Terrorism?”). One semester I had signed up for another random entry level class (I can’t even remember what it was, or the professor’s name; because I ended up dropping it immediately), where on the first day, he went around the room of probably about 30 students, and every single one of us, not only had to tell a little bit about ourselves (including, he suggested, our “patron saint”) but also, as if criminally profiling us, each student had to state whether they would describe themselves as being “clean shaven” or having a “beard”. The name of the music building (the program for which Fredonia is most well known) is Mason Hall. Upon entering through main doors on the western side of the building (where the main office is) there are several framed pastel drawings on the wall, which extend nearly from floor to ceiling; one which has on it “M. Hall”, with words extending down from beneath each letter, forming the sentence, “Mary Had a little lamb” (as shall be demonstrated in the next chapter Mary, the mother of Jesus, is symbol of the Catholic church, and of the Jesuits in particular; and of course the Lamb is a symbol of Jesus, Jn. 1:29). There’s a sculpture on the east side of the building, “Phoenix Rising From The Ashes”. The phoenix is a symbol going back to Greek Mythology, “Associated with the sun, a phoenix obtains new life by arising from the ashes of its predecessor“. According to the Masonic Historian Jean-Marie Ragon (1781-1862), the sun is a symbol of the Jesuit Order flourishing (see A New Encyclopedia of Freemasonry by Arthur Edward Waite, 1921, Pgs. 411-412), and thus the modern day occult significance of the Phoenix, would be the triumph of the Jesuits after having been suppressed. At King Concert hall, which is part of the Rockefeller Arts center, is a giant black cube sculpture very similar to the Qabba stone in Mecca (believe it or not, Islam was actually created by the Catholic church, see The Prophet, 1988, by Alberta Rivera). The Western New York Chamber Orchestra, which employs SUNY Fredonia Faculty, and has unofficial residency at King Concert Hall, has for it’s Personnel Manager (the person who hires the musicians), Bryan Eckenrode, who’s a professor at Jesuit Canisius and Roman Catholic Villa Maria Colleges (I took violin lessons from Bryan, and played in a couple of his orchestras; I remember one time I showed him one of my early websites, following which he told me he had showed it to “a bunch of his friends”; and not to long after that the site was frozen). The Coordinator of the Piano Area at Fredonia is Sean Duggan, a Catholic priest educated Notre dame at Jesuit Loyola University (and to be fair, the couple times I interacted with Sean, he was very warm and friendly). Jeremy Sagala, who I had for Music Theory II (who once made practically the entire class leave and walk across the building to the music office, because he suddenly determined he wouldn’t not accept our homework if it was not stapled), had in his office, on a shelf behind is desk (above head height), a European style license plate with the numbers “666” on it. Gordon Root, who I had for Theory III & IV (and who I rather liked) once told the class that “all paths lead to God… well except one” (which he did not elaborate on); and on another occasion, when describing his wandering around on trips to Europe, he said “some how I always end up finding myself at Cathedrals”. Judith Brady, whom I had for Romanticism and Music, had a tattoo on her ankle that appeared to be the astrological symbol for Taurus; which, ultimately being a combination of the symbols for the sun and moon, goes back to the myth of Isis and Osiris, which is ultimately an allegory of the church and doctrine of the mystery schools (and that’s represented in the Catholic Church by the round eucharist’s receptacle in the lunette of the monstrance). She on many occasions praised Nietzche (whom we shall connect to the Nazis later), and specifically his concept of the Ubermensch, a term which Hitler employed, and that shaped his concept of the Aryan ideal. On one occasion she was teaching a form of moral relativism to the class, and so I sought to demonstrate before all, that taken to its logical conclusion, what she was teaching would ultimately justify murder, to which she responded sharply along the lines of “yeah well that’s what he’s saying”. When I was in the visual arts program, my advisor Hide Sadohara had in his office a ceramic bust of a hand making the devil horns sign (also, when I was at Jamestown Community College, on one occasion I had to go into the office of the director of the Counseling & Career Center, and he had a little red devil figurine on his desk). For ceramics, I had Peter Tucker, who “always wanted to become a priest growing up”, and who at one time was a member of the Faculty at Roman Catholic St. Edward’s University in Austin, TX. One time I was helping him load the kiln, he was carrying big tray full of student’s work, and he said “pray that I don’t drop this”, and then quickly sneered, “oh wait, you’d probably take that literally”.

Now, getting back to the shocking nature of our rather extensive list of Jesuit coadjutors; the other thing that makes it so, is that as mentioned earlier, there are also innumerable secret societies and other front organizations, which are the more typical vehicles for carrying out conspiracy, due to the cover and plausible deniability they offer (several of these will be touched upon throughout the course of the book). Many of which are so common we don’t tend to think of them as being the least bit nefarious, such as fraternities & sororities (which are ultimately Masonic, see The Cyclopaedia of Fraternities by Albert Clark Stevens, 1899, pg. xix; Conspiracy Theories & Secret Societies for Dummies by Hodapp & Von Kannon, 2008, pg. 255). As reported by Newsweek, another such seemingly innocuous, perhaps even generally perceived as magnanimous organization, the Red Cross, was used to help Nazi war criminals escape Europe, “Nazis escaped Europe via the so-called “rat lines” set up by German and foreign sympathizers. Members of the Red Cross and the Catholic Church were among those who helped fugitives, with as many as 9,000 finding their way to South America” (we’ll focus more in particular on the Nazi/Catholic connection in Chapter 7).

But then, there are secular lay-folk who take vows and are admitted into the Jesuit order, even unbeknownst to the majority of the Jesuit regular clergy. In Fourteen Years A Jesuit (1909), by Paul Graf Von Hoensbroech, himself an ex-Jesuit priest, we read: “The founder of the Jesuit Order, Ignatius Loyola, made a number of affiliations. Thus the Spaniard, Miguel Torres, whom Ignatius called “the apple of his eye,” lived as a man of the world. No one knew that he was a Jesuit and that Ignatius himself had admitted him years previously into the Order. Francis Borgia governed his Duchy of Gandia, living outwardly as a duke, although he had already four years previously made the Jesuit profession with Ignatius’s consent…There is a class of secular Jesuits of both sexes, which, with blind obedience, attaches itself to the Society, adjusting all its actions in accordance with the advice of the Jesuits and obeying all their commands. This is mostly composed of gentlemen and ladies of rank, especially widows, also citizens or very rich merchants…The Order makes wonderful use of them for the support of its rule. They are kept at courts and near the most prominent people in all kingdoms, so that they may act as spies and give an account of all that is transacted to the General of the Order…the Jesuits always have lay members in all the professions. This is a positive fact…These affiliates take the same vows as the Jesuits so far as their position allows—i.e. the vow of absolute obedience to the General and the Superiors of the Order. They are to substitute for the vows of poverty and chastity the service rendered and protection afforded the Society, and especially unlimited submission to the Superiors and confessor…Politics thus come within their scope through the certain help of these secret allies.” (Vol. II, Pgs. 16, 18-19).

Returning to Doeswyck’s Catholic Victory in 1960?, we read, “As few volunteers can qualify for the job of Lay-Jesuit or Vatican-agent and as ten thousands are needed, Rome was forced to give more publicity to some of her secret projects. Of late she admits that she has secret recruiting stations which turn out thousands of secret nuns and monks, people who wear civilian clothes but are bound by oath to follow blindly the directions of their monastery.” (Pg. 70)

And as it regards the employment of the common Catholic parishioners, Pope Leo XII, in his encyclical Immortal Dei (1885) declared: “Catholic men…will easily see what are their own and the others duties both in matters of thought and of action….Catholic men should be directed beyond this narrow field and that it should embrace the entire field of public administration…because these Our precepts reach unto all nations…Wherefore it is clear that there is a just reason for Catholics to seek public office…in order that they may change [its] very form…keeping in mind this goal: to infuse into all the veins of government…the Catholic religion..This same method was employed in the early centuries of he Church … By this method [Catholic] principles found their way not only into private homes, but into the army, the senate and into the royal palace itself..Now, in our times it is fitting that we renew these examples of our forefathers. Catholics indeed…must use public institutions . . . and must labor to this end that the whole State shall be transformed into what we have called a [catholic] image and likeness.” etc (as relayed in Catholic Victory in 1960? (1959) by Peter J. Doeswyck, Pgs. 16-17). Then, in addition to personal initiative, there are also many organizations which have been formed to this same end, collectively known as Catholic Action groups. Doeswyck, in his book, demonstrates the ambition and extent of Catholic power in the 20th century through chapters bearing the titles, “Catholic Men Organized into Pressure Groups”, “Catholic Judges”, “Catholic Doctors”, ”Catholic Control of News”, “Catholic Bosses”, “Catholic Police Force”, “Public Funds for Catholic Institutions”, “Roman Law above American Law”, etc.

And the oaths which these men and women take, are along the lines of those taken by the bishops, “…The rights, honors, privleges, and authority of the holy Roman church, of our lord the Pope, and his foresaid successors, I will endeavor to preserve, defined, increase, and advance…The rules of the holy Fathers, the apostolic decrees, ordinances, or disposals reservations, provisions, and mandates, I will observe with all my might, and cause to be observed by others. Heretics, schismatics, and rebels to our said lord, or his foresaid successors, I will to my power persecute and oppose….”-Pope Clement VIII’s Pontifical Rom. Antwerp. anno 1626, Pg 59, 86; as relayed in The works of Dr. Isaac Barrow (1831) Vol. VII, Pg. 136

And these oaths carry duties with them, such as those set forth in Canon 3 of the Lateran Council:

“We condemn all heretics, whatever names they may go under. They have different faces indeed but their tails are tied together inasmuch as they are alike in their pride. Let those condemned be handed over to the secular authorities present, or to their bailiffs, for due punishment…The goods of the condemned are to be confiscated…Let such persons be avoided by all until they have made adequate satisfaction…Let secular authorities, whatever offices they may be discharging, be advised and urged and if necessary be compelled by ecclesiastical censure, if they wish to be reputed and held to be faithful, to take publicly an oath for the defense of the faith to the effect that they will seek, in so far as they can, to expel from the lands subject to their jurisdiction all heretics designated by the church in good faith. Thus whenever anyone is promoted to spiritual or temporal authority, he shall be obliged to confirm this article with an oath…Moreover, we determine to subject to excommunication believers who receive, defend or support heretics…he shall be branded as infamous and not be admitted to public offices or councils or to elect others to the same or to give testimony….If any refuse to avoid such persons after they have been pointed out by the church, let them be punished…if anyone knows of heretics there or of any persons who hold secret conventicles or who differ in their life and habits from the normal way of living of the faithful, then he will take care to point them out to the bishop.”

And thus men, such as Ignaz von Döllinger (himself a Catholic priest), have warned, “I wonder if they

understand in America what an infallible Pope means? that it means a hand stretched over into the United States, and laid upon every Roman Catholic citizen, and imposing upon him the obligation to set himself up in opposition to the ordinances of your Government whenever the Pope shall pronounce his judgments against these ordinances on moral or religious ground?” (as relayed in Washington in the Lap of Rome by J. D. Fulton, 1888, Pgs. 253-254).

In the final analysis, we don’t even have to rely on the preponderance of circumstantial evidence to conclude that it’s ultimately the Jesuits who’re the architects of the Plandemic, for they themselves have been pleased to tell us, in not so subtle ways. The Jesuit Priest, José Alberto Mesa, in the article from the Jesuits Global website, The pandemic: a challenge and a great opportunity (10/23/20), says, of the “partners of the mission” (i.e. the Jesuits and their coadjutors), that they are “called to be agents of change“ (00:06, 01:45). And that this is ultimately an admission that they are in fact the very agents who’ve designed the “new normal”, becomes even more evident from the following excerpts of an interview conducted by the Jesuit Priest Pierre Belanger, with the Superior General himself (who appears to be fighting back a smile throughout), titled Webinar with Arturo sosa COVID 19 (11/0820): “On [the] 19th of February [2019]…Father General decreed The Universal Apostolic Preferences…[but] it was not possible for Father Sosa to speak about the U.A.P. without referring to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. So, Father General, dear Father Arturo, we are ready, all over the world, to hear your message. [Arturo:] I am glad to be able to join you today at this time of change and challenge..when so many of the world population is in a kind of isolation of lock down because of the coronavirus. This crisis will have a huge impact on how we relate to each other, on how we work, on how the world economies run, and how we pray together. On how we carry out the mission of the society of Jesus and in the church…this is the mission which pope francis gave us when he confirmed Universal Apostolic Preferences…illuminated by them we put into practice the mission of reconciliation and justice...This particular experience of Covid-19 also reminds us how humanity has exploited our precious planet…to care for our common home…I desire to work…to bring about a change…we are truly entering in a new epoch in our world and also a new era for the society of Jesus…carried out by the whole body of the society of Jesus.. just as the Holy Father wants the church to be a field hospital…I dream of a society of Jesus that can imagine and put into practice great things, just like Ignatius, Francis Xavier, and so many jesuits in history, right down to the present age…acquiring the same inner freedom and indifference as Abraham. He was able to leave behind all that he achieved in his life…as well as his stability and comfort…the Covid 19 crisis is bringing consolation and lighting up different aspects of the path to God…the journey of humanity to God...the crisis is showing us that we are one humanity…the importance of looking after the common good…we are in this together, we jesuits, our lay colleagues, our partners in the ignition family. We are in this together in solidarity with the whole of humanity…the importance of caring for our planet… a real desire for a healthier environment.. the society of Jesus is now a society on the move [“on the run” perhaps?]…the challenge is how we really don’t forget that this is not also an accident, it’s not an accident Covid-19, it’s the fruit of a way...or how human beings understand, and made their own relationship, and it’s confirmation of our mission to collaborate to contribute in the change of this world...we need really to get together so we can go in another way… there are so many interests behind this…we are dreaming to come back to our normality..to just live how we were before the virus came to our life, but that’s the great temptation..something has to change…don’t forget this crisis, not just: ‘okay that was a bad night, a nightmare and we are awake again as our life before’. No, no..if we don’t change after this, the next one will be worse…”

So there we have it rather directly, Covid-19 was not an accident but rather had many interests behind. Specifically the Jesuits, the “agents of change”, it having evidently been decreed for implementation along with the Universal Apostolic Preferences by the Superior General in February 2019, and thus, unable to be spoken about publicly by him, until the world became acquainted with it. And the main reason given for this design is “the fruit of a way”. That this in fact refers to the vestiges of protestantism, there can be no doubt; not only in light of the Jesuit mission in general, but because the Bible talks about the “fruit” of the Spirit as the evidence of God’s true people (see Gal. 5:22-23; Jn. 15:8; Mt. 7:16-20, etc.), and “The Way” is actually an appellation for Biblical Christianity (see Jn 14:6; Acts 9:1-2; Acts 24:14; Acts 19:8-9, 23; etc.) And all of this this can be further established by the very name “Event 201” itself. As it turns out, Pope Francis I, has chosen to reside in Suite 201 of the papal guest house, rather than the traditional papal apartment. Additionally, history tells us that when the Jesuits were suppressed as an order, and had been kicked out of nearly every country, Catherine the Great of Russia came to the rescue, and granted asylum to “201” Jesuits. In another strange coincidence, as we touched upon in the predictive programming section, Covid was originally said to have originated with bats. As it turns out, there was a Spanish Jesuit priest named Francisco de Paula Sanchez (1849-192) who’s nickname was “Paniki” or “Bat” man (Philipine Studies, Vol. 8, No. 2 (APRIL 1960), Pg. 338). And evidently they don’t plan on stopping with their plandemics until their mission is accomplished. On March 25h of 2020, Pressenza International Press Agency published an article titled A French Jesuit economist has urged the world to learn lessons from the coronavirus crisis, warning “there will be other pandemics, that’s for sure”. Father Gaël Giraud, SJ, made many interesting statements contained in this article, even touching on themes we will be discussing later on, “We knew it was coming, but the economy wasn’t ready at all…I don’t see how we can escape a financial collapse…Deforestation, global warming… the worst is yet to come…For example, due to deforestation, which puts humans into contact with animals that live deep in the forests and carry viruses to which we have no immunity at the moment…So we will have other pandemics, which can also be caused by global warming…Global warming will bring, in particular, a resurgence of tropical pandemics, such as malaria, which 5 billion people could suffer by 2050, according to World Bank figures”.

So, having unmasked the jesuit conspirators by means of the relatively straight forward, we’re now ready to delve into the more esoteric side of things, where we shall find even more evidence, and start to better understand the exact aims of the design.

Chapter 6, Covid-19, or “Mary Poison”

Ok, so the Jesuits have decided to use a “pandemic” of a strain of the “coronavirus” to usher in the final elements of the New World Order, right? Beyond the practical, there are very deep allegorical reasons why they chose to go this route, as opposed to any of the number of other crises by which they could have accomplished the same. To begin, the Words “Pandemic“ and “Catholic“ are actually synonyms, both words being defined as “universal”. Also, in the catholic church, the patron saints of epidemics just happens to be, “St. Corona”. Now, in ordinary Latin, “Corona” means crown. Another word for crown is a “wreath” (the laurel wreath being the crown of victory in ancient Greece and Rome). Fascinating to note then, for Christmas 2019 (preceding the Coronahoax by just several weeks), the United States Post Office chose “wreaths” for its holiday theme’d stamps that year. One of which does in fact look remarkably like a Laurel Wreath, “[the] symbol of martial victory, crowning a successful commander during his triumph“. Evidencing this interpretation not to be a stretch, the USPS actually held a dedication ceremony for these particular stamps, at the L.L. Bean Flagship store in Freeport, Maine; at which spoke the Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, educated at the Roman Catholic Immaculata University; and Mike Mahoney, L.L. Bean’s chief legal and compliance officer educated at Jesuit Boston College, and Jesuit Holy Cross (I was unable to find similar such ceremonies of dedication for previous years). And couple a “crown” with a “rose” (the symbol of the Virgin Mary; “patroness of all humanity“), and you end up with a “rosary”, or “Crown of Roses”. For those who may not know, a rosary is a crucifix attached to a necklace of a certain number and series of beads, which are intended to be used by Catholics as a guide for saying a series of various rote prayers (a custom going back to pagan religions, such as hinduism):

And in Ecclesiastical Latin (the special form of Latin reserved for liturgical use), “Corona” is defined (among other ways, which we shall discuss later) as, “The Five Mysteries of the Rosary.” And hence why Mary is called the “Queen of the Rosary“ (she’s also called the “Queen of Heaven”). And the origin of the rosary, it turns out, was a supposed apparition of the Virgin Mary to St. Dominic, the founder of the Dominicans, who ran the bloody and cruel and inquisitions for some 300 years, before being taken over by the Jesuits.

So, having demonstrated that word “corona” is intrinsically and historically related to Mary, let us now point out that the phrase “The Kingdom of Mary” refers to the kingdom of the Catholic Church. And now it makes sense why the United States, Canada, England, Ireland, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Albania, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Slovakia, Guatemala, Hungary, India, Mexico, Moldova, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Kenya, the Dominican Republic, Romania, Tanzania, East Timor and Zimbabwe were all officially dedicated to the Virgin Mary by the Catholic Church at the onset of the Coronahoax. According to the Catholic Church Father Alphonsus de’ Liguori (1696-1787, the “master and patron of confessors and moralists” according to Pope Francis), “even God himself, is subject to the empire of Mary” (as relayed in Evenings with the Romanists by M. H. Seymour, 1854, Pg. 251). And of course, I would be remiss did I not mention in passing, this whole veneration of Mary, is not Christian, but has its roots in paganism. Jesus Himself politely rebuked his Mother on multiple occasions (John 2:3-4; Lk. 2:48-49). The “praise and veneration to the Queen of Heaven” was first officially championed in the church of Rome by Pope Pius XII in his encyclical AD CAELI REGINAM (the same pope that signed the Concordat with Hitler). About a month prior to that, Pius XII penned an encyclical declaring a “Marion year”, titled Fulgens Corona. The forerunners of the Jesuits (see Saussy, Pgs. 40, 60), were in fact commonly called the “Knights of Mary”, and Mary is literally at the center of “devotion” and the “Mother” of the Jesuits (Ignatius had dedicated himself to God before an idol of a Madonna and Child, at a monastery in Montserrat, Spain, following his injury, and a Vision he had while recovering, of Mary with Baby Jesus).

There’s also a Catholic hymn going all the way back to the 4th century, titled Jesu corona Virginum, or “Jesus, the Virgins crown” (which of course, by implication, makes the Virgin greater than the Jesus, since it’s he who adorns her). And the Corona, is actually the name of a section of the historically Roman Catholic, Canterbury Cathedral in England. Another more common definition for Corona is “the outermost layer of the sun”. Now, we’ll get more into depth of the occult significance of this later, and for now simply note, that the Catholic Church venerates Sunday (the day of the roman deity, Sol Invictus, the “Unconquered Sun”; see The Vatican Catechism, §286), in the place of the 7th day Sabbath of the Bible (Ex. 20:8-11, Heb. 4:4, 9, etc.) In spite of the overwhelming amount of evidence that the Primitive church kept the Saturday Sabbath, this custom has of course been retained the majority of protestants. The reason for this is that primitive church had pretty much been wiped out by the Papacy (or forced to retreat to caves and mountain valleys for hiding, and by the time the reformers separated from Rome it become an evidently unquestioned custom. And even Catholic Priests have been happy to call out protestants on this inconsistency of theirs:

“But since Saturday [i.e. 7th day; see my Article, Sabbath vs. Sunday, §i, Objection 8], not Sunday is specified in the Bible, isn’t it curious that non-Catholics who profess to take their religion directly form the bible and not from the Church, observe Sunday instead of Saturday? Yes, of course, it is inconsistent; but this change was made about fifteen centuries before Protestantism was born, and by that time the custom was universally observed. They have continued the custom, even though it rests upon the authority of the Catholic Church and not upon an explicit text in the Bible. That observance remains a reminder of the Mother Church from which the non-Catholic sects broke away—like a boy running away from home but still carrying in his pocket a picture of his mother or a lock of her hair.”–The Faith of Millions (1952) by John O’Brien, Pg. 473

So, with such deep connotations in Catholicism, we see that a “corona” virus was probably the most occulticly significant vehicle that could have been chosen usher in the Jesuit’s New World order. But, as it turns out, the proverbial rabbit hole goes even deeper. When most people hear the term “virus” today, invariably they think of some little germ or “bug”, that kind of like a bacteria, gets you sick if you come into contact with it. But such a notion is actually a perversion of the etymology of the word. The term originally referred to “snake venom” or a similar “poison” (see bottom, under section “Origin“). And while there are many well accoladed Medical Professionals who’d argue “viruses” don’t actually make you sick at all, but are in reality exosomes or solvents, part of the bodies immune system that clean up toxins and dead tissue (kind of like crows eating roadkill); and who’d maintain that no “virus” has ever been truly isolated (i.e. satisfied Koch’s Postulates, the scientific means of proving a specific pathogen to be the cause of certain symptoms); what we can say for sure, is that “Covid-19” never was. For not only does U.S. CDC admit it (Pg. 43), but so has the Chinese CDC, The Robert Koch Institute, and many other governments, universities, and hospitals as reflected in this compilation of FOIA requests (in a Similar vein, right as we were starting to be bombarded with all the propaganda regarding how many cases there were of the new “delta variant”, calls to hospitals, pharmacies, etc. revealed that there wasn’t even a test that was capable of identifying variants).

Now you will find websites (etc.) claiming that they have Covid isolates, but as Dr. Sam Bailey explains in this video, any claims of “isolates” are in actual fact genetically engineered “frankensteins”, created through DNA splicing and sequencing, using computers to copy/paste random bits of genetic code together, which could be from any given number of things that are collectively contained in a human sample. In other words, they’re not actually isolating a singular suspected pathogen from all other organic material contained in a sample (and then reintroducing it into a healthy host to ensure identical symptoms are exhibited; thus positively identifying a cause/effect relationship, as Koch’s Postulates requires), but rather, are instead just piecing together random bits of genetic code from anything and everything contained in the sample, and then making purified isolates of what they created, and calling it “Covid-19” (and without then proceeding to meet Koch’s other three postulates). This means, that at least in a truly scientific sense, Covid-19 cannot be said to exist at all.

And so, having established that, now it makes why, as we covered in the introduction, it says right on the CDC website that if you test positive for Covid-19 it may just mean you have antibodies in your system to the common cold; while at the same time the WHO and the CDC, for the first time in their respective histories, quit counting flu cases (“Due to the impact of COVID-19…reporting for this system will be suspended for the 2020-21 influenza season); and why Fauci with the Director of the CDC published in the New England Journal of Medicine Covid is just a severe influenza season. They’ve simply relabeled the common cold and flu as “Covid” in order to instill the fear necessary to get people to submit to the tyranny (when one’s afraid, they stop being able to think properly because the fight or flight mechanism kicks in). This brilliantly calculated strategy for the global conversion of the masses is encapsulated in the following quotation from Jim Keith’s 1999 book, Mass Control: Engineering Human Consciousness:

“Dr. William Sargent of the Tavistock Institute, reported to have been at the time working in the CIA’s MKULTRA mind control program, in his 1957 book Battle for the Mind—A Physiology of Conversion and Brain-Washing elaborated on Lewin’s theories by stating: “Various beliefs can be implanted in many people after brain function has been sufficiently disturbed by accidentally or deliberately induced fear, anger, or excitement. Of the results caused by such disturbances, the most common one is temporarily impaired judgement and heightened suggestibility. Its various group manifestations are sometimes classed under the heading of ‘herd instinct,’ and appear most spectacularly in wartime, during severe epidemics, and in all similar periods of common danger, which increase anxiety and so individual and mass suggestibility” (Pg. 26; We will explore these notions more in Chapter 8).

And that they have indeed merely relabeled the common cold/flu is confirmed by calls to multiple funeral homes, who’ve admitted there was not an unusual number of deaths for the year of 2020 (which, of course, could have been confirmed by a simple walk to the local cemetery). We forget that, according to the CDC, the flu kills around 80,000 people on any given year in the US alone. We just never really worry about it because we accept it as being normal. And so, in light of these facts, the only possible conclusion that one can come to is that there was never a pandemic to begin with. And thus, we also must conclude that all of this “lab origin” weaponized virus, and “gain of function research” stuff making its rounds in the headlines, is nothing more than a counter-intelligence operation; the perfect strategy to reel the “conspiracy theory” minded back into the Covid-19 narrative. Because it ultimately doesn’t make a difference if one believes Covid is of natural or lab origin, as long as they believe there’s a real pandemic, it ultimately exonerates all the tyranny being done “in response to it”.

Then they’re adding to the typical cold and flu case numbers, those being generated through bogus testing. The way this is being done in labs is by process of genetic amplification known as Polymerase Chain Reaction (or, PCR). The first problem with using PCR as a test, is that, as was already demonstrated, they have no true isolates to compare what’s being amplified against. The second is, even if they did, finding a single dead “Covid-19” cell in a sample (no living virus has ever been isolated), or even 100, doesn’t necessarily equate to having a toxic viral load. Our bodies are constantly fighting against toxins and pathogens. So on the contrary, finding dead pathogens in someone is actually indicative of a healthy immune system. It’s only when your organs, etc. are being overwhelmed pathogens that one gets sick (which will always be be accompanied with symptoms). Even Fauci himself has admitted PCR is useless run at certain cycle thresholds (which is why they’re lowering the C.T. for those who’ve been vaccinated, to lower the case count and make it seem like the vaccines are actually working). And for such reasons, PCR’s inventor, Kary Mullis’ publicly stated, “you can find anything in anyone” with it.

Then you have the Covid Rapid tests, which the videos referenced in the introduction prove are totally worthless. And of course, these are being manufactured by companies such as Mologic Ltd, owned by the infamous New World Order stooges Bill Gates and George Soros. And of course, Soros is just another papal pawn, “I was blown away by Mr. Soros’ commitment to ideas that are expressed in the open society concept,” said Johnson after meeting with him. “Having this happen at Loyola was very special for me because the discussion was so in keeping with the Jesuit ideal”, from article Billionaire George Soros visits Loyola, 2009. Another major producer of these is Abbott Laboratories, whose C.E.O since the Pandemic began has been Jesuit Boston College Educated Robert Ford. Now, while the company is named after its founder, Wallace Calvin Abbott, it’s nonetheless quite ironic that an Abbot is defined as, “an ecclesiastical title given to the male head of a monastery”. In spite of these rapid tests producing 100% false positives, on Dec. 30th, 2021 it was announced Biden would be ordering 500 million of these scientifically meaningless, at-home Covid-19 test kits, to send to Americans for “free” (Donated by the manufacturer? Paid for out of Biden’s pocket? of course not, out of yours and mine if you’re a tax payer). The contract for this deal was made with the German firm Siemens Healthineers. Their C.E.O., Bernd Montag, as well as many of the men on the board of directors (such as Roland Busch, President; Ralf Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, etc.), were educated at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, which “During the Nazi era…was one of the first that had a majority of Nazi supporters in the student council“. Furthermore, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg is a member of Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, which, “had worked diligently on Nazi-aligned research, especially German ethnographic research in Eastern Europe that would lay the foundations for the Hitlerite “Lebensraum” and extermination policies“. And with most Covid-19 test kits having a material value of pennies (mostly cardboard, and a tiny bit of plastic), and selling anywhere from $23.99-$99.99 for a box of 2-3 tests; one can quickly discern what a money racketeering scheme the whole thing is (the Federal Government has allocated “at least $73 billion” for COVID-19 testing since April of 2020). And just think about the amount of money that’s been made from the countless billions of masks that people around the world have largely been coerced into investing in (another product with extremely low material worth, and therefore great profit turn arounds). Thus then did Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam International (a British confederation of charitable organizations) proclaim while speaking at the World Economic Forum annual meeting of 2022, “Covid has been one of the most profitable products ever…”. If only we’d listened to the seemingly prophetic voices of government officials during the 2009 Swine Flu “Pandemic”. Paul P. Flynn, Member of Parliament, Council of Europe Health Sub-committee stated in an interview conducted by Britain’s Channel 4 News, “Who is deciding what the risk is? Is it the pharmaceutical companies, who want to sell drugs? Or is it someone making a decision based on the perceived danger. In this case it appears that the danger was vastly exaggerated. And was it exaggerated by the pharmaceutical companies in order to make money?” (1:55-2:15). In the same broadcast, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Chairman of Health Subcommittee Council of Europe warned, “There must be a process to get more transparency. How the decisions, and the WHO, how they function, and who’s influencing the decisions of the WHO. And what is the role of the pharmaceutical industry there. I’m very suspicious about the processes which are behind this pandemic” (1:07-1:23).

In fact, the Catholic Church has also profited in more direct ways from from the Scamdemic, having “reached or even exceeded $3.5 billion in Covid-19 Aid Funds“ from the U.S. Government (i.e. from the tax payers), according to CBS news, “making it the biggest winners in the U.S. government’s pandemic relief efforts”. It’s also worth noting, that these Covid-19 Mobile Testing Facilities, appear to be utilizing in their logo either Anubis, the Egyptian God of death, or Set, the Aardvark, Egyptian God of “storms and chaos”. Especially since the Covid swabs are sterilized with Ethylene Oxide, a substance known to cause cancer. And evidently, based on Egyptian hieroglyphics, the sticking of an object up the nose to the back of the skull was a practice carried out by the Egyptians upon slaves to break the blood brain barrier and render them more submissive.

So, getting back to Mullis, who invented the technique which is being abused to create most of the fraudulent case numbers; considering that he was a Nobel Laureate (and therefore able to offer an authoritative opinion), and also a very outspoken critic of the Jesuit coadjutor Fauci, having stated publicly in the past “he doesn’t know anything about anything… he shouldn’t be in the position he’s in…he has an agenda…he isn’t a true scientist…he has no problem lying to the American people”. Can it be merely a coincidence that he should die just months before the Coronahoax was put upon us, on August 7th (2019), the very date that the Jesuit order was restored in 1814 by Pope Pius VII? Considering it’s a matter of congressional record that the CIA has a “heart attack gun” that leaves no traces, and since Rome habitually commemorates certain dates, I would say it’s a virtual impossibility.

So, then that begs the question, what is the true source of the computer generated 3D-model of the “virus” we’re constantly being shown and told is “Covid-19”? The following, it seems, proves once again, that truth is stranger than fiction:

The whole notion of Germ Theory (i.e. that there’s evil little organisms everywhere who’re out to get you), is most commonly attributed to the “Devout Catholic“ Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), who was also one of the early proponents of vaccination. But it actually began with the Jesuit Priest Athanasius Kircher in the 17th century: “His studies with the microscope led him to the belief, which he was possibly the first to hold, that disease and putrefaction (decay) were caused by the presence of invisible living bodies… It was Kircher who first proposed that living beings enter and exist in the blood”. And it turns out, it was also Kircher who began to popularize the theory that wearing masks would prevent the spread of these “diseases”, during the bubonic plague. But, this whole theory as to the cause of sickness, actually goes all the way back to the Jesuit Priest Girolamo Fracastoro (1476-1553), with his De Contagione et Contagiosis Morbis or “contagion theory”. The Papacy would declare for instance, the cause of the black death to be people who were under the judgement of God (i.e. “heretics”) and thus who had disesases “caused by demons”. They would quarantine entire city quarters off, starving them to death, and also forcfully adminisistering poisons to them (7:40-9:50). In fact, the reason it’s customary to say “bless you” anytime someone sneezes goes back to an order of Pope Gregory I (An Uncommon History of Common Things by Patrick & Thompson, 2009, Pg. 74)

Now, given that the title of Kircher’s drawing, Pyrophylaciorum, means “Earth’s internal fires”, and that Ignatius Loyola often signed off his letters to fellow Jesuits with, “go, set the world on fire”, surely a more fitting candidate for the inspiration of the design of the “Covid-19” model could not have been chosen. And the so-called “variants” that they’ve chosen to hype up in the press are also very occulticly significant. But before expounding on that, it should first be noted that the WHO, World Economic Forum, and John Hopkins put out a presentation with projected “launch” dates for each variant, some time early on in the “pandemic”. According to such authoritative sources as the French Nobel Prize winning Virologist, Luc Montagnier, the “variants” are in actual fact the result of the vaccines, through what’s known as Antibody Dependent Enhancement. But irregardless, the fact remains, the two variants they’ve made the biggest deal about in the press, “Delta” and “Omicron” have some fascinating esoteric meanings. To begin, taken together, “Delta, Omicron” are anagram for “Media Control” (in other words if the letters are rearranged that’s what they spell). Taken individually, the Greek letter Delta, is the alchemical symbol for “fire” (enGoodz demonstrates this in his video, Present Everywhere Yet Nowhere Known: Egypt Defines “DELTA” as the Roman Militia). As for Omicron, it not only shares the name with a 1963 Italian science fiction-comedy film about a plot by aliens to take over the world (directed by Ugo Gregoretti, who “attended Jesuit schools for 13 years“), but also was the name of the city in which the 1999 Microsoft Windows Video Game The Nomad Soul is set, which depicts a dystopian world in which the sun has gone extinct; a battle between anti-government “Awakened ones“, and a government run by demons pretending to be humans, that are killing people en masse. David Bowie does the voice for one the characters, whose monologue at one point in the narrative is as follows: “Wake up People of Omicron [undiscernable] corrupt government are lulling you to sleep in order to control you better. They have transformed you into puppets that are manipulated by X and the demons. Join the awakened ones and rise up to fight for your freedom, together we can win” (it turns out to also be the name of a planet in the TV Series Futurama, “inhabited by large aliens that frequently attempt to invade Earth”). Omicron, another greek letter, ultimately comes from the Phoenician letter “eyn”, which means “eye”. And when you put these two greek letters together, what do you end up with?

Left: Delta + Omicron; Right: The seal of the Bavarian Illuminati, designed by Adam Weishaupt, and which you will no doubt recognize from the U.S. $1 Bill.

Adam Weishaupt (1748-1830), the founder of the Bavarian Illuminati, was a Jesuit professor of Roman Catholic Canon Law, at Ingolstodt Univesrity in Bavaria. He founded the order on May 1, 1776, three years after the supression of the Jesuits by Clement XVI (and now you know why May 1st was chosen for International Worker’s day, or May Day, “one of the most important holidays in communist countries“). From John Robison’s Proofs of a Conspiracy (1798), we read: “Weishaupt had long been scheming the establishment of an Association or Order, which in time, should govern the world. In his first fervor and high expectations, he hinted to several ex-Jesuits the probability of their recovering, under a new name, the influence which they formerly possessed, and of being again of great service to society, by directing the education of youth of distinction, now emancipated from all civil and religious prejudices.” (Pg. 80).

We turn again to Baigent and Leigh’s The Inquisition to learn more of what these men believed, and their connection to Loyola’s Alumbardos:

“Among the most tenacious heresies to attract the Inquisition’s attention was that of the Brethren of the Free Spirit. The Brethren appear to have originated towards the beginning of the twelfth century in the region of Switzerland and the upper Rhine….the Brethren of the Free Spirit produced religious books in the vernacular…their orientation was essentially mystical, even incipiently Hermetic. ‘God is everything that is’, they proclaimed. ‘All emanates from him and returns to him.’ In consequence, even vermin – rats, for instance – were deemed as divine as human beings. Satan, too, was regarded as an emanation from and a manifestation of God. The Brethren of the Free Spirit contemptuously repudiated Church ritual and the sacraments. As the soul thus reverts to God after death, there is neither purgatory nor hell, and all external cult is useless. Instead, the Brethren spoke of the ‘divine internal light, for which they invented the term ‘illuminism’. Not surprisingly, perhaps, they were widely accused of devil worship and satanistic practices. They were also accused of sexual licence and abandon—of what later generations would come to call ‘free love’…during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, a veritable epidemic of mysticism occurred in Spain. Those who had supposedly succumbed to the ‘infection‘ were known collectively as ‘Alumbrados’, which translates as ‘Illuminati’.

It is important to recognize that the Spanish Alumbrados were quite different from the later, eighteenth-century Illuminati of Bavaria. Unlike their subsequent German namesakes, the Spanish Alumbrados were not an organized and hierarchically structured secret society dedicated to social or political revolution. On the contrary, they were merely a number of disparate individuals, most of whom had no formal contact with one another and no programme or agenda. Some of them had unquestionably undergone the ‘altered state of consciousness that constitutes the mystical experience. Others, without having undergone it, simply believed in the supremacy of the mystical experience over the conventional act of faith-and in so doing performed their own, somewhat less conventional, act of faith. In any case, and whatever their first-hand experience or lack of it, the Alumbrados would characteristically speak of an inner light, of the unity of all creation, of the oneness of man with God, of the need to abandon oneself to all impulses deemed to be divine in origin.” (Pgs. 45-46, 151-152)

So no marvel we should find Weishaupt used the same “fire” allusions for his world revolution as did Loyola: “By this plan we shall direct all mankind. In this manner, and by the simplest means, we shall set all in motion and in flames.” (Proofs of a Conspiracy by John Robison, 1798, Pg. 113). Evidently then, the whole reason for the creation of Weishaupts Illuminati, was for the Jesuits to have a new underground organization, following their papal supression.

And it just so happens that this very capstone is emblazoned above the door of the Roman Catholic Aachen Cathedral, where the remains of the aforementioned St. Corona, patroness of Epidemics, are located. Additionally, it was in this same cathedral, on May 30th, 2019, the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, attended a “pontifical mass” with other dignitaries, before being awarded the Charlemagne prize, “one of the most prestigious European awards” (13:40-15:40).

So this whole thing is a giant pretense, and literally nothing is what it seems. Every bit of it is based on lies, omissions, the twisting of facts, and has an occult meaning or purpose. Now, to further demonstrate the Catholicity of the whole Coronahoax, let’s look at some very telling images which have emerged from around the world:

Painting of Jesus Depicted as nurse with a “Covid-19” shaped Saint’s Halo (Bucharest, Romania; 4/29/20)

Painting of the Virgin Mary Depicted as nurse (Bucharest, Romania; 4/29/20)

Painting of a Nurse Depicted as a saint with “Covid-19” Halo (Bucharest, Romania; 4/29/20)

Masked Nativity scene, Bilbao Museum, Italy, 2020; featuring facial shields and one of the Wisemen depicted with a Caduceus “Superman” cape.

Masked Nativity Scene, Turin Cathederal, Turin Italy, 2020

Masked Nativity Scene, Naples, 2020

Nativity Scene, the three Wise Men with Covid Passports, Naples, Italy, 2021

Giant idol of a nurse depicted as the Virgin Mary (Latvia Republic, 6/18/20).

Notice the rod Asclepius (the serpent on the pole), more on that in Chapter 6.

Another Depiction of medical workers as Christ.

The phrase “#PrayTogether” in the languages of the world.

A Masked Jesus with a mask and heart of Mary on his chest, with the spanish phrase, “Masks Save” beneath it; and an armed soldier/police officer in front, evidently signifying the readiness to use force in an imposing this new ideology.

The Vaccine “Messiah” and his Nuns.

That this was done can be for no other reason that to signify getting vaccinated is a religious act or that those behind the scheme have some sort of religious motive.

December 23, 2020 issue of German magazine, Stern, Depicts Jesus being presented a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine bottle by the three Wise Men. Front cover reads: “Vaccination is an act of charity…Freedom without responsibility can never exist”. Article goes on to state: “The hope, which is filled into small bottles”. And that the vaccine is more about “solidarity” than “helping and supporting people in need”. And calls for people to stand up for their communities by raising their voices “when conspiracy theories gain power” (which is code for, “anything that goes against what they say on the news”).

Ok, this one’s just for fun; I can’t believe this one’s supposed to be serious, but it goes with collection.

With artwork such as these to meet the occasion, it becomes apparent that that Covid-19 is literally the new universal (or “catholic”) religion Arturo Sosa alluded to (or at least for the time being, and the chief means of ushering in the universal belief of the New World Order in general), and which pope Francis’ Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia spoke of in his written statement titled, “Pandemic and Universal Brotherhood”. Nearly the entire human population are true believers in Covid-19 (as well as in the draconian and illogical measures imposed supposedly in response to it). And indicative of any fanatical dogma, those who do not subscribe to this new creed, are treated as heretics; as demons outside of salvation, and the fount of all the world’s calamity (and this phenomenon, known as Mass Formation Psychosis, is exactly what gave impetus to the atrocities of Nazi Germany, for instance). Further evidencing this new catholic, or “universal” faith, similar to what we saw in the images above, people are literally using words and terms with religious connotations in reference to the vaccines. For example you have the UK health Secretary, Matt Hancock, stating, “As anybody who has been to a vaccination center will know, the joy on people’s faces as they get the jab is uplifting”. The people who’re receiving the vaccines have been making statements, such as, “Today I finally arrived in the Promised Land. I got vaccinated.” And as the following, aptly named New York Times article documents, They’re Vaccinated and Keeping Their Masks On, Maybe Forever, many among the vaccinated have decided to keep wearing masks, just to make an ideological statement. Then you have the Roman Catholic NY Governor Kathy Hochul stating, the vaccine “comes from God”, and that she needs people to “become her apostles”, and get others to take the Jab. She even said that those who don’t take the Jab “aren’t listening to God”. As the article Only Vaccine Worship Allowed documents, prayers to God to stop Covid-19 on YouTube are being censored as “medical misinformation”. And finally, in this video from an ABC News article, titled, “Blessing by way of medicine: These pastors preach COVID-19 vaccination as God’s healing power”, you not only learn that churches across the U.S. have become vaccination centers, but you will also hear the anchor state that faith leaders are preaching “the gospel of the covid-19 vaccine”, and “the gospel of vaccine acceptance”. You even have propaganda songs as this one based on The Beauty and The Beast, which feature the Line, “put your faith in Fauci”; and Fauci Prayer candles (he himself actually has one on the shelf in the background of the Ad Majorem Dei Gloria Award Acceptance video, if you look closely), etc. We will return to a discussion of the allegorical element of the whole Coronahoax in Chapter 8, but for now we must diverge the practical outworkings of all of this, in order that we may better understand where all this appears to be heading.

Chapter 7, A Medical Inquisition

Writing in 1999, author John W. Robbins stated: “What the Roman Church-State accomplished on a small scale during the Middle Ages is what it desires to achieve on a global scale in the coming millennium [that would be the 21st century]…Ayn Rand was right when she wrote in 1967: “The Catholic Church has never given up the hope to re-establish the medieval union of church and state with a global state and global theocracy as its ultimate goal”. The Roman Church-State is a hybrid – a monster of ecclesiastical and political power. Its political thought is totalitarian, and wherever it has had the opportunity to apply its principles, the result has been bloody repression. If during the last 30 years, it has softened its assertions of full, supreme, and irresponsible power, and has murdered fewer people than before, such changes in behavior are not due to a change in its ideas, but to a change in its circumstances. Lord Acton noted a century ago that it was only when the Roman Church-State faced public opinion that disapproved of Church-State-Sanctioned murder that it slowed its persecutions and attempted to speak with a voice less bloodthirsty. The Roman Church-State in the twentieth century, however, is an institution recovering from a mortal wound. If and when it regains full power and authority, it will impose a regime more sinister than any the planet has yet seen.“–Ecclesiastical Megalomania, (Pgs. 187, 195)

“When the early church became corrupted by departing from the simplicity of the gospel and accepting heathen rites and customs, she lost the Spirit and power of God; and in order to control the consciences of the people, she sought the support of the secular power. The result was the papacy, a church that controlled the power of the state and employed it to further her own ends, especially for the punishment of “heresy.” In order for the United States to form an image of the beast, the religious power must so control the civil government that the authority of the state will also be employed by the church to accomplish her own ends. Whenever the church has obtained secular power, she has employed it to punish dissent from her doctrines.…Many urge that the intellectual and moral darkness prevailing during the Middle Ages favored the spread of her dogmas, superstitions, and oppression, and that the greater intelligence of modern times, the general diffusion of knowledge, and the increasing liberality in matters of religion forbid a revival of intolerance and tyranny. The very thought that such a state of things will exist in this enlightened age is ridiculed….A day of great intellectual darkness has been shown to be favorable to the success of the papacy. It will yet be demonstrated that a day of great intellectual light is equally favorable for its success. In past ages, when men were without God’s word and without the knowledge of the truth, their eyes were blindfolded, and thousands were ensnared, not seeing the net spread for their feet. In this generation there are many whose eyes become dazzled by the glare of human speculations, “science falsely so called;” [1 Timothy 6:20] they discern not the net, and walk into it as readily as if blindfolded. God designed that man’s intellectual powers should be held as a gift from his Maker and should be employed in the service of truth and righteousness; but when pride and ambition are cherished, and men exalt their own theories above the word of God, then intelligence can accomplish greater harm than ignorance. Thus the false science of the present day, which undermines faith in the Bible, will prove as successful in preparing the way for the acceptance of the papacy, with its pleasing forms, as did the withholding of knowledge in opening the way for its aggrandizement in the Dark Ages“-The Great Controversy (1911) by E. G. White’s, Pg. 443, 572

On January 30th, 2006, Joseph Di Noia, the Under-Secretary for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (Formerly known as the Congregation of the Inquisition), stated that the inquisitions were “a mistake, but legally justified” (in other words: they were politically incorrect, but still the right thing to do)“.

On August 8th, 2020, the Catholic website CruxNow published an article, Mary foretold COVID-19 pandemic[…], which quoted Romano Rossi (a Jesuit Pontifical Gregorian University educated Catholic Bishop), who said “The Holy Roman Inquisition hasn’t been set in motion yet,” Rossi, laughing, told CNS…”I’m not going to make myself the Torquemada of the situation,” he said, referring to…the Spanish Inquisition’s first chief inquisitor, “We need time. If it comes from men, it will end; if it comes from God, it will grow. We’ll see.”

So if you don’t already know, perhaps at some point since we’ve begun, you’ve found yourself wondering what exactly the inquisitions were. Encyclopedia Britannica defines them as, “an institution that was established by the papacy and, sometimes, by secular governments to combat heresy…In 1252 Pope Innocent IV licensed inquisitors to allow obdurate heretics to be tortured [and put to death] by lay henchmen.”. And what is heresy? Fundamentally, it comes from the Greek word “hairesis”, meaning, among other things, “to decide for one’s self [i.e. what to believe]”. So, practically speaking, it means espousing, believing, or practicing anything that contradicts what’s taught or has been established by the roman catholic hierarchy. Again, it doesn’t matter if you yourself identify as Catholic or not, because the Pope claims he has Temporal Power over the world by divine right. As USA Today reported in their 2015 article, The papal encyclical: What is an ‘encyclical’, quoting Pope Francis, “the encyclical is meant for everyone, not just Catholics”. That means it’s going to have consequences for everyone. And therefore you better be paying attention if you don’t want to be persecuted, brought to servitude, poverty, told how to live your life, see the advancements of the last two centuries reversed, or have Roman Catholicism shoved down your throat. Because, more than anything, the inquisitions were about establishing Papal supremacy. As the Catholic Historian Lord Acton informs us, “The object of the Inquisition was not to combat sin…Nor even to put down error. Only [to enforce] unity. This became an outward, fictitious hypocritical unity… All this was to promote authority more than faith…[and] all this time the Church was softening the criminal law, and saving men from the consequences of crime —and [fraud] put on a level with God’s own law” (as relayed in Lord Acton: A Study in Conscience and Politics by Gertrude Himmelfarb, 1933, pg. 65).

In a similar vein, returning to Daniels’ Grand Design Exposed, we’re informed, “Popes during the Middle ages, were not in any sense men who had inclinations to set examples for morality. First and foremost, they all came from enormously wealthy backgrounds; aristocratic war-lords determined through the most disgusting corruptions, bribery, and bloodshed, to have that ultra coveted position. To be pope was to gain absolute power and wealth beyond the scope of any other means. Extravagant luxuries, pomp, and excesses, even surpassing that of the emperor’s table, excited the lust and passions of these aristocratic families to a fever pitch. Vast riches were paid to rivalling parties to buy them out or cast a favorable vote. Unsuccessful attempts usually led to assassinations. Orgies, incest, homosexuals, mistresses, rape, murder, plunder, in some of the most shameful scandals known to man, are all recorded as the every-day rottenest life style of these so called “saintly” religious rulers [these sorts of things are well documented, and have been detailed for instance, in books such Vicars of Christ (1988) by former Jesuit Priest Peter DeRosa]. Rome was virtually a moral cesspool of corruption; proving graphically, that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Regardless of the opinions of sanctimonious apologetics, this is the red raw meat of papal history; Conti, Savelli, Borgia, and Medici being names of some of these infamous aristocratic warring families” (Pg. 65)

During the Dark Ages (known, more euphemistically, as the “Middle Ages”, or the “Medieval Period”), most protestant sources typically estimate the number of people who were put to death by the inquisition to range from 50 million to 150 million (i.e. more than Stalin, Hitler, and Mao combined). And of course the reason that this period of history was known as the Dark Ages is because intellectual darkness and superstition reigned supreme (as will be inferred from Kissinger’s World Order quote we considered in Chapter 2; or as the title of William Manchester’s book, A World Lit Only by Fire (1992), so aptly captures). The only reason it’s not so apparent we are in fact back in the spiritual dark ages today, is because of the technological advancements we have all around us. Yet, a great deal of what most of us hold to be true, is ultimately grounded in superstition. Not only in as much that most of what we were taught in school (which generally forms our worldview), rather than being conclusions that may be arrived at by actually employing the scientific method (let us bear in mind again Huxely’s quote for scientific dictatorship, and that the definition of a technocracy is “relating to or characterized by the government or control of society or industry by an elite of technical experts“;), but also in as much that, even as adults, we don’t allow each other to question these things (at least not without ridicule). Take for instance the form of the earth; even though NASA admits the satellite images they show us, of earth as globe, are completely photoshopped (which should be obvious by the fact that the shape, size, and color of the continents change drastically from year to year), if you propose even for a second that perhaps the earth could be an irregular plane rather than a globe; based on, for instance, the fact that engineers use perfectly level datum lines when building canals that are miles long, you’ll be laughed to scorn. Testing and questioning everything is part of the very definition of the scientific method; but is definitely not welcomed in cults. “Science” (i.e. that which rests on the mere words of “scientists”) has become a Sacred Cow.

Now, in order for us to really understand what the inquisitions and Papal Supremacy are all about, I think it’s important that I quote a few accounts of the historical outworking. Again, please bear in mind as you read, the intent is not to cause hatred, nor to scare you; but to help you see the big picture. However, it should cause us to cry out to God, since these are the same people who’re now in near absolute power, and based on their past actions, we can only reasonably expect the same. But God promises to deliver those who call upon him from such evil men (Psalm 27, Psalm 91, etc), or should He have a greater purpose in allowing us pass through such firey trials (as He often has his prophets; and with which will ultimately come greater blessing), He promises to be a “very present help”, to comfort, strengthen, and grant us peace through them (Ps. 46:1-2; Is. 40:28-31; Rom. 8:28; 1 Cor. 10:13):

“Torture in custody, faking evidence, enforced betrayal of family and neighbours, and mass execution — such things are the tools of murderous dictators and police states. But for hundreds of years they were also the tools of the Inquisitors of the Roman Catholic Church, used by them against heretics, Protestants and witches — indeed, any group that appeared to threaten the papacy…[Catholicism] has always offered shortcuts to paradise…Through martyrdom, through self-mortification, through meditation and contemplation, through solitude, through ritual, through penance, through communion, through the sacraments-through all those avenues, the doors to the Kingdom of Heaven were reputedly opened to believers. Some of these access routes may have incorporated elements of pathology, but they were for the most part peaceable…In 1095, however, a new route to God’s domain was officially and publicly made available…Pope Urban II…proceeded to preach a crusade, a war conducted on behalf of the Cross. In such a war, according to the Pope, one could obtain God’s favour, and a seat at His throne, by killing….He urged them..to direct their murderous energies towards the Islamic infidels, who occupied the sacred city of Jerusalem…In order to reclaim for Christendom the city…European fighting men were encouraged to embark on a…war…

But killing was only one component of an attractive package deal. In addition to a licence to kill, the good [Catholic] could obtain remission from whatever time he might already have been sentenced to serve in Purgatory and from penances to be performed while still on earth. Should he perish in his holy endeavour, he was promised automatic absolution from all his sins. Should he survive, he would be protected against temporal punishment for any sins he might commit. Like the monk or the priest, the crusader was rendered independent of secular justice and subject only to spiritual jurisdiction. Were he to be found guilty of any crime whatever, he would simply…be punished with the same leniency as ecclesiastics. In the years to come, the same benefits were to be made available on a broader scale. In order to partake of them, one did not even have to embark on a crusade oneself. It was sufficient simply to donate money to a crusade.

Quite apart from the spiritual and moral benefits, there were numerous perks to be enjoyed by the crusader on his way through this world, even before he passed through the heavenly gates. He could lay claim to goods, lands, women and titles in the territory he conquered…It was a package whose allure and marketability might well be envied by the insurance salesmen of today…Like a great many package deals and bargain schemes, this one proved a windfall for a few, a disappointment for most. A staggeringly large number of European nobles, knights, men-at-arms, merchants, entrepreneurs, craftsmen and others, including women and children, perished to no purpose whatever, often after bitter ordeals and in gruesome conditions, sometimes eaten by their starving companions…

In 1208, while the crusades in the Holy Land were still in progress…a new crusade was launched by Pope Innocent III. The enemy this time was…the adherents of a heresy…The heretics in question were sometimes referred to as “Cathari’, denoting the purified’ or ‘the perfected’. By others, including their enemies, they were called ‘Albigensians’ or ‘Albigenses’, a designation derived from an early centre for their activities, the southern French town of Albi…they must still rank among history’s most poignant victims, and they deserve to be recognised as being among the earliest targets of organised and systematic genocide in the evolution of Western civilisation. [They] were adamantly opposed to Rome and the Roman Church. As later Protestant denominations were to do, they saw in Rome the embodiment of evil, the biblical “Whore of Babylon”…They had much in common with the…Bogomils of the Balkans, from whom a number of their beliefs derived…

…the Pope demanded the Inquisitors be allowed to return. Once reestablished, they embarked on an orgy of grisly violence: At that time, many heretications of prominent men and others now deceased, were revealed; and they were condemned by sentences, exhumed, and ignominiously were cast out of the cemeteries of the town by the friars in the presence of the vicar and his people. Their bones and stinking bodies were dragged through the town; their names were proclaimed through the streets by the herald, crying, “Who behaves thus shall perish thus,” and finally they were burned in the count’s meadow, to the honour of God and the Blessed Virgin, His mother, and the Blessed Dominic, His servant who most happily brought about this work of the Lord…

The torture and execution of heretics was nothing new in Christian history. On the contrary, such practices had ample precedent, extending as far back as the fourth century at least [i.e. under Constantine]…the techniques of the Inquisition seemed designed, at least in theory, to keep actual bloodshed to a minimum. Inquisitors had few compunctions or scruples, of course, about inflicting physical pain in the name of spiritual welfare. To accommodate such licence, Pope Alexander IV…authorised Inquisitors to absolve each other for any so-called ‘irregularities’ — the premature death of a victim, for instance. But most forms of torture…eschewed the deliberate shedding of blood…contrived to cause maximum pain and minimum mess. Whatever the other perverse, ingeniously conceived contrivances for inflicting suffering, the supreme instrument of the Inquisition was fire…

Since no Inquisitor cared to be seen as having erred, every possible subterfuge would be used to extract or extort a confession. Interrogations were often prolonged. According to one functionary, ‘there is no need for haste… for the pains and privations of imprisonment often bring about a change of mind.” Suspects were sometimes simply kept in strict confinement until they confessed. Sometimes they were chained and denied visitors. Sometimes they were starved. Not infrequently, they were soothingly cajoled. Not infrequently, too, they were tortured.

Under civil law, doctors, soldiers, knights and nobles were not subject to torture and enjoyed immunity. The Inquisition undertook to democratise pain and make it readily available to everybody, regardless of age, sex or social station. Inquisitors were initially prohibited from administering physical torture themselves; they could only act as overseers or supervisors, instructing civil or secular functionaries on what to do, observing and making notes of anything the accused said under duress. Then, in 1252, a Bull issued by Pope Innocent IV formally authorised Inquisitors to administer torture themselves — ‘with the restriction that such compulsion should not involve injury to limb or danger of death’. Inquisitors quickly found means of circumventing this restriction…the rack, thumbscrews and other devices that caused blood to flow only, as it were, ‘incidentally’ [were permitted]. Pincers and other such toys constituted a grey area. To tear flesh with pincers was gory enough. If the pincers were red—or white-hot, however, the heated metal would immediately cauterise the wound and staunch the flow of blood. Sophistry of a similar kind was applied to the duration and frequency of torture. Initially, the accused could be tortured only once, and for no longer than thirty minutes. Inquisitors soon began to circumvent this restriction by arguing that there was indeed only one application of torture and that each subsequent thirty-minute session was merely a continuation of the first. Alternatively, a suspect might be tortured for an answer to a single specific point, and answers to a second or third point would justify additional sessions of torture. There are copious records of individuals being tortured twice a day for a week or more.

In practice, the accused was tortured until he was ready to confess—which, sooner or later, he almost inevitably would be. At that point, he was carried into an adjacent room, where his confession was heard and transcribed. The confession was then read back to him and he was formally asked if it was true. If he replied in the affirmative, it was recorded that his confession had been ‘free and spontaneous’, without the influence of force or fear’. Sentencing would follow. In general, a death sentence was the last resort….as one historian has observed, ‘a convert who would betray his friends was more useful than a roasted corpse‘. Inquisitors also recognised that certain heretics could be zealous in their yearning for martyrdom as speedily as possible — and it was no part of the Inquisitor’s pleasure to gratify them. In such instances, time and constant pain were employed to dispel the passion for martyrdom. Recalcitrant victims were consequently subjected to more prolonged and attenuated ordeals. It was officially recommended that they be kept chained in a dungeon in solitary confinement, for at least six months, often for a year or more. The accused’s spouse or children might occasionally be granted visiting rights, in order to induce a change of heart…

Whatever the reluctance to impose a death sentence, it was done so frequently enough. Here, clerical hypocrisy flagrantly displayed itself again. Inquisitors could not themselves perform executions, which might have made them appear un-Christian. Instead, they were obliged to enact a ritual whereby the accused was handed over to the presiding civil or secular authorities…which simply enabled the Inquisitor, like Pilate, to wash his hands of the matter…

To ensure the maximum number of spectators, executions, whenever possible, were performed on public holidays. The condemned would be tied to a post above a pyre of dry wood, high enough to be visible to the assembled crowd…the victim would sometimes be strangled before the pyre was actually lit…suffocation from smoke might occasionally preempt the fire and afford a slightly quicker release. When the ritual was over, there followed the revolting process requisite to utterly destroy the half-burned body — separating it into pieces, breaking up the bones and throwing the fragments and the viscera on a fresh fire of logs. This kind of grisly denouement was deemed especially important in the case of an important heretic, to ensure that no relics were left to be hoarded by clandestine followers.

Under the auspices of such men as this, the ancient pagan practice of ritual human sacrifice was effectively resurrected in the guise of Christian piety. The burning of a heretic became an occasion for celebration, a joyous event. The nature of such events was rendered apparent by the designation subsequently associated with them in Spain. Translated literally, the notorious ‘auto de fe’ — the public trial of which death by fire was the climax — means ‘act of faith’.

The Inquisition quickly developed a methodology of intimidation and control that was impressively effective — so much so that one can see in it a precursor of Stalin’s secret police, of the Nazi SS and Gestapo. Sometimes an Inquisitor and his entourage would descend without warning on a city, a town, a university…More usually his arrival would be lavishly prepared in advance…It would be announced in elaborate proclamations…When the Inquisitor arrived, he would do so in a solemn procession, accompanied by his staff of notaries, secretaries, advisers, assistants, doctors and servants — as well, often, as an armed escort. Having thus orchestrated his appearance, he would summon together all residents and local ecclesiastics, to whom he would preach a solemn sermon about his mission and the purpose of his visit. He would then — as if magnanimously proffering invitations to a banquet — invite all people who wished to confess themselves guilty of heresy to come forward.

Suspected heretics were given a ‘time of grace’ — usually fifteen to thirty days to denounce themselves. If they did so within this period, they were generally accepted back into the Church with no more severe a penalty than a penance. But they were also obliged to name and furnish detailed information about all other heretics known to them. The Inquisition was ultimately interested in quantity. It was quite prepared to be lenient with one transgressor, even if he were guilty, provided it could cull a dozen or more others, even if they were innocent. As a result of this mentality, the population as a whole, and not just the culpable, was kept in a state of sustained dread conducive to manipulation and control. And everyone, reluctantly or not, was turned into a spy.

Even the most lenient of punishments, the penance, could be severe. The lightest penalty-imposed on those who voluntarily came forward during the period of grace’ and confessed-was the so-called ‘discipline’. ..the self-confessed heretic would be obliged each Sunday to strip and appear in church carrying a rod…Punishment did not end there, however. On the first Sunday of every month, the penitent would be compelled to visit every house in which he had ever met with other heretics—and, in each, he would be whipped again. On feast days, moreover, the penitent would be required to accompany every solemn procession through the town and suffer further whippings. These ordeals would be inflicted on the victim for the rest of his life, unless the Inquisitor, who would long since have departed, returned, remembered him and released him from his sentence.

Another form of penance, deemed equally light and merciful, was the pilgrimage. This had to be made on foot and could often take several years, during which a man’s family might well starve. There were two forms of pilgrimage. The ‘lesser’ entailed a trek to nineteen shrines scattered about the whole of France, at each of which the penitent would be whipped. The ‘greater’ pilgrimage involved a longer journey – from the Languedoc to Santiago de Compostela, to Rome, to Cologne, to Canterbury. During the thirteenth century, penitents were sometimes sent on pilgrimage to the Holy Land as crusaders…At one point, so many heretics were being dispatched on crusade that the Pope forbade the practice, fearing the entire Holy Land might become infected by their thought.

Confessed heretics might also for the duration of their lives be compelled to wear, inside and out, a large saffron cross sewn to the breast and back of all their garments. The penitent was thus exposed to constant social humiliation, ridicule and derision, as well as to occasional violence. People…would be reluctant to do any kind of business with them. Young women would find it impossible to obtain husbands. Finally, penance could take the form of a fine. Such fines quickly became a source of scandal since Inquisitors often extorted large sums of money for themselves. Bribery and corruption soon became rife. …

Death afforded no release from a penance. If a man died before completing the penances imposed on him, this was interpreted as divine condemnation — an indication that his sentence had not been sufficiently severe in God’s eyes. In such cases, the deceased’s bones would be exhumed and publicly burned. His property could be legally confiscated, and his surviving family could become liable for his penances, just as they could for his debts. Such were the more lenient punishments, mercifully imposed on those who confessed their sins voluntarily and informed against others.

Instigated in large part by the Jesuits, the old Papal or Roman Inquisition was reconstituted, and modelled specifically on its Spanish counter part. Just as the Spanish Inquisition served as an instrument of Spanish royal policy, the Papal or Roman Inquisition was to become an instrument of Church policy. In other words, its chief priority was no longer to be the supposed ‘purity’ of the faith, but the stability and welfare of Papacy and Church. Its official title was the ‘Sacred Roman Congregation and Univer sal Inquisition, or Holy Office’. In 1908, its name was to be changed again to the Congregation of the Holy Office’. For most commentators, a more abbreviated form — simply the “Holy Office’ — was subsequently to suffice. Seldom has so innocuous, even ostensibly laudable, a title managed to acquire such sinister associations. In an effort to purge these and sanitize the institution further, the Inquisition was once more renamed in 1965 as the “Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’. It operates under that appellation today, a direct lineal descendant of the original Inquisition created in 1234 and reconstituted in 1542. Loyola and the Jesuits were one major influence in the creation of the revamped Inquisition, or Holy Office…

In the age of television and mass media, however, not even the Holy Office could remain entirely indifferent to matters of image and public relations. In 1965, under the auspices of Pope Paul VI, the institution shed the name that had provoked fear and revulsion for centuries…it became — less menacingly if also more sententiously — the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Under this ponderous appellation, the former Inquisition has continued to operate ever since, as if a sanitized title could distance it from its bloody and incendiary past…In 1997…Dr Paul Collins, a Harvard graduate and [Catholic] priest, wrote that the Holy Office may have changed its name, but the ideology underpinning it has survived. It has certainly not changed its methods. It still accepts anonymous accusations, hardly ever deals directly with the person accused, demands retractions and imposes silences, and continues to employ third-rate theologians as its assessors. This body has no place in the contemporary [age]. It is irreformable and therefore should be abolished…

[Its] real purpose is to protect the power of the Papacy and to stifle dissent. To this end, they have become adept at what their Prefect calls the art of soprassedere — the Italian word for postponing decisions in order to let situations ripen”. In other words, the Congregation will act when it is confident of being able to do so with impunity, on its own terms — to muzzle, investigate, suppress…When it cannot act with impunity — when, for instance, there is a threat of a backlash from the faithful — the Congregation will hold both change and the decision-making process at bay, and play for time. While doing so, it will store up and nurture rancour, resentment and vindictiveness, bringing its grudges almost lovingly to fruition. During the mid-1990s, a joke made the rounds of the Vatican’s officials: a newly born infant is found in the chambers of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Congregation’s Prefect is scandalised, thinking one of his own priests responsible. A monsignor takes him aside, however, and endeavours to assuage his anxiety: ‘Surely it is not by us. In this office nothing is completed in nine months.” [remember this characteristic of patience, for when we consider a quote from Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago on the outworkings of Communist system] Another functionary concurs and adds: ‘A child is a very fine thing, it is the fruit of love. Therefore it is surely not by us.” Of all the so-called Congregations, or departments, of the Curia, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is the most important. It dominates the Curia. It is always listed first. In effect, it is the single most powerful department of the Vatican. Its official president is the Pope. Its chief executive, the modern incarnation of the Grand Inquisitor, is known as the Prefect.” –The Inquisition (1999) by Michael Baigent and Richard Leigh, Back Cover, Pgs. 1-5, 26, 28, 34-37, 29,-32, 129, 237-239

“the Inquisition, provided with a new code of regulations, acquired a formidable power…it was then that it got the name of The Holy Office…When the Holy Office had a heretic, or any one suspected of

being one arrested, its agents stripped the accused person of all he had about his person, and took a detailed inventory of his clothing and furniture…The money so seized, whether in gold or silver, belonged by right to the tribunal, and went to pay the costs of the procedure. These formalities over, the accused person was taken to prison. Of prisons, the Inquisition had several kinds: 1st, the common prison, in which were confined persons accused merely of ordinary misdemeanour, and who, consequently, were allowed to communicate with their families and friends; 2nd, the prison of mercy or of penitence, which was set apart for those who were to be detained only temporarily; 3rd, the intermediate prison, reserved for those who had committed some ordinary delinquency which brought them within the jurisdiction of the Holy Office; 4th, the secret prison, the inmates of which were kept in solitary confinement. The dungeons of the Inquisition were like all those constructed in the Middle Ages….After an incarceration which varied in length, the prisoner was conducted, when the day of trial arrived, to the large audience hall… At the extreme end, before a circular table, sat the Inquisitor-general…Two clerks of the court took down the questions put by the president and the answers made by the accused; behind them stood the spies of the Inquisition, and four men wearing long black robes, with their faces concealed by a mask with openings for the mouth, the nose, and the eyes….when, after a long interrogatory, he failed to avow his guilt, he was taken to the torture-chamber, preceded by the Inquisitor and the four mysterious men in black who had been present at the trial. Here he was again exhorted to abjure his errors, and, if these fresh entreaties were powerless to move him, he was handed over to the torturer, who put him to the torture with one of the four agencies employed by justice — the cord, the scourge, fire, or water”–Military and religious life in the Middle Ages and at the period of the Renaissance by P. L. Jacob, 1874, Pg. 435-436

“Stay, I will take you to the Inquisition. You shall enter its gloomy portals; you shall walk through its dark passages; you shall stand in its infernal torture-chamber; you shall hear the cries of some of its victims; you shall listen to their very words. What agonies have been suffered in these sombre vaults, unseen by any human eyes save those of fiendish inquisitors! What cries have been uttered in this dismal place which have never reached the open world in which we live. Locked doors shut them in; stone walls stifled them. No sound escaped, not even that of a faint and distant moan. But now and then a victim found release; one and another have come forth from the torture-chamber pale and trembling, maimed and mutilated, to tell the things they experienced when in the hands of the holy inquisitors. We shall call in some of these as witnesses…Limborchi’s History of the Inquisition [1731]…describes its ministers and methods, its vicars, assistants, notaries, judges, and other officials; it describes the power of the inquisitors, and their manner of proceeding. It unveils their dread tribunal; opens their blood-stained records; describes their dungeons, the secret tortures they inflicted, the extreme, merciless, unmitigated tortures, and also the public so called “acts of faith,” or burning of heretics.

What a record! What a world of tyranny and intolerable anguish compressed into that one word the Inquisition! Tyranny over the conscience! Men in the name of Jesus Christ stretching and straining, maiming and mangling their fellow men, to compel them to call light darkness, and darkness light; to call the Gospel of Christ a lie, and the lie of Satan truth; to confess that wrong is right, and acknowledge right is wrong; to bow down to man and worship him as God; to call the teachings of Christ heresy, and the teachings of antichrist Divine! Tremendous was the power of that dread tribunal. In Spain and Portugal it completely crushed the Reformation. No secrets could be withheld from the inquisitors; hundreds of persons were often apprehended in one day, and in consequence of information resulting from their examinations under torture, thousands more were apprehended. Prisons, convents, even private houses, were crowded with victims [this will become significant in Chapter 6 when we unfold the Occult meaning of Quarantine]; the cells of the inquisition were filled and emptied again and again; its torture-chamber was a hell. The most excruciating engines were employed to dislocate the limbs of even tender women. Thousands were burned at the stake. The gospel was gagged and crushed, and Christ Himself in the persons of His members subjected to the anguish of a second Golgotha

….the place of torture in the Spanish Inquisition is generally an underground and very dark room, to which one enters through several doors. There is a tribunal erected in it in which the inquisitor, inspector, and secretary sit. When the candles are lighted, and the person to be tortured brought in, the executioner, who is waiting for him, makes an astonishing and dreadful appearance. He is covered all over with a black linen garment down to his feet, and tied close to his body. His head and face are all concealed with a long black cowl, only two little holes being left in it for him to see through. All this is intended to strike the miserable wretch with greater terror in mind and body, when he sees himself going to be tortured by the hands of one who thus looks like the very devil. The degrees of torture are described by Julius Clarus and other writers…They were various, and included the following: 1. The being threatened to be tortured. 2. Being carried to the place of torture. 3. The stripping and binding. 4. The being hoisted up on the rack. 5. What they called “squassation.” This was the torture of the pulley. Besides this there was the torture of the fire, or chafing-dish full of burning charcoal applied to the soles of the feet. Then there was the torture of the rack, and of another instrument called by the Spaniards “escalero” then that of the pouring water into a bag of linen stuffed down the throat; and that of iron dice forced into the feet by screws; and of canes placed crosswise between the fingers, and so compressed as to produce intolerable pain; then the torture of cords drawn tightly round various parts of the body, cutting through the flesh and of the machine in which the sufferer was fixed head downwards; and, lastly, the torture of red-hot irons applied to the breasts and sides till they burned to the bone…the stripping of victims, men and women, preparatory to torture, the stripping from them of every vestige of clothing by these holy inquisitors, and how they put on them short linen drawers [similar to a medical gown?], leaving all the rest of the body naked for the free action of the tormentors. Here, on page 221, is the account by Isaac Orobio of what he suffered when in their hands…When he answered that he had told the truth, the inquisitor gravely protested that since he was so obstinate as to suffer the torture, the holy office would be innocent (what exquisite hypocrisy!) if he should even expire in his torments.

When he had said this, they put a linen garment over his body, and drew it so very close on each side as almost squeezed him to death. When he was almost dying, they slackened all at once the sides of the garment, and, after he began to breathe again, the sudden alteration put him to the most grievous anguish and pain. When he had overcome this torture, the same admonition was repeated, that he would confess the truth in order to prevent further torment. As he persisted in his denial, they tied his thumbs so very tight with small cords as made the extremities of them greatly swell, and caused the blood to spurt out rom under his nails. After this he was placed with his back against a wall and fixed upon a bench; into the wall were fastened iron pulleys, through which there were ropes drawn and tied round his arms and legs in several places. The executioner, drawing these ropes with great violence, fastened his body with them to the wall, his arms and legs, and especially his fingers and toes, being bound so tightly as to put him to the most exquisite pain, so that it seemed to him just as though he was dissolving in flames.

After this a new kind of torture succeeded. There was an instrument like a small ladder, made of two upright pieces of wood and five cross ones sharpened in front. This the torturer placed over against him, and by a single motion struck it with great violence against both his shins, so that he received upon each of them at once five violent strokes, which put him to such intolerable anguish that he fainted away. After this he came to himself, and they inflicted on him a further torture. The torturer tied ropes about Orobio’s wrists, and then put these ropes about his own back, which was covered with leather to prevent his hurting himself; then falling backwards he drew the ropes with all his might till they cut through Orobio’s flesh, even to the very bones. And this torture was repeated twice, the ropes being tied about his arms at the distance of two fingers’ breadth from the former wound, and drawn with the same violence. On this the physician and surgeon were sent for out of the neighbouring apartment to ask whether the torture could be continued without danger of death. As there was a prospect of his living through it, the torture was then repeated, after which he was bound up in his own clothes and carried back to his prison.”-Romanism and the Reformation by Henry Grattan Guinness, 1887, Pgs. 166-172

“Torture, cold, destitution, and loss of life on the Alpine mountains. The [Waldenses] were burned; they were cast into damp and horrid dungeons; they were smothered in crowds in mountain caverns, — mothers and babes, and old men and women together; they were sent out into exile of a winter night, unclothed and unfed, to climb the snowy mountains; they were hurled over the rocks; their heads were used as footballs; their houses and lands were taken from them, and their little children were stolen to be educated in the religion they abhorred. Yet they refused to acknowledge the Roman pontiff as the Vicar of Christ; to bow down to the wafer and believe it the body of Christ; to confess to priests, or to give up the Bible.”–A Short History of the Italian Waldenses by Sophia Bompiani, 1897, Pg. 2

“The sentence of the Inquisition imposed a variety of fines and personal penalties, such as entire or partial confiscation; perpetual, or a limited period of imprisonment; exile or transportation; infamy, and the loss of employments, honours, and dignities”, “A defense in the Inquisition is of little use to the prisoner, for a suspicion only is deemed sufficient cause for condemnation, and the greater his wealth the greater his danger.”…”We need not dwell overly long on the fact that the Inquisitors imposed financial sanctions on, and then confiscated the properties of, those who refused to honor the Eucharist. It is sufficient to say that the interrogating official of the Tribunal was called “the procurator-fiscal,” a word which necessarily implies financial seizure and intimidation….the punishments consistently were fiscal and economic restrictions, and death by various means for those who refused to bow…this was so well known by the general populace of the time that the mere mention of the Inquisitors, or the tribunals over which they presided, struck fear into the hearts of the nobility and common people alike. The Inquisitors had become so thorough in their dealings that they gained…a certain respect and fear among the people–a respect that would have otherwise been reserved for some of history’s most infamous dictators”–Graven Bread by Timothy Kauffman (1994), Pgs. 61-62

“Don Juan Antonio Llorente is the only writer who has succeeded in completely lifting the veil from the dread mysteries of the Inquisition…Llorente was secretary to the tribunal of Madrid from 1790 to 1792. His official station consequently afforded him every facility for an acquaintance with the most recondite affairs of the Inquisition; and, on its suppression at the close of 1808, he devoted several years to a careful investigation of the registers of the tribunals, both of the capital and the provinces, as well as of such other original documents contained within their archives, as had not hitherto been opened to the light of day.”-History of the reign of Ferdinand and Isabella by William Prescott, 1887, Pg. 207

“Testing the guilt of a witch in Sweden by ducking: if she drowned, she was presumed innocent; if she survived, it was presumed to be with the devil’s aid and so she would be burned” (Baigent and Leigh, Pg. 226)

These men, in the name of “Jesus”, literally invented thee most diabolical methods of torture ever invented by men, to inflict as much pain as possible. These included devices such as as the thumb screws, waterboarding, the pear, the Judas cradle, the iron maiden, the pendulum, the wheel, the rack, the heretics fork, the Spanish boots, the breast ripper, the head crusher, the chair of nails, etc.

And the inquisitions only represent one facet of Rome’s historical and incessant crimes against humanity:

“To literally witness the terrible scene and to see those you hold dear being mangled and slaughtered before your eyes has to make an image so vivid, never abled to be erased, and yet, some of the most horrible scenes ever to take place were during that time period; far too many and much too savage to try to describe. It must take an awful cold heart and willful blindness not to see the overwhelming atrocities that Rome and her cohorts have inflicted upon the human beings of this world. Not even to mention the wholesale genocide of the South American Inca and other nations who were systematically worked to death digging for silver and gold; or other natives on islands in the West indies and Caribbean, where today there is no trace of aboriginals; the very place where Columbus landed, planted his cross, and ceremoniously dedicated the New World to the pope; where in those same islands the population is ninety percent Catholic, and in some of those islands, its people are the poorest in the world.”-The Grand Design Exposed by John Daniels (1999), Pg. 73

“In 1493, the same papal permission to slaughter, loot, subjugate, and enslave was granted to Spain not just for campaigns against Africa, but for campaigns against the newly discovered Americas as Well…Portugal and Spain were understood by the Holy See to be at war with the enemies of Christendom—the Negroes of West Africa and the ‘Indians’ of America—wherever they may be. In 1548, [Pope] Paul III issued a motu proprio, dealing with slavery in Rome: “…having regard to the fact that the effect of a multitude of slaves is that inherited states are enriched, agricultural property is better looked after, and cities are extended…of our free will we approve and confirm the above-mentioned enactments and orders…every person of either sex, whether Roman or non-Roman, whether secular or clerical, and no matter of what dignity, status, degree, order, or condition they be, may freely and lawfully buy and sell publicly any slaves whatsoever of either sex, and make contracts about them as is accustomed to be done in other places, and publicly hold them as slaves and make use of their work, and compel them to do the work assigned to them…”…From the fifteenth to the eighteenth centuries the popes themselves owned galley-slaves for their naval squadron. In 1866, the Vatican issued the following statement on slavery and slave trading: Slavery itself, considered as such in its essential nature, is not at all contrary to the natural and divine law, and there can be several just titles of slavery and these are referred to by approved by theologians and commentators of the sacred canons….from this it follows that it is not contrary to the natural and divine law for a slave to be sold, bought, exchanged or donated, provided that…the vendor should do nothing which might endanger the life, virtue, or Catholic faith of the slave who is to be transferred to another’s possession”. Maxwell concludes his summary of Roman Catholic moral teaching on slavery with these words: “If Adolf Hitler has decided to inquire from the Catholic authorities between 1933 and 1945, whether the institution of slavery in labour camps for condemned criminals was morally legitimate, and whether it was morally right to enslave foreign non-Christian prisoners in just warfare and use them to work in German factories, there is regrettably little doubt that he would have received the reply that there was a “probable opinion” in the affirmative””–Ecclesiastical Megalomania by John Robbins (1999), Pgs. 140-141 (for more on the Papal origins of Transatlantic Slave Trade, refer to Richard Miller’s Slavery and Catholicism, 1957)

Now, having demonstrated the political foothold the Catholic church has today, and thus her ability to execute another inquisition, should she so choose; let us next address on exactly what grounds she would be inclined to do so, in spite of being in an age where Protestants are an extreme minority (especially in the traditional sense; i.e. those who receive the Bible as the Word of God, take it as their final authority in all matters of living, and who protest Rome as Antichrist; a notion which is no longer taught in any of the churches). To begin, in the eyes of the Papacy, you don’t have the right to be subscribe to any worldview, other than Catholicism. Pope Boniface VIII’s papal bull, Unum Sanctam, states: “We declare, state and define that it is absolutely necessary…that every human creature be subject to the Roman Pontiff”. So not just Protestants, but all non-Catholics, are ipso facto condemned by the Catholic Church. And according to Church Father Thomas Aquinas’ Summa Theologica, Secunda Secundae Partis, Question 11, Article 3, heretics are to be put to death (and remember, that includes those who decide for themselves what to believe). And if you perhaps found yourself thinking, yeah well, who’s this Thomas Aquinas anyways, and how much weight can his opinion possibly hold; on the official Vatican website, to this very day, Thomas Aquinas is heralded as “the angelic doctor”, “a teacher for our time” whose “doctrine” and “reason” are “in perfect harmony with the faith”. According to a 2017 Catholic Herald article, “..the death penalty can sometimes support the common good. St Thomas Aquinas makes this point: “Therefore if a man be dangerous and infectious to the community, on account of some sin, it is praiseworthy and advantageous that he be killed in order to safeguard the common good.”

In fact, this condemnation includes Catholics who aren’t totally line with officially established papal doctrine, on any point (for instance Catholics who believe in abortion, who believe in religious tolerance, who don’t believe the Pope has divine right to rule the world, etc.) The papacy refers to these type of catholics as “liberal” Catholics (see section Condemnation of Liberalism by the Church), and are also condemned alongside protestants in the Jesuit Oath. Proving that she is indeed that great Antichrist foretold in Bible prophecy, it’s a matter of historical fact, that the Roman Papacy, has never even tried to spare her own faithful when she engages in her inquisitions, as the following quotes will reflect. During the inquisition against the the Albigenses in the 13th century, when asked by a crusader how to distinguish the Catholics from the “heretics” Arnaud Amalric, who led the slaughter responded, “Kill them all and let God sort them out“. This same spirit was again demonstrated in the 16th century when the inquisition was heading to England to stamp out the protestant reformation there, with Philip II of Spain’s “invincible” Armada of some 130 ships, with thousands of soldiers, priests, and torture devices on board them: “the ferocious replies of Don Pedro [de Valdéz, the Admiral of the Fleet], in his examination before the privy council[,] being asked what was their intent in coming out, he stoutly answered, “What but to subdue your nation, and root you all out! Good, said the lords, and what meant you to do with the Catholics? We meant, he replied, to send them, good men, directly to heaven, as all you that are heretics to hell”. It was in light of such oft repeated historical occurrences that the former Roman Catholic Nun, M. F. Cusack stated, writing in the 19th century, “But the Jesuit would have his end, even if it needed to wade in the blood of his own people to attain it.”

There are, it turns out, over 15 extremely detailed prophecies given to identify the Antichrist in the Bible, and they meet a perfect fulfillment in the Roman Papacy (refer also to my article Ark of the Covenant and Crucifixion Site Found, Pgs. 23-27). In fact, in terms of statistical probability, taken collectively, they can refer to no other (to see this mathematically demonstrated refer to Science Speaks (1976), by Stoner and Newman, Pgs. 101-110. And that’s why, for hundreds of years, all of the protestant reformers and their followers taught that the Papacy was Antichrist of scripture. This notion even found itself manifest, for instance, in the Translator’s preface of the King James Bible (which, my 1994 Zondervan Edition still retains), and in the Church of England’s Westminster Confession of Faith (Pg. 113).

And thus, we should not be surprised to discover that the principles which most of the civilized world holds dear today, notions such as: freedom of speech; freedom of religion; freedom for the pursuit of happiness; freedom to acquire private property (and to defend it); freedom to obtain an education; freedom of true scientific inquiry; freedom of invention; free enterprise market systems (capitalism); democratic & representative forms governments; equality under law (innocent until proven guilty, trial by jury, etc.); nationalism; the separation of church and state, etc. are all ultimately denounced in Pope Pius IX’s “infallible” Syllabus of Errors (1864). These notions are inherent and collectively condemned in the final “error” addressed by the Syllabus (§X, No. 80), that “The Roman Pontiff can, and ought to, reconcile himself, and come to terms with progress, liberalism and modern civilization.” Now, note that when the Pope here condemns “liberalism” in connection with “progress” and “modern civilization”, he’s speaking in terms of how the word is historically defined, i.e. “a political and moral philosophy based on liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law.“. According to §V, Point 24 of the Syllabus, it’s also an error to believe or assert that it’s wrong for the church to employ force, or seek Temporal domination.

So we see then, not only Protestants, but also the average Catholic, are condemned by Rome (as they also generally highly esteem the aforementioned principles), along with Western Civilization itself. And that this should be so, is really just par for course, considering all these notions were birthed out of the Protestant Reformation (and can ultimately be traced back to the Bible), and did not exist when Rome reigned supreme. That’s why on August 1st, 1776, just before signing the Declaration of Independence, Samuel Adams declared, “This day, I trust the reign of political protestantism will commence”. This notion has also been demonstrated in great detail by countless authors, for instance in J. H. Merle D’Aubigne‘s History of the Reformation of the 16th Century (1854); Ellen White’s Great Controversy (1858); B. G. Wilkinson’s Truth Triumphant (1944); Thomas Cahill’s How the Irish Saved Western Civilization; Dr. Bill Grady’s What Hath God Wrought (1995); Chris Pinto’s True Christian history of America (2020), etc. And that this is so, is also reflected in the Syllabus, which in §IV condemns “Biblical Societies” as a “pest” , which is defined as, “a fatal epidemic disease“. Indeed, the Bible itself, has been the subject of official papal censure for over 600 years (once again demonstrating how truly Antichristian the Papacy is). So you see, as the saying goes, those that don’t study history (or don’t remember it), are doomed to repeat it. Today we just take for granted the previously mentioned blessings and rights of western civilization; and thus have failed to take the necessary precautions to safeguard them. Considered in the context of the whole of human history (or even just the last 2000 years), we are truly living in an anomaly. During these Dark Ages (lasting about 1200 years), if one was suspected of heresy, they would be arrested for inquest (where they were generally tortured and imprisoned), and ultimately given the choice to recant (renounce the belief/practice with which Rome took qualm), or have their property (and family) confiscated, and face the death penalty.

Now, just from a common sense standpoint alone, if an inquisition were to be carried out today (in this modern era of political correctness), the perfect scenario would be one in which it could be done under some pretense. And as we shall now unfold, a “pandemic” scenario, is in fact the perfect pretense, since the very nature of it requires it to be primarily carried out on certain industry stages, where Rome reigns supreme. To begin with, our modern convention of hospitals, is, in and of itself, a catholic conception: “The first hospitals were military institutions” built by “Knights of Saint John of Jerusalem [also known as “The Knights Hospitallers“, or “Knights of Malta”], the Knights Templar, and the Teutonic Knights”, during the papal crusades (encyclopedia.com). As Ulrich L. Lehner, professor of Theology at the Jesuit’s University of Notre Dame (former professor of Historical Theology and Religious History at Jesuit Marquette University) writing for the religious journal First things explains, “In Europe, Catholic orders set up modern hospital care, and church officials, such as the archbishop of Bamberg in Germany, introduced public vaccinations in the 1780s”.

And of course, many hospitals today are individually named after Catholic Saints, such as St. Joseph’s of New York; St. Judes’ of Michigan; St. Vincents’ of Pennsylvania; St. Michael’s of Canada, etc. Another uncommon fact of history, is that the title Dr. or “doctor” literally means to indoctrinate, and was originally the title given those taught Roman Catholic Church Canon Law. Furthermore, the Jesuits in particular have a well documented history of being intimately involved and associated with hospitals, starting with their very foundation as an order:

“We have accordingly recently learned that our dear sons Ignatius of Loyola, Pierre Favre, Diego Lainez, and Claude Jay, Paschase Broet, Francis Xavier, and also Alfonso Salmeron, Simao Rodrigues, Jean Codure and Nicolas Bobadilla, priests [all Jesuit]…dedicated their lives forever to the service…to ours, and to that of the other Roman Pontiffs, our successors. For a great many years now they have labored…serving in hospitals…”-Pope Paul III, Regimini Militantis Ecclesiae, September 27, 1540

“Wherever the Jesuits went, they eventually found their way to the hospitals…”-The First Jesuits (1993) by Jesuit Priest J.W. O’Malley, Pg. 171

“The Novices are to devote a month to the spiritual exercises…They are to serve for another month in one or more of the hospitals, by ministering to the sick, in proof of increasing humihty and entire renunciation of the pomps and vanities of the world.”–History of the Jesuits (1854) by G.B. Nicolini, Pg. 46

“When appearing as members of their Order, they wore a garb of sanctity, visiting prisons and hospitals, ministering to the sick and the poor, professing to have renounced the world, and bearing the name of Jesus, who went about doing good. But under this blameless exterior, the most criminal and deadly purposes were concealed.”–The Great Controversy (1888) by E.G. White, Pg. 130

“…we do, out of our certain knowledge, and the fullness of our apostolical power, SUPPRESS AND ABOLISH THE SAID COMPANY: we deprive it of all activity whatever, of its…hospitals…in whatever kingdom or province they may be situated”-Pope Clement XIV, DOMINUS AC REDEMPTOR (1773), Pg. 398

“Fathers and companions in the great warfare against Protestantism and Liberty, the common enemies of our holy Society! I hail you with all my heart! This evening I address myself to you, not as a Superior who has authority, but as a companion in the battle field, who is ready to share with you the opprobrium as well as the glory, the triumph or death…We have through the assistance of St. Ignatius Loyola, friends enough in that city among all classes, who will espouse our holy cause, and promote it, if not defend it with all their skill and power….he means which we must employ in our political warfare are not the ordinary, they must be the invisible, unknown by Protestants and unfelt by Roman Catholics….our Sisters of Charity, and the Coadjutors, must spend a great part of their time at the hospitals”…The proselyting spirit of Rome, the cunning intrigues under the garb of benevolence and religion is a matter of history; daily experience testifies that nuns and priests creep into our hospitals and families”–Roman Catholic Archbishop John Hughes, as relayed in Intrigues of Jesuitism in the United States of America by L. Giustiniani 1846, pgs. 152-156

“In his article, Welie analyzes Igantius’ statements regarding the role of the Jesuits in the fields of medical practice and education, demonstrates their relevance to today’s situation…At present, there are 28 Jesuit universities and colleges in the United States. Together they sponsor more than 50 health sciences degree programs, including four medical schools. In conjunction with these programs, many universities (partially) own teaching hospitals and other clinics or are directly involved in the administration of university affiliated clinics owned by third parties….Should the Jesuits continue to sponsor health sciences schools and programs?…if there is no significant difference between secular and Jesuit institutions…”–Early Science and Medicine, Vol. 8, No. 1 (2003), Pgs. 25-26

“The Jesuits, under the direction of a so-called “Glacier-priest” [Bernard R. Hubbard], have been prospecting and surveying the land for decades. On Jan. 18, 1956 the House of Representatives passed without objections Bill #6376 which designates one million acres in Alaska for a hospital (a territory much larger than the whole State of Rhode Island)….to house…mental patients. The bill also gives the board of this proposed hospital such totalitarian powers that it could permanently dispose of any political enemy by declaring him insane. Not one of our representatives seems to care any longer why so much land is required and where it is located. It is not difficult to figure out what the next move of the Jesuits will be. Throughout our land public property is being donated or sold for a token price to Roman Catholic hospitals. Non-Catholic business men and public officials fear reprisals if they would dare to oppose these Jesuit deals. Hundreds of Catholic hospitals are being built, subsidized by Federal, State, County and City grants…staffed with ‘slave-labor’ (nuns), and filling each room with 4 patients at $20 a day each, this too has become a gold mine. If motel owners without subsidy can make a living by charging $5 for a room, hospitals certainly ought to prosper. Yet the nuns collect funds from private citizens and they organize bazaars, as if they were running a charitable organization of socialized medicine. Within one generation the entire medical profession and the AMA [i.e. the American Medical Association] will be forced to bow to the Church of Rome….The Nuremberg war crime trials revealed that some of Hitler’s best exterminators were Catholic Sisters and nurses. The chief nurse confessed that she had murdered approximately 210 children…Another sister confessed with a stony grin that she had poisoned at least thirty to forty persons”-The New York Times, July 5, 1945, as relayed in Catholic Victory In 1960?, by Ex-Catholic Priest Peter J. Doeswyck, 1959, pg. 39-40, 59

The Former Bishop and Jesuit priest, Alberto Rivera, had stated that “scientific death in a hospital” was one of the methods which the church of Rome resorted to remove heretics (Double Cross by Chick Publications, 1987, Pg. 11). In fact, subsequent to his departure from and protests against Rome, he himself had been the victim of a dentist who had put a porcelain crown over a root canal which had the broken off tip of a Lentulo spiral filler in it (which led to a potentially deadly infection), and on another visit, had a toxic nerve gas sprayed on his teeth (Pgs. 18-19)

And so, thus we see that the hospitals and doctor’s offices would be the most practical setting for the staging of a modern day inquisition, while yet affording the ability to maintain plausible deniability. No wonder then, the dutch Jesuits wrote an article at the beginning of the Coronahoax titled A letter from Ignatius about the Coronavirus, in the which they state, “During this coronavirus, obey the doctors, the scientists and the competent authorities as if it were God himself. Even if you don’t agree with their decisions or don’t quite understand them”. Similarly, Pope Francis told the public to, “Obey the restrictions against the pandemic”, and the Jesuit Priest Kevin W. Wildes, writing for America Magazine, “Those who refuse to take precautions against Covid-19, from wearing a mask to getting a vaccination when it becomes available, not only put themselves at risk but also risk the health of others….we need to hold responsible those who refuse to take medically necessary precautions, and specifically who refuse a vaccine”. All of this is also very ironic, considering, upon Ignatius Loyola’s conversion, he was determined that his first miracle was going to be to convert everybody in Jerusalem to Catholicism (this was at a period when the Turks occupied the Holy Land, mind you), but this grand feat ended up being prevented by an outbreak of the plague (14:58-15:20). This is also rather fitting, for as we will discover continue to elaborate on over the course of the rest of study, this Jesuit created covid “plague” has indeed resulted in the conversion of the masses to this latest manifestation of catholicism, or “universalism”. Also very ironically, Ignatius Loyola ended up dying of a form of Malaria known as “Roman Fever”.

Now, what’s more, as it regards the historical outworkings of the Inquisition, during the Dark Ages a “heretic” would also be denied the sacraments and rites of the church (baptism, communion, confession, marriage, “Christian” burial, etc). Unlike Biblical Christianity, in the Romish religion, this put one outside of salvation (Compare Eph. 2:8-9 with The Council of Trent). If the person suspected of “heresy” managed to evade the Inquisition, they were declared an outlaw (which meant they anyone could put them to death without legal penalty). And those who were sympathetic towards, or other wise helped those deemed “heretics”, were likewise condemned along with them. This often led to Rome putting entire cities under interdict, “a Roman Catholic ecclesiastical censure withdrawing most sacraments and Christian burial from a person or district“:

“Tidings of the work at Prague were carried to Rome, and Huss [an early 15th century Reformer, preceding Luther by over 100 years] was soon summoned to appear before the Pope. To obey would be to expose himself to certain death. The king and queen of Bohemia, the university, members of the nobility, and officers of the government united in an appeal to the pontiff that Huss be permitted to remain at Prague and to answer at Rome by deputy. Instead of granting this request, the Pope proceeded to the trial and condemnation of Huss, and then declared the city of Prague to be under interdict. In that age this sentence, whenever pronounced, created widespread alarm. The ceremonies by which it was accompanied were well adapted to strike terror to a people who looked upon the Pope as the representative of God Himself, holding the keys of heaven and hell, and possessing power to invoke temporal as well as spiritual judgments. It was believed that the gates of heaven were closed against the region smitten with interdict; that until it should please the pope to remove the ban, the dead were shut out from the abodes of bliss. In token of this terrible calamity, all the services of religion were suspended. The churches were closed. Marriages were solemnized in the churchyard. The dead, denied burial in consecrated ground, were interred, without the rites of sepulture, in the ditches or the fields. Thus by measures which appealed to the imagination, Rome essayed to control the consciences of men. The city of Prague was filled with tumult. A large class denounced Huss as the cause of all their calamities and demanded that he be given up to the vengeance of Rome.”–The Great Controversy by E.G. White (1911), Pgs. 101-102.

“A.D. 1239 Pope Gregory IX, who constantly excommunicated Frederick II [the Holy Roman Emperor], beginning with Coena Domini, March 21, 1228 (Bullarium, vol. 3, p. 429), incited assassination by placing the whole world under interdict… “We have placed under ecclesiastical interdict the cities, camps, homes, and other places …” ( Bullarium III, 499).”–Catholic Victory In 1960?, by Ex-Catholic Priest Peter J. Doeswyck (1959), Pg. 114

And by looking at dictionaries, we can glean even more clues of what an interdict may entail:

“An authoritative prohibition. Intercept and prevent the movement of (a prohibited commodity or person)”–Oxford Dictionary

“Civil Law. any prohibitory act or decree of a court or an administrative officer”–Dictionary.com

“prevented from enjoying some privilege…To forbid; to prohibit. [Example:] An act of congress interdict[ing] the sailing of vessels from our ports [which of course carry goods, etc]. Our intercourse with foreign nations was interdicted.”–Webster’s 1828 Dictionary

So, as of October 2021, with 100 cargo ships anchored off Southern California’s shipping port, unable to unload their goods, is this starting to sound familiar? And to realize to the true magnitude of this, it must be bore in mind that each ship carries up to 21,000 twenty-foot-long shipping containers, and there are no doubt back-ups at other U.S. ports. This is in great part what’s led to the ubiquitous food & supply shortages, and also the rapid inflation since the start of the Plandemic. Even in the U.S., “Land of the Free”, people were being forbidden to buy clothing and even gardening seeds, upon having been deemed by governors as “non-essential”. And thus it also becomes clear, that when we’re seeing people being told by their governments they can’t go to work; can’t go to the gym, can’t get their haircut, can’t go to church, can’t sing, can’t travel, or can’t even leave their home; that these things are ultimately nothing other than a return to the papal interdicts of old. The papacy, was indeed, also known to put individuals under house arrest for heresy, as was the Case with the famous astronomer Galileo (and this same punitive measure was also resorted to by the Nazis).

So we see, the entire world, condemned by the eternal decrees of Rome, was put under interdict. Could this perhaps explain why in June of 2022, the Papacy changed the name of its Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (Formerly known as the Supreme Sacred Congregation of the Roman and Universal Inquisition) to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (i.e. from a mere “Congregation” to a “law court“)? In light of the prospect of what was in fact global interdict, it’s fascinating to note that the couple of world leaders refused to go along with the Coronahoax, all “coincidentally” wound up dead (Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza, Tanzania’s John Magufuli, and Haiti’s Jovenel Moïse). But it turns out, these most recent Covid interdicts, are really just the latest manifestations of an Inquisition that’s been playing itself for quite some time now. Writing in 1979, Dr. Robert S. Mendelsohn (Chairman of the Medical Licensing Committee for the State of Illinois; Professor at the School of Medicine of the University of Illinois, etc.), wrote in his book, Confessions of a Medical Heretic:

“I do not believe in Modern Medicine. I am a medical heretic….I believe that Modern Medicine’s treatments for disease are seldom effective, and that they’re often more dangerous than the diseases they’re designed to treat…I believe that more than ninety percent of Modern Medicine could disappear from the face of the earth –doctors, hospitals, drugs, and equipment –and the effect on our health would be immediate and beneficial….For the hospital is the Temple of the Church of Modern Medicine, and thus one of the most dangerous places on earth…There’s plenty to be afraid of. The God that resides in the temple of Modern Medicine is Death…The doctor-priest gets away with a lot because he can claim to be up against the very Forces of Evil. When a priest is in a touchy situation and the probability for success is dismal, he escapes blame by saying that he’s up against the Devil. The doctor-priest does the same thing….Never is he seen in his true light –as the agent of the Devil….The Church of Modern Medicine deals with the most puzzling phenomena: birth, death, and all the tricks our bodies play on us—and we on them—in between….The stethoscope, or example, is nothing but the priestly doctor’s religious badge [like the crucifix of the romish priest]…Like the communion wafer which Catholics receive on the tongue, drugs are the communion wafers of Modern Medicine… No one passes through without being dipped or splashed with the already mentioned four holy Waters of Modern Medicine: immunizations, fluoridated water, intravenous fluids, and silver nitrate…When you get to the cathedrals and the little “Vaticans” of Modern Medicine, you are up against priests who have the weight of infallibility behind them. They can do no wrong, so they are the most dangerous….How else can the doctor ensure a steady supply of sacrificial victims for the Church’s other sacraments without the examination? The Gospel said many were called and few were chosen, but the Church of Modern Medicine has gone that one better: All are called and most are chosen…We have a Medical Inquisition. The first, seemingly innocuous, sign of an inquisition is the selling of indulgences. By promoting the selling of indulgences, a church admits that it has lost any rightful claim on people’s imaginations and hearts. When you can buy your blessings, a religion motivates you not to good works but to whatever will allow you to purchase your place in “heaven.” The Church of Modern Medicine passed that point long ago. Medical insurance is the doctor’s version of indulgences. Whereas most traditional religions never demanded more than ten percent, the Church of Modern Medicine’s price tag on its blessings and sacraments increases faster than anything else in the marketplace. “–Pgs. 11, 18, 23, 36, 59, 117, 119, 222, 226, 295, 242

An indulgence is defined as, “full or partial remission of the punishment of sin”. So now let us ask, were indulgences granted by Rome to confirm the Covid-19 Scamdemic as indeed being an outworking of the Inquisition? From the official Vatican website we read, “Church grants special indulgence to coronavirus patients and caregivers”. Now, even though indulgences are no longer sold (at least not publicly; and this is what sparked Luther’s protest by the way), in light of Mendelsohn’s quote, and coupled with the other things we’ve covered up until now, we see that that through the Coronahoax, Rome’s coffers are yet indirectly being filled, through Medical Insurance, Covid Tests sales, tax payer funded government hand outs, etc. (the Church or Rome was also granting indulgences during the 1832 Cholera epidemic, by the way). And fascinatingly enough, less than half a year after Romano Rossi’s little “prophecy” about The Holy Roman Inquisition not having yet been set in motion, we indeed find political leader’s such as the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado, comparing the state of world affairs post-covid to the Spanish inquisition.

And Mendelssohn is not alone in his conclusions. In the PBS interview with Gary Null, the aforementioned, Nobel Prize winning biochemist, Kary Mulllis, asserted that science had become a big institution led by a bunch of people (who he likens to priests), who aren’t scientists, and “haven’t got the slightest idea”, but have become the final arbiter of behavior, and of “what’s right”. At the beginning of the interview, he directly associates this with the decline of the protestant reformation, stating, they got “to involved in history” and “left themselves open”. He also says in the interview, that when the catholic church starts to get confused and tangled with science, it leads to trouble and war. That the HIV scare of his day was a similar kind of problem (at that time, Fauci was stating even non-intimate contact could spread AIDS), a “religious phenomenon” that needed to be untangled, and that led to an environment where scientists aren’t even allowed to ask questions anymore. He likened this state of things to someone in the 17th century stating the pope should no longer be worshiped. Throughout the interview, Mullis (like Willner, whom we mentioned in Chapter 3), inferred that genocide was being committed under the Guise of treating HIV; and that the way to eliminate the AIDS was to stop funding anything associated with it; all AIDS research, etc. (00:49-03:30, 01:29:00-01:32:27)

And speaking of Robert Wilner, M.D., he has a section in chapter one of his 1993 book, The Cancer Solution, titled “The Modern Inquisition”, in the which he states that the direction of scientific and medical thought has become a “dictatorship”, controlled by people with “a dogmatic religious zeal”, whose only concern is for profits. He also maintains that the pharmaceutical industry had become subject to political influence, and that anyone who deviates from widely accepted beliefs is considered a “heretic” who will lose their license to practice. And particularly relevant to the Coronahoax, he also indicated, “The Food and Drug Administration is continuously adding, eliminating or revising information on the use of medicines because of serious problems noted long after the FDA cleared them for safety and effectiveness. In spite of the fact that they were born of the “double-blind” birth process, these changes interestingly enough were discovered, not by double-blind techniques, but by anecdotal evidence. The actual occurrence of the cover-up and masking of the failures in the “ infallibility ” of the double-blind criteria of proof is much greater than admitted or known, because of the limitations inherent in the allopathic philosophy and its intolerance to any other point of view.” (Pgs. 10-11)

And this triumph of dogma over science in the medical field has also been noted by Peter J. Doeswyck, returning to his Catholic Victory In 1960? (1959) we read: “Like Catholic judges, Catholic doctors must also give priority to Roman rules, even when contrary to medical ethics… When a doctor not only refuses to perform a legal operation to save the life of his fellow-citizen, but refuses to inform her that any other doctor could save her life, and thus willfully orphans her other children, he is a criminal. Rome tries to force her medieval theology on public and county hospitals as well. Protestant patients in New York public hospitals were refused medical therapeutic information by doctors and county health officials who obviously followed orders of the Roman hierarchy.” (Pgs. 33-34)

And as we learn from Joseph Strayer’s book, The Albigensian Crusades (1992), Rome was known to kick off her inquisitions through some event that would cause widespread public fear, “the papacy sent army after army… to crush the Albegensian heretics and to punish their supporters. The Albigensian Crusades were religious wars and like all religious wars they were bloody and cruel. They began with a calculated act of terror...they ended with the establishment of the Inquisition, one of the most effective means of thought control that Europe has ever known. They were completely successful: The losing faith, the Albigensian heresy, was exterminated” (Pg. 1, Preface). And it hardly need be stated that, in this age of Mass Media (with the human population higher than any other time in history), never before has there been so many people, so afraid of a single thing. Thus we may conclude that the “omnipresent” boogieman, Covid-19, is the calculated act of terror, introduced in the minds of the masses, formally signalling, the now more publicly re-established inquisition.

And indeed, many medical professionals have spoken out indicating that, from the onset of the Coronahoax, the hospitals have been murdering people during the Coronahoax under the pretense of treating them for Covid (here’s several nurses/doctors, attorneys, etc. giving their personal testimonies, #1; #2; #’s3-5, #6, #7, #8, #’s9-12, #13, #14, #15, #16, #17, #18, #19, etc.) One nurse has gone as far as to state, “everyone who died with covid should be considered murdered“. This has primarily been done through the administering of drugs such as Remdesivir prior to putting people on ventilators (Remdesivir is manufactured by Gilead Sciences, who’s Chairman and CEO is Daniel O’Day, educated at Jesuit Georgetown). Fauci was the one who issued the deadly Remdesivir Covid-19 national standard protocol (from which no deviations are allowed), as “safe and effective”; in spite of studies that he personally funded, which resulted in the death of 53% of patients to whom it was administered (17:07-22:07). Hospitals are being financially incentivized by the Federal Government, with a bonus of 20% of the entire bill, for each medicare patient who’s put on Remdesivir.

And in this video, the doctor can be heard saying 99% of his patients that were given Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) died upon being Intubated. Hydroxychloroquine is, “a synthetically manufactured drug, developed based on the chemical structure of quinine”, which occurs naturally in Cinchona bark, also known as, “Jesuit’s Bark”. Now it need also be mentioned, that many of the nurses, and even doctors, are likely unaware they’re killing people. I’m sure the majority are simply following the protocol that’s been established, without really thinking about it or questioning it. But in their article Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients, even the Associated Press has admitted, “Many medications used to sedate and immobilize people put on ventilators and to treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to put inmates to death”.

Then, subsequent to the Vaccine Rollouts, you have such open acts of black comedy, as the historically Roman Catholic Medieval Castle in Romania (The Bran or “Dracula” Castle), being turned into a vaccination center, with a free tour of the 52 inquisitional torture devices on display there for those who get the jab. Or, in an allusion to the film The Matrix (1999), where those who chose to remain ignorant are represented by taking a blue pill as opposed to a red one; the handing out of a singly wrapped blue jelly bean, by pharmacies, as a “vaccination treat”. Then, in another exhibit of these sadist’s brazenly satanic humor, giving Holocaust survivors the death jab in commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz (yes, we will prove these are indeed death jabs before this exposition is finally over).

But as was alluded to earlier, the truth is, in essence anyways, the medical inquisition has actually been rolling on in the west for some time now. For example, the most prevalent diseases today can all ultimately be boiled down to the fact we’re eating foods produced evil corporations, that are loaded with toxic chemicals, and because we don’t exercise properly, largely due to being preoccupied in our free time with some form of “entertainment” that’s always being shoved down our throats, such as televised sports and video games (both industries ultimately controlled by Rome’s Knights of Malta, refer for instance, to Eric Bowman’s Preface to the 2019 edition of Avro Manhattan’s The Dollar and the Vatican, originally published in 1957). And so now you know why throughout the Coronahoax, the common Credo of all these corporations (and the government’s) has been, “we’re all in this together” in other words, “we’re all in on this together” (these were the same words used by the Jesuit Superior General, I shall remind you). Then, add to that our dually poisoned drinking water (both intentionally and un-intentionally) and that, toxic chemicals are incessantly being sprayed overhead by airplanes all day long through Stratospheric Aerosol Injection, in an attempt to modify the weather (also known as “chemtrails”; which lab tests, and patent records prove to be no mere “conspiracy theory”). In fact, climate scientist and engineer, Ken Caldeira, has publicly admitted, that while working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the Department of Defense projects he was engaged in, explored how pathogens could be released into the stratosphere, to be rained down on to target populations, up to the size of the Soviet Union.

So no wonder people are getting sick in masse (not to mention all the vaccinations which we’re shot up with from childhood, which official CDC data proves have caused an epidemic of over 400 diseases, 14:00-17:30). But as has been demonstrated, it’s not due to not some new deadly flu strain. And then what happens when we get sick? We go to the Jesutically controlled Doctors and Hospitals. And what to do they do? Generally misdiagnosis the true nature of our condition, and further poison us by prescribing Jesutically manufactured toxic pharmaceuticals (which almost always have terrible side effects); or otherwise burn us (chemotherapy); cut us (unnecessary and invasive procedures in general); maim us (unnecessarily and counter-productively removing body parts and organs, such as tonsillectomies or mastectomies); or disable us (permanently fusing our bones together with screws and metal plates), etc. So in other words, the exact types of procedures inflicted on “heretics” as punishment during the dark ages! And that these things are the actual cause of a very real health pandemic being faced by humanity (and not some super-bug) is actually great news; because it means, unlike nature which is just going to take its course, by taking control and personal responsibility over our life and our health, and by educating others, we can actually do something to end the global health crisis. And again, in closing, I just want to reiterate, these things do not mean their isn’t honest and well intentioned people in the medical industry, most are either 1) ignorant and indoctrinated into a fixed way diagnosing and treating problems, and/or 2) their lips are sealed via A.M.A., since they’d lose their job if they advocate anything against their standards (As reported via Becker’s Hospital Review, “The Federation of State Medical Boards warned July 29 that physicians and other healthcare professionals could be at risk of losing their medical licenses if they spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on social media, online and in the media“).

Chapter 8, A Jewish Conspiracy? Communism & Fascism: Inquisitions for the Modern Era

“If anyone thinks that the Catholic church today has abandoned its aim to bring the world back to the feudal conditions of the Middle Ages, he either has been deceived by the oracular nature of pontifical pronouncements on economics, or has failed to read correctly the writings of the Catholic church’s outstanding economists in America. The late Msgr. John A. Ryan, for instance, whom some of the severest critics of the Catholic church regard as one of the greatest champions of Catholic liberalism, has the following to say in his official textbook, Catholic Principles of Politics (p. 167): “After all, the liberal economic views of Pope Leo’s Encyclical on Labor, the Bishops’ Program of Social Reconstruction, and the statement of the Archbishops and Bishops of the Administrative Board of the N.C. W.C. are more conservative than the views and politics to which they are opposed, for they go back in spirit and essence to the Middle Ages.”

Furthermore, no matter how much it may be disliked or denied, the collaboration of the Vatican with the Axis dictators, Catholic spokesmen’s open condemnation of modern capitalism that went with it, the approval of the Corporative State in Pope Pius XI’s well-known Encyclical Quadragesimo Anno , the advocacy of the Corporative State by the Catholic hierarchy of America in their pronouncement on “The Church and the Social Order” in 1940, when the Axis dictators were having everything their own way, were all a part of the aim of the Catholic church to help restore the economic “order of nature” that existed in the Middle Ages. It was at that time also, in April, 1940, that the influential Jesuit magazine America sounded the call for “a return to an integral social order , the principles of which are still preserved in our languid memory of the great medieval experiment Hitler’s whole idea, according to the Father Edmund A. Walsh, the Jesuit geopolitician of Georgetown University, was also to restore the Holy Roman Empire of medieval times. The virtue which the Catholic church saw in the program of Fascism was its determination to overthrow the capitalistic system of the “plutocratic democracies” which Catholic spokesmen have always condemned as the child of Calvin and the Protestant Reformation.”-The Converted Catholic Magazine (article by former Catholic Priest, Leo H. Lehman), March 1976, Pgs. 75-76

According to the calculations of the mathematician, Silicon Valley software designer, and university lecturer, Piero Scaruffi; the total number of victims of genocide, between the 20th and 21st centuries (which we’re only 22 years into), are approximately 114,427,500 (that figure is based on a number of books, which he lists at source). That’s approximately twenty times more than the number of people who supposedly have died of Covid (as of February 14th, 2022); clearly illustrating which of the two, is the bigger threat to mankind (especially since as we’ve documented, deaths are being fraudulently atributed to Covid on a massive scale).Now, generally speaking, all educated people are at least somewhat familiar with Hitler, the Nazis, and their crimes against humanity. But one thing that’s seldom brought out, is to just what an extent “science”, “medicine”, and “public health” played a role in it all.

From the Abstract for Chapter 4, of the book Tuberculosis and War: Lessons Learned From World War II (2018) by Murray, Loddenkemper, and Herth, we read: “This chapter explores the connections between Nazi medicine, tuberculosis (TB), and genocide. TB was deeply enmeshed in Nazi ideology…people with TB were stigmatized, prohibited from marrying, forced to undergo sterilization, and eventually euthanized in the so-called “mercy-killings.”… Nazi doctors…used TB as a convenient excuse to kill those they deemed “life unworthy of life,” such as the Jews, whether they actually had TB or not“ (and of course, they were also accused of spreading Typhus).

So, to begin, we learn the Nazis used an alleged public health crisis as a pretense to intern and murder their enemies. But it actually goes much deeper than that. It turns out that the Nazi Ideology and policies, were by and large, a product of the medical establishment. Turning to Robert Proctor’s book, Racial Hygiene (1988), we read:

“Testimony presented at the Nuremberg and Buchenwald trials documented the involvement of German physicians in a series of brutal and often “terminal” experiments…Evidence presented in the trials revealed the involvement of doctors in a massive program for the extermination of “lives not worth living,” including first, infants with heritable defects, and later, handicapped children and patients of psychiatric institutions, and finally, entire populations of “unwanted races”. The Nazi medical experiments and even the program for the destruction of “lives not worth living” represent only the tip of a much larger iceberg. In fact, the ideological structure we associate with National Socialism was deeply embedded in the philosophy and institutional structure of German Biomedical science…many intellectuals cooperated fully in Nazi racial programs, and…many of the social and intellectual foundations for these programs were laid long before the rise of Hitler to power…Biomedical scientists played an active, even leading role in the initiation, administration, and education of Nazi Racial programs. In this sense the case can be made that science (especially biomedical science) under the Nazis cannot simply be seen in terms of a fundamentally “passive” or “apolitical” scientific community responding to purely external political forces; on the contrary, there is strong evidence that scientists actively designed and administered central aspects of National Socialist racial policy…the rise of what was known as racial hygiene from the social Darwinism of the late nineteenth century to its synthesis with National Socialism…the origins and administration of the 1933 Sterilization Law—a law that resulted in the sterilization of more than 1 percent of the entire adult population of Germany. The Sterilization Law (modeled on similar laws in the United States) represents the first major triumph of Nazi racial hygiene…My Focus here is on what can be called the medicalization of anti-semitism: the attempt on the part of doctors to conceive the so-called Jewish problem as a medical problem, one that required a “medical solution”. The medicalization of anti-Semitism represents only part of a larger attempt by the German medical profession to medicalize or biologize various forms of social, sexual, political, or racial deviance; Jews, homosexuals, Gypsies, Marxists, and other groups were typecast as “health hazards” to the German population. When the Nazis hearded Jews into the ghettos of the occupied East, public health provided the ideological rationale: concentration was justified as “quarantine”…”it is important to realize that social Darwinism was not simply the result of any straightforward application of science…People generally found in Darwin what they wanted to find…when phrases such as “the struggle for existence” and “the survival of the fittest” became catchwords for the new social Darwinism, this reflected the broader social and economic structure of the times…this was the view of Karl Marx, for example, reflecting on how remarkable it was that “Darwin recognizes among brutes and plants his English society with its “division of Labour”, competition, opening up of new markets, “inventions” and Malthusian “struggle for existence…with Darwin the animal kingdom figures as bourgeois society [“of or characteristic of the middle class“]”…in each of these cases, hygiene was preferred as one of the principal grounds for concentration. The establishment of the Jewish ghetto at Lodz, for example, was justified as a measure necessary to protect against the dangers of epidemic disease. And soon after concentration, of course, Jews in these ghettos did begin to suffer from higher rates of infectious disease. These outbreaks of disease allowed Nazi medical philosophers to justify the continued concentration of the jews in terms of a medical quarantine. Medical police powers were often invoked for such actions: on December 1, 1938, the German government had granted health authorities broad powers to confine anyone suspected of being a carrier of infectious disease…the Nazis were able to realize to the fullest their prophecies of a “jewish disease”. Shortly after the invasion of Poland, German radio stations carried a report of an associate of Goebbels…this report described the Jews of the Ghettos as “ulcers which must be cut away from the body of European Nations”; he claimed that if the Jews of the ghettos were not completely isolated, the “whole of Europe would be poisoned [or based on our previous etymological survey, “catch the Jewish virus”]”.” (Pgs. 6-7, 16, 200)

Now, be sure to note the relationship this author draws out between Darwinism, Nazism, Marxism (i.e. Communism), and Malthusianism (i.e. Population Control). These ideologies are indeed intrinsically linked, and shall reappear throughout our discourse. And it turns out, beyond the use of a medical pretense to round up enemies of the party, and the contribution of “medical experts” to Nazi ideology, there is also a major psychological component, in as much that communities experiencing disease prevalence (whether actual or perceived) tend to end up being given over to a totalitarian disposition. In a 2017 lecture given by the Clinical Psychologist and University of Toronto Professor, Jordan Peterson, using the Nazi phenomenon to asses the relationship between the character traits of Orderliness, Disgust, and Conscientiousness; he cites several studies linking “regions with higher levels of disease prevalence” to “higher levels of ethnocentrism, xenophobia”, “social conformity“ and “autocratic rule”. “According to a Parasite Stress hypothesis, authoritarian governments are more likely to emerge in regions characterized by high prevalence of disease-causing pathogens.” (52:02-53:11)



In other words, sickness and infection tend to trigger a sense of disgust in most people, which generally results in a mindset over-dominated by orderliness and conscientiousness. For example, “I don’t want to get sick, or to get others sick (that’s conscientiousness); so therefore, every time I go out, I will wear a mask, wash my hands, and keep 6 ft away from people (that’s orderliness). Once these traits have been activated, they of course, ends up crossing over to other areas of our lives as well. And since these just so happen to be the same general traits to which totalitarian regimes subconsciously appeal, it makes them more likely to be embraced under such circumstances. And this same phenomenon can also be observed playing itself out on the sociological/ideological level. Peterson continues:

“Political conservatism can be thought of as a social immune system, reflecting the extensions of pathogen avoidance mechanisms to the integrity of the social system…Just as the behavior immune system has been conceptualized as helping to maintain the purity and integrity of an individual body…so too may the same pathogen avoidance system help to maintain the abstract integrity of the social order. In particular the social immune system would help to maintain order by suppressing any actions or individuals that deviate from a group’s accepted social traditions..such basic concerns about pathogen avoidance may thus contribute to the desire for order and tradition… along with the harsh moral judgments associated with violations of the social order. In particular severe moral judgements may be a key mechanism by which the social immune system (instantiated in…practices and policies) aims to eliminate exposure to deviant social elements that may increase the risk of pathogen exposure… how do you purify something? How about with fire? That’s something to keep in mind as we move towards the more political expressions of this. And the thing is about something that’s disgusting, is, you don’t isolate it exactly, you destroy it , it’s the thing you do with rats and insects for example, is destroy them. And you do that with poison, you do it with fire, you do it with cleaning things up“ (50:39-53:30).

And this same phenommenon can be seen playing itself out right now, with social media sites such as twitter giving for the rationalization of their censorship, “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation“. I also want to bring to your attention just how remarkably similar the above concepts and language are to that used by the inquisitors in the dark ages (while also keeping in mind Heinrich Heine’s prophetic statement that where they burn books, they will burn people):

“Eck [the chief Papal Prelate sent to turn the Emperor against Luther] abandoned himself to all the intoxication of what he would fain have passed off as a victory. He kept tearing at Luther, and heaped accusation upon accusation against him. He also wrote to Frederick. Like a skilful general, he wished to take advantage of the confusion which always succeeds a battle, in order to obtain important concessions from the prince. Preparatory to the steps which he meant to take against his opponent personally, he invoked the flames against his writings, even those of them which he had not read. Imploring the Elector to convene a provincial council, the coarse-minded doctor exclaimed, ‘Let us exterminate all this vermin before they multiply out of measure.'”-History of the Reformation of the Sixteenth Century by J.H. D’Aubigné, 1846, Vol. 2, Pg. 47.

Peterson continues, “here’s what happened in Nazi Germany. When hitler came to power, he was very interested in public health campaigns . and so he formulated a number of policies, including formulating these vans that went around screening people for tuberculosis, and at the same time he announced a policy to beautify and purify Germany. And so he encouraged the factory owners to clean up the factories, to get rid of the rats and insects and to plant flowers and so forth in front. So it was cleanliness and beauty. They used Zyklon B as the agent for disinfecting factories... Zyklon B… Zyklon B was the gas that was used in the gas chambers…So hitler started out by getting rid of the rats and the parasites, and the insects in Gemrany, along with his public health campaign, then he moved into the insane asylums and started a euthanasia campaign, and then he moved outside into the broader political sphere and started to target the people that he didn’t consider pure as parasites, capitalizing upon the behavioral immune system and people’s intrinsic sense of disgust ” (1:06:52-1:07:52).

And beyond being just a psychological and ideological phenomenon, immunological terms and concepts were actually directly employed in Nazi propaganda. Peterson concludes by showing excerpts from Hitler’s various speeches utilizing such language:

“since the state did not possess the power to master the disease the menacing decay of the reich was manifest”; “The masses…feel that the mere fact of (the Jew’s) existence is as bad as the plague“; “(politicians) tinkering around on the German National body…saw at most the forms of our general disease…but blindly ignored the virus“; “the nation did not grow inwardly healthier, but obviously languished more and more”; “Anyone who wants to cure this era, which is inwardly sick and rotten, must first of all summon up the courage to make clear the causes of this disease“; “against the infection of materialism, against the Jewish pestilence we must hold aloft a flaming ideal”; “The restoration to health of our people must start from the restoration to health of the body politic”; “this is the battle against a veritable world sickness which threatens to infect the peoples, a plague which devastates whole peoples… an international pestilence“; “if within this community one state is infected...that infection…is decisive for all alike”; “In Europe no…common life of the nations is possible…when amongst their number there are some who are suffering from a poisonous infection and who openly profess their desire to infect others with the same disease“; “National Socialism has made our people and therefore the Reich immune from a Bolshevik infection“; “only when this jewish bacillus infecting the life of peoples has been removed can one hope to establish a co-operation amongst the nation”, etc. (1:08:55-1:11:50)

The way Hitler started with seemingly reasonable and even laudable public health and sanitation campaigns, which eventually morphed into the atrocities for which the Nazi movement is now infamous, is known as the “Totalitarian Tip-toe”. In other words, it happens quietly and not all at once. As Peterson explained when talking about what happened in Nazi Germany on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2016, “Things get to terrible places one tiny step at a time. If I encroach on you, and I’m sophisticated about it, I’m going to encroach two millimeters; I’m going to encroach right to the point that you start to protest, them I’m going to stop. Then I’m going to wait. Then you’re going to calm down. Then I’m going to encroach again, right to the point where you protest. Then I’m going to stop. Then I’m going to wait. And I’m just going to do that forever. And before you know it, you’re going to be back three miles from where you started, and you’ll have done it one step at a time, and then you’ll go oh how’d I get here? And the answer was, well, I pushed you a little farther than you should have gone, and you agreed. And so then I pushed you a little farther than you should of gone again, and you agreed”

And this phenomenon can also be observed with the Covid situation, when we consider that it essentially started as a request for the public’s cooperation in just “15 days to slow the spread”, which two years later has morphed into Vaccine Mandates in countless countries across the world, and now that into, “We’ll be having Covid jabs for the next 10 YEARS” (UK’s Chief Health Minister). We’ve now done over 140 consecutive “15 Days to Slow the Spread”. “15 days” has become two years of lockdown after lockdown (as of 8/16/21, 800 soldiers and 18,000 of police have been deployed to the streets to enforce stay at home orders In Sydney Australia; mask mandate after mask mandate (as of 12/20/21, eight states in the US still require people to wear masks, even if vaccinated); people being arrested for not wearing masks; arrested for not showing vaccine passports; fired from their jobs en masse for refusing to get jabbed; an elderly woman in Italy was refused public transit because she didn’t have a smartphone to show a Vaccine Passports, etc.

And, as we learn that nations around the world are also now sending those with “Covid” to “Military-Approved Quarantine Camps” (for example in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, France, New Zealand, China, etc.), we should really be alarmed, when we consider the concentration camps of Nazi Germany started out as quarantine camps:

“My assigned task was to convert a former Polish army barracks near Auschwitz into a quarantine camp for Polish Prisoners. After Himmler visited the camp in 1941, I received orders to convert the camp into a large concentration camp for the eastern prisoners.”-Statement of Rudolf Hoess (3/14/46), Murder by the Millions: Rudolf Hoess at Auschwitz (2005), by Whitney R. Harris, Pg. 65

An additional way in which “influenza pandemic” contributed to the formation of the Third Reich, according to research carried out by the The Federal Reserve Bank, was that a disproportionate number of young people were left in it’s wake, who naturally had generally immature, inexperienced, and idealistic views. And yet another critical factor which led to the rise of Hitler and his Nazi party, was the economic ruin which had resulted largely from the Versailles Treaty that imposed on Germany following WWI. This caused a widespread desperation in Germany, who, having no other hope, looked to Hitler as their savior, and made National Socialism appealing. And of course, today, the Covid lockdowns have resulted in a similar economic devastation. To give some idea, In the United States alone, for the year 2020, the Restaurant industry ended up $240 billion below the National Restaurant Association’s pre-pandemic forecast for the year. More than 12,000 Major Retail locations were closed. By May, it was determined that over 100,000 businesses in the US had permanently closed. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 22 Million jobs were lost just between the months of February through April of 2020, resulting in 20% of Americans losing their life savings. And, just as America’s stock market crash during the Great Depression played a critical role in shaping the conditions in Germany which resulted in the Third Reich, we can expect that, once again, America’s economic perils alone, are enough to contribute to a similar outcome.

But of course these things are taking place across the world. For instance, in April of 2020, the U.N. Labor agency estimated 1.25 billion workers were “facing a drastic and devastating reduction in working hours, wage cuts, and layoffs”. Global Air travel was cut-back by 90% by March of 2020. According to the International Labor Organization, estimates of working hours lost in 2020, were equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs, leading to $3.7 trillion in lost labor income. And of course, all these statistics are from before the vaccine mandates, which are causing even more people to have to lose their jobs. For instance, so many nurses were forced to quit due to them in New York State, the Governor has had to order the National Guard to fill the shortages (this declaration was made on 9/27/21, once again, the anniversary of the establishment of the Jesuits). Then a month later, Hochul cancelled all elective surgeries by executive order (as of December 2021, at least three other states have likewise had to call in the guard to fill shortages). And of course, going on two years later, with ships being halted at shipping ports, the supply chain issues haven’t got any better (the Canadian Trucking Alliance announced in December that “up to 30,000 truckers will immediately quit over vaccine mandates in January”).

Having earlier touched upon what a money racket the whole Covid thing has been (and how at least one company manufacturing tests has direct ties to the Nazis), I think it’s also important to point out that the profits from the pharmaceutical companies were also monumental to the formation of the third reich: “Hitler’s rise to power would have been impossible without the secret financial support of I.G. Farben. The Nazi state became the means by which cartel agreements were enforced.” (A World Without Cancer by G. Edward Griffin (1974), Pg. 241). And also just as in Nazi Germany, the world is seeing state-enforced curfews, state-enforced restriction of movement (A Kentucky Judge had Ankle Monitoring Bracelets put on residents who wouldn’t stay home during Covid lockdowns), state-enforced requirements to show papers to carry out basic rights, the mass snitching and betrayal of family, friends, and neighbors (in Vermont for instance, the Governor instructed schools to Interrogate Students on What They Did for Thanksgiving, planning to take Action Against Those Who Gathered), etc.

And then you have the infamous hallmark of the Third Reich, the targeting of and propaganda against the Jews. Right at the beginning of Covid we saw the targeting of and headlines demonizing Jews: Few Wear Masks…Jewish populations are seeing coronavirus case rates that are among the highest in New York; Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn Burn Masks During Massive Protest Against New York’s New COVID Rules; Understanding why some Hasidic Jews resist social distancing restrictions; Police break up New Jersey rabbi’s funeral, charge 15 men in another case of religion clashing with public health; New York City police break up another ultra-Orthodox funeral as crowds gather; NY Governor Cuomo sending around plain clothes agents to photograph the inside of synagogues; ‘Targeted attack against Jews’: NYC health official caught issuing COVID fine to empty Jewish school; NYC Mayor Threatens to Round Up Jews en Masse and Arrest Them in Order to Stop Disease and Save Lives; As Israel Reopens, ‘Whoever Does Not Get Vaccinated Will Be Left Behind’; etc. It’s important at this point to recall that, just as the Jews were blamed as the fount of all of Germany’s problems in the Third Reich, the Bubonic Plague of the Dark Ages was also blamed on the Jews (since they generally weren’t effected by it on account of their diet and hygiene which they take from the Bible; in actuality, the plague was most likely the result of the Knights Templar’s poisoning the wells, The Templar Curse by Thomas Ronan, 2009, Pgs. 191-192).

And of course certain Christians have also been the subjects of similar propaganda and persecution (perhaps to an even greater extent): California Bans Group Bible study in homes; Federal court backs California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders keeping churches closed; Ban of Religious Gatherings during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Impact on Christian Church Leaders’ Well-Being in Ghana; Federal Court upholds California’s COVID-related restrictions on singing and chanting in religious worship; Florida Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor for keeping church open during pandemic; Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again; ReligiousTV channel Loveworld fined £125,000 by regulator for broadcast of ‘potentially harmful’ Covid theories; Dover church cited, fined for holding services in violation of NJ executive order; Police show up at Louisiana church that was defying coronavirus state order; police shut down Easter church service and threaten worshippers with fines for breaking COVID-19 rules; Kentucky churchgoers met with nails on road, police record license plates for Easter Sunday service; Couple Arrested For Not Wearing A Mask During OUTDOOR Prayer Service In Moscow Idaho; New York Times Blames Evangelical Christians for Coronavirus; NBC News: Christian nationalism’s Covid vaccine doubt threatens America’s herd immunity; etc. According to the watchdog organization, Open Doors USA, the Number of Christians Murdered for Faith Rose 60 Percent in 2020. And similar to the Jews, the Christians were accused of being the cause of plagues during the Roman Empire, on account of their unwillingness to offer sacrifices to idols (we’ll also be documenting the Persecution of Christians by the Third Reich, momentarily).

And so, that Jews and true Bible believing Christians should be particularly the subject of persecutions in a revived Nazi state, is again, historically apropos. As Stephen R. C. Hicks demonstrates in his book Nietzsche and the Nazis (2010), the Nazi’s philosophy, to a very large extent, was directly influenced by the philosophy of Nietzsche, who taught, “In our time, the traits that ennoble man are condemned, and all the traits that weaken man are praised. Morality, as Nietzsche puts it paradoxically, has become a bad thing…Accordingly, Nietzsche concludes, “we need a critique of moral values, the value of these values themselves must first be called in question—and for that there is needed a knowledge of the conditions and circumstances in which they grew, under which they evolved and changed…Our problem is this: Somehow the morality of the weak has become dominant, and the morality of the strong has declined. How is this rather paradoxical state of affairs to be explained?…Nietzsche…forthrightly blam[ed] the Judeo-Christian moral tradition for the rise of the slave morality….there are no essential differences between Judaism and Christianity—Jesus was a Jew who wanted to reform Judaism, and the ensuing split between Judaism and Christianity is a matter of two variations on the same theme…The Judeo-Christian moral code, Nietzsche concludes, becomes part of their revenge strategy. Its point is to enable the weaker to survive in a harsh world in which they are often on the receiving end of the big stick—but also to undermine the master-type’s confidence in themselves and eventually to subdue and bring down the masters so as to exact a spiritual revenge.” (Pg. 35-37). And of course Nietzsche praised the Catholic Church and the Jesuits on multiple occasions (Writings of Nietzsche, Vol. III, Pg. 220; The complete works of Friedrich Nietzsche, Vol. 2, Pg. 58).

And since it’s a historical fact that following World War II, many Nazis and Nazi leaders were brought into the United States by the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency, and the U.S. Army’s Counterintelligence Corp, under “Operation Paperclip“ (this is where NASA engineers such as Wernher von Braun came from), it shouldn’t be a surprise that history is evidently repeating itself, even here in the US. As was touched upon in Chapter 4, many more were secreted out of Germany through the Vatican’s “Ratlines“ into other countries, such as Spain, South America, and Switzerland (this is the main subject of John Loftus and Mark Aaron’s book Unholy Trinity, 1998). So the Nazi movement was never really defeated, it just went underground and spread across the globe.

And it appears history is indeed repeating itself, when for instance, in February of 2020 it was reported that, “The Pentagon is setting up 11 quarantine camps on military bases near major airports across the US”; or when in Germany, for instance, refugee camps are being repurposed “to detain people who repeatedly flout Covid rules” (1/17/21). Prominent men, such as the Professor, scientist, and political philosopher, Noam Chomsky, the “most-quoted living author“, have also come out saying that the unvaccinated need to be isolated from society (Chomsky has given multiple lectures on shaping “The New World Order“. He’s also publicly defended “Jesuit Intellectuals” and their “Liberation Theology” communism, which we will talk about later in this chapter; and his name will also pop up again later when we talk about the occult purposes of the Jabs). The US CDC actually outlines right on their website how the “vulnerable” may be “relocated”, in what it calls “The Shielding Approach”. In regards to this Isolation and Quarantine, they state on their website, “In addition to serving as medical functions, isolation and quarantine also are “police power” functions, derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society…the federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution”.

And that these “vulnerable” will include those who refuse the jab, there can be little doubt in light of the Roman Catholic St Mary’s College Educated, Queensland, Australia Premier’s statements, that the Quarantine Camps they’ve built “are going to be needed into the future…for unvaccinated people”. Though the news has been euphemistically portraying them as being “like a holiday“, or as “Well Camp“ resorts, there’s been several instances of people being arrested trying to escape from them, and one woman even set her room on fire in protest. And it appears they are already arresting and hauling off the unvaccinated in Australia, as video has emerged of an Aboriginal Elder being stuffed into the back of a police vehicle, evidently for refusing the jab. Videos have also emerged of a child being forcefully taken from her father’s arms, evidently to be vaccinated. One thing’s for sure in that clip, the little girl (who tries to crawl away screaming from the nurses) is as unhappy about what’s taking place as the father is (who starts swinging at the police).

And now that the governments (including the US) are doing door-to-door inquests into vaccination status; they’ll have a documented name and location of address (as well as potentially other vital reconnaissance intel) for when it comes time to round up the enemies of the New World Order under the pretense of public health threat, for their refusal to vaccinate (at least one nurse has confirmed that the unvaccinated are indeed being flagged in the hospital systems; When I had to go to the doctors in June of 2022, I had the diagnostic code Z28.21 put on my chart, “Persons with potential health hazards related to communicable diseases…Immunization not carried out because of patient refusal”). Because If you really think about it, mandating an experimental vaccination (vaccines usually undergo 10-15 years of safety studies), is the perfect scheme to get the enemies of the New World Order to have to publicly identify themselves, without the conspirators having to reveal the true nature of their design (since really only critically thinking, and/or exceptionally religious people, will object to it; i.e. the enemies of the New World Order). And in this clip of Former Governor Cuomo of NY, it sure seems evident that they do in fact plan to eventually round up and force vaccinate those who haven’t gone along with the agenda.

So just like in Nazi Germany, now with the whole Contact Tracing smokescreen they’ve put in place (coupled with legislation such as the Bioterrorism Act, P.E.A.D.’s (Presidential Emergency Action Documents), the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), plus these new bills and executive orders which call for the detention of those deemed, “public health risks”), they can now “legally” round up any “heretic” under the pretense of being a “public health threat” (since, as we covered earlier, who “has” or “doesn’t have” Covid, is generally based on what cycle threshold they run PCR at, rather than by actual infection or symptoms; hence the reason for all this propaganda about “asymptomatic spread”; in spite of WHO stating it was very rare, as we already documented. So they can just make anyone they want “covid” positive). And such legislative provisions have been being drafted up in the US for some time now. Back in December of 2001, in response to the 9/11 attacks; Jesuit Georgetown University’s Center for Law and the Public Health drafted up the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act for the CDC, based on the premise, “government’s foremost responsibility is to protect the health, safety, and well being of its citizens”, against “New and emerging dangers—including emergent and resurgent infectious diseases”. This legislation “used sweeping language to the extent that it “could turn governors into dictators” since the MSEHPA gave governors the authority to declare public health emergencies, and afterward force vaccinations on the general public without their informed consent“. Forced inoculations and detention are also provisions allowed under the Mental Health Acts, “The Mental Health Acts (HMSO, 1959, 1983, 2007) are about compulsory detention and compulsory treatment, and the main treatment is medication. For service users the most controversial form of compulsory treatment is control and restraint and forced medication…The 2007 amendments to the 1983 Act introduced, for the first time, the possibility of compulsory treatment outside hospital (so-called community treatment orders).” And, since now medical professionals who counter the pro-vaccine narrative in the US are being forced to undergo psychiatric evaluations, and people in Australia who oppose the vaccines declared “mentally ill”, “suffering from paranoia”, and imprisoned, it’s evident such provisions are already being seized upon.

According to one news report from Tennessee, law enforcement know the name and address of everyone who tests positive for “Covid” (Canadian Officials admitted to secretly having tracked 87% of Canadian’s cell phones during Covid). And evidently these programs for involuntary detention are extant in every state now, according to Ventura County Health Department’s Dr. Levin, who also says they’ll be removing people from their homes (fascinatingly enough, the seal for Ventura County has what appears to be a Roman Catholic monk in it). The Public Health Officer of Canada, Theresa Tam, said in a 2010 Documentary called Outbreak, in a “public health crisis”, the non-compliant could be legally tracked, forced by police into detention centers, etc. And once again, we’re left very little room to doubt of the real agenda behind all of this, when we have for instance, the Australian Health Chief, Kerry Chant stating, with a smile breaking through, “we will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order”. Even though Chant is a professed “Anglican”, she evidently has a nexus with Rome. For, on July 1st, 2021, she was a keynote speaker at an Education Law Symposium, hosted by Catholic Schools NSW, titled “Catholic School Governance for the Common Good“. And since the Pope himself has stated, “containment must be part of a broad and deep search for the common good“, this nexus becomes practically undeniable. And of course, this whole notion of the “Common Good”, which we’ve now directly connected to the New World Order, also underlied Nazi ideology:

“The Nazis stood for collectivism. The opposite of that is a philosophy of individualism that recognizes each individual’s right to live for his or her own sake. The Nazis stood for instinct and passion as one’s basic guides in life. The opposite of that is a philosophy of reason that has a healthy confidence in the power of evidence, logic, and judgment to guide one’s life. The Nazis stood for war and conflict as the best way to achieve one’s goals. The opposite of that is a philosophy that encourages productiveness and trade and the best way to achieve one’s goals in life. The Nazis stood for political authoritarianism and top-down leadership. The opposite of that is a philosophy that leaves individuals maximum freedom to live their lives by their own choice and direction, respecting the equal right of other individuals to do the same. The Nazis stood for socialism and the principle of central direction of the economy for the common good. The opposite of that is the system of free market capitalism, with individual producers and consumers deciding for themselves what they will produce and what they will spend their money on.”-Nietzsche and the Nazis by Stephen R. C. Hicks (2010), Pg. 56

As of November 2021, Australian Health Officials have publicly admitted they’re using the military to remove “Covid-Positives” as well as their close contacts, to bring them to Quarantine facilities (such as the one at Howard Springs, featured on the front cover, the one that the people were arrested for trying to escape from). Here’s a clip of Gabriel Cahlhoub, a healthy, physically fit, young man, being forced for into an “indefinite stay” at a quarantine facility, after police arrived at his home to tell him he was “Covid Positive”, which he indicates must be a mixup. But again, it’s not just “Covid-positives”. Folks such as Hayley Hodgson were detained just for being a “close contact” of someone who allegedly tested positive, even though she herself tested negative for Covid (if you listen to her interview, you’ll have no doubt there’s a punitive element involved). in June of 2021. In Canada, in spite of being fully vaccinated, and testing negative for Covid, Tiffany Guara and her two little girls were nonetheless forced into a federal quarantine facility. And just like “15 days to slow the spread” didn’t end the mask mandates, neither does getting jabbed end the “contact tracing”, as detailed in the Breitbart article, Big Brother: Millions Secretly Tracked to Monitor Movements After COVID Vaccine. And as far as what this “contact tracing looks like in the New World Order”, they have the “army patrols” “going door to door” to make sure “Covid positives” are isolating. The police show up to the homes of those who don’t respond to text messages within ten minutes, that they send to see if folks are home quarantining (remember, the inquisition put people under house arrest). And what should be especially troublesome for Americans, is what’s implied in the CNN headline, Australia’s coronavirus lockdown strategy worked. Could this be a model for the US? As

And of course one of President Biden’s campaign promises was, “Build a national contact tracing workforce, starting by hiring at least 100,000 Americans”. Another frightening prospect since, according to Andrea Pitzer, author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps, “The US government has a long history of using crises to justify indefinite mass detention” (like the internment of Japanese American’s during World War Two). And evidently mass arrests have been planned for, since multiple States in the U.S. started releasing inmates from jails, “to protect vulnerable prisoners”. It was announced on Communist May 1st, 2021, that California was set to release “63,000 violent felons back onto the streets in effort to create safer prisons”. Since ABC 10 News San Diego reported that states have the authority to “jail people who refuse coronavirus vaccine”, how can one but conclude they’re releasing the violent felons to make room for those who refuse the jab? This would certainly be an interesting parallel to Christ being detained in the place of the murder Barrabas, who was released in his stead (Mark 15:5-15). After all, “White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States“. And there are other evidence of plans for mass arrests. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security has been running training programs, “to begin planning for situations requiring the isolation and quarantine (I&Q) of a large portion of a local, rural population.” And in fact the U.S. Army, and other branches of the military, have been running ads for years now on sites like Indeed and Craigslist, looking to hire “Internment/Resettlement Specialists”, to perform among other things, “Supervision of confinement and detention operations”. In 2021, Washington State was posting job listings for ‘”isolation and quarantine strike teams”. And people across the world are indeed being arrested. Reports have surfaced, for instance of a man being given a 5 year jail sentence for supposedly “spreading covid-19” in Vietnam. In Jesuit Georgetown Educated King Felipe VI’s Spain, a man was likewise arrested for allegedly infecting 22 people with covid. And even a woman in the U.S. was charged for “spreading covid” (mind you, these instances just represent what I’ve happened to come across, no doubt there are other similar reports out there, as well as instances which not being reported).

After the compulsory vaccine mandates were implemented in Austria, we’re seeing headlines such as this one from 12/21/21, “Austria is looking for employees who hunt down vaccine refusers“. Chris Hipkins, New Zealand’s Minister for COVID-19 Response, has also made statements indicating they they will be hunting down the vaccinated. And videos have indeed surfaced from around the world of forced vaccinations. Here’s just one of many I’ve seen coming out of India. Here’s one from Brazil. In Israel, IDF troops were being forcefully vaccinated in the middle of the night according to one mother. Here’s a video that surfaced out of Argentina, of a man being forcefully vaccinated on a house rooftop. Police in Australia (I repeat, not medical professionals, but police), announced that they were going to be conducting “intensive” door-to-door vaccinations in Aboriginal Communities. And these sorts of things are also happening in the United States. In a video from L.A. County, police officers and other government officials wearing olive drab fatigues (those are military colors), can be seen holding down and vaccinating mentally handicapped young adults, who are clearly aren’t very happy about it. According to Shaun Ebright, a corrections officer in New Mexico, prisoners are being forced to be vaccinated, and officers who speak up about it are being punished. And this notion is starting to be normalized in the press. Bloomberg tweeted on 5/20/21, “We may get to the point where we must force people to get Covid vaccines for the public good”, so we can likely expect such recourse to to become more universal in due time as well. And of course, the Nazis also have history of forcefully inoculating people, as shall be documented later, when we focus on the vaccines in particular.

That these type of things are actually happening, being openly discussed, and planned, should cause universal alarm and outcry in light of history. Especially when world leaders are making statements that sound an awful lot like death threats. For instance, the German Health Minister, Jen Spahn, Member of the Catholic C.D.U., stated in November of 2021, “Germans will be ‘vaccinated, cured or dead’ by winter’s end” (US Governor Jay Inslee of Washington State, made nearly the same statement). The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, educated at the historically Catholic, Eötvös Loránd University (himself supposedly a “Calvinist”, whose “wife and five children” are Catholic), said “those that are not inoculated are in “mortal danger”, and he warned, “pose a danger not only to themselves but to all others…even the antivaxxers will realize that they will either get vaccinated or die“. The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Gordon Brown’, said while speaking at the 2021 G7 Summit, that they will “be deciding effectively, who lives, and who dies“. On December 17th, 2021, Jeffery Zients, the U.S. Coronavirus Response Coordinator since 2021 stated, “For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families…”. On December 21st, 2021, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfood tweeted, “To put it simply, if you have been living vaccine-free, your time is up.” The double-private Catholic-institution-educated President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, is not only threatening Jail for the unvaccinated, but has also publicly wished death upon them, stating “for all I care, you can die anytime“ (according to this whistleblower nurse, her medical doctor colleagues are also wishing death upon the unvaccinated). Karen Croake Heisler, a professor at Roman Catholic Notre Dame University, also “damned“ the unvaccinated (before herself dying, 12 days after having received her third Pfizer jab). In January of 2022, The Los Angeles Times published an column titled, Mocking anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is ghoulish, yes — but may be necessary. And evidently mass executions have also been planned for. In November of 2020 the Associated Press reported, “The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods [as well] like firing squads and poison gas”.

And so, since the whole world is evidently following the Nazi blueprint, it can only be concluded that the whole Nazi ideology must have deeper roots than the man Adolf Hitler and his cronies, who’re now long gone. So that begs the question, what is it’s true origin?

To begin, it shall be pointed out that Point 24 of the Nazi Party’s official, “unalterable” manifesto, was to establish a “positive Christianity” (hence why Hitler had also stated on an occasion, “He who has seen in National Socialism only a political movement has seen nothing”; 100 of the World’s Greatest Mysteries, 2000, by E. Floyd, Pg. 263). That this specifically referred to Roman Catholicism, is evident, not only in the Nazi persecution of overwhelmingly Protestant Christians (at least those who refused to abandon their Biblical tenants and come together as one, or “ecumenize” under his rule; such as Jehovah’s Witnesses, Seventh-Day Adventists, Methodists, Lutherans, etc; and we’ll address the Nazi persecution of Catholics momentarily), but also in that Hitler himself was raised a Roman Catholic. In fact, he was educated by Benedictine monks at the Lambach Abbey, which is where he discovered the Swastika. This relationship to the church of Rome did not terminate after his childhood. Hitler was sent a birthday card every year by Pope Pius the XII, and would go on to enter official treaty with the papacy in 1933, through the signing of the Reichskonkordat. And according to multiple sources, it was in fact a Jesuit Priest, Bernhard Stempfle, who actually wrote Hitler’s Autobiography, Mein Kampf (ex-catholic priest Leo Lehman (Pg. 26); the Catholic Historian Edmond Paris (Pg. 138); the Nazi Politician Otto Strausser (Pg. 57); the British Historian Alan Bullock (Pg. 305), etc.)

Stempfle “was chief editor of the anti-Semitic daily Miesbacher Anzeiger…a leading journalistic figure within the broader volkish-anti-Semitic movement in Bavaria…a regular confidat of Hitler” (Catholicism & The Roots of Nazism, 2010 by Derek Hastings, Pgs. 67-68). So it makes sense that the anti-semitic “Jewish Question” should be found championed in Mein Kampf, having been authored by Stempfle, who headed multiple anti-semitic movements. But then that begs the question, where did Stemplfle’s antisemitism originate? Well, we could start with the Roman Catholic “Saint” and Church Father, Augustine of Hippo (AD 354-430) who once wrote, “…the Church admits and avows the Jewish people to be cursed, because after killing Christ…” (The Writings Against the Manichaeans and Against the Donatists, Pg. 230).

And it should be noted, this spirit is, of course, in marked contradiction to the Bible. Following the crucifixion of Christ, Paul, “the apostle of the Gentiles”, asks rhetorically, “Hath God cast away his people? God forbid.”, and concludes that the Jews are, “beloved for the father’s sakes”, and warns the gentiles, “And if some of the branches be broken off, and thou, being a wild olive tree, wert grafted in among them, and with them partakest of the root and fatness of the olive tree. Boast not against the branches. But if thou boast, thou bearest not the root, but the root thee. Thou wilt say then, The branches were broken off, that I might be grafted in. Well; because of unbelief they were broken off, and thou standest by faith. Be not highminded, but fear: For if God spared not the natural branches, take heed lest he also spare not thee. Behold therefore the goodness and severity of God: on them which fell, severity; but toward thee, goodness, if thou continue in his goodness: otherwise thou also shalt be cut off. And they also, if they abide not still in unbelief, shall be grafted in: for God is able to graft them in again.”–Rom. 11:13, 1, 28, 17-23

And the papal anti-semitic spirit has been manifested over and over again, through innumerable official church Councils and Papal Bulls. Take for instance Pope Paul IV’s papal bull, Cum Nimis Absurdum (1455), which established ghettos for the Jews, revoked their religious liberties, placed economic and property sanctions on them, and made them wear yellow emblems on their clothing to distinguish them from the other citizens (gee, sound familiar?). The bull opens with the declaration, “it is completely absurd and improper in the utmost that the Jews, who through their own fault were condemned by God to eternal servitude, [maintain the] pretext that pious Christians must accept them and sustain their habitation…instead of the slavery, which they deserve…these very Jews have insolently invaded our City Rome and a number of the Papal States, territories and domains…”. In 1593 Pope Clement the VIII issued the Papal Bull, Caeca et Obdurata, which expelled the Jews from all Papal States (except for Rome, Avignon, and Ancona). And to these official pronouncements could also be added: The Council of Basel, 19th Session (AD 1434), The Fourth Lateran Council, Canons 67, 68, 69 (AD 1215), The Council of Macon, Canons 2, 13, 14, 15 (AD 581), The Council of Laodicea, Canons XXIX, XXXVII, XXXVIII (AD 363), The Council of Elvira, Canons 16, 50 (AD 309), etc. It turns out that even the Nazi’s notion of “racial hygiene” can ultimately be traced back to the Limpieza de sangre or “Blood Purity” bylaws of Catholic Spain (approved by Pope Alexander VI), which condemned “christians” of jewish race, requiring citizens to prove their gentile race.

And of course, most of the Nazi leaders were in fact Roman Catholic. Take for instance Joseph Goebbels, the chief Propaganda Minister. He was educated at Jesuit controlled University of Freiburg and Heidelberg University, and his “parents initially hoped that he would become a Catholic priest, and Goebbels seriously considered it“. Rudolf Hoess, who ran the Auschwitz concentration camp, was born “into a strict Catholic family”, raised on “strict religious principles and with military discipline”, it was also initially “decided that he would enter the priesthood“. Joseph Mengele, the infamous SS officer and physician, known as the “Angel of Death”, for his cruel and deadly medical experiments. He was also raised catholic, and when studying at the University of Frankfurt, was known as “Father Mengele” (a title given to priests; Mengele: The Complete Story by Posner & Ware, 1986 Pg. 13). Mengele was also educated at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, which for centuries was “one of the centres of the Counter-Reformation”, where the famous Jesuit Peter Canisius served as rector (etc). And strangely enough, it turns out Nazi is actually the formal german equivalent of the name “Ignatius”.

Now, l also want to provide a couple historical quotes, in order to really establish the connection between the Nazis and the Papacy, since it’s been demonstrated what a remarkable similarity there is between the whole Covid situation, and what took place during the Nazi regime:

“For today Rome considers the Fascist regime the nearest to its dogmas and interests. We have not merely the Reverend Father Coughlin praising Mussolini’s Italy as “a Christian democracy”, but Civilta Cattolica, house organ of the Jesuits…Fascism is the regime that corresponds most closely to the concepts of the Church of Rome”–Days of our Years by Pierre Van Passen (1939), Pg. 465

And when we consider that the definition of Fascism is, “a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc…” such a conclusion should be a no brainer, that anyone who uses a little logical deduction ultimately arrives at. For as has been demonstrated, the Pope claims to be infallible (“suppressing criticism”), to have absolute authority (“led by a dictator having complete power”), in matters both spiritual and temporal (“regimenting all industry, commerce”), and which he maintains through inquisitions (“forcibly suppressing opposition”). Continuing on:

“In 1936, Bishop Berning of Osnabruch had talked with the Fuhrer for over an hour. Hitler assured his lordship there was no fundamental difference between National Socialism and the Catholic Church. Had not the church, he argued, looked on Jews as parasites and shut them in ghettos? ‘I am only doing,’ he boasted, ‘what the church has done for fifteen hundred years, only more effectively’. Being a Catholic himself, he told Berning, he ‘admired and wanted to promote Christianity’.”–Vicars of Christ, by Ex-Jesuit Priest Peter De Rosa (1988), Pg. 5

“The SS organization had been built up by Himmler on the principles of the order of the Jesuits. The service statutes and spiritual exercises prescribed by Ignatius Loyola formed a pattern which Himmler assiduously tried to copy. Absolute obedience was the supreme rule; each and every order had to be accepted without question. The “Reichsfuehrer SS”—Himmler’s title as the supreme head of the SS—was intended to be the counter-part of the Jesuits’ “General of the Order,” and the whole structure of the leadership was adopted from these studies of the hierarchic order of the Catholic Church. A medieval castle near Paderborn in Westphalia was reconstructed and adapted to serve as a kind of SS monastery, the so-called “Webelsburg”….each member…had to devote himself to a ritual of spiritual exercises…Himmler…was brought up in the strictest observance of the Catholic faith.”–The Labyrinth by Nazi ‘SS-Brigadeführer’ and ‘Generalmajor der Polizei’ Walter Schellenberg, (1956), Pgs. 30-31

“The Third Reich is the first power, which not only recognizes, but puts into practice, the high principles of the Papacy”-Franz Von Papen (Hitler’s Vice-Chancellor), Der Voelischer Beobachter, Jan. 14, 1934, as relayed in Watchtower Bible and Tract Society’s Theocratic Aid to Kingdom Publishers (1945), P. 323

“Above all I have learned from the Jesuits. And so did Lenin too [i.e. Vladimir Lenin, one of the chief founders of Communism], as far as I recall. The world has never known anything quite so splendid as the hierarchical structure of the Catholic Church. There were quite a few things I simply appropriated from the Jesuits for the use fo the Party.” –Adolph Hitler in a conversation with Hermann Rauschning (Nazi leader and chancellor of Germany during the Reich); as relayed in Manfred Barthel’s The Jesuits: History and Legend of the Society of Jesus (1984), Pg. 266

It should also be noted that the Nun of the order of the Yellow Cross, Eleonore Baur (“Sister Pia”) helped Hitler found the Nazi party, and later ran the München-Schwabing forced-labor concentration camp.

And, the Roman Catholic beast has been behind every fascist power. For instance, Mussolini’s advisor was the Jesuit Priest, Pietro Tacchi Venturi. His Treaty and Concordat with the Vatican resulted in, “the clergy[‘s] full control over the [Italian] people’s education” (Lehman, Pg. 88). The dictator of the Slovak Republic (1939-1945), Josef Tiso, was himself a Catholic priest, who was eventually tried and hanged for his war crimes. As has been documented in the books, Ravening Wolves (1949) by Monica Farrell; The Vatican’s Holocaust (1986) by Avro Manhattan; Convert… or Die! (1990) by Edmond Paris, and in the documentary, Sons of Herod (2019); between 1941-1945, in the Fascist state of Croatia, the Vatican led another inquisition, primarily targeting the Orthodox Serbs and Jews. Nuns and priests actually donned soldiers uniforms, forced religious conversions, and themselves participated in torture and murder. Children were starved to death in concentration camps, and soldiers used spoons to remove their victims eyeballs to add to a collection possessed by the Prime Minister and Founder of the dreaded Ustaše, Ante Pavelić, who was working with the Catholic Archbishop (later Cardinal) Aloysius Stepinac, to “Catholicize” Croatia and eventually Serbia (images below taken from Genocide In Satellite Croatia, 1961, by Edmond Paris).

And thus it must be concluded, that the persecutions of Catholics by the Nazis (which no doubt did occur), were nothing less than the cleaning up of the “liberal” elements of the church, and a tying up of loose ends (such as the eventual murder of Stempfle himself, in the Night of the Long Knives). This was indeed the conclusion of the ex-Catholic Priest Leo Lehman:

“National Socialism and Catholic Action..the crusade for Jesuit-Catholic Reform…is entrusted to the Society of Jesus…Its aims are: the extermination of the hated liberal spirit of the 19th century; the formation of a world crusade against socialism and communism; the success of the counter-reformation…The means to obtain these ends are: the annihilation of the old Catholic political parties, which became impregnated with the democratic ideology, and the purging of the secular clergy, the religious orders and the laity in so far as they persist in holding to non-Jesuit opinions in matters of ecclesiastical policy… The most suitable political regime to assure the success of this crusade for Catholic reconstruction is the hierarchical, authoritarian form of the Fascist state or of Nazi Socialism…This yielding of Catholics to the liberal tendencies of religious tolerance was regarded by the Jesuits as the “Protestantizing” of Catholicism; to correct this they deemed that drastic, punitive measures were imperative…Catholic Action, similar to Nazi-Fascism, will not be content with any half-hearted reform in Catholicism. Just as a brutal war campaign against democratic nations has been deemed necessary in Nazi-Fascist policy, so a brutal cleansing within the church, even at the risk of some loss to Catholicism as a whole, is a necessary part of the Jesuit program of Catholic Reconstruction...The chief point of comparison, however, between Rexism and Nazi-Fascism is that both declared war on Catholic liberal tendencies, among both the clergy and the laity, with the aim of setting up the Jesuit, authoritarian control of Catholic activities” (Pgs. 56, 58-59, 61).

But Nazism isn’t the only notable form of totalitarianism birthed out of Rome’s Counter Reformation. It turns out Communism is also patently Roman Catholic. As we did for the third reich, we will start broad, comparing what took place in the Soviet Union, with the proceedings of the inquisitions of old, as documented in the previous chapter. As we did for the third reich, we will start broad, and begin by comparing what took place in the USSR with the proceedings of the inquisitions of old, as documented in the previous chapter. As we detailed, the inquisitors would show up at your door in the middle of the night, take you prisoner without a trial, jury, or witnesses; and torture you until you confessed that you were guilty of whatever it was they were accusing you of; then hand you over to the civil authorities to be put to death (or you’d die in the process of interrogation if you were able to maintain your case through the torture). Well, this was exactly how it was in the “atheistic” Communist Soviet Union:

“The Black Marias scurry at night [“the name given to the darkened trucks and vans which the authorities used to round up members of the public.“; coincidentally, also of Ignatius Loyola’s idol at Montserrat, where he dedicated himself to God, it being a “black madonna“, and “Maria” being an alternative form of “Mary”, signifying “patronage of the Virgin Mary”]…The science of arrest is an important segment of the course on general penology and has been propped up with a a substantial body of social theory. Arrests are classified according to various criteria: nighttime and daytime; at home, at work, during a journey; first-time arrests and repeats; individual and group arrests. Arrests are distinguished by the degree of surprise required, the amount of resistance expected (even though in tens of millions of cases no resistance was expected and in fact there was none). Arrests are also differentiated by the thoroughness of the required search; by instructions either to make out or not to make out an inventory of confiscated property or seal a room or apartment; to arrest the wife after the husband and send the children to an orphanage, or to send the rest of the family into exile, or to send the old folks to a labor camp too…both the most sophisticated and the veriest simpleton among us, drawing on all life’s experience, can gasp out only: “Me? what for?” And this is the question which, though repeated millions and millions of times before, has yet to receive an answer….That’s what arrest is: it’s a blinding flash and blow which shifts the present instantly into the past and the impossible into omnipotent actuality…the poor victim is taken away. It is an alien, brutal, and crushing force totally dominating the apartment for hours on end, a breaking, ripping open, pulling from the walls, emptying things from wardrobes and desks onto the floor, shaking, dumping out, and ripping apart-piling up mountains of litter on the floor-and the crunch of things being trampled beneath jackboots. And nothing is sacred in a search! During the arrest of a locomotive engineer Inoshin, a tiny coffin stood in his room containing the body of his newly dead child. The “jurists” dumped the child’s body out of the coffin and searched it. They shake sick people out of their sickbeds, and they unwind bandages to search beneath them…For those left behind after the arrest there is the long tail end of a wrecked and devastated life. And the attempts to go and deliver food parcels. But from all the windows the answer comes in barking voices: “Nobody here by that name!” “Never heard of him!” Yes, and in the worst days in Leningrad it took five days of standing in crowded lines just to get to that window. And it may be only after half a year or a year that the arrested person responds at all. Or else the answer is tossed out: “Deprived of the right to correspondance” And that means once and for all, “No right to correspondance”—and that almost for certain means; “Has been shot”….Lists of names prepared up above, or an initial suspicion, or a denunciation by an informer, or any anonymous denunciation, were all that was needed to bring about the arrest of the suspect, followed by the inevitable formal charge“-The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1973), Pgs. 7, 3-6, 97

While Solzhenitsyn never directly ties Bolshevism to Rome (as we shall do directly momentarily; and no marvel having himself been awarded an honorary degree from Jesuit College of the Holy Cross in 1984), he gives enough clues that the careful reader, familiar with history, will be able to put the pieces together:

“Lists were kept…This whole operation was stretched out over many years because it was of primary importance that it be stealthy and unnoticed.…This was a grandiose silent game of solitaire, whose rules were totally incomprehensible to its contemporaries, and whose outlines we can appreciate only now. Someone’s far-seeing mind, someone’s neat hands, planned it all, without letting one wasted minute go by. They picked up a card which had spent three years in one pile and softly placed it on another pile. And the person who had been imprisoned in a central prison was thereby shifted into exile—and a good way off. Someone who had served out a “minus” sentence was sent into exile, too, but out of sight of the rest of the “minus” category, or else from exile to exile, and then back again into the central prison—but this time a different one. Patience, overwhelming patience, was the trait of the person playing out the solitaire…thus-imperceptibly and mercilessly was prepared the annihilation of those who had once raged against tyranny…religious believers, of course, were being arrested uninterruptedly...Non-Orthodox sects were also under constant attack….they were too literate; they were well read in religious literature…prisoners would have their skulls squeezed within iron rings…a human being would be lowered into an acid bath…they would be trussed up naked to be bitten by ants and bedbugs…a ramrod heated over a primus stove would be thrust up their anal canal (the “secret brand”) [similar to”the pear”]...a man’s genitals would be slowly crushed beneath the toe of a jackboot…in the luckiest possible circumstances, prisoners would be tortured by being kept from sleeping for a week, by thirst, and by being beaten to a bloody pulp…That is how the tradition arose that the Organs do not make mistakes [kind of like the doctrine of Papal Infallibility]. Then what about those who were innocent?…The time allotted for investigation was not used to unravel the crime but in ninety-five cases out of a hundred, to exhaust, wear down, weaken, and render helpless the defendant, so that he would want it to end at any cost…And at Lubyanka in 1926 (according to the testimony of Berta Gandal) they made use of the hot-air heating system to fill the cell first with icy-cold and then with stinking hot air. And there was an airtight cork-lined cell in which there was no ventilation and they cooked the prisoners…Vasily Aleksandrovich Kasyanov, described how the heat in such a cell was turned up until your blood began to ooze through your pores. When they saw this happening through the peephole, they would put the prisoner on a stretcher and take him off to sign his confession…There is a very simple connection here. Once it was established that charges had to be brought at any cost and despite everything, threats violence, tortures became inevitable. And the more fantastic the charges were, the more ferocious the interrogation had to be in order to force the required confession. Given the fact that the cases were always fabricated, violence and torture had to accompany them…Among the tortures to which he had been subjected was a punishment cell in which there was only room to stand…The proofs of guilt were relative, approximate, and the interrogator could find them, even when there was no evidence and no witness, without leaving his office…Thus it was that the conclusions of advanced Soviet jurisprudence…returned to the barbaric or medieval standards. Like medieval torturers, our interrogators, prosecutors, and judges agreed to accept the confession of the accused as the chief proof of guilt. However, the simple-minded Middle ages used dramatic and picturesque methods to squeeze out the desired confessions: the rack, the wheel, the bed of nails, impalement, hot coals, etc. In the twentieth century, taking advantage of our more highly developed medical knowledge and extensive prison experience (and someone seriously defended a doctoral dissertation on this theme), people came to realize that the accumulation of such impressive apparatus was superfluous and that, on a mass scale, it was also cumbersome...It is really hard to see why we condemn the Inquisition. Wasn’t it true that beside the autos-da-fe [i.e burning “heretics” at the steak], magnificent services were offered the Almighty? It is hard to see why we are so down on serfdom. After all…they could sing carols at Christmas…And for Trinity Day the girls wove wreaths…Given that interrogations had ceased to be an attempt to arrive at the truth, for the interrogators in difficult cases they became a mere exercise of their duties as executioners and in easy cases simply a pastime and a basis for receiving a salary…Thus it was that the faultless system [again, papal infallibility] was moderated only by the shortcomings of those who carried it out…Sukhanovka [i.e. the Cathedral of St. Catherine, Vidnoye, Russia; who you’ll recall provided asylum for the Jesuits following Clement XIV’s brief] was the most terrible prison the MGB had. It’s very name was used to intimidate prisoners; interrogators would hiss it threateningly. And you’d not be able to question those who had been there: either they were insane and talking only disconnected nonsense, or they were dead. Sukhanova was a former monastery, dating back to Catherine the Great...that contained sixty-eight monks’ cells and was used for interrogations…sacred socialism…Red Army officers…back from their European crusade.“–The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1973), Pgs.35, 50-51, 93, 97-102, 138, 140, 181-182, 193, 238

And of course, the proceedings were carried out in practically the same way during the Nazi regime. We already covered Hitler’s quote, indicating that Lenin was likewise a disciple of the Jesuits (and remember ‘Nazi’ is literally an acronym for “National Socialism”. In this Chicago Tribune Interview from 1879, Karl Marx is heralded as “the cornerstone of modern socialism”. So technically, the terms “Communism” and “Socialism” may be used interchangeably (it’s really only a difference of degrees). And as far as the origins of Communism, to begin, Karl Marx was himself educated by the Jesuits at a high school in Trier. According to his contemporary, Otto von Bismarck, the Chancellor of the German Empire at the time, Marx maintained a personal correspondence with the Jesuit Superior General at the time, Peter Jan Beckx. And it turns out the most notorious communist dictators also had connections to Rome. Stalin, for instance, was likewise educated by Jesuits, at the “Orthodox” seminary he attended in Tiflis (sort of like “Father” Mengele, Stalin’s Nickname was ‘The Priest’). Evidently Mao Zedong’s policies were based on the Jesuit Priest Pierre Teilhard De Chardin’s “thesis of the evolution of man”, which had been relayed to him through the American Journalist, Helen Snow (see Ursla King’s Towards a new Mysticism (1980), Pgs. 82-83).

But, as was the case with nazism, the relationship between communism and Romanism is ultimately even more fundamental. To begin, modern day Italy is still divided into “communes“. And as far the definition of Communism is, “a system in which goods are owned in common and are available to all as needed” (Merriam-Webster Dictionary). This philosophy ultimately goes all the way back to the 1st century, with Pope Clement I, and the other Catholic Church Fathers. All of the following quotes are taken from the Jesuit’s article, The Problem of Private Property According to St.Thomas Aquinas (Marquette Law Review, Winter 1950-1951):

“The rich man shall give support to the poor man”-Pope Celment I, Epist. 1 ad Corinthios 38, PG 1.284 (AD 35-99)



If everything which friends possess belongs to them in common, and if man is the friend of God, then it follows that everything belongs to men, because everything belongs to God. And thus everything belongs in common to the two friends, to God and to man.”-Clement of Alexandria, Cohortatio ad gentes 12, PG 8,244-246.(AD 140-215)

“We who are one both in soul and spirit do not doubt that all things are common to all… except our wifes”-Tertullian, Apologeticus adversuas gentes pro Christianos (or, Apologeticum) 39, PL1.534-535 (AD 155-220)

“We must avoid all property, as we should avoid an enemy: flee it as we would flee before a bandit: and fear it as we would fear a sword or poison”-St. Cyprian, De lapsis 35, PL 4.493.(AD 210-258)“

These principles were then further developed in the Roman Catholic Saint, Thomas More’s, novel Utopia (1516). In it, “People are re-distributed around the households and towns to keep numbers even…There is no private property on Utopia, with goods being stored in warehouses and people requesting what they need….All able-bodied citizens must work; thus unemployment is eradicated…the working day can be minimized…all other citizens, however, are encouraged to apply themselves to learning in their leisure time….Slavery is a feature of Utopian life and it is reported that every household has two slaves. …Other significant innovations of Utopia include: a welfare state with free hospitals, euthanasia permissible by the state” (Wikipedia).

Having thus been formulated to the extent of being a comprehensively viable system, they were then perfected by being put into practice by the Jesuits in Latin American countries, such as Paraguay, during the 17th century:

“It will be seen that the communism of the missions was of a limited character, and, though the land was cultivated by the labour of the community, that the products were administered by the Jesuits alone…communism is against the laws of Heaven and of man; that the Indians in their semi-communism were really slaves, the industrious working for the idle, and so forth; that their clothes were scanty…the Jesuits [kept] the Indians mewed up from intercourse with the outside world… [Brabo writes] It is not convenient to leave them (the Indians) entire liberty…the sentiment of property was very weak amongst the Indians…once their faulty system was removed [i.e. the communism], the Indians would soon become what he judged civilized, and hold their own with those around them, though of another race and blood….the [roman catholic jesuit] priests followed the example of their prototypes Hofni and Phineas, went about armed, took Indian mistresses, and neglected all religious duties treating the Indians after the fashion of the Spaniards in the settlements….The Indian population had almost disappeared within the space of eight-and-twenty years”–A vanished Arcadia; being some account of the Jesuits in Paraguay, 1607 to 1767 by R.B. Cunninghame Graham, (1901), Pgs. 203, 277, 279-280, 283-285

“…universal equality prevailed. The principles of socialism or communism—very much as now understood —governed all the Reductions. Everything necessary to the material comfort and prosperity of the Indians was in common. Each family had a portion of land set apart for cultivation. They also learned trades, and many of them, both men and women, became experts. But the earnings of the whole were deposited in common storehouses at each Reduction, and distributed by the Jesuits in such portions to each individual as necessity required…Suffrage was universal, but the sanction of the Jesuits was necessary to the validity of the election…to sum up the whole without further detail, the Indians were regarded as minors under guardianship, and in this condition they remained for 150 years, without the possibility of social and national development. They were saved it is true from the miseries of Portuguese slavery, but kept in such a condition of inferiority and vassalage as unfitted them for independent citizenship. Their limbs were unchained; but their minds were “cabined, cribbed, confined,” within bounds too narrow for matured thought, sentiment, or reason.”-Footprints of the Jesuits by U.S. Secretary of the Navy, R.W. Thompson (1894), Pgs. 174-175, 177

“The Jesuits…Guanari Reductions 1600-1750, these secret and evil socialist-communist Reductions, known today as “Communes” or “Kibbutzim,” produced untold wealth for the Order using hundreds of thousands of slaves, “collecting from each according to his ability and giving to each according to his need.” This wealth in turn was used to finance the many occult stratagems of the Order. The lessons learned on these Platonic Republics provided the groundwork for Marx’s The Communist Manifesto by which every nation on earth would be reduced to a Guarani Reduction, thereby destroying the White Protestant Middle Classes of Northern Europe and Western Civilization. In restoring the communal Feudalism of the Dark Ages known as “the World’s Midnight,” the Order would submit the world to the rule of Rome’s bold Papal Caesar.”-Vatican Assasins by Eric Jon Phelps, 2001, Pg. 185-186

“Bolshevism is not an accident. It is not without reason that the Soviet historians open their accounts of Communism with Thomas More. The spiritual godfathers of Bolshevism in the sixteenth century are as amazing as that century itself; More, Calvin, Loyola, and Ivan the Terrible – all contemporaries….While the Bolshevist Party in its relation to the government greatly resembles the Calvinist pattern, the internal structure of that party is a replica of Loyola’s Jesuit Society. Loyola conceived the Church to be in a state of war, and Lenin considered Society to be in a state of war. Loyola built his organization upon the principles of military discipline, of total abnegation on the part of those who joined his society, of an intricate system of espionage from which not even the supreme general was exempt. His teachings of obedience and his hierarchial order are closely reproduced within the Bolshevist Party. The Jesuit ethics of the end justifying the means recur frequently in the catechism of Leninism.”-Stalin, by Issac Levine, 1933, Pg. 26

These tenets were then neatly packaged for distribution by the Jesuits (Segundo, Sobrino, etc.), into a formal creed, known as Liberation Theology (which Pope Francis admitted in an interview returning from Paraguay contained Marxist elements):

“…the whole fabric of the Latin American church, from Tierra del Fuego to the borders of the U.S. Scattered all along the continent there are undetermined battalions of missionaries, priests, nuns, lay workers, preaching and practicing a combination of the tenets of Liberation Theology and the neo-Marxian Catholicism of Pope John Paul II. Their battalions are increasing at an ever accelerated pace. Their precise number is anybody’s guess, but to judge by what is already known, the portents are terrifying. By early 1982, there were already more than 53 to 54 thousand basic liberation communities in Brazil alone. The Catholic basic communities are the equivalent of the classic Marxist cells dedicated to the overthrow of traditional society. Because they are energized by the spirit of two religions, Catholicism and Marxism, they are even more destructive than those which created Soviet Russia. These cells, “comunidades de base” as they are called, are formed by missionaries or priest-led peasant study groups of 10 to 12 or more families in any average size village….Their commanders as a rule were and are the Jesuits or Jesuit-inspired priests or lay workers, something which Pope John Paul II discovered (to his astonishment) when the U.S. intelligence apparati denounced them as the main instigators of the guerrillas operating mostly against Latin American Administrations financially and militarily supported by the U.S. Individual Jesuits at times acknowledged their involvement in the revolution. Father Luis Pellecer, for instance, when he testified in San Salvador, December 12, 1981 before an audience of diplomats and newsmen, admitted that he had served in an active guerrilla group for almost 15 years. He stated that he had joined the guerrillas in Guatemala, and from there he had helped to prepare the ground for the guerrillas in El Salvador. “Every Jesuit in Central America,” he commented, “is actively serving not God, but Marxism and the revolution.”“–The Vatican Moscow Washington Alliance, Avro Manhattan(1982), Pgs 322-323

And I’d be remiss, did I not also mention that the concept of “Social Justice” that today has become a watchword of the Liberal Left, ultimately originates with the Jesuit Priest Luigi Taparelli d’Azeglio in 1843. In 1971, the Social Justice political activist, and community organizer, Saul Alinsky, dedicated his book Rules for Radicals to Lucifer, “Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins— or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom —Lucifer” (Pg. ix). Alinsky had a working relationship with the Catholic Priest John Egan, and according to the Catholic priest Juan Romero, it was Egan who inspired Alinsky to write Rules for Radicals.

Now, in the name of fairness and objectivity, I do want to point out that he Bible does state that, after the Resurrection of Christ, the disciples “…had all things common; And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need” (Acts 2:44-45). But as I shall now demonstrate, it in no way can be reasonably thought that Communism as we know it was what was being practiced, or ever intended. This is evident based on the following: 1) these men were united as brothers in a common cause (thus it was ultimately no different than giving your best friend or a family member something of which they have need). 2) Thus it proceeded from love & compassion, and most importantly, from their own free will. It was not something they were told they had to do, or that was forced upon them. 2 Corinthians 9:7 specifically states, “Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.” 3) It was motivated by the Spirit which was animating these individuals. It was not a political system. And there was certainly no dictator presiding over them, meting things out, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs”, forcing labor upon the “able bodied”, suppressing dissents of the system, etc. 4) Property was still considered to belong to the individual in whose possession it was. This apparent in that, even when possessions were sold, that money was still considered to be that individuals to whom the property had belonged, and that they could yet do what they wanted with (Acts 5:4). 5) That the disciples were practicing this lifestyle, at that particular point of time, does not mean it was necessarily ideal nor to be a permanent practice (i.e. forsaking property as a lifestyle; obviously I’m not saying we shouldn’t help others who’re in need in the general sense). It’s a generally acknowledged by most theologians that the Book of Acts documents a transitional period from the Old Testament Church (Acts 7:38) to the New Testament church (Heb. 8:13; Heb. 10:1; Gal. 4:21-27; Heb. 12:22-24). Part of this transition required the mobilization of the early disciples, to get the gospel to the ends of earth as speedily as possible, since incurring marked persecutions by the both Rome and the Sanhedrin (Acts 1:8; Lk. 10:1; Mt. 28:19-20; 10:5-18, 23; Acts 18:6; and which Journeys the rest of the book of Acts documents). Given this was the case, one could not be busy working a trade to provide for himself. Additionally, needing to be mobile, what good would having a bunch of property to worry about do? So, while cheerful selfless giving—out of one’s own freewill—to those who’re in need, is no doubt God’s ideal; history has proven over and over again, that when governments capitalize on this ideal as a pretense, it ultimately only ever enriches those who’re already in power, and beats those who were already struggling further into the ground; not to mention the bloodshed and repression.

Now, getting back to Bolshevism, the main reason for the Bolshevik revolution ultimately goes back to the Catholic Church’s “Great Schism“ (The Roman Catholic church vs. The Orthodox Church of Constantinople). Thus, not only did the Jesuits have to regain control of the Russian Orthodox church, but also reestablish their political footing in Russia, having been expelled by Czar Alexander I, in 1820. According to the Cardinal and Jesuit Priest Augustin Bea, “In our long and careful preparation for the Russian revolution, Jesuits worked closely with Marx, Engles, Trotsky, Lenin, and Stalin..we believed that soon our enemy would be destroyed...and communism would rise up as a new strong daughter of the Vatican…At the proper time they were to destroy the protector of the hated Orthodox Church, the Czar of Russia! It was for revenge!” (As Relayed by the Ex-Bishop and Jesuit Priest, Alberto Rivera in The Godfathers, 1982, Pgs. 10, 12). And that the campaign to reclaim the formerly staunch Orthodox Russia was successful, is evidenced by Russia’s Adoption of the Pope’s Gregorian Calendar just a couple months after the Bolshevik Revolution, and the readmission of the Jesuits into Russia in 1922. From James Zatko’s Descent into Darkness (1965) we read:

“The Orthodox Archbishop John of Latvia felt that the Soviet government, having failed to destroy the influence of the Orthodox Church, would now strike a new blow against that church by an agreement with the Vatican. The introduction of Roman Catholicism into Russia, he declared, would uproot the last mainstay of the old regime. In the communist strategy Catholic propaganda was to cause the whole Orthodox structure to crumble….The instruments of this new alliance between the Soviets and the Vatican were to be the Jesuits, described as the hereditary enemies of the Orthodox Church. Reportedly, there were, and had been for a considerable time, large numbers of representatives of the Jesuit order in Moscow, including Bishop Ropp. The Pope, who is said to have left the Jesuit order before being elected pope, acted entirely on the instructions of Count Ledochowski, the superior general of the Jesuit order! According to the same report, the Vatican felt it could bring the Russian church under papal domination only if Tikhon [Bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church] were eliminated, a condition which the Bolsheviks though had now been fulfilled. The Jesuits and the Vatican, on their part, promised that after a conclusion of a concordat, they would do all in their power to pressure on the governments of Italy, France, and Belgium to hasten their recognition of the Soviet government…The most violent reaction came from the Russian emigres, who apparently felt that the Vatican was planning to exploit the difficulties of the Orthodox Church in order to benefit the Catholic church….Moving to implement the papal policy toward Russia, Pius XI, in an apostolic letter of July 10, 1922, approached all the patriarchs, primates, archbishops, and bishops of the Catholic world with a request for aid…No time was lost in organizing the mission. Father Edmund Walsh, a Jesuit and scholar was placed at the head of the mission…There were thirteen priests on the commission. It established five centers of operation…“ (Pgs. 111-114)

In the final analysis, the production of communism achieved several important ends for Rome. Not only did it deal a mortal blow to the elements of the Russian religio-political spheres that had been hostile for so long to her quest for world domination, it also, by using certain up front Jews, was able to eternally scapegoat them as the fount of all world disorder. Then, the persecution of the Jews by the Nazis as the “authors” of Communism that followed, ultimately resulted in their fleeing en masse to Israel, which it turns out, was part of an ancient Jesuit scheme all along. As relayed in the author, historian, and decorated Commander of the Canadian Royal Navy, William Guy Carr’s Pawns in the Game (Pgs. XV-XVI), somewhere between 1859-1871, Albert Pike wrote a letter to Giuseppe Mazzini, describing the steps necessary in order to complete the world revolution (often referred to by Masons as, “the Great Work“), outlining a blueprint for three world wars. Pike was an American jurist, confederate general, chief judicial officer of the Klu Klux Klan, 33rd degree Sovereign Grand Commander of the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite of Freemasony, and author of the book Morals and Dogma (1871; often referred to as “the Bible of Freemasonry”). Mazzinni, a politician, journalist, leader of the Italian revolutionary movement, and Grand Master of the Masonic Grand Orient of Italy (and both men Jesuit Coadjutors; Pike; Mazzini). Carr had learned about the letter through the Roman Catholic Jesuit Pontifical Gregorian University educated Cardinal and Archbishop, José María Caro Rodríguez. Evidently, it was in the British Museum in 1925.

The design of the second world war outlined therein, was that it should result in, “…political Zionism be[ing] strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine“. This would indeed take place only three years after the war, when Israel was reestablished as a nation in 1948. The one to sign Israel’s declaration of “independence”, in representation of the Jewish people, was David Ben-Gurion, a member of the Freemasonic B’nai B’rith and recipient of their Presidential Gold Medal Award (according to the Grove Masonic Lodge’s website, the prime minister of Israel just before the present one, Benjamin Netanyahu, is also a Freemason.). As shall be demonstrated with several quotes in Chapter 14 (including from accepted Masonic authorities), it was the Jesuits who ultimately created and control Freemasonry. No wonder then we should find that that the Nazi lieutenant-general and intelligence officer Reinhard Gehlen “was instrumental in the formation and structure of Mossad“.

The next exhibit we shall consider is the national flag of Israel, which features the very un-jewish, ancient, pagan, fertility and witchcraft symbol known as the hexagram (now ironically now called “the star of David”). This symbol (which King David would have abhorred), can be found all over the much more ancient Roman Catholic temples, all over the world. Examples include: St. Patrick’s Cathedral (the most powerful Catholic enclave in the world, second only to Vatican City itself), the Church of Saint Nicholas in Valencia, the cathedral of Basel, Switzerland, the Santa Croce church of Florence Italy, the Abbey of Alet Les-Bains in France, inside the Sheffield Cathedral of London, the former roman catholic Lincoln cathedral in England, the Cathedral of Mazatlan, Mexico, etc. It turns out, this symbol also gets featured on the very mitres of Popes. And so since curses in witchcraft are also known as a “hex” (due to this symbol which generally accompanies the spells), should it be any surprise that the Papacy would choose it as the chief representative symbol over their modern state Israel, created for the Jews, who we proved earlier in this chapter to be the subject of official Papal policy for persecution for centuries?

In terms of the big picture of things, the real reason the creation of a modern “Jewish” state of Israel was so incredibly important outcome for Rome was in order to simulate the apparent fulfillment of a form of Eschatology (the interpretation of Bible Prophecy) created by the Jesuits Bellarmine and Ribera, known as Dispensational Futurism. Instead of the Pope’s being the Antichrist, as the reformers taught, Futurism looked to to a “future” antichrist who has to sit in a literal re-built temple in Jerusalem (and which thus requires the Jews to be back in the land), rather than an Antichrist who sets himself up in the church, which is how the Apostle Paul himself employs and interprets the terms (2 Thessalonians 2:3-4; 1 Corinthians 3:16-17; Hebrews 12:22-24, etc). By exonerating the Papacy, this eschatology effectively delegitimized the separation of the Reformers from Rome, thus effectively destroying protestantism. And to illustrate the effectiveness of this, if you walk into any “Protestant” church in your local neighborhood, you will no longer hear Rome being preached against. Every single mainstream protestant denomination now teaches this jesuit eschatology, and are now looking for a rebuilt temple to “mark the appearance of Antichrist”.

And we don’t even need to conjecture, for it’s no secret that there have been several joint agreements between Israel and the Vatican. According to the Catholic University Law Review, in 1904, “Theodore Herzl, the founder of political Zionism, met with Pope Pius X to ask for his support for the Zionist enterprise”, though spurning the request, the pope did indicate right to the land, stating, “The ground of Jerusalem, if it were not always sacred, has been sanctified by the life of Jesus Christ.” Subsequently “Comprehensive Agreement Between the Holy See and the State of Palestine“, and also the “Fundamental Agreement Between the Holy See and the State of Israel“) which, for instance, granted “Custody of the Holy Land” to the catholic “the Order of Friars Minor”. And since then we’ve seen headlines, such as this one from the Jerusalem Post, reading, “[President Shimon] Peres wants to yield sites to Vatican“.

According to Joel Bainerman (a former Journalist for The Israel Economist and The Jerusalem Post), “On the 10th of September, just three days before the signing of the Oslo Accords Washington, the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that then Foreign Minister Shimon Peres concluded a secret deal with the Vatican to hand over sovereignty of Jerusalem’s Old City to the Vatican. the agreement and it was included in the secret clauses of the Declaration Of Principles signed on September 13th, 1993 in Washington, DC. In the same week that Israeli Foreign Minister and chief Oslo architect Shimon Peres signed the Declaration of Principles with Yasser Arafat in Washington, the Israel-Vatican commission held a special meeting in Israel. Under the Vatican agreement the Israelis would give over control the Old City to the Vatican before the year 2000. The plan also calls for Jerusalem to become the second Vatican of the world with all three major religions represented but under the authority of the Vatican. Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel but the Old City will be administered by the Vatican”.

And just how the ancient prophecies of the Bible itself establishes that this would indeed be the order of things, shall be demonstrated in the next chapter. As for the intended final outcome of this world revolution to be brought about through Three World Wars, according to Pike, it is as follows:

“We shall unleash the Nihilists and Atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will be from that moment without compass (direction), anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view, a manifestation which will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and ex terminated at the same time.”

One of the other extremely favorable outcomes of Communism for Rome, was that it allowed her to present herself as the world’s savior from “atheistic” communism. This has been a brilliant strategy since, in light of the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto (or the 45 goals of Communism as laid out by W. Cleon Skousen in his The Naked Communist (1972), Pgs. 259-262), it becomes undeniable to any thinking person that the Communist tenants are being implemented, and that they are in fact destructive. In fact, former US President Donald J. Trump most recently sought to prop her up as such, when on August 23, 2020, he tweeted, “Happy Sunday! We want GOD!”, with an attached a video of a 2017 speech of his given at Krasinski Square, Warsaw, Poland. In this speech, he represented Pope John II as dealing the death knell to communism, stating:

“Through four decades of communist rule, Poland and the other captive nations of Europe endured a brutal campaign to demolish freedom, your faith, your laws, your history, your identity — indeed the very essence of your culture and your humanity..And when the day came on June 2nd, 1979, and one million Poles gathered around Victory Square for their very first mass with their Polish Pope, that day, every communist in Warsaw must have known that their oppressive system would soon come crashing down. They must have known it at the exact moment during Pope John Paul II’s sermon when a million Polish men, women, and children suddenly raised their voices in a single prayer.…we can still hear those voices that echo through history. Their message is as true today as ever. The people of Poland, the people of America, and the people of Europe still cry out “We want God.”…Together, with Pope John Paul II, the Poles reasserted their identity as a nation devoted to God. And with that powerful declaration of who you are, you came to understand what to do and how to live. You stood in solidarity against oppression, against a lawless secret police, against a cruel and wicked system that impoverished your cities and your souls. And you won…”

In fact, one of the things that Communism and Fascism have in common is the persecution of the Jews. In Communist Russia the persecutions were known as Pogroms. And like the Ghettos of Nazi Germany, prior to the Revolution, all the Jews in Russia were driven into a segregated portion of land known as the Pale of Settlement. At the end of the day, there are actually very little differences between Communism and Fascism. Both are tyrannical; both are dictatorial; both are socialistic; both are collectivist; both pretend to be nationalistic; both are militaristic; both are based on the evolutionary theory (i.e. Social Darwinism); both imprison, torture, and kill in genocidal numbers (even and especially of their own people); both aim for world domination; both refer to members of their respective parties as “comrade”; and as has been demonstrated, both ultimately originate from Rome. And thus it must be ultimately concluded that both communism and Fascism are nothing more than modern manifestations of the inquisitions of old, veiled behind the mask of a political movements. To quote my fellow researcher, enGoodz, “Communism is the ideology, Fascism is how it’s enforced”.

After all, it was the threat of Communism, that led Germans to embrace the Nazi movement. And then what happened after the third reich fell? It ultimately gave way to the communist “German Democratic Republic“, which finally culminated in Pope John Paul II stepping in to “save” Western Civilization from “communism” (we’ll elaborate on this momentarily), and now the whole world has become Fascist in response to Covid. So at the end of the day, it’s just using different names, faces, and nomenclature, in order to get us so busy chasing our tails in circles, that we don’t even know which way is up. As Alberto Rivera stated: “Rome has cleverly gotten those who are suspicious of a worldwide conspiracy going in all different directions. It’s a tremendous smoke screen to keep the attention away from the Vatican. This is why so many books have been published exposing communism, the Trilateral Commission, The C.F.R. the Rockefeller empire, Zionism, the Illuminati, Opus Dei, the Club of Rome, etc. The tragic part is that most of the writers and their followers are blind to the fact that Rome has created most of these organizations as well as the organizations fighting them. It’s a big game.“ (The Godfathers, 1982, Pg. 16).

Chapter 9, A Jewish Controlled Papacy? The Jesuit “Learned Elders of Zion” and their Protocols

Now, before getting back to current events, we need to address a couple more issues as it relates to the Jews, and their role in all of this. We’ve already mentioned Loyola’s Basque Heredity in Chapter 3, but there’s an increasing number of misguided individuals who maintain that he was supposedly a “crypto Jew”, and that the Jesuits are in actuality just a bunch of Jews, who’ve taken over the Vatican. Aside from there being no genealogies indicating as much (nor any other contemporary sources by which one could arrive at such a conclusion), there’s actually evidence this theory was created by the Jesuits themselves.

Robert Maryks, a Professor and Associate Director of History, at Jesuit Boston College, wrote a book in 2009 titled, The Jesuit Order as a Synagogue of Jews, which “explains how Christians with Jewish ancestry [had] a leading role in the foundation and development of the Society of Jesus”. Now obviously if the “Jesuits as Crypto Jews” theory was true, such a move by the Jesuits would be absolutely self-defeating. But were it inherently untrue, such a move can only be considered a strategy of military genius. For it ultimately ultimately exonerates the order (and the Papacy), and redirects all rage that may result from evidences coming out exposing and condemning them, back on the their mortal enemies, the Jews. For although it’s true that there have been a couple of notable Jesuits who were Jews (Diego Laynez, for example), the constitutions of the Order actually forbid it:

“The Jesuit Order has its “Aryan paragraph” corresponding exactly to that of Hitlerism. Its Constitutions contain six impediments against reception into the Order, the first of which is Jewish descent up to the fourth generation. If Jewish descent is discovered after a candidate’s admission, it prevents his “radiation.” This Aryan paragraph first appeared in the statutes of the Order in 1593, was confirmed in 1608 and is to be found in the latest official edition published in Florence in 1893. General councils of the order have many times proclaimed that Jewish descent must be considered as “an impurity, scandal, dishonor and infamy.” Suarez, noted Jesuit theologican, also states that Jewish descent is an impurity of such indelible character that it is sufficient to prevent admission into the Order.” (Lehman, Pg. 25).

Incidentally, most people making such claims also claim Holocaust didn’t happen (believe it or not; even in spite of the innumerable images, videos, soldier testimonies, sworn affidavits, etc). These people are also generally of the opinion Hitler and the Nazis were the “good guys” trying to stave off “Jewish” Bolshevism (i.e. Communism). Attesting to the effectiveness of Jesuit propaganda, this has actually become the predominant view in most “Conspiracy Theory” communities, which is why I feel the need to address it. Needless to say, this movement also can be proven to have originated with the Jesuits. As Alberto Rivera said in 1982, “The Jesuits always prepared for reversals, had set up the following precautionary measures…Make everybody believe the Vatican had nothing to do with the war [i.e. World War II], and in time convince the world the Holocaust never happened…” (The Godfathers by Chick Publications, Pg. 24). As documented in Holocaust Denial as an International Movement (2009) by Stephen Atkins, one of the early propagators of this movement in America was Austin J. App, (naturally, himself an anti-semite), who was educated at Roman Catholic St. Francis Seminary and The Catholic University of America, and who taught at Jesuit University of Scranton (Pgs. 153-155).

The reason the Jews are generally blamed for Bolshevism, is because in 1903, a document was published outlining a “Jewish” plot for world domination, titled the “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion“. That this was nothing more than a forgery by the Jesuits, in order to scapegoat the Jews, shall now be demonstrated. But first, it must be noted that this document is only a forgery inasmuch as it misattributes its authorship. In regards to the machinations and modes of conquest laid out therein (which are fairly detailed), there can be no doubt that it is in fact an authentic blueprint. Outlining many matters which we’ve already covered and established in this book, from gaining control of the press, to the control of education, the re-writing of history, the control of banks, the selection of presidents, the impoverishing and enslaving the masses, the promulgation of demoralizing materials, the attack on traditional Christian values, etc. this document has led the preponderance of individuals who’ve become aware that there’s some sort of design afoot, to see a communist threat (hatched by “Jews”), rather than seeing the Big picture.

But that it was not in actuality written by those to whom it is attributed, is evidenced first and foremost, by the fact that nobody drafting up a document containing a plot for world domination, would incriminate themselves, by referring to themselves by name, throughout the document’s it’s entirety (“What I am about to set forth, then, is our system from the two points of view, that of ourselves and that of the GOYIM…To us Jews…JEWS WILL BE SAFE …to our brother Jews…The peoples of the GOYIM are bemused…The GOYIM are a flock of sheep”, Pgs. 12, 14, 16, 18, 24, 29), etc. Also when compared side-by-side with the aforementioned Syllabus of Errors of Pope Pius IX (which preceded The Protocols by nearly half a century), it’s evident that they are ultimately in perfect harmony, both in those things which they condemn, as well as in those things for which they aspire. Furthermore, not only do The Protocols call for a “REAL POPE OF THE UNIVERSE, THE PATRIARCH OF THE INTERNATIONAL CHURCH” (Pg. 40), the Jesuits were so brazen as to literally praise themselves as the true masterminds in the Protocols, “In this respect the Jesuits alone might have compared with us, but we have contrived to discredit them in the eyes of the unthinking mob as an overt organization , while we ourselves all the while have kept our secret organization in the shade“ (Pg. 20). When we break this down, it really couldn’t be anymore obvious. Not only do they authors of the Protocols equate the Jesuits with themselves in terms of brilliance, they forthrightly state that they’ve sought to discredit the notion of the jesuits being a covert organization in the mind of the masses, by making them out to be merely an “overt organization”. In other words, the implication is that the Jesuits are a covert organization, that the authors of the protocols didn’t want the masses to realize that, and they themselves have remained “in the shade”. In other words the authors are admitting to be that covert organization, and therefore, by implication of their own statements, Jesuits. Another evidence of Jesuit authorship lies in the parallels between their oath and the methods laid out in the Protocols. Point 19 of Protocol 10 outlines the use of “the inoculation of diseases”, in order to get the nations to finally embrace the complete sovereignty of the conspirators. The equivalent of this as it appears in the much older Jesuit Oath, as the “poisonous cup“. In fact, the Jesuit Motto, also managed to find itself in the Protocols, “The result justifies the means…This evil is the one and only means to attain the end, the good” (Pgs. 13, 14).

Deferring again to the ex-Catholic priest Leo Lehman, the Protocols were in actual fact nothing more than a re-hashing and a facelift given to a similar papal forgery dating back to the the 17th century, known as The Secrets of the Elders of Bourg-Fontaine, which in the same manner scapegoated the Jansenists (a liberal Roman Catholic Movement, who rejected the absolute power of the Pope), in order to achieve their overthrow (see Pgs. 20-21). And as it regards seeking to determine the specific Jesuit author of the Protocols, evidence seems to point to either Adam Weishaupt (see Federal Reserve Conspiracy & Rockefellers by Emanuel M. Josephson, 1968, Pg 72; and Mystery Babylon Series by William Cooper, 1993, Pg. 138) or Augustin “Abbé” (or “Abbot”) Barruel (see Warrant for Genocide by Norman Cohn, 1967, Pgs. 25-31). And specifically tying The Protocols to the Coronahoax, as relayed in the article, FBI apologizes for lack of ‘context’ after tweeting link to anti-Semitic document, on August 19th, 2020, the FBI randomly tweeted a link to a copy of the Protocols from their vault, before quickly deleting the tweet, which they said was posted “by an automated system”. Perhaps another instance of “blown cover as cover”, to rehash in the minds of the masses an ancient “Jewish Conspiracy” before cranking up the temperature of the Coronahoax? After all, the FBI also has a rich Catholic history. For instance, their first director, J. Edgar Hoover, was awarded honorary degrees from Jesuit Georgetown, Jesuit Marquette, and also Loyola University Chicago’s meritorious “Sword of Loyola”.

In fact there was a book written in 2009 titled The FBI and the Catholic Church, which “looks not only at the shared values and interests of the two institutions, but also at the personal relationships between Hoover and his agents and some of the most influential Catholic prelates of the time”. And this relationship between the two institutions of course continues to the present, for instance, in 2002, “The highest-ranking woman in the FBI [third in command] was named yesterday to head a new office for child protection in the Roman Catholic Church”. Or similarly, in 2014, Catholic Charities received the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. In 2016, when the then FBI Director, James Comey (Raised Catholic Raised), spoke at Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law (run by the Knights of Columbus), in honor of the Jesuit Educated 6th dean of the university, Brendan Francis Brown, he “concluded the event by explaining that the themes throughout his leadership and career have been guided by faith”.

Additional evidence disproving a supposed Jewish conspiracy can be found in the Bible itself. If we look at Holy Scripture, we find that the Jews, when rejecting their Messiah, proclaimed, “We have no king but Caesar…” (Jn. 19:15; of whom the Popes are the Successors). That this would be the order of things until the end of time, is not only apparent from statements made by Christ Himself (Luke 21:24), but also from Daniel’s prophecies delineating the World Kingdoms which would succeed one another, culminating in the return of Christ (Daniel lived about 1,500 years before Christ, mind you). Long story short, the bible names these kingdoms by name (and they are in perfect accord with the secular accounts of history). The fourth and final kingdom is identified in the Gospels as the Roman Empire, which prophecy indicated would transmute into its present Papal form (see Bible Readings for the Home by Pacific Press Publishing Association, 1949, Pgs. 199-203; 209-219). So rather than describing a Jewish world empire, Bible prophecy describes the final world empire as gentile, specifically Roman, and which you see is harmony with the overwhelming evidence documented in this book.

The Jews having rejected their Messiah (their prospective King, Mt. 2:2), actually renders any notion of Jewish Hegemony an impossibility. Especially as it put them under the following judgements of God, “But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God [which, by specifically rejecting Messiah, they did not, Acts 3:20, 22]…The stranger [i.e. the gentile] that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail…Therefore shalt thou serve thine enemies which the Lord shall send against thee [I trust we’ve sufficiently demonstrated who the chief enemy of the Jews is], in hunger, and in thirst, and in nakedness, and in want of all things: and he shall put a yoke of iron upon thy neck [remember Paul IV’s Cum Nimis Absurdum, which calls for their slavery?], until he have destroyed thee [like the Jesuit Modeled Nazis tried to do, and which movement is gaining traction yet again?]…And the Lord shall scatter thee among all people, from the one end of the earth even unto the other [which obviously God has; Jews may be found in every nation, and for which reason the plant Tradescantia Zebrina, is more commonly known as “Wandering Jew”, because they just pop up all over if you have them planted in your garden]; and there thou shalt serve other gods, which neither thou nor thy fathers have known [orthodox Judaism, like Catholicism, rather than being based on the Scriptures, is based largely on tradition and “church” fathers, whose teachings are ultimately rooted in paganism]…“ (Deuteronomy 28:15, 43-44, 48, 64).

And as it regards the verse dealing with borrowing and lending, in spite of the popular association of Jews with banking, it’s a well established fact that it was the Knights Templars who “invented banking”. Even the 1916 Jewish Encyclopedia refers to the the Rothschilds (a well known Jewish Banking family), as the “guardians of the papal treasure”. After all, Rothschild literally means “Red Shield”, and it was red shields which roman soldiers used to hide behind).

And so, in the final analysis, with everything we covered between these last two chapters, there really can be no doubt concerning the true order of things (at least for the honest and thorough researcher), and once again we find ourselves confronted with yet another instance of current events proving the reliability of the Bible

Chapter 10, “The Great Reset”: Communism Meets Fascism for the Digital Dark Ages

Having established the relationship of communism and fascism, let’s get back to current events. Right now, in communist China, the state of things are as follows: Home churches being closed, pastors jailed, the Bible re-written, and Church buildings are being demolished by the government mid-service. According to The Wall Street Journal, it’s literally the epitome of a totalitarian police state, “Total Surveillance”. According to NBC News, under this communist system, everything is tracked; paid spies are everywhere, and if you misbehave, you may be mandated to do unpaid community service work; be banned from travel; unable to get a job, unable to educate your children; or worse yet be put in prison for “re-education” (BBC; kind of like the Papacy did to the primitive Christians; see History of the Waldenses by J.A.Wylie, 1889, Pg. 52; and recall also our quote from A Short History of the Italian Waldenses in Chapter 8). According to another report, there are “500 concentration camps”, where “the most primitive methods of torture” are being carried out; including everything from “electrocution equipment to batons, stun guns and a hideous seat studded with sharp nails”. They’re also harvesting prisoner’s organs, while they’re still alive, in order to sell them (according to one California R.N. of 24 years, they’re now targeting people on the Organ Donor’s Registry, in the U.S. hospitals too, using the Remdesivir protocol). Footage has been leaked of one of these concentration camps, to which are being rounded up, among others, millions of ethnic-minority muslims, in what’s been declared a genocide (Sky News). In this BBC report Nury Turkel of the Uyghur Human Rights Project, states “it looks like a Nazi play book to me“. Over 1 million people have already been imprisoned for thought-crimes. China also forces its citizens to participate in a “Social Credit System”, as a means of maintaining state-regulated societal ‘norms’, where one’s liberties and privileges are based on things such as: their personal reputation; the reputation of their family and friends; their political views, religious views, or otherwise expressed opinions, etc. And so, naturally, early on in the Plandemic, China connected their social credit system to a coronavirus “Track and Trace” testing and monitoring program (according Maya Wang, Senior China Researcher of the Asia Division of Human Rights Watch, vaccination status is also now part of the Social Credit System). And as it turns out, a Wall Street Journal article was published just a month before Covid, indicating such a system would be likely coming to the U.S. (and according to this article, such a system has been under development by Silicon Valley, and in place since 2014). And evidently the U.K., planned on Digital Vaccine passports since at least December of 2020. Forbes published an article in February of 2021 indicating that worldwide vaccine passports were “inevitable”. The Associated Press also put out an article, right in April of 2020 indicating this was the directions things were going, “Would you give up health or location data to return to work?“.

In fact, do some searching online, and try to figure out why the word “coronavirus” is now being abbreviated “covid”, and you will find there is no explanation available. And so, since we know this was all a design (years possibly centuries in the making), could it in fact be an acronym for Certificate Of Vaccination Identification (commonly abbreviated I.D.)? Well, since we’ve already documented that in the section on predictive programming, that this was evidently part of the agenda all along; and since that’s in fact what’s already being rolled out in many countries, including in the U.S., it certainly cannot be considered a stretch. And It turns out, “The World’s First Covid Passport Technology“, called “CommonPass”, a QR code, “Global interoperable framework”, “for the common good“, was brought to us by the usual papal puppets: The World Economic Forum, and the Rockefeller Foundation (establishers of the Commons Project). And unfortunately it’s at this point we find more connections back to the Nazis. New York State’s vaccination passport for instance, the ‘Excelsior Pass’, was created by IBM, who just so happen to have been involved in the operating of the concentration camps of Nazi Germany (and who also just so happen to admit having a “deep” connections with the Jesuits on their own website). The company Entrust, with whom in June of 2021 the UK government struck a £250,000 contract with for Covid vaccine passports, and who’s “already helped roll out national ID systems in Albania, Ghana and Malaysia”, is owned by the Quandt family Dynasty, who, “owe their wealth directly to their support of the Nazi regime and the bloody exploitation in the concentration camps“ (there was a documentary made about them in 2008 titled, The Silence of the Quandts).

While China was, no doubt, chosen as the location where the Coronahoax was to have supposedly originated because of its association with communism, there’s yet another fundamental correlation. It just so happens that China (specifically Wuhan, the supposed epicenter of Covid), was where the first 5G towers were installed. In his 2017 book, Invisible Rainbow, the mathematician and Author, Arthur Firstenberg, not only shows how the introduction of new radiation technology often results in flu-like symptoms (Pg. 369, etc.), but furthermore, specifically demonstrates that “pandemics”, such as the 1918 “Spanish Flu”, ultimately had to be the byproduct of the roll out of the new electromagnetic technologies of that time (Pgs. 102-103, etc.). Also, at the onset of Covid, several scientists published a co-authored Medical Paper on PubMed.gov directly linking Covid-19 to 5G, titled, “5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells”, which was removed within 10 days of its publication. There have also been linemen who install these things, that have come out asserting that these 5G towers are in fact, Chinese made, disease-causing, weapons/surveillance systems. One former cell phone company boss has explained that 5G is causing cell poisoning, resulting in radiation sickness, but that’s instead being labeled as Covid-19, and which he calls the biggest cover-up in history.

So we must not simply dismiss outright the notion that 5G could be playing a significant role in people getting sick in masse. Especially with reports such as this one out of India, maintaining that 32 people dropped dead in a single village, over a 20 day period, following the installation of 5G technology (and that nobody was dying of Covid). In fact, it’s been found that Covid-19 “outbreak” maps correspond to areas where the highest concentration of 5G towers are (Source #2). And how can such electromagnetic technology not have an effect on our bodies, when we’re breathing in air filled with Aluminum, and other heavy metals nanoparticles, which are raining down on us from the chemtrails (again refer to previously cited documentary). Evidently birds perceive that they’re giving off something harmful, since a group of pigeons was filmed trying to pull apart the 5G masts of a tower in the UK. And as it turns out, in another strange “coincidence”, “Cov. 19″ is literally imprinted on the computer chips inside the 5G masts. Also, it just so happens that the electrical discharge given off by radio transmitters is called “Corona Discharge“ (you literally can’t make this stuff up, eh?). And so, with all of this evidence, one is ultimately then confronted with the possibility that the Christmas Day AT&T terrorist attack of 2020, by a supposed, “anti-5G Conspiracy Theorist”, may have in actual fact been some sort of a counter-intelligence operation, in order to character asassinate in the mind of the masses, those uncovering such critical elements to unravelling the the whole Coronahoax, as “potential terrorists” (which libels are indeed being promulgated in other ways, to be demonstrated shortly). The demonization of those thus countering global propaganda as “conspiracy theorists” is no doubt a very real conspiracy. In an article titled #ThinkBeforeSharing – Stop the spread of conspiracy theories, the United Nations wrote, “The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a worrying rise in disinformation and conspiracy theories. Conspiracy theories can be dangerous: they often target and discriminate against vulnerable groups, ignore scientific evidence and polarize society with serious consequences. This needs to stop…Conspiracy theories cause real harm to people, to their health, and also to their physical safety. They amplify and legitimize misconceptions about the pandemic, and reinforce stereotypes which can fuel violence and violent extremist ideologies”. We’ll touch on this trend again momentarily.

And what did the citizens of China, the supposed ground zero, have to say about Covid? When a top Chinese official charged with “taking care of quarantined residents” was being walked through a park between apartment buildings in Wuhan for a photo shoot, many of the residents could be heard yelling, “all of this is fake!…Fake! Fake! Everything is fake!”. And what did the Chinese Communist Police to keep them safe from the Coronahoax? Well of course, as any “reasonable” officers sworn to “protect and serve” would do, they were busy welding people in homes; or if they were out and about, beating and forcefully detaining them (00:15-04:25); at least some of who wound up in quarantine prisons built underneath highway bridges. The police were also destroying perfectly good food (and ordering farmers to do so), because supposedly it was tainted with Covid (there were other videos I had documented that have since been censored, such as this one, and this one; I guess no surprise since YouTube got caught censoring comments critical of the Chinese Communist Party). Could this be a repition of the manufactured famines of the communist Soviet Union? And this phenomenon of ordering farmers to destroy their crops as has also been happening in the US, as the YouTuber Ice Age Farmer has extensively documented the particulars of. The New York Times reported in April 2020 that “millions of pounds” of fresh goods were destroyed (now ask yourself if that sounds logical with forced closures and worker shortages, or if that’s just another proof of a very real conspiracy). And according to news reports from September 2021, these food shortages are permanent.

The UK epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson (the man who’s computer models influenced the lockdowns across the world, including in the US, France, and Germany), has admitted that the idea of locking everything down in response to a virus, is not a prospective solution that ever would have even been considered in the Western World prior to Covid, but was in actual fact inspired by Communist China’s response to Covid. Then, in another parallel to Nazi Germany, the crematoriums in China were running, “almost round the clock“, “at least 100 bodies a day”. According to another report, to such an extant in fact, that the rain was falling down black, in Japan. And we have at least one eyewitness report that they were burning people alive. So no wonder videos were emerging out of Wuhan, where entire city blocks could be heard screaming at night. It was eventually reported that “21 Million Phone Numbers Disappeared” after the initial covid lockdowns. According to an eyewitness in the United Kingdom, the authorities rounded up a homeless person from their building under the pretense of having “died” from Covid-19. Footage even emerged from China of people being burned alive inside their homes. So, since as we documented, it’s never even been scientifically proven there’s truly a viral pandemic, we must ultimately conclude these people being burned alive, just like in Nazi Germany, were in actual fact enemies of the state, either on social, class, philosophical, religious, or racial grounds.

And since the lockdowns here in the U.S. were ultimately based on Communist China’s policies, it would seem to follow, that evidently these type of Nazi-esque atrocities taking place in Communist China will ultimately be coming to the U.S. as well. According to United States Army veteran and an FBI informant Larry Grathwohl, after having infiltrated the communist movement in the U.S, he discovered there was a plan to kill and place in “re-education camps” approximately 25 million Americans. And now, subsequent to Covid, you have for instance, the attorney for PBS caught on video saying he wanted children of Trump supporters taken away from their parents and put into reeducation camps; Schools in Florida “reeducating” and punishing students who don’t want to wear masks. In France, children as young as “3- to 5-year-olds” returning to Post-Coivd 19 schools, to find, “a system of surveillance and denunciation is already in place that openly encourage school personnel to trace “sectarian deviance” (that means religious fundamentalists, ¶7) or “talk of conspiracy theories regarding the COVID-19 crisis and its management by public authorities”. In England, one police department put out a tweet indicating people should call the police if someone is espousing “conspiracy theories” (evidently people don’t recall from the murder of Julius Caesar, to Napoleon pronouncing himself Emperor, to Adolph Hitler’s Aspirations for World Domination, history is one big “conspiracy fact”, after another). And so no surprise we should find preparations such as: the establishment of FEMA detention centers across the U.S. (3,768 according to this source; 800 according to a more recent source; 30 have been documented to exist in Canada). The plans to round up in these facilities those deemed “subversive or a threat to civil order” (that would include those deemed a threat to new world order then, I presume?) were confirmed to exist, not only in the Rex 84 Exercise disclosures, but also by the Texas Congressman Henry B. Gonzales (several of these camps have been photographed; and videos have come out of facilities being built in recent months from Australia, England, etc.).

On April 23, 1984, The Spotlight reported: “Mass detention facilities—otherwise known as concentration camps—are being set up at a number of major US military installations on the secret orders of President Ronald Reagan…on April 5 the White House issued a highly classified National Security Division Directive (NSDD) which sets forth urgent instructions for the “activation” of 10 huge prison camps at key defense commands located across the nation…under the secret provisions of ‘REX 84’ there will be also broad arrests of security suspects, who can be held in these centers, under this emergency order, whether they’re US citizens or not”.

And FEMA already has the church leaders organized into a “Clergy Response Team”, ready to heard their sheep into them. But they’re not the only organizations that’ve been trained to sell out their people for the New World Order. Police officers and military have been being trained to fire upon civilians using what are known as, “No Hesitation” targets. Back when Obama was in office, he fired military commanders who indicated they would not be willing fire on American Citizens. The U.S. government has been busy stocking up of some $158 millions worth of ammunition (including “$426,268” worth of hollow-point ammunition; illegal to use in international warfare, in accordance with the Hague Convention, so evidently for use by law enforcement against our own citizens). And what’s strangest of all is that they’ve been making these purchases through seemingly innocuous, non-military/law enforcement government agencies, such as The National Weather Service, The Department of Education, and The united states postal service. And of course we’d be remiss did we not mention that for years the CDC has had thousands of multi-person disposable coffins stacked up in a field inMadison, GA . Since the Coronahoax began, hundreds of thousands of Cadaver Bags were documented being shipped out of Atlanta. Considering all these elements, and looking at the big picture, there seems to be only one place this can all be headed.

And just who exactly would be rounded up, if things do indeed go the way that they appear to be going? Well, if we use history as the most likely blueprint (which I believe we’ve established good enough cause for doing) in the USSR and in Nazi Germany, It was essentially one of about five different categories: 1) the intelligentsia (i.e. anyone who was educated, and/or capable critical thinking); 2) the religious people (or anyone else with a moral compass); 3) political enemies (this would a include people of money, power, or influence in general not totally on board with the program); 4) the “useless eaters” (the handicapped, or who were otherwise deemed a burden on society); 5) Everyone else. As Solzhenitsyn documents throughout his Gulag Archipelago, they would literally arrest people just to meet state-mandated quotas:

“For several decades political arrests were distinguished in our country precisely by the fact that people were arrested who were guilty of nothing and were therefore unprepared to put up any resistance whatsoever…By and large, the Organs had no profound reasons for their choice of whom to arrest and whom not to arrest. They merely had over-all assignments, quotas for a specific number of arrests. These quotas might be filled on an orderly basis or wholly arbitrarily…The composition of the hordes who were arrested in that powerful wave and lugged off, half-dead, to the Archipelago was of such fantastic diversity that anyone who wants to deduce the rationale for it scientifically, will rack his brain for a long time for the answer. (To the contemporaries of the purge it was still more incomprehensible.) The real law underlying the arrests of those years was the assignment of quotas, the norms set, the planned allocations. Every city, every district, every military unit was assigned a specific quota of arrests to be carried out by a stipulated time. From then on everything else depended on the ingenuity of the Security operations personnel…Arrests rolled through the streets and apartment houses like an epidemic. Just as people transmit an epidemic infection from one to another without knowing it, by such innocent means as a handshake, a breath, handing someone something, so, too, they had passed on the infection of inevitable arrest…for if you are destined to confess tomorrow that you organized an underground group to poison the city’s water supply, and if today I shake hands with you on the street, that means I, too, am doomed…Among our many lost values there is one more: the high worth of those people…before us. They saw too much to settle on any one thing. They reached toward the sublime too fervently to stand firmly on the earth. Before societies fall, just such a stratum of wise, thinking people emerges, people who are that and nothing more. And how they were laughed at! How they were mocked! As though they…were…narrow minded. The only nickname they were christened with was “rot”. Because these people were a flower that bloomed too soon and breathed too delicate a fragrance. And so they were mowed down. These people were particularly helpless in their personal lives: they could neither bend with the wind, nor pretend, nor get by; every word declared an opinion, a passion, a protest. And it was just such people the mowing machine cut down, just such people the chaff-cutter shredded…You could have acquired a very harmful spirit through living freely…it meant you were a determined person and thus doubly dangerous…you could count on getting your head raised high in pride, ten tears in prison and five more “muzzled”…And that was the jeweler’s precision of a behemoth—Stalin’s trademark”–The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1973), Pgs. 11, 71, 75, 188-189, 245

And in keeping with Rome’s policy of ever changing names and faces, the New World Order is now being called, “The Great Reset” (for instance by Time Magazine; a phrase coined by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, and approved by Pope Francis, in 43,000-word-long encyclical). In order to better understand what exactly this may entail, we will turn now to Schwab’s book, Covid-19: The Great Reset. Perhaps one of the most telling paragraphs contained therein comes from Pg. 38:

“In the words of John Micklethwait and Adrian Wooldridge: “The COVID-19 pandemic has mad government important again. Not just powerful again (look at those once-mighty companies begging for help), but also vital again: It matters enormously whether your country has a good health service, competent bureaucrats and sound finances. Good government is the difference between living and dying”. One of the great lessons of the past five centuries in Europe and America is this: acute crises contribute to boosting the power of the state. It’s always been the case and there is no reason why it should be different with the COVID-19 pandemic. Historians point to the fact that the rising fiscal resources of capitalist countries from the 18th century onwards were always closely associated with the need to fight wars, particularly those that took place in distant countries and that required maritime capacities…Since then, the responses to major crises have always further consolidated the power of the state, starting with taxation…A few examples illustrating the point strongly suggest that this time, as in the past, taxation will increase. As in the past, the social rationale and political justification underlying the increases will be based upon the narrative of “countries at war” (only this time against an invisible enemy)”.

And in this video from The World Economic Forum’s official YouTube Channel (who, recall, we already tied to the Vatican and Event 201 in Chapter 3), we discover that this “Great Reset” evidently also entails: climate change, overpopulation, social unrest, Black Lives Mater, a conflict with capitalism, class struggle, medical tyranny, etc. Further pulling back the curtain, the World Economic Forum’s “Agenda Contributor”, Yuval Noah Harari stated early on in mid April of 2020 during an interview with James Corden, “people could look back in one hundred years, and identify the Coronavirus pandemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over, especially surveillance under the skin“ (6:11-6:26). They also originally had another video on their channel (since removed, but that can yet be found here), leaving us no question that Communism is what’s intended: “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy”. It goes on to inform us that in this system, the U.S. will no longer be the world’s leading superpower; western values will be brought to a breaking point; socialized medicine will be prevalent; people will have to learn to embrace foreign refuges (a notion championed by the Jesuit John LaFarge); that there’ll lots more taxes; and that a world court will be formed (just as is called for in the Georgia Guidestones—but more on them later). We also learn, through one of the World Economic Forum’s article’s that they’ve since removed, that in the system they’re setting up, there will be “no privacy”. (echoing the World Economic Forum, MIT had also published an article at the onset of Covid, titled, We need mass surveillance to fight covid-19—but it doesn’t have to be creepy). While the appellation the “The Great Reset”, taken at face value, seems appropriate enough for throwing everything on its head, by implementing a new world order, it turns out there’s actually a less obvious meaning. According to Webster’s 1828 Dictionary, “reset” means to “harbor…an outlaw or criminal”, and thus could also signify the condemnation of the nations of the earth for harboring “heretics”, which in the eyes of the Papacy has evidently culminated to a point necessary to take action.

Another term that’s being used to refer to this new system is “The Fourth Industrial Revolution“. To begin to unravel this one, we turn again to Mr. Schwab, “One of the features of this fourth industrial revolution is that it doesn’t change what we are doing, but it changes us…it changes you, if you take genetic editing, just as an example; it’s you who are changed. And of course this has big impact on your identity” (00:09-00:27). Or, according to a 2016 World Economic Forum article, it will be, “characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres”. As the following statements of Harari will demonstrate, these men literally want to dethrone God and turn human beings into biological robot slaves:

“My brain, my body, my life; does it belong to me? or to some corporation, or to the government? Or perhaps to the human collective?…today we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale…in this time of crises you have to follow science…it’s often said that you should never allow a good crises to go to waste…data might enable human elites to do something even more radical than just build digital dictatorships…by hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to reengineer the future of life itself…now, in the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to do it, but nobody understood biology well enough, and nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it..but soon, at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people…and if indeed we succeed in hacking and engineering life, this will be, not just the greatest revolution the history of humanity, this will be the greatest revolution in biology since the very beginning of life…science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design…not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but our intelligent design…and the intelligent design of our clouds…the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud, these are the new driving forces of evolution” (6:27-6:35; 5:45-5:59; 3:39-5:40).

In a video right from the World Economic Forum’s official YouTube channel titled, What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we also learn, “the very idea of human[s] being some sort of natural concept is really going to change. Our bodies will be so high tech we won’t be able to really distinguish between what’s natural and what’s artificial…you might ask yourself, can we get to be super humans?…once we can access peoples thoughts, and access people’s emotions…” (00:23-00:52; 10:03-10:08).

This technology, being called the “the internet of bodies” by those who are producing and pushing it on the masses, will include “medical implants and other kinds of devices that go inside your body, and all together with the internet as a whole, comprise the internet of bodies”. It will be, “an ecosystem…a bunch of devices that are connected to the internet, that contain software, and that either collect personal health data about you, or can alter the bodies function…” (17:00-17:31). Eleonore Pauwels, Director of of Anticipatory Intelligence Lab, Science and Technology Innovation program describes it as “a way to automate computation and cognition. So we can now automate learning, perceiving, doing computation…it will be used in all of our industries, that will come into our professional networks, our private networks, our schools, our industries and our offices…we will be under assessment, we’ll be under a measure of computation in every aspect of our lives in the future, from what you eat, who you date, what you buy on the internet, how much energy you use; but also what are your vital signs, how well are you doing in terms of health? What kind of specific genetic quirks do you have? What’s your genome telling you about your health, about your mental health… ” (17:45-18:47).

Already in Sweden, microchips are being used to travel by train, get into the gym, pull up social media sites, making payments, to monitor health and vital signs, to “spot future pandemics at an early stage” (12:20-15:30). In China such technology is being used to purchase food (0-2:15). In fact, already they’re working on perfecting the technology in order to 3D print all of our food, and making food out of thin air by pulling elements from the air, for a more “sustainable” way of living. And lest we think some of the more advanced projected applications of these types of technology to be just some far out, Sci-Fi fantasy, not worthy of being taken seriously; a 2013 U.S. Department of defense document has been leaked, titled Nano Domestic Quell (confirmed authentic by NSA whistleblower, Edward Snowden), that outlined such a plan, to be accomplished through the putting nano technology in food, water, chemtrails, and vaccines, “for future activation”. It indicated a U.S. infection rate among general population of 87.2%, with a projected 98% infection rate by January 2014. According to HP’s website (Hewlett-Packard), the Nano-technology they’ve developed, “CeNSE”, consists “of a highly intelligent network of billions of nanoscale sensors designed to feel, taste, smell, see, and hear what is going on in the world. When fully deployed, these sensors will quickly gather data and transmit it to powerful computing engines, which will analyze and act upon the information in real time”. While most of the proposed applications on the page deal with environmentalism and infrastructure maintenance, they also list “disease control, and patient monitoring”. The definition of “quell”, according to Oxford dictionary, is to “put an end to (a rebellion or other disorder)“. Thus we must conclude the aim of Nano Domestic Quell program, is evidently to put an end to domestic “rebellion and disorder” through the use of Nano-technolgy. This then would necessarily result in pre-crime type prosecutions (like those depicted in the 2002 film Minority Report), and also behavior modification through the use of electromagnetic frequencies, and/or the release of chemicals, mRNA, etc. contained in the nano-bots.

And of course, the first industrial Revolution ultimately began with Gutenberg’s moveable type printing press, to which the Protestant Reformation can also ultimately be traced back to. And what did Timeline’s 2018 documentary on the History of the First Printing Press featuring Stephen Fry have to say about Gutenberg’s press? “Gutenberg’s technologies spread across Europe like a benign virus“ (57:56). And so no marvel, unlike the innovations which marked the Industrial Revolution of the 19th and 20th centuries, such as the Assembly Line, which lead to lots of jobs, mass production, and thus ultimately a thriving, economically independent middle class; in a typical, Jesuitical twist of irony, this “Fourth Industrial Revolution” evidently includes eliminating as many jobs as possible, by replacing humans with robots. According to Forbes, Millions Of Jobs Have already Been Lost To A.I. Automation; CNBC relays that Automation is threatening 25% of jobs in the US. And the BBC reports, “Robot automation will ‘take 800 million jobs by 2030’“. What began as “convenient” self-check outs at your local box store, is already moving to shopping for groceries virtually at Walmart through the “Metaverse”. And of course, in the eyes of these psychopaths, the prospect of those resulting in 800 million “useless eaters”, consuming our now truly scarce resources (i.e. on account of the current manufacturing/shipping crisis brought on by the Coronahoax), is not one likely to be allowed (bear this factor in mind for when we talk about the depopulation agenda). In a strange “prophecy” of sorts, Pope Francis urged catholics “to pray that artificial intelligence and robots always serve mankind”. Ironic he should make such a statement, since according to William Cooper’s Behold a Pale Horse (1991), all the way back in 1978, the papacy had plans to create a supercomputer to regulate international affairs, and to whose decrees the nations agreed to submit themselves to:

“The Vatican has founded the Pope John Paul II Center for Prayer and Study for Peace at 1711 Ocean Avenue, Springlake, New Jersey, in a mansion overlooking the ocean. The mansion was given to the New York Archdiocese by the estate of Elmer Bobst…Directors of the Center were Kurt Waldheim, former Secretary General of the United Nations and ex-nazi war criminal; Cyrus Vance, former Secretary of State under Carter and member of both the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission; Clare Booth Luce, a dame of the Knights of Malta; and J. Peter Grace of W.R. Grace Company, who is head of the Knights of Malta in the United States. The Center was set up by the Vatican as a part of the Pope’s new peace plan, which will bring the world together (see my paper “The Secret Government”). The Center has two roles: (1) Educate Catholics and their children to accept the New World Order. (2) Provide residence for the world-peace-solution computer and an ongoing study for peaceful solutions to any future problems which may endanger world peace. The computer is hooked to the world capitals via satellite. All nations have agreed to relinquish sovereignty to the Pope and submit future problems to the computer for solution. Of course, this will not go into effect until the New World Order is publicly announced.“ (Pg.89).

The necessity for computers to play a role in the orchestrating of the New World Order had been definitely realized between 1963-1966, by a special study group, conisting of 15 men, who were commissioned under the Roman Catholic-Knight of Columbus, U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s Administration, to work through the legitimate social challenges that would likely arise in a world whose economies (etc.) had formerly been based largely on war (would this lead to a dangerous increase in human population? etc). The group’s findings were detailed in the Report from Iron Mountain: on the possibility and desirability of peace (1967), which ultimately traces it’s inspiration back to the 17th century Jesuit educated priest, Charles-Irénée Castel de Saint-Pierre (we will consider the veracity of this report momentarily):

“…”Peace games” is a method we developed during the course of the study. It’s a forecasting technique, an information system…It will revolutionize the study of social problems. It’s a by-product of the study. We needed a fast, dependable procedure to approximate the effects of disparate social phenomena on other social phenomena. We got it. It’s in a primitive phase, but it works….You don’t “play” peace games, like chess or Monopoly, any more than you play war games with toy soldiers. You use computers. It’s a programming system…With all due respect to the effects of computer technology on modern thinking, basic judgments must still be made by human beings…. Its advantage is its superior capacity to interrelate data with no apparent common points of reference…For instance, supposing I asked you to figure out what effect a moon landing by U.S. astronauts would have on an election in, say, Sweden. Or what effect a change in the draft law-a specific change would have on the value of real estate in downtown Manhattan? Or a certain change in college entrance requirements in the United States on the British shipping industry? You would probably say, first, that there would be no effect to speak of, and second, that there would be no way of telling. But you’d be wrong on both counts. In each case there would be an effect, and the peace games method could tell you what it would be, quantitatively. I didn’t take these examples out of the air. We used them in working out the method… Essentially, it’s an elaborate high-speed trial-and-error system for determining working algorithms. Like most sophisticated types of computer problem-solving…All such scenarios that have been seriously put forth imply a dependence on bilateral or multilateral agreement between the great powers. In general, they call for…machinery for the settlement of international disputes…No major power can proceed with such a program, however, until it has developed an economic conversion plan fully integrated with each phase of disarmament…To put it plainly, all these programs, however detailed and well developed, are abstractions. The most carefully reasoned…inevitably reads more like the rules of a game or a classroom exercise in logic than like a prognosis of real events in the real world. This is as true of today’s complex proposals as it was of the Abbé de St. Pierre’s “Plan for Perpetual Peace in Europe” 250 years ago.” (Pgs. xxviii-xxix, 23-25, 27)

And in another strange “prophecy” of sorts, in August of 2020, an A.I. Engineer, George Davila Durenda, created an “A.I. Clone of Jesus”, which he programmed to “write about 3 different topics: ‘The Plague’, ‘Caesar’ & ‘The End of Days’“. Durenda, who was educated at Jesuit Fordham University, is the founder of “Saviors Artificial intelligence”, whose symbol is the Roman eagle clutching the Fasces, the symbol fascism (and what exactly this “A.I. Jesus” said, as it relates to the overall scope of this book, we shall return to later when we focus on the covid jabs). Before the whole Coronahoax even got kicked off, in January of 2020, Vox published an article titled Robot priests can bless you, advise you, and even perform your funeral: AI religion is upon us. Welcome to the future. On October 23 2021, the BBC put out a report titled God and robots: Will AI transform religion?, in the which they featured a video of a Catholic A.I. Robot named “SanTO” (Spanish for “holy” or “saint”), a “Catholic Alexa”, “programmed with 2,000 years of knowledge about the Catholic Faith”. A couple days later, The Vatican would go on to hold a symposium on Transhumanism, as a “technology that empowers humanity”, and to discuss “questions regarding AI and whether it can reproduce consciousness, AI, and philosophical challenges, and even AI and religion, and what it would mean concerning Catholic doctrine”. English writer Tim Foley wrote a play which premiered in 2022 titled, The Electric Rosary, which explores “what faith really means in the age of artificial intelligence and what it is to be human in tomorrow’s world”, which received the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting award.

And if you were perhaps for a second you were deceived into thinking, perhaps the Church really could use technology to bring about More’s “Utopia”, clues of what this “perpetual peace” will look like, also pepper the Report from Iron Mountain:

“…global social welfare [that’s global socialism]…would create an entirely new set of transition problems…In a world of peace, the continuing stability of society will require: 1) an effective substitute for military institutions that can neutralize destabilizing social elements and 2) a credible motivational surrogate for war that can insure social cohesiveness. The first is an essential element of social control; the second is the basic mechanism for adapting individual human drives to the needs of society [i.e. “the common good”]…Another possible surrogate for the control of potential enemies of society is the reintroduction, in some form consistent with modern technology and political processes, of slavery. Up to now, this has been suggested only in fiction, notably in the works of Wells, Huxley, Orwell, and others engaged in the imaginative anticipation of the sociology of the future. But the fantasies projected in Brave New World and 1984 have seemed less and less implausible over the years since their publication. The traditional association of slavery with ancient preindustrial cultures should not blind us to its adaptability to advanced forms of social organization, nor should its equally traditional incompatibility with Western moral and economic values. It is entirely possible that the development of a sophisticated form of slavery may be an absolute prerequisite for social control in a world at peace…when it comes to…directing human behavior patterns in behalf of social organization [there’s this notion of “the Common Good” again]…” (Pgs. 66, 68, 70).

With such notions being so casually and seriously discussed, you can imagine why this report is now claimed to be a work of “satire”. Without going on about it ad nauseam, that it’s in fact genuine, is plain to me from the following points: 1) The first 30 some odd pages of the book are filled with an incredible amount of details in regards to the report, the study group who drafted it, and why it was being published. Those pages contain not only a section dedicated to giving the background information, but also a foreward by the journalist publishing the report, and a statement from the whistleblower on who’s behalf it was being published (who was one of the members of the Study Group, and wanted to remain anonymous, out of fear or reprisal). It is evident in these pages that these men are motivated on the one hand out of concern because of the ramifications of the report, and on the other by belief that the public’s consent should be required for the implementation of such radical policies, supposedly enacted on their behalf. The only possible reason one would include this introductory material before the report, is if they were indeed trying to establish the report’s veracity (and indeed page xii of the forward refers to the book as “evidence”). No work of satire begins with such an appeal. But the relaying of a sinister government report outlining radical policies, likely to be disbelieved, and denied as being authentic, certainly would. 2) Excluding prefacing material, the report itself is more than 70 pages, and contains 47 citations & explanatory footnotes. It is far too complex, elaborate, and detailed to be a work of satire (or any other form of fiction). 3) It espouses policies and implicates the names of individuals and organizations that you’ll find reappearing throughout this book, as cited from other unrelated sources. 4) the things outlined in report are consistent with, and clearly flow from the same stream as everything else we’ve covered and established so far. And as will continue to become even more clear as we proceed in our investigation, are in fact coming to pass before our very eyes.

For example, as it relates to a subject we had mentioned a few pages ago in passing, the deliberate manufacturing of food shortages and famine:

“Economic surrogates for war must meet two principal criteria. They must be “wasteful,” in the common sense of the word, and they must operate outside the normal supply-demand system. A corollary that should be obvious is that the magnitude of the waste must be sufficient to meet the needs of a particular society. An economy as advanced and complex as our own requires the planned average annual destruction of not less than 10 percent of gross national product’ if it is effectively to fulfill its stabilizing function. When the mass of a balance wheel is inadequate to the power it is intended to control, its effect can be self-defeating, as with a runaway locomotive. The analogy, though crude, is especially apt for the American economy, as our record of cyclical depressions shows. All have taken place during periods of grossly inadequate military spending.” (Pg. 58)

Now, considering that Pope Francis, when expressing his desire that separation should come to an end, made mention of the account of Genesis (Chs. 41-47), where a universal famine exalted Jospeh as leader in Egypt and brought about brotherhood as men “began to starve from hunger” forcing them to put their differences aside (The Miracle of Unity Has Begun KCM Minster’s Conference 2014, 31:33-32:40), we can be sure that this is indeed a blueprint which is being manufactured and followed.

To further establish the common denominator in all of this, back in 2018, the Roman Catholic Archbishop, and chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, proclaimed, “Right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese…china is a model of the common good”. So evidently Communist China (even with all its crimes against humanity), is the epitome of a Catholic state, and of an ideology based on “the common good”. Then, in May of 2019, Pope Francis declared “the common good has become global”. So, evidentially in 2019 it was determined that it was time to implement such a system globally. And in an interesting self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts, Pope Francis warned of “a viral genocide if governments put the economy before people”. That the US was not to be excluded, and that Covid-19 was indeed paramount to implementing this change of world order, shall be evident from the following. Also in 2019, the then U.S. President ,Donald trump, stated that divided democrats and republicans needed to unite for “the common good”. This same sentiment was expressed by the Roman Catholic “conservative” Senator, Marco Rubio, who stated, “Post-coronavirus world needs economy for the common good...We won’t properly absorb the lessons from the coronavirus crisis if we fall back into the traditional Republican and Democratic model of politics”.

And such sentiments regarding political infighting in America, as expressed by Trump and Rubio, also remind one of the seemingly innocuous statements made by Hilary Clinton’s in 2015, when she asserted there was a “fun deficit” in America, and proceeded to “joke” that there needed to be “camps for adults” where Americans divided on political-party lines, could learn to get along. Based on everything we’ve documented thus far, we can only assume she had in mind concentration camps. Especially since hilary evidently has connections to the Jesuits at Cansisus College, where she gave a speech in 2005, and with her husband Bill having been educated by the Jesuits at Georgetown. And this synthesizing of the previously existing dominate parties into one based on common interest, is also essentially what happened in Nazi Germany, where the Social-Democrats and the Conservative Center Party, gave way to the Nazi party (Lehman, Pg. 40). And so we see that, the fact we’ve allowed ourselves to become so divided over political lines, rather than, say, uniting around the grand principle of Liberty, has also played into the hands of the enemies of this nation (and of mankind). And this is precisely why our most brilliant Founding Fathers warned against a two party political system. For instance, George Washington said in his 1796 farewell address, “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries, which result, gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of Public Liberty…” (Pg. 14).

And so, with articles such as COVID-19: Health as a Common Good now on the U.S. National Institute of Health website, which outline more “equitable” policies to be implemented in the realms of economics, food production, manufacturing, international diplomacy, immigration, education, etc., just how prophetic the following statement by John W. Robbins penned in 1999 appears to have been:

“The Roman Church-State has frequently called for world government...The “common good’ is a great fiction used by the Roman Church-State to justify government control of society and economy...few people understand the importance of the Roman Church-State in contemporary international affairs…Less well known… are the Vatican’s day to day but very important activities related to issues across the whole spectrum of American concerns, including immigration policy, refugee resettlement, food and medicine distribution, narcotics control, and education…“-Ecclesiastical Megalomania (1999) by John W. Robbins, Pgs. 187, 189-190

And indeed, communist sentiments could be heard clearly expressed from the Jesuit Superior General Himself in June of 2020. In a news report from Rome Reports titled, Arturo Sosa: Democracy could be among victims of COVID-19, they begin the report by stating “…as [countries] gradually return to normality…the superior general of the Jesuits thinks [it] shouldn’t be [a phase] of reconstruction.” Arturo then states, “I would avoid using the word reconstruction, because what we don’t is to rebuild what was there before. I think we need to go into a phase more about self critiquing, at the global level, about what the crisis is teaching us.” The reporter then goes on, “Arturo Sosa notes that the pandemic has revealed that the current economic model leads to higher levels of inequality, and that economic paralysis has further widened the gap between socio-economic classes.” Arturo continues, “we hope the situation helps people see that other economic models are possible [the only other economic I’m aware of is communism, how about you?]. It’s much easier to find a vaccine for the coronavirus, than the vaccine of selfishness, war, and the possibility of having a more equitable distribution of wealth than what we have now”. Yup, that’s socialism!

And Pope Francis has has also used this crisis, to make communistic appeals. As reported by Business Insider, “The pope pointed to the pandemic’s fallout, including massive unemployment spikes around the world, as evidence that not everything can be resolved by market freedom”. He also stated, “Let’s build the new social justice…Christian tradition has never recognized as absolute and untouchable the right to private property” (11/30/20), and that market capitalism has failed during the pandemic, and needs reform (10/4/20). On the same date, the Catholic News Agency Novena published a Headline titled, In ‘Fratelli tutti’, Pope sets out vision for New World Order post-COVID beyond nationalism, capitalism. It should also be mentioned that, in 2015 Pope Francis declared that unbridled capitalism is the dung of the devil, and also called for “a Stronger System of Global Governance”. In December of 2020, the Jesuits published an article titled, Pope Francis has endorsed a universal basic income. Covid-19 could make it a reality in Europe. So no wonder we’re now seeing headlines such as “Government suspends private property until July 31: “Any movable and immovable property may be requisitioned“ (Italy). Or coming out of the US, “Chicago mayor suspends all debt collections due to coronavirus“. Early on the U.S. Treasury borrowed $3 trillion for “pandemic relief programs”, and Trump’s Families First Act allotted another $1 Billion for unemployment and insurance benefits (further destroying the Value of the Dollar, America, now $28.8 Trillion dollars in National Debt). After the Federal Eviction Moratorium, which protected citizens being evicted who failed to pay their rent, $46 Billion was allotted by congress “to help renters remain stably housed.” A year after Covid, over 1/3 of all U.S. Citizen’s Income was coming from the Gov’t. So let us ask, is this not the social welfare state outlined in the report from Iron Mountain?

As reflected in German Sociologist, Max Weber’s book The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism (1905), capitalism (the antithesis of communism), is intrinsically protestant. And thus it’s no marvel we should find communism being championed by the Papacy, as an arm of the counter-reformation. After all, it is a brilliant strategy to reduce to poverty the historically protestant working middle class, to give to the generally unproductive and vice laden. Case in point, I make a living self-employed primarily doing yardwork, painting, shoveling snow, etc. It’s hard work and I bust my butt to do as excellent a job as possible. My annual income is low enough that I quality for social welfare programs such as food stamps, and yet, in federal taxes alone, I have to pay 15.3%, which amounts to nearly two months of unpaid work. And what do you call someone who’s forced to work without pay? That’s right, a slave.

So in the final analysis, there can be no doubt regarding the communistic nature of the New World Order. And in an interview with the Jesuit Superior General from 10/23/20 titled The pandemic: a challenge and a great opportunity on the Jesuits Global Youtube Channel, we start to get back to the religious element of it all, and tying and tying communism back to the church again. With an apparent crooked smile breaking through, Arturo states, “The covid-19 pandemic has taken us all by surprise. It has arrived, as the gospel would say, like a thief, without warning…we’ve had to adapt, overnight, to new realities..this time may be an opportunity, paradoxically, for the creating of a hopeful future that can contribute to the universal [or “Catholic”] fraternity to which Pope Francis invites us in his recent encyclical Fratelli tutti…we are all together“, or returning to his webinar we covered earlier, “the Covid 19 crisis is bringing consolation and lighting up different aspects of the path to God…the journey of humanity to God” (we’ll elaborate more in the spirituality of the New World Order in the Next Chapter).

And that brings us back to this notion of “the Common Good”. It’s now time to finally explore a little bit of the history of this catchphrase. While the concept ultimately go back to ancient greek/roman philosophy, the term itself is fundamentally a Jesutical one, first appearing in Pope Paul III’s Papal Bull, Exposcit Debitum (1550), which was a “second and final approval to the foundation of the Society of Jesus. It also appears in Pope John’s XXIII’s 1961 encyclical, Mater et magistra, or “Mother and Teacher” (where it’s used 27 times), opening with the words, “Mother and Teacher of all nations—such is the Catholic Church in the mind of her Founder, Jesus Christ“, again indicating her inherent belief of possessing divine right, even in spiritual matters. And what may these teachings entail? According to USCatholic.org, the Common Good represents “The task of creating a good life for all members of society“ (that’s socialism), and according to the Jesuits at Santa Clara University, “replacing the current ethic of individual rights with an ethic of the common good“ (that’s Fascism, since it requires the abdication of individual liberty, and evidently a central authority to decide just what the “common good” at any given moment, and what needs to be done, and by who, in order to achieve it).

So, can all of these things really be just one giant coincidence? At least not according to the Italian Mayor and Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Vittorio Sgarbi, who stated in April of 2020, that we needed to be united in truth against dictatorships, and that according to documented science, Covid is just a regular influenza, and the deaths were being massively inflated for the purposes of rhetoric and causing terror, and ultimately imposing a dictatorship (a German Ear Nose and Throat doctor Guido Hofmann, has also said that none of this has to do with a virus but is about imposing a dictatorship). In a similar vein, the Israeli Minister of Health was caught on camera saying to the Minister of Interior that “there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport, it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate”. As of September of 2021, more than 7,800 Doctors and Scientists have now officially Accused COVID Policymakers of Crimes Against Humanity. And like sentiments have been expressed, for instance, by Vladimir Kvachkov, A Russian Colonel and Intelligence officer with a PhD in military science, who stated in a March 2020 interview:

“..the Coronavirus phenomenon, that they falsely deem a pandemic needs to be examined from the perspective of global powers. Religious, political, financial, economic, and national…there’s no pandemic, it’s all a lie, needs to be considered as a global, strategic special operation…These are command and staff exercises of the world’s behind-the-scenes powers on controlling humanity. This is what the goal of Coronavirus is…we have little faith in God and even less in the existence of Satan, the enemy of the human race. So the aim of the behind-the-scenes…powers is reducing the world’s population. It’s their Idée fixe [a “preoccupation of mind”]. They think there’s too many of us ordinary people in the world. There should be around 100 million of their own kind and a maximum of 1 billion on earth to serve them. Then they’ll be living in abundance here on earth… These command and staff exercises of the behind-the-scenes world powers have an aim to limit different political rights and make people afraid…the third goal is related to finances and power over the economy”.

So, in closing, Foreign Affairs published an article in September of 2019 titled, “Coming Soon to the United Nations: Chinese Leadership and Authoritarian Values”. Now, we know based George H. W. Bush’s quote with which we began the book, that the New World Order would consist of U.N. Hegemony. In chapter 3 we demonstrated the Catholic influence over the U.N., and in this chapter that Communist China is a Model of Catholic Social doctrine based on “the common good” (the same term used by historians to describe Nazi doctrine, and that China is presently being run just as Nazi Germany was). We’ve also demonstrated that both of these systems, which masquerade as political movements, ultimately originate with the Papacy, and are fundamentally just modern manifestations of the inquisition, aimed at destroying the vestiges of protestantism, and re-establishing Papal Supremacy, and that whole point of Covid was to institute such a system worldwide. Thus their can no longer be any question as to who’s ultimately behind the New World Order, what the general aims are, and the role of Covid in it all. The fear and general sense of disgust which result from such a ubiquitous “invisible enemy” as a “virus”, was the perfect way to shift the collective psyche of the masses to one more likely to embrace totalitarianism; the measures required to to mitigate the “public health crisis” the perfect pretense to round up enemies of the New World Order; and the lockdowns and business closures the perfect way to put people on an economic footing where a new economic system becomes appealing. In the next chapter we will return the more esoteric side of the Covid, as a means of further unfolding the more specific aims of its various elements, such as quarantine and vaccination. And to transition is into the next chapter, I ask rhetorically, isn’t it something that “the common good” could result in so much evil?

Chapter 11, “White is Black”: A Deadly Worldwide Occult Initiation

If you thought the that the Jesuits, the masterminds of evil, would be so shallow as to be content in designing a pretense on mere expediency alone, you would indeed be underestimating their levels of calculation, cunning, and genius. To these men, who from the time of their inception, “carried on vast theatrical program[s]…Jesuit priests and their students devoted a large portion of their time and energy to work in every conceivable area related to the stage” (The Jesuit Contribution to Theatre, by Schnitzler, John Hopkins University Press, Dec. 1952, Pg. 283), everything is an allegory; everything is a black comedy, and the world again their stage.

While the Word of God pronounces the injunction, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20), the motto of the Jesuits, set forth by their founder is, “that we may not err in anything, we ought ever to hold it as a fixed principle, that what I see white, I believe to be black, if the Hierarchical Church so define it to be” (The Spiritual Exercises by Ignatius Loyola, 1522-1524, Pg. 181). One of the co-founders of the order, Francis Xavier, in a similarly backwards (and blasphemous) spirit proclaimed, “I would not even believe in the Gospels were the Holy Church to forbid it” (The Jesuits: History & Legend of the Society of Jesus by Manred Barthel, 1987 Pg. 63). As Saussy concludes, these unintelligent, fanatical, and ironic sentiments “unintentionally summarize the Jesuit mission”. Everything is inversed, turned upside down, and in actual fact, means the exact opposite of what would ordinarily be assumed or generally understood. This sort of general reversal of things, with the insanity that naturally ensues, and that’s become so prevalent today, has become known in popular internet sub-culture as “clown world”. The irony here then, is that the Vatican was built where Nero’s Circus was formerly located, and as has been demonstrated “all roads lead to Rome” (as the old adage goes). And these ironic and esoteric hallmarks of jesuitism, watermark everything in the Coronahoax play, all the way down to its various props and settings.

Chapter 12, The Occult Meaning of the ‘Sick’



As we began to uncover when we considered excerpts from Hitler’s propaganda speeches, these men employed words and concepts dealing with pathogens, health, immunology, etc. in sociological ways. And we shall now seek to demonstrate how this same sort of thing has been being carried today. To begin, in keeping with the narrative to destroy Western Civilization (which we’ve proven born out of the Protestant Reformation; which was initiated primarily by white European men), we see headlines such as Newsweek: Research Article in Medical Journal Describes Whiteness as ‘Malignant, Parasitic-Like Condition’; The Root: Whiteness Is a Pandemic (“White supremacy is a virus…the only way to stop it is to locate it, isolate it, extract it, and kill it. I guess a vaccine could work, too”). And based on these photos from a BBC news and a Washington state article, we learn that, evidently,“hate” is also a “virus“. And of course, in this day and age of universal equality (a patently Marxist notion), if for instance, you don’t endorse the LGBTQ agenda; or if you say there is only One True God; only one economic system that works; only one form of government that works; or anything else politically incorrect for that matter, you would be considered an “intolerant”, “hateful”, “bigoted”, “supremacist”, and therefore, also “infected”.

And now, having already proven it’s ultimately the papacy behind this grand production, we shall now proceed to allow them to define some more of their own terms for us. As relayed in Josiah Smith’s Our Country: Its Possible Future and Its Present Crisis (1885), “The Constitution of the United States guarantees liberty of conscience. Nothing is dearer or more fundamental. Pope Pius IX., in his Encyclical Letter of August 15, 1854, said: ‘The absurd and erroneous doctrines or ravings in defense of liberty of conscience, are a most pestilential error—a pest, of all others, most to be dreaded in a State.’ The same pope, in his Encyclical Letter of December 8, 1864, anathematized ‘those who assert the liberty of conscience and of religious worship,’ also ‘all such as maintain that the church may not employ force’” (Pg. 47)

According to the Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary a pestilence is defined as “a contagious or infectious epidemic disease that is virulent and devastating“. So there you have it. If you believe in freedom, and that no ideology should be shoved down anyone’s throat through the use of force, according to the Pope’s, you’ve got “the virus”. And of course, once again, proving what a hypocritical brood of Antichristian (and evidently suicidal) den of vipers these men are, when one surveys the Bible, they discover the exact opposite sentiments, “and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof…the truth shall make you free…If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed….Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free…where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty….Then said Jesus unto [Peter; the supposed “first pope”], Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword…My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight…”–Lev. 25:10; Jn. 8:32, 36; Gal. 5:1; 2 Cor. 3:17; Mt. 26:52; Jn. 18:36



And according to Pope Francis, the “sick“, also includes those who seek to “follow the law of God without compromise”. That’s right, God’s law which says: don’t lie, don’t kill, don’t steal, don’t commit adultery, etc. (i.e. the 10 commandments, Ex. 20:3-17), which the New Testament summarizes as loving God, and your neighbor as yourself; and upholds as being Holy, Just, and Good; stating that those who don’t uphold said principles are liars, and that the truth is not in them (Mt. 22:37-40; Rom. 7:12; Rom. 3:31; 1 jn. 2:4). Thus we see the impeccable fulfillment, of the prophecy given by the Apostle Paul some 300+ years before the Papacy even came into existence, referring to those who’d occupy the office of Pope as, “that man of sin…the son of perdition…Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God….that Wicked [underlying Greek, “anomo”, or “lawless”]…Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan“ (2 Thess. 2:3-4, 8-9). This is the same Pope mind you, who while giving a speech on the “limits to freedom of speech” in 2015, publicly stated that he’d punch a person if they said something bad about his mother, and who publicly slapped a woman’s hand in 2019 at a New Years Eve Gathering in St. Peter’s Square, for trying to embrace him.

Now, while Rome ultimately regards anyone who refuses to unite with her in compromise as being “sick”, (even if they’re of another religious persuasion altogether; just as she will embrace any religion, so long as they bow down to her, and do her bidding); as we shall now see, she has a special hatred towards Christians who truly seek to live in accordance to the Bible. Since the 1st century, there have always been Christians, in every land, who were never connected with Rome, and who possessed the scriptures in their vernacular, which they took as their final authority. They received the Bible in its entirety, as the Word of God, and upheld His law (having it written on their hearts, in accordance with Heb. 10:16), and thus Observed the Sabbath of the 4th Commandment, rather than the pagan Sunday. By the time of the Protestant Reformation, most of these primitive Christians had been wiped out through Rome’s crusades against them. Though a global movement, they were given different names in different areas of the world, in order to make it appear they were just a myriad of unrelated heretical sects. They’ve become known as Waldenses, Albigenses, Bogomils, Paulicians, Petrobrusians, Passagians, Waldenses, Insabbati, Abyssinians, Jacobites, Maronites, Armenians, St. Thomas Christians, etc. And because history has largely been rewritten, these men are now generally represented as having been gnostics, cathars, dualists, or practitioners of some other form of pagan occultism (in actuality, generally the very heresies of which their accusers were guilty). Such men have been ever been a thorn in Rome’s side, bearing an eternal testimony of her apostasy and hypocrisies with a “thus saith the Lord”. As one author put it, “The very existence of this people, holding the faith of the ancient church, was a constant testimony to Rome’s apostasy, and therefore excited the most bitter hatred and persecution. Their refusal to surrender the Scriptures was also an offense that Rome could not tolerate. She determined to blot them from the earth. Now began the most terrible crusades against God’s people in their mountain homes. Inquisitors were put upon their track, and the scene of innocent Abel falling before the murderous Cain was often repeated.” (The Great Controversy by Ellen White, 1911, Pg. 76)

They refused to unite under her banners, and generally understood Bible prophecy, that the Papacy is in fact the great Antichrist foretold therein. And though scattered and an extreme minority, even today these Sabbath Keeping Christians who receive the whole Bible as the Word of God, and who Protest against Rome as Antichrist, still exist (to be clear, we’re not talking about any particular denomination). These individuals, united in Christ as a mystical body, are in fact the remnant of primitive Christianity (foretold in prophecy; Rev. 12:6, 17, etc.) And it must be recalled, that the primary mission of the Jesuits has always been to destroy such men, in submitting all things back to Rome, and on whose account she originally lost her grip on the world. Reflecting this most ancient and special disdain, with language relevant to the scope of this chapter, we turn now to B.G. Wilkinson’s Truth Triumphant (1944), in the which he quotes papal inquisitors raging against these primitive Christians:

“The Waldenses, as they were ancient, were also numerous. Vignier, from other historians, gives a high idea of their populousness. The Waldenses, says this author, multiplied wonderfully in France, as well as in other countries of Christendom. They had many patrons in Germany, France, Italy, and especially in Lombardy, notwithstanding the papal exertions for their extirpation. This sect, says Nangis, were infinite in number; appeared, says Rainerus, in nearly every country; multiplied, says Sanderus, through all lands; infected, says Caesarius, a thousand cities; and spread their contagion, says Ciaconius, through almost the whole Latin world. Scarcely any region, says Gretzer, remained free and untainted from this pestilence. The Waldensians, says Popliner, spread, not only through France, but also through nearly all the European coasts, and appear in Gaul, Spain, England, Scotland, Italy, Germany, Bohemia, Saxony, Poland, and Lithuania. Matthew Paris represents this people as spread through Bulgaria, Croatia, Dalmatia, Spain, and Germany. Their number, according to Benedict, was prodigious in France, England, Piedmont, Sicily, Calabria, Poland, Bohemia, Saxony, Pomerania, Germany, Livonia, Sarmatia, Constantinople, Philadelphia, and Bulgaria.” (Pg. 243)

Fascinatingly enough, according to the New York Post, former pentagon officials are asserting that poltergeists (“a ghost or other supernatural being…”, Oxford Reference) are spreading infectious disease across the nation. Could this perhaps be another Jesuitical allegory, and “patient 0”, the Holy Ghost, whom the Bible declares abides in all believers (Acts 2:38)?

Martin Luther, a sort of spiritual successor of these men, and the impetus of Rome’s deadly wound, was regarded in a similar way: “The pope afterwards quotes as pernicious, scandalous, and poisonous [or, a “virus”], forty-one propositions in which Luther had expounded the holy doctrine of the gospel. Among these propositions we find the following :..A new life is the best and noblest penance….To burn heretics is contrary to the will of the Holy Spirit, etc.”-History of the Reformation of the Sixteenth Century by J.H. D’Aubigné, 1846, Vol. 2, Pg. 79.

Or, bringing it back to the present day, in 2011, The Economist magazine published an article as a “Christmas Special”, titled How Luther Went Viral, in which the ideas of the Reformation are represented as an “infection“, that spread through the world by technological breakthroughs of that time, which they liken to the social media of our day. Thus becomes apparent their realization of the parallels to what’s taking place today, and that the censorship in response to Covid was in no way incidental. That’s certainly the conclusion the Senator of Kentucky came to anyways, stating, “It is indeed ironic that the censors likely think of themselves as progressive but their actions are more suggestive of the diktats of the Medieval church”. Reflecting the same vein of thought as The Economist‘s article, in 2016, Jesuit Pope Francis proclaimed, “…fundamentalist groups….destroy, starting from their fundamentalism. But these are small religious groups that have distorted and have “sickened” their religion….they cause division in communities, which is a form of war. But these are the fundamentalist groups…always a small group…”; “Pope Francis has strictly denounced proponents of fundamentalism who claim that they possess “absolute truth” (2015), “Pope Francis Warns Against False Preachers on Social Media: They begin with doctrine, then they denigrate the apostle [i.e. the pope]…one of their characteristics is rigidity in the way they preach the Gospel” (2021). He then goes on in elaboration, “years after the Apostle’s evangelization, other Christians who had come from Judaism began telling the Galatians that they had to be circumcised”.

And so, this is actually a perfect example of Jesuit cunning, and will also allow me to demonstrate why the Pope hate’s the Bible so much, and those of us who know it. Jesus Himself said that his teachings would bring “division” (Lk. 12:51-53; Mt. 10:35-36), that truth is absolute (Jn. 14:6; 2 Tim. 3:16; Jn. 17:17; Rom. 3:4; Ex. 20:16; Rev. 21:8), that The Way is rigid (Mt. 7:13-14; Mt. 5:17-19; 1 Pet. 4:18; 1 Jn. 2:3-4; 5:12-13; 1 Cor. 15:58), and that Christians are to take heed to their doctrine (1 Tim. 4:16; 1 Tim. 6:1), and expose false apostles (Mt. 7:15; 2 Cor. 11:13-15; Eph. 5:11; Gal. 2:11). So he’s basically condemning Christ Himself, who claims to represent. And then, in typical jesuitical fashion, he equates those being faithful to what the Bible teaches on those points, to those advocating something that the Bible absolutely does not teach, that Circumcision is incumbent upon Christians (Gal. 6:1-6; Col. 2:11; Rom. 2:25-29). So his entire diatribe is nothing but a blasphemous straw man argument.

Those who insisted on the observance of certain aspects of the old covenant which the new instead gives a spiritual application, or as something that merely typified something which met it’s fulfillment in Christ, were known as “Judaizers“, and were indeed a real problem for Apostles (which they address in the New Testament). But not included in the category of obsolete observances are the 10 commandments, since they’re reiterated in the New Testament. Yet, that it’s those that “rigidly” obey Sabbath of the 10 commandments who he ultimately has in mind, there can be no doubt. For according to the Roman Catholic Church, Sabbath keeping Christians are condemned as “Judaizers”, “Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day, rather honouring the Lord’s Day [Sunday]; and, if they can, resting then as Christians. But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ.” (Canon XXIX of the Council of Laodicea). And so now you’ll understand why Hollywood is now pushing a film called, The Tomorrow War (2021), where the enemy against whom the world unites, are aliens who “rest every seventh day…Sabbath” (the need to unite the world around common enemies is maintained in the Report From Iron Mountain, and will be demonstrated later; and based on Archbishop Hughes’ quote we considered in Chapter 7, it only makes sense the “common enemy” of this propaganda would be those who thus hold true to the Protestant principle).

And so how fascinating to note that, just two days before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (which was on 3/11/20; the same date a band called “The Vaccines” released their album What Did You Expect from The Vaccines, 9 years earlier), the Sermon of the Vatican’s first Lenton (an easter meditation for priests) was titled “Taking the axe to the root”. A sermon which was broadcast to the whole world as an online event, and given on this occasion by a Jesuit priest (Marko Ivan Rupnik), instead of the Fransican Raniero Cantalamessa, who’s been the preacher of the papal household since 1980.

That this “root”, to which the proverbial “axe” was being taken, was indeed “tree of liberty“ birthed out of Protestantism, is evident, not only from everything we’ve covered so far, but also based previous Papal diatribes:

“Let Luther’s doctrine be interdicted throughout the empire: let his writings be everywhere burnt. Fear not: there is enough in the writings of Luther to burn a hundred thousand heretics! And what have we to fear? The populace? Before the battle they seem terrible from their insolence; in the battle they are contemptible from their cowardice. Foreign princes? The king of France has prohibited Luther’s doctrine from entering his kingdom, while the king of Great Britain is preparing a blow for it with his royal hand… If the house of our enemy is adjacent to our own we may wish him fever…Who are all these Lutherans? A huddle of insolent grammarians, corrupt priests, disorderly monks, ignorant advocates, degraded nobles, common people misled and perverted. Is not the Catholic party far more numerous, able, and powerful? A unanimous decree of this assembly will enlighten the simple, give warning to the imprudent, determine those who are hesitating, and confirm the feeble…But if the axe is not laid to the root of this poisonous shrub, if the fatal stroke is not given to it, then I see it covering the heritage of Jesus Christ with its branches, changing the vineyard of the Lord into a howling forest, transforming the kingdom of God into a den of wild beasts, and throwing Germany into the frightful state of barbarism and desolation…”-Cardinal Girolamo Aleandro, before the Diet of Worms, as relayed in History of the Reformation of the Sixteenth Century by J.H. D’Aubigné, 1846, Vol. 2, Pg. 144.

So we see, once again, that that the whole scope of this whole Covid ruse, from the very beginning, was nothing more than a pretense to finishing the counter-reformation. And now it also becomes clear that when the Jesuit Fordham Educated Trump stated at the beginning of the plandemic, that he was a “wartime president” and that the world was “at war” with an “invisible enemy” (a term that you will recall was also utilized by Klaus Schwab, in his book), that what was actually being referred to (perhaps dictated by a speechwriter, and not even realized by Trump) was the “Invisible Church”, a term used by theologians for over a thousand years to refer to God’s true people, not confined to a particular denomination, and spanning the ages. This is further confirmed by Pope Francis statement, “the pandemic has shown the fragility of what we are made of…all the fundamentalist discourses melt in front of an almost imperceptible presence“. And as we’ve no doubt by now sufficiently demonstrated, that imperceptible presence is the Jesuits, the disciples of “fire”, both the Inquisition of Old and the Nazi’s chosen methods of “purifying” heretics.

Therefore it’s no wonder social media sites are now prompting users with dialogue boxes asking them to report friends or family they think might be becoming an “extremist”, which according to Oxford Dictionary includes “fundamentalists” , which Encyclopedia Britannica defines as, “…American Protestants who insist[…] on the inerrancy of the Bible“. And bearing in mind, as was documented earlier, that Christians are largest demographic opposing the Vaccines, we see they’re indirectly being targeted as well, with social media users also being asked to report those spreading “Covid-19 Vaccine Misinformation”. And this same bid is being pushed by the double-Jesuit-Honorary-Degree Recipient Joe Biden, who’s also asking Americans to report “radicalized” friends and family to the Government. And in another fascinating corollary, there were reports from China just before Covid telling citizens to turn in Christians to the communist government as “dangerous”. Those who’re running the concentration camps in the Pope’s communist china, said of the detainee’s, that they had been “poisoned by religion…the religion of china must be Buddhism” (and of course the Jesuits practice form of Buddhism, see also Findlater, Pg. 132).

And of course, in this age of universal deceit, when the masses put their unquestioning faith in what comes across the TV as if it were “gospel truth”; anyone who holds true to their principles, and who tells the truth about anything, will be perceived as “radical”. Anything that is contrary to what comes across that one-eyed monster is labeled a “conspiracy theory” regardless of the evidence that may exist to substantiate it (or how little evidence there may be to support what the people on TV claim, how demonstrably poor the logic is that the statements may rest on, what critical omissions are being made, etc.). No surprise then that the term “conspiracy theorist” was created by CIA to demonize those who questioned the official story of the Kennedy asassination. I once heard it said, that in a formal academic debate, as soon as one resorts to an ad-hominem attack (attacking the other person’s character instead of their argument), they’ve essentially lost the debate. And if you really think about it, that’s the only logical conclusion. Therefore when people who’ve come to conclusions by examining the science and evidence for themselves, are blasted in media as being part of the “right wing” political party, or linked to “Russian, Chinese [or] Iranian government-linked” groups, seeking dissuade Americans from getting the “life saving” vaccine; in actuality that should be the indication what they’re espousing needs to be seriously considered. From the prophets of the Bible, to secular history’s Socrates, it’s unanimous that those who’re right are usually rejected by the masses, and ultimately killed. The Washington Post published in article in February of 2021, likening “antivaxxers” to being domestic terrorists, in the which it featured a photo of a guy holding a sign warning about the Mark of the Beast (a notion from the Book of Revelation that we’ll talk about later; in other words, they’re portraying Bible Believers as the prototype “potential domestic terrorists”). In a similar instance of propaganda (disguised as comedy), Jimmy Kimmel’s studio put out an anti-semitic mock commercial for an “Anti-Vax Barbie”, where those who do their own research and who’ve linked these forced Covid Jabs with the Antichrist and Satanism are libeled as ignorant, anti-science, selfish, out of control, miscreants with violent propensities.

On February 7th 2022, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a Bulletin on their National Terrorism Advisory System, indicating a “heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information“ (as we will see in the final chapter, official propaganda of the Nazi Party likewise labeled those who saw through it all and who told the truth as “terrorists”, even when they were pacifists; such moves, of course, are ultimately nothing more or less than character asassination).

I mean, when they literally tell you on the news, “it’s our job to control exactly how people think” (MSNBC), or “Critical thinking, as we’re taught to do it, isn’t helping in the fight against misinformation” (New York Times), I just don’t understand how more people’s alarm bells aren’t going off (especially when it’s a documented fact that every single local news channel is running the exact same pre-packaged script, Example #1; Example 2). So these people who’re relaying the “news”, are not journalists at all. At least not in the truest sense of the word. They’re just actors paid to look good, sound good, and parrot whatever was programmed by a script-writer into Jesuit educated Schlafly’s teleprompter. And programmed by who? Well, since the Pope of Rome said in 2016, that those spreading “fake news” and “smearing politicians” are guilty of sin (in other words, the true Journalists who’re fulfilling their civic duty), I’ll let you take a wild guess. After all that we’ve documented in this article, I’m sure it will be a no-brainer why the Pope doesn’t want people to think critically, do their own research, and then relay their conclusions (which will almost always result in a conclusion that contradicts what’s purported on the news), or to name those in power who’re guilty of crimes against humanity… because it all ultimately leads back to him!

So in conclusion, in the Papal New World Order, Liberty, and all other lofty principles championed in Western Civilization are a “pestilence”. Those who seek to too “rigidly” uphold law, order, truth, and justice are, “sick”. Religion, being white, and non-conformist are the “Virus”. And protestants in particular, are a most “infectious contagion”, their religion being the “root” of the “tree of liberty”, to which the “axe must be taken”.