Covid-19: What you’re NOT being told, what Other Experts are Saying

CDC: A positive Covid-19 Test result could just mean that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold [i.e. a positive test result doesn’t necessarily mean you have Covid-19].

Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus [which includes common cold/flu, American Medical Association Encyclopedia of Medicine], Not Specifically for COVID-19

CDC: COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents even if it’s only assumed to have caused or contributed to death [i.e. no positive diagnosis necessary].

World Health Organization: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is very rare (6/8/20)

States adopting “revised definition” for “Covid-19 Probable cases”: all contacts of those who’re “Covid-19 confirmed” get added to Covid-19 case count, as if they too are confirmed cases

Government programs based on a provision in the CARES Act are paying hospitals more for treating coronavirus patients. [i.e. financial incentive to give “Covid-19” diagnosis’s]

Anthony S. Fauci MD, Robert R. Redfield, MD; et. al: Even if one assumes number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza

Georgia nurses file lawsuit, accusing hospitals of instructing them to swab incorrectly to give false results

ICU nurse of 30 years: we’re being forced to inflate pandemic numbers – everything is “Covid-19”

Dr. Scott Jensen (Minnesota Senator and MD): we’re being instructed to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of Covid-19 whether the person actually died from Covid-19 or Not

Patients Speak Out: Receiving “Covid-19” Diagnosis without being tested

A Web site that tracks actual hospital beds in use suggests the model used by top White House health officials to project the trajectory of the coronavirus has so far overestimated the number of Americans hospitalized by the disease by tens of thousands

Investigation Reveals Inflated Florida Coronavirus Numbers: Countless labs have reported a 100 percent positivity rate, which means every single person tested was positive. The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health’s positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report.;Orlando Veteran’s Medical Center had a positivity rate of 76 percent. A spokesperson for the VA told FOX 35 News on Tuesday that this does not reflect their numbers and that the positivity rate for the center is actually 6 percent.

Video Compilation of Citizen Journalists going to “overwhelmed” hospitals and testing sites and finding them empty

Man Assaulted by Urgent Care CEO for filming video of empty “overwhelmed” Covid-19 testing location

German Citizen Journalist goes to hospital ‘teeming with coronavirus patients’ – finds no one there

Amid “Pandemic,” Hospitals Lay Off 1.4M Workers Just In April

Amid “pandemic”, New Viral video sensation takes internet by storm, evidently triggered by boredom: Dancing Nurses

CBS Caught Using Footage from Italian Hospital in NYC Report

Media Caught Using Dummy in “pandemic” footage

Duper’s Delight: “Nurse” being interviewed by JESUIT trained Chris Cuomo (Fordham University) on CNN; seemingly forgets her lines, can’t stop smiling, bursts out laughing, while talking about “number of dead” she’s “seen”

Crying US COVID-19 nurse video slamming poor working conditions slated as ‘fraudulent’

‘It’s all fake!’: A Top Chinese official heckled by residents on visit to Wuhan

COVID-19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless: Though the whole world relies on RT-PCR to “diagnose” Covid-19, the science is clear: they are not fit for purpose, inventor PCR Test indicated inappropriate for detecting viral infection

Covid-19 test kits dismissed as faulty after returning positive results on samples taken from a goat and a Pawpaw fruit

What are Koch’s Postulates?

“Evidence required to establish etiologic relationship between microorganism and disease: 1. Micro-organism must be observed in every case of disease (and not present in healthy beings) 2. Must be isolated from all other organic material and grown in pure culture 3. Pure culture when inoculated in healthy beings must reproduce same disease 4. Micro-organism must be recovered from the diseased animal”

Thomas S. Cowan, MD: This is a crazy situation…None of Koch’s postulates, which has been the medical standard, the world over, for over a hundred years for proving a virus or other micro-organism to be the cause of a disease, have been met, this flies in the face of everything we know about virology, and infectious causation…failure of infectious disease community to follow the actual laws and rules that they set up to prove infectious etiology [i.e. causation]…There is no accurate test for Covid-19, the RT-PCR that’s being used is a surrogate test, cannot prove anything, it’s inventor [kary mullis] explicitly said it “cannot use this test to either prove infectious etiology or to diagnosis an infectious disease”. Positive diagnosis’s are being made based on the arbitrary amplifications of a sequence of RNA which everyone has in their bodies, can result in a “positive” diagnosis with 100% of people tested…People are testing positive one moment, then negative the next…We should all at least be skeptical if not actually look into how do you prove a virus exists, and did the people running this actually do prove that

Andrew Kaufman, MD: Based on the medical papers published regarding Covid-19, Neither Koch’s Postulates, nor even Rivers’ more lax adaptation of them (which cannot be used to definitely evidence causation) have been met for Covid-19; Major ethical violation here, papers contain flat out lies, the references listed as containing evidence for coivd-19 as “causative agent” of pandemic don’t actually exist in the sources that are cited; this should be condemned, being used to dictate world policies, but science isn’t their to back it up

Dr. Tim O’Shea Offers $5,000 reward for proof that Covid-19 Exists, explains why none of the testing driving the daily numbers of cases, whether by symptoms, blood test (antibodies), PCR, or Test kits can be considered reliable or conclusive

President of the United States retweets game show host Chuck Woolery’s claim that ‘everyone is lying’ about coronavirus

12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic

-Dr Sucharit Bhakdi (Microbiologist, professor Johannes Gutenberg University, head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene)

-Dr Wolfgang Wodarg (Physician, Pulmonologist, Former chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe)

-Dr Joel Kettner (professor Community Health Sciences and Surgery Manitoba University, former Chief Public Health Officer for Manitoba province and Medical Director of the International Centre for Infectious Diseases)

-Dr John Ioannidis (Professor of Medicine, of Health Research and Policy and of Biomedical Data Science, Stanford University School of Medicine. Director of the Stanford Prevention Research Center)

-Dr Yoram Lass (Physician, former Director General of the Health Ministry, Associate Dean of the Tel Aviv University Medical School)

-Dr Pietro Vernazza (Physician specializing Infectious Diseases at the Cantonal Hospital St. Gallen, Professor of Health Policy.)

-Frank Ulrich (radiologist, former President of the German Medical Association, Deputy Chairman World Medical Association.)

-Prof. Hendrik Streeck (HIV researcher, epidemiologist, clinical trialist, Professor of virology, director of the Institute of Virology and HIV Research,Bonn University.

-Dr Yanis Roussel et. al. – A team of researchers from the Institute Hospitalo-universitaire Méditerranée Infection, Marseille and the Institut de Recherche pour le Développement, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Marseille, conducting a peer-reviewed study on Coronavirus mortality for the government of France under the ‘Investments for the Future’ programme.

-Dr. David Katz (Physician, Founding director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center)

-Michael T. Osterholm (regents professor, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

–Dr Peter Goetzsche (Professor of Clinical Research Design and Analysis at the University of Copenhagen, founder of the Cochrane Medical Collaboration.)

8 MORE Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic Panic

-Dr John Lee (consultant histopathologist Rotherham General Hospital, former clinical professor of pathology at Hull York Medical School)

-Dr. John Oxford (virologist, Professor at Queen Mary, University of London)

-Prof Knut Wittkowski (professor of epidemiology, former head Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design Rockefeller University, New York)

-Dr Klaus Püschel (forensic pathologist, former professor of forensics Essen University, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf)

-Dr Alexander Kekulé (doctor, biochemist, Chair for Medical Microbiology and Virology at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Director Institute for Medical Microbiology University Hospital Halle)

-Dr Claus Köhnlein (Internist, co-author book Virus Mania)

-Dr Gérard Krause (head Department for EpidemiologyHelmholtz Centre for Infection in Braunschweig, director of the Institute for Infectious Disease Epidemiology TWINCORE in Hannover, Chair of the PhD Program Epidemiology at the Hannover Medical School. Coordinator Translational Infrastructure Epidemiology at the German Centre for Infection Research)

-Dr Gerd Gigerenzer (psychologist, professor of psychology and Director of the Harding Center for Risk Literacy Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin)

How About the Masks?

CDC: “no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks… loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds…There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure.” (CDC Medical Journal published May, 2020)

“people should not be walking around with masks, there is no reason to be walking around with a mask…when you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the prefect protection people think it is, and often there are unintended consequences, people keep fiddling with the mask, and they keep touching their face…when you think of masks, you should think of health care providers needing them, and people who are ill”-Dr. Anthony Fauci MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from a 3/8/20 60 Minutes interview

Dr. Jenny Harries: facemasks, may increase risk of coronavirus infection, by touching objects, then mask, virus can get trapped in the material and causes infection when the wearer breathes in

Ohio State Senator Nino Vitale proves wearing masks causes available oxygen drops to levels below what OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has declared to be safe

National Library of Medicine: Brain cells are very sensitive to a lack of oxygen. Some brain cells start dying less than 5 minutes after their oxygen supply disappears. As a result, brain hypoxia can rapidly cause severe brain damage or death.

Andrew Kaufman MD: Clinical studies suggest those who wear masks increase risk of getting flu, masks have negative psychological and social consequences, restrict your breathing, can be very problematic even for a healthy person with no breathing or respiratory illness, the materials they are made of are toxic, have pore size/gaps too large to filter out viruses

Dr. Steven Gundry, MD: masks do not protect against viral transmission, they are permeable to viruses, designed to prevent bacteria from contaminating wounds, but double blind study suggests not even effective at that, proved less infections occurred with group not wearing masks

Cardiac Unit RN Danika Bueno: Wearing Masks highly ineffective against viruses, creates crucial PH imbalance, and forces one to breathe in bacteria flora which hurting the body, and thus rendering one more prone to becoming infected

Jeffrey I. Barke, MD: I represent thousands of physicians across the country whose voices are being silenced because we don’t agree with the mainstream media. “Experts” are wrong, wearing masks in public not effective, quarantining healthy doesn’t save lives

University Southern Califonia & L.A. County Public Health study: Covid-19 case fatality rate is .1-.3 percent, similar to common flu

Dr. Jen Ashton, Surgeon, Chief Medical Correspondent ABC News: masks can actually cause more harm than good, they are for sick people to protect the healthy people around them, they serve as emotional or psychological protection for people, but in reality is they don’t really provide us with protection, not capable of blocking coronaviruses or influenza, they can go right through

Jin Dongyan Virologist, MD: Many people are now panicking, and some actually are exaggerating the risks, more than 80 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases are not severe, most cases mild

Neurosurgeon Dr. Russell blaylock, Sherri Tenpenny MD: wearing masks decrease oxygen in blood, increase Co2, acidity, feeds cancer cells, forces inhalation of Viruses/bacteria that live in/around mouth/nose, also has negative social impact on babies/children

Epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski: Coronavirus could be ‘exterminated’ if lockdowns were lifted

Biological Engineer Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, M.I.T. PhD: Masks are actually harmful on so many levels, psychologically, emotionally, and physically..as someone who’s studied the immune system everyday, in and out, this entire thing will go down in history as one of the biggest fear mongering hoaxes to destroy economies, to push mandated vaccines, and to suppress dissent..we need to personally build up our immune systems, government shouldn’t be involved. ..Social distancing is non-sense, has made us enemies of our neighbors

Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Rashid A Buttar, FAAPM, FACAM, FAAIM: No benefit from wearing mask, Pores to big to filter viruses. Masks actually hurt you. If you wear a face mask, you are restricting your oxygen andincreasing the amount of carbon dioxide you’re breathing in, and studies have shown actually increasing the amount of bacteria you’re breathing, including the poly-propylene components of the face mask which gradual degrade, causing histotoxic-hypoxia injury, increased cortisol stimulating fight or flight response, which suppresses immune system.

Dr. Dan Erickson MD, and Dr. Artin Massihi, MD: We have combined 40 years of experience.. We’ve made it our lives work to understand this stuff.. the immune system is built by being exposed to antigens, viruses, bacteria, etc. You don’t take a small child, put them in bubble wrap in a room, and tell them “go have a healthy immune system, this is immunology, microbiology 101.. this is the basisis of what we’ve known for years. When you take human beings and say go in your house, wash your hands clean all your counters, lysol them down…kill 99% of viruses and bacteria, wear a mask, don’t go outside.. This is the stuff we need to survive. What does it do to our immune system? Our immune system is used to touching, we share bacteria, viruses, etec. and create an immune system daily to this stuff. When you take that away, shelter in place, the immune system drops, you stay there for months, drops more. Let’s follow the science.

Video shows that as soon as the cameras are believed to be off, the press immediately takes off their masks

So then, who’s telling the Truth? You decide:

U.S. Repeals Propaganda Ban, Spreads Government-Made News to Americans (July 14, 2013)

CIA has global media machine, ex-aides say (Philadelphia Inquirer, Pg. 11A, Oct. 3, 1986)

Compilation video proves that all local news using 100% identical scripts, indicates central writer/authority, true journalism no longer the basis of the news

“The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.”-J. Edgar Hoover (Director, founder of FBI), The Elks Magazine (August 1956).

Former President John F. Kennedy: “The very word secrecy is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweigh the dangers which are cited to justify them…Even today, there is little value in insuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it…the facts they deserve to know… I do ask every publisher, every editor, and every newsman in the nation to reexamine his own standards, and to recognize the nature of our nations peril…Those who make themselves our enemy are advancing around the globe. The survival of our friends is in danger. And yet no war has been declared, no borders have been crossed by marching troops, no missiles have been fired…no war ever posed a greater threat to our security. The danger has never been more clear and its presence has never been more imminent…For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy, which relies primary on covert means for expanding it’s sphere of influence. On infiltration instead of invasion. On subversion instead of elections. On intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations. Its preparations are concealed not published. Its mistakes are buried not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed…the dilemma faced by a free and open society in a cold and secret war…it is our obligation to inform and alert the American People, to make certain they possess all the facts that they need, and understand them as well…I am asking your help in the tremendous task of informing and alerting the people….for I have complete confidence in the response and dedication of our citizens whenever they are fully informed…Without debate, without criticism, no administration and no country can succeed–and no republic can survive. That is why the Athenian lawmaker Solon decreed it a crime for any citizen to shrink from controversy. And that is why our press was protected by the first amendment. The only business in America specifically protected by the constitution-not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasize the trivial and the sentimental…but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold, educate, and sometimes even anger public opinion. It means greater attention to improved understanding of the news as well as improved transmission. And it means, finally, that government at all levels, must meet its obligation to provide you with the fullest possible information…I’m Confident that with your help, man will be what he was born to be, free and independent.”- Speech before the American Newspaper Publishers Association, Waldorf Astoria, April 27, 1961 (listen to full speech https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdMbmdFOvTs )

“It is my opinion that if the liberties of this country – the United States of America – are destroyed, it will be by the subtlety of the…Jesuit[s, a military order and secret society of the Roman Catholic Church], for they are the most crafty, dangerous enemies to civil and religious liberty. They have instigated MOST of the wars of Europe.” –Marquis de LaFayette (French General, served under George Washington in the American Continental Army), Pg. 127, Americanism Versus Romanism, by James L. Chapman, 1856

“This [civil] war would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits. We owe it to popery that we now see our land reddened with the blood of her noblest sons…if the people knew the whole truth, this war would turn into a religious war…The Protestants of both the North and the South would surely unite to exterminate the priests and the Jesuits, if they could hear what Professor Morse [Samuel Morse, Inventor of Telegraph, author of book, Foreign Conspiracy Against the Liberties of the U.S.] has said to me of the plots made in the very city of Rome to destroy this Republic, and if they could learn how the priests, the nuns, and the monks…are nothing else but the emissaries of the Pope…and the other despots of Europe, to undermine our institutions, alienate the hearts of our people from our constitution, and our laws, destroy our schools, and prepare a reign of anarchy here as they have done in Ireland, in Mexico, in Spain, and wherever there are any people who want to be free”-Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President, as relayed in C. Chiniquy’s (catholic priest), 50 Years in The Church of Rome, Pgs. 699-700, 1885

From 1555-1931 Jesuits Expelled From At Least 83 Countries, Cities, City-States

“When the United States rules the world, the Catholic Church will rule the world.”–Archbishop Quigley (May 5, 1903, Printed in The Chicago Tribune, as relayed by the Catholic Priest Jeremiah Crowley in The parochial school, a curse to the church, a menace to the nation; an exposé of the parochial school, pg. 362, 1904)

“…for the benefit of your Order as a faithful soldier of the Pope. You have been taught to plant insidiously the seeds of jealousy and hatred between communities, provinces, states that were at peace, and to incite them to deeds of blood, involving them in war with each other, and to create revolutions and civil wars in countries that were independent and prosperous, cultivating the arts and the sciences and enjoying the blessings of peace; to take sides with the combatants and to act secretly with your brother Jesuit, who might be engaged on the other side, but openly opposed to that with which you might be connected, only that the Church might be the gainer in the end…the end justifies the means. You have been taught your duty as a spy, to gather all statistics, facts and information in your power from every source; to ingratiate yourself into the confidence of the family circle of Protestants and heretics of every class and character, as well as that of the merchant, the banker, the lawyer, among the schools and universities, in parliaments and legislatures, and the judiciaries and councils of state, and to be all things to all men, for the Pope’s sake, whose servants we are unto death…You must serve the proper time as the instrument and executioner as directed by your superiors; for none can command here who has not consecrated his labours with the blood of the heretic…the Pope…by the virtue of the keys of binding and loosing given [him]…hath power to depose heretical Kings, Princes, States, Commonwealths, and Governments, and they may be safely destroyed. Therefore to the utmost of my power I will defend this doctrine and His Holiness’s right and custom against all usurpers of the heretical or Protestant authority…and the now pretended authority and Churches of England and Scotland, and the branches of same now established in Ireland and on the continent of America and elsewhere and all adherents in regard that they may be usurped…I do now denounce and disown any allegiance as due to any heretical king, prince or State, named Protestant or Liberal, or obedience to any of their laws, magistrates or officers….I do further declare that I will help, assist, and advise all or any of His Holiness’s agents, in any place where I should be…America, or in any other kingdom or territory I shall come to, and do my utmost to extirpate the heretical Protestant or Masonic doctrines and to destroy all their pretended powers, legal or otherwise…I do further promise and declare that I will, when opportunity presents, make and wage relentless war, secretly and openly, against all heretics, Protestants and Masons, as I am directed to do, to extirpate them from the face of the whole earth; and that I will spare neither age, sex nor condition, and that will hang, burn, waste, boil, flay, strangle, and bury alive these infamous heretics; rip up the stomachs and wombs of their women, and crush their infants’ heads against the walls in order to annihilate their execrable race. That when the same cannot be done openly I will secretly use the poisonous cup, the strangulation cord, the steel of the poniard, or the leaden bullet, regardless of the honour, rank, dignity or authority of the persons, whatever may be their condition in life, either public or private, as I at any time may be directed so to do by any agents of the Pope or Superior of the Brotherhood of the Holy Father of the Society of Jesus. In confirmation of which I hereby dedicate my life, soul, and all corporal powers, and with the dagger which I now receive I will subscribe my name written in my blood in testimony thereof; and should I prove false, or weaken in my determination, may my brethren and fellow soldiers of the militia of the Pope cut off my hands and feet and my throat from ear to ear, my belly be opened and sulphur burned therein with all the punishment that can be inflicted upon me on earth, and my soul shall be tortured by demons in eternal hell forever… Go ye, then, into all the world and take possession of all lands in the name of the Pope. He who will not accept him as the Vicar of Jesus and his Vice-Regent on earth, let him be accursed and exterminated.”-Jesuit Extreme Oath of Induction (as recorded in the Journals of the 62nd Congress, 3rd Session, of the United States Congressional Record (House Calendar No. 397, Report No. 1523, 15 February, 1913, pp. 3215-3216)…Dr. Alberto Rivera, who escaped from the Jesuit Order in 1967, confirms that the induction ceremony and the text of the Jesuit Oath which he took were identical to what we have cited)

Jesuit Influence in present crisis?

Donald J. Trump (President of U.S.) – received two years of education (1964-66) at JESUIT Fordham University, Bronx NY

Dr. Anthony Fauci, (head of “Coronavirus Taskforce”) – Received B.A. from JESUIT College of the Holy Cross, Worcester MA

Dr. Robert R. Redfield (Director, CDC) – receivevd M.D. from JESUIT Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Daniel J. Kaniewski (Deputy Administrator, FEMA) – Received M.A. from JESUIT Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Kayleigh McEnany (White House Press Secretary) – Received B.S. from JESUIT Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Andrew Cuomo (Governor, NY) – Received his B.A. from JESUIT Fordham University, Bronx NY

A ‘Plan-demic’?

Fauci in 2017: ‘No doubt’ Trump will face surprise infectious disease outbreak

Leading Scientist Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe Predicted Pandemic on November 25th 2019

A 2017 Pentagon Memo Foretold Today’s Pandemic With Creepy Accuracy

Just weeks before Covid-19 Outbreak, World Economic Forum, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Anthony S. Fauci is part of their “Leadership council” for their collaboration between W.H.O., U.N., and NIAID called “Decade of Vaccines – a Global vaccine action plan”), and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security host coronavirus pandemic simulation called “Event 201”

A 2010 Rockefeller Foundation & Global Business Network document entitled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development” contains a scenario dubbed “Lock Step” where a pandemic is used for “A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with innovation and growing citizen pushback”

Television series “The Last Man on Earth” (S3 EP 10, aired 3/5/17) portrays a Pandemic of a bad flu strain (i.e. type of corona virus), depicts Americans including toddlers (and dogs) wearing masks, incessant use of hand sanitizer, posters around town with sanitization guidelines, mentions “something fishy is going on”, a federal pandemic agency that issues guidelines for “combating the emerging viral outbreak”, and need for vaccine, ends by depicting empty/looted stores

World Bank made $325M Issuing “first ever” high risk/interest “Pandemic Bonds”, “to raise money for developing countries in a pandemic” in 2017, were set to mature July 2020, Covid-19 outbreak, designation as pandemic before June, causes default of $425M for investors

Song by Dr Creep titled “Pandemic” from 2013 contains lyrics “2020 combined with corona virus, bodies stacking”

William Strauss & Neil Howe (treators of “generational theory”, i.e. “Baby Boomers”, “Gen. X”, “Millennials” etc.) in their 1997 Book, “Fourth Turning”, predicted before 2025, “A spark will ignite a new mood.The CDC announce the spread of a new communicable virus. Congress enacts mandatory quarantine measures. Mayors resist. Urban gangs battle suburban militias. … Anger at ‘mistakes we made’ will translate into calls for action, regardless of the heightened public risk…. Many Americans won’t know where their savings are, who their employer is, what their pension is, or how their government works. The era will have left the financial world arbitraged and tentacled;”

Covid-19 shares name with Catholic Church’s patron saint of epidemics, St. Corona

Asterix Comic Series features Character “Coronavirus…straight from Rome [i.e. the Church of Rome]” in 2017

Covid-19 Aid Funds from the Government received by the Catholic church may have reached — or even exceeded — $3.5 billion, making it the biggest winners in the U.S. government’s pandemic relief efforts

Compilation Video Demonstrates that all the Major Corporations that are Putting Out Covid-19 Sympathy Commercials using exact same music, script, catch phrases,etc.

Ex-NSA employee Edward Snowden Warns Governments Are Using Coronavirus to Build ‘the Architecture of Oppression’

How has this come to be?

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…”-Hosea 4:6

“…where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”–2 Cor. 3:17

“Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”–Pro. 14:34

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”-2 Ch. 7:14

For one thing, we as a nation (and the world for that matter), as a whole are experiencing the judgments of the Lord and the destructive lying power of satan chiefly through his influence on mankind. Secondly, we’ve abdicated our personal responsibility to do our own research, and have put our faith in the media, in the government, etc. that we’ve made our gods. Beyond this, we are living amidst the final events foretold in Bible Prophecy which will culminate in the return of the Lord Jesus Christ, ushering in the end of the world.

The Remedy

So what can you do? Get right with God, accept Jesus Christ, His sinless Son as your savior, that he died for you and took your sins upon himself, shedding His blood so that you a sinner could be forgiven, as even archaeology and history prove. Spend what time remains preparing for eternity by searching His Word, the Holy Bible (I recommend the King James Version), studying out these matters, and warning others. The best is yet to come for those who lay their lives down for the truth and their fellowman’s sake:

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain.For, behold, I create new heavens and a new earth: and the former shall not be remembered, nor come into mind.”-Rev. 21:4; Is. 65:17

Creator endowed Rights: acknowledged, and sworn by oath to be defended by those in gov’t:

Declaration of Independence, Congress, July 4, 1776.

“The Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them [to certain rights],,.We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Amendment IV of the U.S. Constitution

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons…shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Amendment V of the U.S. Constitution

No person shall be held to answer for a …crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury… nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”

Amendment I of the U.S. Constitution

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech…”

Amendment IX of the U.S. Constitution

“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Since, and as has been demonstrated, many experts with renowned accolades, maintain that wearing a mask is actually harmful not only physically, but also sociologically, and that healthy (or asymptomatic people) pose no risk to others, and since mankind’s Creator has endowed us with certain unalienable rights, as acknowledged and reflected in the excerpts above of the document that’s supposed to be the law of the land, wearing a mask needs to be a personal choice. Those who pass draconian legislation in contradiction to these Creator endowed rights shall in the end face the eternal consequences of the wrath and condemnation of the Almighty. Furthermore, those who enforce these draconian measures are just as guilty as the Nazi enablers who at the Nuremburg trials pleaded innocence since they were “just following orders”.

According to the God of the Bible, these are RELIGIOUS issues, as the Bible states, “know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.”-1 Cor. 6:19; 1 Cor. 3:17

